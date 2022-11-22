The Nazis of NASA
History, as we know it is full of lies perpetrated upon us by the "Global" Elite. NASA was founded by NAZI scientists who were supplanted into our culture after WWII. Our world isn't a globe, but rather a Flat Realm, beset on all sides by an ice wall, known as The Antarctic Circle.
FLAT EARTH - The Nazis of NASA and the Infinite Plane:
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