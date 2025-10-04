Directional vectors, with respect to falling and rising objects, are not a matter of, “Some force must pull objects down or we cannot understand why things fall.”, but rather, they are a matter of the fact that all objects find their natural place in the atmospheric density around them, depending upon the objects density, as the result of Natural Law, not Gravitational pull. Inserting an extra directional vector into the Natural Order of things in the form of Gravitational pull is both unnecessary and unproven. It is enough to observe that The Natural Order of objects in motion dictates that denser objects fall and lighter objects rise, when integrated into a given atmospheric density.

The Natural Order of things involves equilibrium. Every object falls until it finds a medium denser than itself. This is simply the way in which Nature was designed, no further explanation is required.

Nothing is pulling anything down. Objects simply find their place in The Natural Order. The Universe Doesn’t Pull, It Sorts:

Density and Buoyancy are interconnected concepts related to the behavior of objects in fluids. Density, defined as mass per unit volume, determines whether an object will float or sink in a fluid. Buoyancy, on the other hand, is the upward force exerted by a fluid that opposes the weight of an immersed object.

Additionally, what is very odd and suspiciously revealing is that Heliocentrists will demand endlessly for evidence of a downward force, if not Gravity, to create the downward vector, but you will almost never hear them speak of the necessity of an upward Buoyant Force to explain why things rise. They are fixated upon the Gravitational pull theory so much that they abandon all else on Physics, like the upward Buoyant Force, which is actually acknowledged by academia as a real measurable force. For all intents and purposes and every practical sense, one may as well say that it is the natural inclination for all things to rise from The Buoyant Force unless the presence of The Buoyant Force is absent. It’s really the same as the Heliocentric logic for the necessity of a downward force, just in reverse. It works both ways, and it turns the tables on The Helioelectric downward vector rhetoric, as well as exposing it for the bias that it is.

From here, if one wants to further build a model for the downward vector, one can simply herent Electrostatic Acceleration into the equation because this is based upon provable Physics, not imaginary Gravitational speculations:

But What is Really Behind Downward Acceleration? Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Creates The Downward Vector

Weight also plays a critical role in all this:

Weight is not caused by gravitational pull, as modern pseudoscience says. Weight is the difference between the dielectric displacement within a mass and the dielectric displacement outside the mass in the Aetheric wind, creating a downward vector in the direction of the negative polarity, as the Aetheric wind “blows” through a mass. For example, if you increase the volume of water in a ybucket, it will possess more weight as that increase in volume displacement interacts with the surrounding Aetheric field’s dielectric displacement. In other words, weight is a function of the relationship between The Aetheric Field and the electron displacement of an object, combining the effects of both the external electric field and the polarization of the material, with dielectric displacement mediating coherence between these field modalities. Therefore, weight, misnamed “Gravity,” is merely a property of dielectric differentials in The Aether, in conjunction with the “molecular density” and buoyancy conferred to objects by the magnetic and dielectric properties of The Aetheric Field. Objects need not be ferrous nor necessarily “magnetic,” per se, to be effected by The Aetheric field, since it is not the object that is causing repulsion or attraction, but rather, it is the exclusive property of Aetheric Field perturbation that causes any movement of objects, or light, for that matter. Magnetism is not one thing, and the point is that when both magnetic and dielectric properties conjoin to create perturbations in The Aetheric field, we witness movement in matter. The net result is that incoherent electrostatic acceleration helps to create the downward vector.

Weight more specifically is:

· Location Specific

· Medium Specific

· Vector Specific

· Magnitude Specific

· Phase Specific

· Field Coherency Specific

How Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Creates The Downward Vector: