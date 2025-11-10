Heliocentrists think there are flags on The Moon. Ask them to show you these flags in detail without government funded and regulated research and they have nothing to show. 99% of Heliocentrists will deflect from this challenge, and the other 1% will show you government funded and regulated research, which they trust by Faith.

Unfortunately, it is true and revealing that Heliocentrists only show government funded and NASA regulated images and CGI cartoons of mythical Outer Space, while Enclosed Cosmologists have literally accumulated thousands of real photographs and videos of The Earth from ground level, mountain tops, and high level amateur weather balloon photography.

This blatant trust in government funded research, where governments have been shown, even by Heliocentrists, to be corrupt in innumerable ways, and yet in this one area, Astrophysics and Space Travel, governments are trusted, without question by Heliocentrists as sovereign and reliable authorities. The primary conclusion we can make from Heliocentrists’ blind trust in government research, where in so many other areas they do not trust governments, is that Heliocentrism amounts to being more about religious zeal and faith driven science fiction than anything else. Psychological research on Heliocentric Faith in governmental research reveals this exact conclusion, as well.

Eminent Psychologist, Carl Gustav Jung, in fact, intimated this same conclusion with his dissertation on the belief in UFOs. Carl Jung considered UFOs to be a modern-day archetype, or a manifestation of Collective Unconscious imagery, rather than literal spacecraft. He explored how the symbols of UFOs could represent deep-seated human anxieties and a psychological need for wholeness and integration, especially during times of social and spiritual upheaval.

Modern Myth: Jung viewed the UFO phenomenon as a “modern myth,” meaning it is a symbolic narrative that arises from the collective unconscious to address the psychological needs of its time.

Psychic, Not Necessarily Physical: He was less interested in the physical reality of UFOs and more focused on their psychological meaning. He suggested that sightings could be either material or psychic, but both were real in their own way.

Symbol of Wholeness: In his work, Flying Saucers: A Modern Myth of Things Seen in the Skies , he argued that the circular shape of UFOs is similar to the mandala, a symbol of wholeness and integration.

Response to Uncertainty: Jung believed the increase in UFO sightings during the mid-20th century was a sign of the psyche attempting to balance itself after the trauma of the World Wars. The sightings were a way for people to project their anxieties and hopes for salvation or a “redeeming event” into the sky.

Heliocentrism is literally a religion.