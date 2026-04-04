We often hear NASA, and even Flat Earthers, go on and on about not being able to go beyond Low Earth Orbit (LEO). While it is logical that NASA enthusiasts would use this descriptive terminology, Flat Earthers need to be careful not to fall into the trap of using the same terminology, as it only applies to the Heliocentric Model.

The Heliocentric Definition of Low Earth Orbit:

“A Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is an orbit around Earth with a period of 128 minutes or less (making at least 11.25 orbits per day) and an eccentricity less than 0.25. Most of the artificial objects in outer space are in LEO, peaking in number at an altitude around 800 km (500 mi), while the farthest in LEO, before medium Earth orbit (MEO), have an altitude of 2,000 kilometers, about one-third of the radius of Earth, and near the beginning of the inner Van Allen radiation belt. The term LEO region is used for the area of space below an altitude of 2,000 km (1,200 mi) (about one-third of Earth’s radius). Objects in orbits that pass through this zone, even if they have an apogee further out or are sub-orbital, are carefully tracked since they present a collision risk to the many LEO satellites.”

Nevertheless, in reality, there is no Low Earth Orbit since there is no sphere to orbit around. There is only beneath the Firmament or beyond it in imaginary Outer Space.