Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
2d

LEO = under the firmament

I have not heard a word on the van Allen belts? Is this the term used for the firmament?

Reply
Share
5 replies
Gecko1's avatar
Gecko1
2d

128 = 1+2+8 = the masonic 11 :).

Reply
Share
6 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture