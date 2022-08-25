The Inverse Square Law and Star Distances:

In The Heliocentric Model, let’s look at how far away an average Star would need to be in order to have the same brightness as the faintest thing we’ve ever observed. The faintest object we’ve ever allegedly recorded has an apparent magnitude of ~+31.5. The magnitude scale goes backwards and is logarithmic. If we take The Sun, a very average imaginary Star, how far away would it need to be before its apparent magnitude “dropped” to +31.5?

The Distance Modulus Equation is:

m−M=5log10(r10), where m is the apparent magnitude, M is the absolute magnitude, and r is the distance in parsecs, where The Sun has an absolute magnitude of M⊙=4.83, and so, we set m⊙=31.5, 26.67=5log10(r10), r=2158000 pc. Thus, The Sun would need to be 2158000 pc (6.7˙1022 m) away from us to have the same magnitude as the faintest object ever seen.

In science, an Inverse Square Law is any scientific law stating that the observed "intensity” of a specified physical quantity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source of that physical quantity. The fundamental cause for this can be understood as geometric dilution corresponding to point-source radiation into three-dimensional space. The Inverse Square Law generally applies when some force, energy, or other conserved quantity is evenly radiated outward from a point source in three-dimensional space. Since the surface area of a sphere (which is 4πr2) is proportional to the square of the radius, as the emitted radiation gets farther from the source, it is spread out over an area that is increasing in proportion to the square of the distance from the source. Hence, the intensity of radiation passing through any unit area (directly facing the point source) is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the point source. Therefore, any Star, in The Heliocentric Model cannot be seen past the threshold of approximately 1.92 x 10^13 miles, whereas, Stars are measured to be approximately equal to 3.26 light-years away, thereby, illustrating how we could not see them if The Heliocentric Model were to be taken seriously.

The Inverse Square Law, when applied to light, states that the intensity of light reaching a surface is inversely proportional to the square of the distance between the light source and that surface. In simpler terms, as you move farther away from a light source, the light becomes less intense, and this decrease in intensity is much more rapid than a simple linear relationship. With this in mind, seeing Stars from The Earth goes against the known Physics of The Inverse Square Law of Light transmission.

The idea that you can see Stars burning at billions of light years away defies all the known laws of physics, and in particular, The Inverse Square Law. The Inverse Square Law is any physical law stating that a specified physical quantity or intensity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source of that physical quantity. The intensity of light is inversely proportional to the distance of the light source. The inverse square law describes the intensity of light at different distances from a light source. The intensity of light is inversely proportional to the square of the distance. This means that as the distance from a light source increases, the intensity of light is equal to a value multiplied by 1/d2.

You see, The Sun is not a focused laser aimed at The Earth in The Heliocentric Model, and so, The Inverse Square Law, where a specified physical quantity or intensity is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source of that physical quantity, has even more applicability. The drop off of luminous intensity in laser light is quite dramatic even after a few miles. Even laser beams spread out over distances and lose their luminous focus. But The Sun, not being a laser focused light source at all, but rather, it being a dispersive light that theoretically experiences diffusion, dissipation, and therefore spreads out in all directions, is then effected even more acutely by The Inverse Square Law.

Additionally, traditional energetic theories on light hold that light moves as a wave. It’s amplitude gives the brightness, and the differing wavelengths make the different colors. Modern quantum theory says that particles of energy called photons make up light. The number of photons gives the brightness, and the energy in the photons creates its color. In these models, light acts as both particle and wave.

However, more current research into light transit has recognized that light, much like sound, travels through a process of wave perturbation though a medium. In other words, light, again like sound, requires some form of medium in which to travel. On Earth the best vacuum that can be created is far inferior to the alleged vacuum of Outer Space, which according to NASA clocks in at an unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa. Hence, in the imperfect vacuum environment created on Earth, light can still be communicated because there is some form of suitable, albeit subtle, medium to enable the wave perturbation of light propagation. But the medium between The Sun and The Earth is so negligible as to not even have a quantification. Thus, it is literally called a vacuum. And so, the very idea that light is communicated over 93 million miles of vacuum is, once again, shown to be in violation of natural Laws of Physics. No medium equals no wave perturbation, which equals no communication of light.

Hence, in consideration of the aforementioned, the notion that The Sun’s light would be visible from an Earth which is allegedly 93 million miles away is both comical as well as in violation of every known law of light optics in Physics. However, a local Sun, circling above The Earth, solves all the problems that Heliocentrists cannot properly address or solve regarding the alleged propagation of light 93 million miles though a vacuum at an unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa.

Question How Do We See The Sun The Size That We See It?:

More reasonably, Stars are most likely no more than 1000 to 3000 thousand miles away and because of Sonoluminescence, they burn at 25,000 degrees Kelvin. That is insanely hot and bright. A Star the size of a baseball, composed of Argon gas, would emit unimaginably intense luminosity. If you want to make them the size of a car, or a house, or the state of California in your imagination, go ahead, but the principle of Sonoluminescent luminosity remains the same. A bubble of Argon the size of a baseball, burning at 25,000 Kelvin, can easily been seen from The Earth at 3000 miles away. There is no necessity to insert billions of light years into the equation to fabricate a Heliocentric Big Bang fantasy.

There are a few things that that we want to consider when we're talking about the distance of stars and planets. We all look up and we see that the stars and planets are all pretty much the same size, shining forth as twinkling little lights, but Astronomers have conjured up the idea that they are hundreds, thousands, millions, an even billions of light-years away. Astronomers cannot actually measure these distances and the 1950’s Bell Laboratory’s pseudo-scientific Red and Blue Shift data of a hypothetically expanding universe does not correlate with any real observations of the consistently fixed and rotating configuration of The Constellations and Asterisms, from decade to decade, from century to century.

Robert W. Wilson (left) and Arno Penzias pose next to their antenna after winning the Nobel Prize in 1978 for discovering the Big Bang's alleged background radiation afterglow:

Even though Astronomers would try and convince you that they can measure these astronomical distances, they cannot. The primary hat-trick they use is The Parallax Effect. Parallax is a displacement or difference in the apparent position of an object viewed along two different lines of sight, and is measured by the angle or semi-angle of inclination between those two lines. Hence, in The Heliocentric Fantasy, knowing the parallax angle of star movement and the size of Earth's orbit, you can allegedly calculate the distance to the star. Thus, a star with a parallax of 1 arc second would be 3.26 light-years away by this method. This distance became known as the “parallactic second,” or parsec for short.

I bet that term “parsec” sounds familiar. That’s right, it is used in Star Trek episodes continually. And the idea that by knowing the parallax angle of star movement and the size of Earth's orbit can translate into the calculation of star distances is as science fiction based as Star Trek, itself. Every bit of the model is based upon assumptions and deductive fantasies and fabrications. First they conjure up an imaginary universe with billions of light years, and then they apply Parallax movements in arc seconds to prove an unproven assumed hypothesis. It is a classic tail-wagging-the-dog faulty equation of circular nonsense.

It is like saying:

“We know that stars are light years away because we claimed that stars are light years away, and then we fabricated equations that fit our claim, yet still with zero proof that stars are actually light years away?”

Makes perfect sense, right? Nope.

And so, what they do is they make a whole lot of assumptions and a whole lot of guesses about the information that they're presenting to you, and based upon that mountain of unproven speculations, they construct a model , complete with artificially derived mathematics, based upon a non-observable, mythical fantasy universe that exists billions of light years away.

1. They make up the distances.

2. They make up the math.

3. They make up the numbers.

4. They make up the model.

Yet, none of it is verifiable or provable in real observable terms.

Modern Astronomy’s Outer Space realm is a lot like J. R. R. Tolkien’s “Middle Earth”. Tolkien did an amazing job at creating the model of Middle Earth for his fantasy book series, The Lord of the Rings, complete with thousands of details and descriptions, and yet, after all is said and done, it was still a fantasy realm...just like Outer Space.

No Star Parallax Proves We're Not on a Spinning Ball: