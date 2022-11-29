Cognitive Dissonance

In the field of psychology, cognitive dissonance is the perception of contradictory information, and the mental toll it takes on those it afflicts. Relevant items of information include a person's actions, feelings, ideas, beliefs, values, and things in the environment.

Cognitive dissonance is typically experienced as psychological stress when persons participate in an action that goes against one or more of those things. According to this theory, when two actions or ideas are not logically or psychologically consistent with each other, people do everything in their power to change them until they become consistent, as way of reconciling the illogical substrate of mental dissonance that they are experiencing.

The discomfort is triggered by the person's belief clashing with new information, wherein the individual tries to find a way to resolve the contradiction in order to reduce their discomfort, often resulting in embracing ideas and thoughts that are diametrically opposed to each other, contradictory, and anchored in asymmetrical patterns of belief.

We often witness cognitive dissonance in the emotions, thoughts, mathematical solutions, and ideations of Heliocentrists. It as though their personal identification with a spinning ball in imaginary Outer Space has become a such an all-pervasive worldview at the core of their being that to admit its ludicrous implications and fallacious underpinnings is tantamount to ego death at some fundamental level.

The fact that Heliocentrists do not acknowledge that they are suffering from cognitive dissonance is the key indicator of its power over them.

You Simply Cannot Have it Both Ways: The Fundamental Cognitive Dissonance That Infects of The Heliocentric Mentality Concerning Gravity:

1. A Gravitational pull that is strong enough to resist the unimaginably powerful vacuum of Outer Space, ranking in at a unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, without smashing The Earth’s atmosphere down into a singularly flat and homogeneous blanket of isotropic density, along with all the creatures inhabiting it.

and…

2. A Gravitational pull that is weak enough to allow butterflies to float around, bubbles to float, multi-ton/high density clouds to float with ease, The Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik rigid airship weighing in at a mighty 23,567 pounds but can float around effortlessly, ocean waves frolic and dance with zero concern for Gravity, Bumble Bees to hover about with ease, helium balloons to float up effortlessly, little babies to move their limbs about effortlessly, and birds to fly for hours at altitudes as high as 10,000 feet with ease.