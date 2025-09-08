Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Kevin Love's avatar
Kevin Love
Sep 10

The Bible speaks of the angels on the four corners of the earth. A deep dive into this supernatural mystery reveals that the angels control the weather and its variables. Science is complete hogwash! A deceptive attempt to hide the Creator and His Glory. See the Book of Enoch, especially

Chapter 70-79 regarding the luminaries . Moon and sun are equal size. I will be covering how the Bible depicts the SUN as in motion—NOT THE EARTH, contrary to the “scientism” religion propaganda shoveled down the masses today. Social engineering at its unfinest.

The Mick
Sep 9

Brilliant last meme 😂.

I'm regrettably formulating the conclusion that the human race, isn't 8 billion humans......It's about 10,000 humans and the rest very poor copies.....fuxscimilars.🙈🙉🙊.

Bemused at the sheer level of willful ignorance for years, I've spent most of my life drinking and smoking away brain cells, to "fit in", yet, I still have more than most life time sober PHD's.......they must not have had a lot upstairs to begin with......

The Moooooon. 🎥🎞️

Besides the fact you can see the Earth's continents on part of the moons face, showing the full extent of the earth's illuminated size reflection....

And it's transparency indicating it's firmanent imprint and being amazingly and exactly the right size for the heliocentrics math.🤯

Bonus question.....

Why is the moon the only "perfect celestial orbiting "object" in the sky,

Answer..... because it's not an object/oblate spheroid or orbiting.

It's a reflection of Earth on the Firmamnent 😂😉👍.

See borg cube vid on mustard seed 🤪

All other orbits are eliptical, changing the size of the "sphere".

Does the moon size ever change

It's diameter?

If you look even closer, you can see the dimples and cracks on the firmanent's reflection.🤯

The real "climate" problem.

The tranvestite fallen angels have tried to escape by launching numerous warheads against ot over the decades, now it's leaking thanks to our insane militaries....

Which genius is gokng to fix it?

Theil, Elon, Bezog, Branson, Larry, Atman......all fallen angels.....

The Milky way being the umbilical cord tether to Draco, Palaides and Vega.

The "trinity".

"It's a big machine, and you're in it".

Fantastic work!

Cheers,

Michael.

