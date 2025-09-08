In The Heliocentric Model, Newtonian Gravity (as opposed to The Einsteinian Gravitational definition as a Pseudo-Riemannian manifold that traces geodesics) is said to be weak enough on The Moon to allow astronauts to jump up like children hopping around in slow motion in a bouncy house.

Gravity on the surface of The Moon is said to be approximately 1.625 m/s2, about 16.6% that on Earth’s surface or 0.166 ɡ, hence, about one-sixth of Earth’s Gravity. And yet at the same time, Gravity is also said to be strong enough to effect The Earth’s ocean tides from 238,855 miles away. This is highly paradoxical.

The Heliocentric Model’s explanation for this paradox has to do with Mass versus Tidal Force. The idea is that the Tides are caused by the tidal force—the difference in gravitational pull from one side of a body to the other. Thus, The Moon’s mass is large enough to create this difference across Earth’s diameter from 238,855 miles away, but the force of an astronaut jumping is minuscule by comparison. Subsequently, there is said to be a “Cumulative Effect”, where The Moon’s tidal effect on Earth is a cumulative result of its gravitational pull on countless molecules of water over thousands of miles, whereas, a single person’s jump on The Moon is a tiny, isolated force that has no significant impact on this enormous system.

Nevertheless, the paradox still remains because if The Moon has the greater mass, but it still cannot hold astronauts down as on The Earth, it should never miraculously and suddenly possess such a magnificent gravitational pull that it can effect The Earth’s ocean tides from 238,855 miles away.

The magicians trick here in The Heliocentric Model is to insert the size of The Earth’s diameter as so incredibly large, with such a huge overall mass, that even at 238,855 miles away, The Moon suddenly has the ability to effect The Earth’s ocean tides, even though it barely effects astronauts on The Moon’s surface. It the typical sleight-of-hand mathematical wizardry of The Heliocentric Model to insert the size of mass as the reason that any distance is irrelevant when it comes to two celestial bodies having a gravitational effect upon each other.

The Newtonian Mathematical Wizardry:

Newton’s Law of Universal Gravitation states that any two objects with mass in the universe attract each other with a force proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers, expressed by the formula F = GmM/r². This means that, for example, a planet is attracted to The Sun, and The Sun is attracted to the planet. The strength of this gravitational force is also dependent on the universal gravitational constant (G). Using this formula, Heliocentrists claim that if a small mass exists upon a much larger mass, the downward gravitational acceleration is relatively weak, but if a large celestial mass exists at a great distance from another large celestial mass, the gravitational attraction between the two is relatively strong.

As such, Gravity can do anything The Heliocentric Model says it can, either becoming incredibly weak at local distances to insanely strong at great distances, depending upon the application of Newtonian mathematical wizardry injected within the size of two masses. It is a one-size-fits-all, imaginary magical force that holds all The Heliocentric lies together.

A more detailed description of how Gravity causes the tides in The Heliocentric Model: