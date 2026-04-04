Given the alleged orbital velocities of The Moon around the Earth at approximately 2,288 miles per hour, and The Earth around the Sun at allegedly 67,000 miles per hour, how is The Artemis II keeping up with these two high-velocity celestial objects?

Additionally, because the Moon’s orbit is said to be elliptical, the Moon’s speed changes as the Moon is closer or farther away from Earth, further adding to the mismatch between the Artemis II flight path and the Moon’s behaviour. Also, The Earth allegedly follows an elliptical orbit around the Sun, with the Sun located at one focus of the ellipse, not in the center. This path, said to be driven by Gravity and inertia, means the Earth travels faster at perihelion (closest) and slower at aphelion (farthest), causing varying orbital speeds throughout the year, providing more mathematical calculations to account for.

The Heliocentric Explanation:

“Artemis II (the crewed Orion spacecraft) isn’t ‘left behind’ because it shares the same high-speed orbital motion around the Sun as Earth and the Moon from the moment it launches. The entire Earth-Moon system is co-orbiting the Sun at about 30 km/s (roughly 67,000 mph), and the spacecraft inherits that velocity. The “high-speed orbit paths” don’t strand it. Orbital mechanics ensures everything moves together in the Sun-centered (Heliocentric) frame, with only small, planned adjustments for the lunar flyby. Over the 10-day mission, Earth (and everything with it) travels millions of kilometers along its solar orbit; Artemis II does the same. The Moon isn’t “zooming away” independently. Its orbit around Earth is a small perturbation on the shared solar orbit. Mission planners time the launch and TLI burn precisely so Orion intersects the Moon’s position exactly when and where the Moon will be (accounting for the Moon’s ~1 km/s motion and its gravitational pull). During the flyby, the Moon’s Gravity dominates locally and redirects Orion without leaving anything behind.”

But, Let’s Think About What This Claim is Really Saying:

But let’s think about what this claim is really saying. It is assuming that The Artemis II is literally sharing the 67,000 mph lateral orbital path of The Earth around The Sun while it travels at a mind-numbing 25,000 mph towards The Moon. In other words, it is heading in one direction at 25,000 mph while being pulled in a 90-degree alternate lateral direction at 67,000 mph, locked in the alleged “Earth-Moon system co-orbiting the Sun.” So, the claim asserts that the Artemis II is moving sideways at 67,000 mph while it moves forward at 25,000 mph towards The Moon. Thus, when it is on the side of the Moon that must catch up to a Moon moving away from it at 2,288 miles per hour, it must increase it’s 25,000 mph velocity, at the very least, to let’s say, about 2,500 mph more, and when it is on the opposite side, it must swiftly zip around and get out of the way of a Moon coming at it at 2,288 miles per hour, significantly slowing down suddenly to prevent it from flying in the opposite direction of The Moon, all while being swept in tow at 67,000 mph in the alleged “Earth-Moon system co-orbiting the Sun”. None of these celestial maneuvers and calculations add up. The very idea, alone, that The Artemis II is being dragged to the side in the “Earth-Moon system co-orbiting the Sun” at 67,000 mph is enough to make anyone scratch their head.

If we throw away this absurd “Earth-Moon system co-orbiting the Sun” nonsense with The Artemis II in tow, The Earth orbits around the Sun at approximately 1.6 million miles in one day. Hence, in just 5 days, The Earth will leave The Artemis II approximately 8 million miles in the dust.

Of course, the claim assumes that The Moon, The Earth, and The Sun are all locked into a gravitational matrix that pulls The Artemis II within a unified system. It is all one big happy celestial family, glued together by imaginary Gravity and hurling at 67,000 mph in an elliptical orbit around the Sun.

Do you buy any of this?

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and NASA has the claim but not the evidence.