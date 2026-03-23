If photons are massless, how can Gravity bend light?

Well, here is the official Heliocentric explanation:

“In flat spacetime (no Gravity nearby), light always travels in perfectly straight lines at speed c. But when a massive object like the Sun is present, it warps the four-dimensional fabric of spacetime around it. Photons still try to follow the straightest possible path through this warped geometry—these paths are called geodesics. For light (which always moves at the speed of light), these are specifically null geodesics (where the spacetime interval ds² = 0). In curved spacetime, a null geodesic that looks curved from our perspective is actually the “straight line” in that geometry. So light doesn’t get “pulled” by Gravity in the Newtonian sense. It simply follows the curvature of the space it travels through. The path appears bent to us because the space itself is bent. A common analogy: Imagine a stretched rubber sheet with a heavy ball in the center, creating a dip. A marble rolled across the sheet curves toward the ball because it follows the curved surface—not because the ball exerts a mysterious pulling force on the marble across space. Now replace the marble with a very fast, straight-line-traveling object like light: it too follows the curved “surface” of spacetime.’

My commentary on this:

This effect was allegedly confirmed during the 1919 solar eclipse, when starlight passing near the Sun was allegedly observed to bend by almost exactly the amount Einstein predicted, twice what Newton’s Gravity would have suggested for a particle with mass moving at light speed. In other words, you are supposed to believe that something without any mass whatsoever is affected by the presence of a larger mass. In short, it states that photons follow geodesics in curved spacetime in Einsteinian Relativity, and curved spacetime looks like bent light paths, where Gravity bends light even though photons have no resting mass. This is one of the most deceptive and counterintuitive triumphs of General Relativity. Modern Science wants you to believe anything as long as they can produce some unproven mathematical model, assert some alleged observation, and attach a relativistic explanation to what is observed. The idea that you can see a Star behind a luminary is always attributed to the bending of space-time, and never to the possibility that the luminary being observed is simply transparent or translucent enough to allow a secondary luminary behind it to be observed.