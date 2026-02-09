To begin with, Newton’s Third Law of Motion states that for every action (force) in nature, there is an equal and opposite reaction. If Object A exerts a force on Object B, Object B simultaneously exerts a force of equal magnitude and opposite direction on Object A. Forces always exist in pairs and act on different objects.

And so, I asked AI two questions and received massively contradictory logic. The results were hilarious. Essentially, the AI stated that a motor boat propeller requires the density of water to move forward, as the water provides an equal and opposite separate secondary force to interact with the first force, which is the boat propeller, resulting in forward motion. But when I asked the same question, but inserted a rocket into the situation instead of a motor boat propeller, suddenly the AI spews out that rockets propel themselves by expelling their own propellant mass at high speed, and this process works equally well in the vacuum of space, where no atmosphere exists. In other words, suddenly, the AI is claiming that a rocket is pushing against nothing but itself in the vacuum of outer space, where a rocket moves forward only because it accelerates its own exhaust backward at high speed, requiring no secondary opposing force. In essence, the first force is the rocket mass, and the second force is the rocket again, but with thrust coming out of one end. Recall that Newton said, “Forces always exist in pairs and act on different objects.” A rocket and the same rocket with thrust are not two “different objects”, and so, the AI response violates Newton’s Third Law of Motion.

First, I asked:

“Write an essay about how a motor boat propeller requires water to move forward according to Newton’s Third Law of Motion.”

Second, I asked:

“Write an essay about how a rocket moves forward because it is thrusting against atmospheric density according to Newton’s Third Law of Motion.”

The Phony Oracle of AI Speaks:

“A motorboat’s propeller provides a clear, everyday demonstration of Newton’s Third Law of motion, which states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. When two objects interact, the force exerted by one on the other is matched by a force of the same magnitude but in the opposite direction. This principle explains why a boat moves forward when its propeller spins—but only when the propeller is submerged in water. If the propeller spins in air, the boat remains stationary (or moves negligibly), revealing the crucial role of the medium (water versus air) in producing effective propulsion.

A typical motorboat propeller consists of twisted blades, similar in concept to rotating wings or hydrofoils. As the engine turns the propeller shaft, the blades slice through the surrounding fluid and accelerate a mass of that fluid backward (toward the stern of the boat). According to Newton’s second law (force equals mass times acceleration), this acceleration of fluid requires a force applied by the propeller blades on the fluid. By Newton’s Third Law, the fluid simultaneously exerts an equal force on the propeller blades—but in the forward direction. This forward force, transmitted through the propeller hub, shaft, and engine mounts to the hull, becomes the thrust that propels the boat forward.

The key to effective propulsion lies in how much momentum the propeller can impart to the fluid per unit of time. Momentum change equals mass flow rate times velocity change (Δp = ṁ × Δv). The thrust force is therefore proportional to the rate at which backward momentum is given to the fluid. Water is approximately 800–1000 times denser than air at standard conditions. When the propeller is submerged, it can accelerate a relatively large mass of water backward even at moderate speeds, producing substantial momentum change and thus significant forward thrust.

In contrast, when the boat is out of the water (for example, on a trailer or in very shallow conditions where the propeller is exposed), the blades spin in air. Although Newton’s Third Law still applies—the propeller pushes air molecules backward, and the air pushes the propeller forward—the mass of air moved per revolution is tiny compared to water. The propeller accelerates a much smaller mass to a higher velocity, but the overall rate of momentum transfer (ṁ × Δv) is far lower. As a result, the forward reaction force is extremely small, often only enough to create a gentle breeze or slight vibration, but nowhere near sufficient to overcome friction or move the boat’s substantial mass forward in any meaningful way.

This difference becomes even clearer when comparing marine propellers to aircraft propellers. Airplane propellers work in air by spinning much faster and having larger diameters to move a greater volume of the low-density medium. Even then, aircraft propellers are optimized differently and produce thrust orders of magnitude less efficiently per unit power in air than a boat propeller does in water. A boat propeller spinning in air behaves somewhat like an underpowered fan—it follows the same physics, but the practical thrust is negligible for propulsion.

Friction and other forces also play roles. In water, the boat experiences drag from the hull moving through the fluid, but the propeller’s thrust easily overcomes this at operational speeds. In air, static friction from the trailer or ground far exceeds the tiny thrust available, so no motion occurs. The Third Law interaction remains perfectly valid in both cases; the difference is quantitative, not qualitative.

In essence, the motorboat propeller does not propel the boat forward unless submerged because effective thrust requires accelerating a sufficient mass of fluid backward. Water’s high density allows the propeller to do this efficiently, producing a strong forward reaction force per Newton’s Third Law. In air, the low density prevents meaningful momentum transfer, rendering the same third-law force pair too weak to move the boat. This elegant interplay of Newton’s laws highlights why marine propellers are designed specifically for water—and why lifting a boat clear of the surface instantly robs the propeller of its ability to generate useful propulsion.”

The Phony Oracle of AI Speaks Again:

“The idea that a rocket moves forward because it is thrusting against atmospheric density according to Newton’s Third Law of motion represents a widespread misconception about rocket propulsion. While Newton’s Third Law is indeed the fundamental principle explaining how rockets generate thrust, the interaction does not primarily involve pushing against the surrounding air or atmospheric density. In reality, rockets propel themselves by expelling their own propellant mass at high speed, and this process works equally well—or often better—in the vacuum of space where no atmosphere exists.

Newton’s Third Law of motion states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. In simpler terms, when one object exerts a force on a second object, the second object exerts an equal force back on the first, but in the opposite direction. This law applies universally, whether in an atmosphere or in empty space.

In a rocket engine, chemical reactions (or other energy sources in advanced designs) heat and accelerate propellant—typically hot exhaust gases formed from burning fuel and oxidizer. These gases are forcefully expelled rearward through a nozzle at extremely high velocities, often thousands of meters per second. The rocket engine exerts a force on the propellant to accelerate it backward (action). According to Newton’s Third Law, the propellant exerts an equal and opposite force forward on the rocket (reaction). This forward force is what we call thrust.

The key point is that the pair of forces in Newton’s Third Law here involves the rocket and the exhaust gases themselves, not the surrounding air. The atmosphere plays no essential role in generating this thrust. In fact, the presence of atmospheric density actually reduces the effective thrust slightly in the lower atmosphere due to a phenomenon called back pressure or atmospheric pressure acting on the nozzle exit. Rocket engines are often optimized with nozzles that perform best at certain altitudes or in a vacuum; in dense atmosphere near sea level, an over-expanded nozzle can experience some efficiency loss because external pressure pushes back on the exiting gases. Thrust is actually greater in a vacuum for the same engine because there is no opposing atmospheric pressure reducing the momentum transfer.

This is why rockets function perfectly well beyond the atmosphere. Spacecraft like those traveling to the Moon, Mars, or in orbit continue to accelerate using their engines long after leaving Earth’s air behind. Demonstrations in vacuum chambers (such as those conducted by NASA and others) show small rocket motors producing thrust and moving in a near-perfect vacuum, proving that no external medium is required. If rockets truly needed to “thrust against atmospheric density,” they would become useless above roughly 100 km altitude—yet orbital mechanics and interplanetary missions demonstrate the opposite.

The misconception likely arises from analogies to more familiar systems. For example, a person jumps upward by pushing down on the ground (action-reaction between foot and Earth), or a boat propeller pushes against water. Airplanes with jet engines accelerate air rearward, and while they do interact with the atmosphere, the primary thrust still comes from the momentum change of the expelled gases (or intake air processed through the engine). Rockets carry both fuel and oxidizer, so they need no external air at all.

In the rocket equation, thrust is expressed as:

F=m ̇v_e…where m ̇ is the mass flow rate of exhaust (how much mass per second is ejected), and v_e is the effective exhaust velocity. This formula derives directly from momentum conservation and Newton’s Third Law, with no term for atmospheric density. The atmosphere does affect overall vehicle performance through drag and gravitational losses during ascent, but it is not what the rocket “pushes against” to move forward.

In summary, a rocket moves forward because it accelerates its own exhaust mass backward at high speed, producing thrust via Newton’s Third Law of motion. The atmosphere is incidental and, in many respects, a hindrance rather than a necessity. The elegant simplicity of this principle allows humanity to explore space far beyond Earth’s protective blanket of air, turning what seems like an impossible feat—propulsion in a vacuum—into a routine engineering reality.”

Can a Rocket Use an Oxidizer in Conjunction With Rocket Fuel to Create Burn in The Vacuum of Outer Space?

This is the Official Heliocentric Explanation of How a Rocket Can Use an Oxidizer in Conjunction With Rocket Fuel to Create Burn in The Infinite Vacuum of Imaginary Outer Space:

In The Heliocentric Model, a rocket works in the vacuum of Outer Space because it carries its own oxidizer (a source of oxygen) onboard to mix with the fuel, enabling combustion in a self-contained environment. Space rockets use various fuels, but common types include liquid oxygen (LOX) combined with either liquid hydrogen or a refined kerosene called RP-1. Other fuels include hypergolic propellants, which ignite on contact, and solid fuels, which are a mixture of fuel and oxidizer in a solid paste. The choice of fuel depends on the specific needs of the mission, such as efficiency or storage requirements.

Liquid-Fueled Rockets:

· Self-Contained Combustion: Combustion requires fuel, heat, and an oxidizer. Since space lacks atmospheric oxygen, rockets must be entirely self-sufficient, carrying both the fuel (like kerosene or liquid hydrogen) and the oxidizer (typically liquid oxygen) in separate tanks.

· Mixing and Ignition: The fuel and oxidizer are pumped into a combustion chamber, mixed, and ignited under high pressure.

· Thrust Generation: The resulting chemical reaction produces extremely hot, expanding gases. These high-pressure gases are forcefully expelled at high speed through a shaped nozzle called a de Laval Nozzle.

· The de Laval Nozzle: A de Laval Nozzle is a tube that converts a high-pressure, low-velocity fluid into a high-velocity, low-pressure jet, typically to accelerate a fluid to supersonic speeds. It has a unique convergent-divergent shape, with a narrow “throat” in the middle where the flow reaches the speed of sound, and an expanding diverging section that further accelerates the flow beyond Mach 1. This design is widely used in applications like rocket engines and jet engines to create thrust, and also in other systems such as gas cooling and nasal spray devices.

· Newton’s Third Law: This expulsion of mass in one direction (the “action”) creates an equal and opposite reaction force, known as thrust, which propels the rocket forward, according to Newton’s Third Law of Motion. The process does not require anything external to push against.

And Here is The Problem With The Heliocentric Explanation of Rocket Burn in The Infinite Vacuum of Imaginary Outer Space:

First of all, yes, an oxidizer only burns in a vacuum if it is interacting with some kind of fuel, resulting in creating its own oxygen. But this only works in a contained closed system vacuum, where the vacuum suddenly does not become a vacuum anymore through this interaction. As such, a closed system vacuum can sustain a certain amount of oxygen-based burn by being contained because the oxygen does not dissipate outwards and become consumed by the surrounding vacuum environment as long as the fuel and the oxidizer are in contact and sufficient heat is maintained to overcome heat loss through radiation.

But an oxidizer is useless to burn with fuel in the infinite vacuum of imaginary Outer Space because the pressure in this imaginary Outer Space vacuum is zero everywhere at an unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, with it also being an uncontained open system, thereby resulting in the absolute and immediate dissipation and extermination of oxygen and pressure, resulting in zero burn. Without containment, you can have no pressure in Outer Space. In other words, any oxygen gas pressure in the hypothetical vacuum of Outer Space would instantaneously evacuate and expand outwards to fill any available volume in this infinite and imaginary Outer Space vacuum, resulting in zero ignition or burn.

This is a basic principle of Thermodynamics. Fluids, liquids, and gases, like the air in pressure systems, naturally flow from an area of higher pressure to an area of lower pressure. This principle is fundamental to fluid dynamics and is rooted in The Second Law of Thermodynamics, which states that systems tend toward equilibrium and increased entropy. All high pressure systems evacuate out into lower pressure systems, and the mythical vacuum of Outer Space is the ultimate low pressure system. Thus, the infinite vacuum of imaginary Outer Space would devour and extinguish any chance of burn rate immediately.

Newton’s Third Law of Motion and Rocket Propulsion

Newton’s Third Law of Motion, often stated as “for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction,” means that if an object A exerts a force on an object B, then object B simultaneously exerts a force on object A that is equal in magnitude and opposite in direction. These forces always act on different objects and therefore do not cancel each other out.

For example, a rocket expels hot gases downward, and in reaction, the gases push the rocket upward, or forward, whatever the case may be.

Heliocentrists don’t understand Newton’s Third Law. The thrust coming from a rocket (Force A) must push off of something else (Force B) in order to achieve an equal and opposite reaction for forward momentum to occur. In the imaginary Vacuum of Outer Space there is zero pressure everywhere, which, of course, provides no secondary force (B) for a rocket’s thrusters to push against. Hence, zero forward momentum is achieved. The fact that this has to be explained is indicative of just how brainwashed and indoctrinated Heliocentrists have become by Scientism.

Planes and rockets work fine within The Earth’s atmosphere because there is atmospheric pressure for the rocket thrusters to push against. In Outer Space there is no atmospheric pressure to push against. It’s a 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa vacuum. Newton’s Third Law requires 2 forces in order to achieve an equal and opposite reaction, not just 1 force.

In other words, Newton’s Third Law inherently requires two forces because it describes a fundamental interaction between two objects, where each object exerts an equal and opposite force on the other. These forces form an “action-reaction pair,” meaning one force (the action) produces a corresponding equal and opposite force (the reaction) on a different object.

Again, in the case of rockets in the imaginary Vacuum of Outer Space there is zero pressure everywhere, which, of course, provides no secondary force (B) for a rocket’s thrusters to push against. Hence, zero forward momentum is achieved.

Don’t Trust ChatGPT

ChatGPT often responds with plausible-sounding, but incorrect or nonsensical answers. Essentially, it is not thinking in any rational way. It is merely regurgitating and parroting what it scrapes off of pre-existing texts across The Internet, frequently giving cookie cutter, party line, and mainstream nonsense, based upon pattern recognition rather than Truth.

When you type in, “ChatGPT gives wrong answers.,” the OpenAI generator even confesses it’s fallibility.

ChatGPT:

“It’s true that ChatGPT and other large language models (LLMs) can sometimes provide inaccurate or incorrect answers, a phenomenon often referred to as “hallucination”. This is because these models are trained on vast amounts of data and learn to generate statistically plausible responses based on patterns, rather than having a true understanding or accessing real-time, verified information.”

And so, I asked ChatGPT: “Can a rocket push against zero pressure?” It absurdly and erroneously said, “Yes”???

ChatGPT:

“Great question! To answer it directly: yes, a rocket can still push against “zero pressure” — but the way it does so is a bit different from what we might intuitively expect.

How does a rocket work in space?

Rockets rely on Newton’s Third Law of Motion, which states: “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” This means that a rocket pushes exhaust gases out of its engines, and in turn, the rocket itself is pushed forward (in the opposite direction of the exhaust).

Even in the vacuum of space — where there is essentially zero external pressure — the rocket engine still works because it doesn’t need an external medium (like air or water) to push against. Instead, the rocket expels gas at high velocity, and the reaction force is what propels the rocket forward.

Key points to understand:

Exhaust : The rocket engine expels high-speed gases (exhaust) into space, and the force from this exhaust pushes the rocket in the opposite direction.

No need for air : Unlike airplanes, which rely on air pressure to generate lift through their wings, rockets don’t need to “push against” something external. They operate purely through the expulsion of mass (the exhaust), which creates the necessary reaction force to propel the rocket forward.

Vacuum isn’t an issue: A vacuum means no air resistance, but that’s actually advantageous for the rocket. It doesn’t need to overcome air drag, so its engines can operate more efficiently in space than in the atmosphere.

So, to sum up:

A rocket doesn’t “push against” zero pressure in the way we might think of with, say, pushing on a wall. Instead, it expels exhaust gas at high velocity, and the absence of external pressure (like air resistance) in space actually makes the rocket more efficient at moving through the vacuum.

Does that help clarify how rockets work in space?”

No, it does not, ChatGPT. Hahahahaha!

Now For The Correct Answer…

Rocket Thrust is Impossible in an Outer Space Vacuum

Newton’s First Law states that every object will remain at rest or in uniform motion in a straight line unless compelled to change its state by the action of an EXTERNAL force. Rockets require EXTERNAL resistance, like an atmosphere to push off of. The rocket does not give its exhaust momentum, the momentum is given by PRESSURE GRADIENT FORCE. Conservation of Momentum is a fundamental law of physics which states that the momentum of a system is constant if there are no external forces acting on the system. It is embodied in Newton’s first law (the law of inertia). The external force is the pressure gradient force, not the rocket, itself. Atmospheric pressure is an EXTERNAL FORCE. Internal combustion does not satisfy the requirements of being an external force.

The rocket propellant is part of the rocket and is not a secondary external force acting upon the rocket. Recall, Newtons’ First Law of Motion requires an EXTERNAL force. There is no scientific confirmation of a rocket being able to thrust in a vacuum.

Common Imaginary Secondary Force Error:

Advocates of the effectiveness of rocket propulsion in the near perfect vacuum of alleged Outer Space often assert, and quite vehemently, that rocket thrust is pushing against the rocket’s thrust chamber, and then out the de Laval nozzle of the rocket, and hence, the resultant posterior exhaust from combustion then becomes the SECONDARY FORCE acting upon the rocket in order to achieve forward propulsion. In other words, what they are proposing is that the rocket is one force and the rocket’s exhaust acts as the secondary force necessary to not violate Newton’s Third Law of Motion.

Heliocentrist often start with a faulty claim to build another faulty claim.

They claim:

“The key to rocket thrust in an Outer Space vacuum is the oxidizer present, and the momentum generated by fumes expelled via the burn rate.”

Nevertheless, there is no “burn rate”, nor combustion in an oxygen free vacuum. They are imagining combustion to make their secondary erroneous claim of forward momentum. But the vacuum of Outer Space is 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, and therefore, recoil propulsion is not possible in this environment since no combustion can expand outwards to agitate the surrounding system and create an equal and opposite reaction.

This rocket moves because it is operating within an environment of atmospheric pressure around it:

This rocket cannot move because it is surrounded by zero atmospheric pressure and zero oxygen to assist in its burn rate:

People will often make You Tube videos where they think they are proving that combustion can occur in a vacuum, but they are using grossly inferior vacuums than the Outer Space vacuum which clocks in at 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa. In this way, they mislead people into believing that combustion is possible in an Outer Space vacuum, and that rocket thrust is possible in Outer Space.

You literally need oxygen and atmospheric pressure for rocket thrust to work. You need something for the burn rate to push off of in order to satisfy Newton’s Laws of Motion. The vacuum of Outer Space has none of these components.

“The Mick” Explains the Folly of Rocket Thrust in an Outer Space Vacuum

“The Mick” on Substack:

The exhaust “force” is moving in the same direction and speed as the “thrust”, but since there is no friction to slow the exhaust fumes down, there is no stationary or opposing force to create momentum. The “thrust fumes” are your legs moving (“jumping”) in mid-air, but there is no opposing kinetic force (ground) to provide momentum. It’s amazing how many “astrophysicists and scientists” do not understanding this basic principle. If there is no ground (atmosphere), you cannot jump. (i.e., move using thrust). The fumes in a vacuum dissipate across any enclosed container enclosing the vacuum, instantly. Although the combustion would require oxygen or a Monopropellants such as Nitrocellulose (N2H4) to ignite, the rockets in You Tube videos are pushing off the oxidizer induced pressure within the container acting as an opposing force (ground or atmosphere), and they are not using even close to perfect vacuums, and certainly nothing close to NASA’s alleged Outer Space vacuum at a vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa. Unless we live in a relatively small “space bubble”, the universe is not both infinite and contained. Nevertheless, unsupported opinions do not change The Laws of Physics and Thermodynamics

“The computer said so, so it must be right, since it’s smarter than you.” is an excuse that holds little weight…see how dangerous relying on computers can be?

If a spacecraft are operating in space, then one of the statements has to be true:

a. Space has an atmosphere.

b. A different type of propulsion is used.

c. NASA is lying.

d. NASA is scientifically illiterate.

Hmmm, I wonder which one?”

HINT: c. NASA is lying.

My Note:

Even when using Monopropellants such as Nitrocellulose, (N2H4), gases would disperse too rapidly to burn. In the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space, the burn rate would be nanoseconds, as the vacuum void immediately consumes any exothermic reaction between a combustible substance and an oxidizer that forms an oxidized product. Hence, no there can be no burn, per se, in the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space. There can only be a localized exothermic reaction, but no actual “burn” or combustion reaction.

In various You Tube Videos, any attempt to create rocket movement through fuel burn results in zero movement until the expelled oxidizer exhaust creates a “mini-atmospheric pressure” within the tiny, enclosed vacuum to push off of. In Outer Space, there would be no ability to accumulate such atmospheric pressure since no solid and impermeable barrier would exists to facilitate this. In demonstration videos, with tiny rocket engines in vacuum tubes, you can see that the rocket doesn’t start moving until it spews out enough exhaust to build up enough atmosphere to push off.

