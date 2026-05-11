Isn’t it convenient how, for Heliocentrists, the Earth is too big to detect any curvature at higher altitudes, but small enough to see ships go over an imaginary geometric horizon of Earth curvature from the ocean shore? It’s a feat of selective curvature perception, where curvature is detectable only when it suits the Heliocentrist narrative best.

They tell us the Earth is a massive spinning ball with obvious curvature everywhere, and yet, when non-NASA independent weather balloon footage is examined, no Earth curvature is evident, even at 121,000 feet up. Rather, all we see is an absolutely flat horizon as far as the weather balloon camera can see. The only way to squeeze curvature out of the images at such high altitudes is to apply a fish-eye lens to the situation.

Conversely, the same Heliocentrist will testify that when a ship disappears, bottom first from sea level, it is because of Earth’s curvature, forever ignoring the role of perspective, angular resolution limitations, atmospheric distortions, and weather conditions etc…, into the equation.

Heliocentrists claim that they can see a boat go over Earth’s curvature when they are ground level, with the geometric horizon beginning at approximately 2.73 miles. That’s where Earth curvature begins from a ground perspective in The Heliocentric Model. But ironically, at 50 miles up, you can’t see any horizontal curvature, they protest…because you can’t. Nobody can. The cognitive dissonance in the Heliocentric mind is truly astounding.

A Few Things to Consider When Viewing any Object on the Ocean Horizon From The Shore:

1. Laws of Perspective

2. Atmospheric Magnification

3. Vanishing Point Perspective

4. Linear Perspective

5. Attenuation

6. Horizon Line

7. Sky Convergence

8. Ground Convergence

9. Angular Resolution

10. Apparent Compression

11. Diffusion

12. Focal Point Length

13. Filtering

14. Atmospheric Distortion

15. Atmospheric Lensing

16. The Rayleigh Criterion

17. Refraction

18. Limitations of The Human Eye

19. Signal Strength

20. Dispersion

21. Index of Medium

22. Cone of Vision

23. Fluid Dynamics

24. Moisture

25. Angle of Incidence

26. Height of The Observer

27. Atmospheric Perspective

28. Foreshortening

29. Distortion of Proportions

30. Visual Compression

We Have at Least Four Horizon Line Versions Being Discussed in The Flat Earth Versus Globe Debate:

1. The Geometric Horizon, which is the calculated and expected horizon distance on a globe with a circumference of approximately 24,901.461 miles, which equates to 2.73 miles. In the Heliocentric Model, this “tangent point” (tangent to the Earth’s surface) is called the geometric horizon, and it is 2.73 miles from the observer.

2. The Apparent or Optical Horizon, which is the horizon line that we see with the naked eye, but which can be extended and increased using high-powered telescopic apparatus.

3. The Actual Horizon, which is the natural compression point of convergence in the distance that naturally occurs on any flat plane due to the principles of perspective, which also affects angular resolution, and is dictated by the inherent limitations of any optical apparatus to resolve anything beyond this natural optical limit, therein.

4. The Refracted and Distorted Horizon, which can be attributed to any combination of various naturally occurring effects, including refraction, atmospheric distortion, and humidity, etc…

Perspective on a Planar Surface, and Convergence and Compression at The Vanishing Point

Extraordinary Claims Demand Extraordinary Evidence:

In discussions of the Flat Earth Model, the term “compression at the vanishing point” refers to Flat-Earthers using the optical effect of perspective to explain why distant objects appear to sink or become obscured and truncated from the bottom up.

The “truncated ship from the bottom” is a phrase used to describe the optical illusion of a ship’s lower portion disappearing first as it sails away towards the geometric horizon. This phenomenon is a visual proof of the natural optical compression of the horizon that we observe over a flat surface. This is also known as convergence. Flat Earthers admit that this optical effect is a result of “atmospheric compression” or “perspective compression” on a flat plane.

The Flat Earth Interpretation of Perspective:

Real-World Perspective states that objects appear to get smaller and closer to the horizon as they recede, eventually reaching a vanishing point, or horizon compression and convergence line, where they are too small to see. Where the sky and ocean appear to meet, anything that exists in that compression and convergence line at the horizon appears to be truncated, with the bottom of the object disappearing first, as if the object were going over a curve and “setting” over a curved horizon. This is an optical effect, but not a real physical effect. The effect is observable with ships in the distance, as well. They appear to disappear bottom first, but in reality, the ship is merely being truncated by an apparent compressed horizon.

Perspective, Angular Resolution Limitations, and Compression Effects: In a Flat Earth Model, the hulls of ships are expected to disappear first due to perspective, angular resolution limitations, and compression effects as the water meets the sky. This is a widely known fact in science and perspective. But they can easily be brought back into view using the Nikon P-1000 camera, thereby proving The Earth is Flat, which has been done thousands of times. A ship’s “sinking” over the apparent horizon bottom first is merely a trick of perspective, a “vanishing point” effect where distant objects appear to disappear bottom-up as they get farther away. Using a camera like the Nikon P-1000, you can zoom in on a ship that appears to have disappeared, bringing it back into view. This proves the ship was never hidden by a curve, as Heliocentrists like to assert.

How Real-World Phenomena Support Flat Earth Claims: Extraordinary Claims Demand Extraordinary Evidence:

The Disappearing Hull First: The observation of ships disappearing hull-first over the geometric horizon is a classic example of this compression and convergence line.

Vantage Point and Visibility: Climbing to a higher vantage point on a Flat Earth allows you to see farther and brings objects that were previously hidden beyond the geometric horizon back into view, from the top down. In order to resolve the truncated and compressed horizon line more readily at the building’s base, you can simply elevate yourself up to a higher altitude, and then, the building’s lower compression line will extend itself out further, thereby resulting in the angular resolution of the lower section of the building falling back to normal dimensions. When you elevate yourself, you move the distant vanishing line/band of convergence line higher, which illustrates how vanishing point perspective optics are affecting your perception of the building’s lower portion and not Earth curvature.

The Horizon Always Remains at Eye Level: On a Flat Earth, the horizon is always demonstrably at eye level, regardless of your altitude. From a high vantage point, the effect of perspective compression on a Flat Earth would be different from what it is on a Spherical Earth. Flat Earth proponents claim that photographs from high altitudes correctly showing a flat-looking horizon are evidence of a Flat Earth. Where there is no evidence of curvature and sphericity, none exists. Extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence.

How Perspective Compression Works on a Spherical Earth:

The Horizon Drops With Altitude : On a spherical Earth, the horizon is always below eye level. As you gain altitude, your line of sight extends further over the curved surface, causing the horizon to drop further down. Yet, we do not observe this in reality.

Perspective Creates The “Flat” Look : When filming from a high vantage point with a wide-angle lens, the immense scale of The Earth and the vast distance to the horizon can make it appear flat. In reality, the camera’s perspective creates an optical effect where objects appear compressed, and the curvature becomes less obvious. Nevertheless, the absence of any curvature at any altitude illustrates the mistaken interpretation of perspective and vantage point compression by The Heliocentric viewpoint.

Visual Proof of Curvature: Heliocentrists claim that high-altitude footage and photographs prove The Earth’s curvature. They claim that videos from balloons and aircraft show the horizon dropping as the camera rises, as if they were one vast ball. They also claim that the use of special filters, as in the famous Flat Earth “evidence” photo of The Ryazan Region, reveals the actual curvature that was otherwise hidden by the effects of perspective and refraction. However, perspective and refraction do not correlate with Earth curvature. They are merely optical effects that bend and compress light somewhat. They do not parabolically curve light around a sphere.

Flat Earth Perspective:

Perspective Causes Objects to Disappear : Flat-Earthers propose that perspective causes objects to become truncated and vanish from the bottom up as they recede into the distance, as if they are sinking into the horizon. This corresponds to the real-world “Rules of Perspective”, where objects become truncated as they recede into the compression line of the geometric horizon when viewed from the planar surface of a Flat Earth.

A Horizon That Rises With You: In the Flat Earth model, the horizon is supposedly the vanishing point, meaning it should rise to the observer’s eye level regardless of altitude. This is demonstrably false; pilots and anyone with a precise instrument like a theodolite can measure the horizon dipping as they go higher.

Are There Greater Angular Resolution Limitations When a Distant Object is Viewed From the Ground Versus When Viewed Much Higher Up?

Angular Resolution describes the ability of any image-forming device, such as an optical or radio telescope, a microscope, a camera, or an eye, to distinguish small details of an object, thereby making it a major determinant of image resolution. There are significantly greater angular resolution limitations when viewing a distant ocean object from the ground compared to viewing it from a higher altitude.

Two Primary Causes for Greater Angular Resolution Limitations:

1. One cause for this angular resolution limitation is the distorting effect of The Earth’s atmosphere. When you view a distant object near the ocean horizon from the ground, the light travels through a maximum amount of the lower atmosphere, which contains the most turbulence, which in turn, directly affects the eye’s ability to resolve distant images on the ocean surface.

2. Another cause for this angular resolution limitation is the fact that the observer is looking from ground level out to the horizon line where the ocean meets the sky. Just as when we see railroad tracks appear to compress into a convergence line in the distance, we also experience this same convergence effect with the ocean “line” meeting the skyline, which becomes the apparent horizon. Again, as in the apparent convergence of railroad tracks in the distance, we know that the railroad tracks do not literally converge in the distance, but rather, they go on for Many, Many more miles beyond our ability to resolve them. The compression line is where angular resolution drops off considerably and eventually compresses into a vanishing point. However, something else happens when the observer is at ground level. And it is most acute when the observational mechanism is literally on the ground. When viewing at ground level, the bottom portion of buildings, receding ships, and/or people walking away, etc…will begin to compress and appear to disappear bottom first due to the particular low height of the observer. At a low observational height, the horizon line is compressed, but the upper portion of an object remains in full view, since it does not exist in the compressed horizon line.

Variables to Consider:

Angular Resolution: The ability to distinguish between two objects that are close together.

Vanishing Line: The horizon line where objects appear to disappear.

Apparent Compression: As a building gets farther away, the floors near the horizon appear to get smaller and closer together.

Compression vs. Curvature: The image’s main point is that this visual effect is caused by the limits of angular resolution and not by the physical curvature of the Earth.

When the observer elevates himself, the angular resolution limitations are affected. In this image, the lower section of this particular building is much easier to resolve since the observer is not viewing from the compressed horizon line where the ground meets the sky. The compressed horizon line exists far behind the building.

Again, when viewing at ground level, the bottom portion of buildings, receding ships, and/or people walking away, etc…will begin to compress and appear to disappear bottom first due to the particular low height of the observer. At a low observational height, the horizon line is compressed, but the upper portion of an object remains in full view, since it does not exist in the compressed horizon line. This effect is otherwise known as Perspective.

And that is how Perspective works. Buildings appear to “shrink” as the observer’s distance increases, and all parts of the building remain in proper proportion to each other, depending upon the observer’s height. If tall buildings could be said to “vanish bottom first”, then that is entirely due to the height of the observer.

And so, the apparent compression of distant objects, such as a building near the horizon, is explained by the concept of Angular Resolution:

Angular Resolution is the ability of an eye or optical device to distinguish between two closely spaced objects or details on an object. As the distance to an object increases, the angle between the top and bottom of the object becomes smaller.

When an object is far away, the angle it subtends in the observer’s field of view becomes so small that the details, such as the bottom of a building, can no longer be resolved and appear to merge or compress.

This is not due to the curvature of the Earth, but a result of the limitations of the eye’s visual acuity. While any alleged curvature of The Earth could be used to explain why objects disappear from the bottom up, this is a separate phenomenon from the visual compression that happens as a result of angular resolution.

The human eye has a minimum angular resolution of about 0.02°, meaning details smaller than this angle cannot be distinguished. Optical aids like telescopes or binoculars can improve angular resolution, making it possible to see objects with a smaller angular size.

We Have at Least Four Horizon Line Versions Being Discussed in The Flat Earth Versus Globe Debate

1. The Geometric Horizon, which is the calculated and expected horizon distance on a globe with a circumference of approximately 24,901.461 miles, which equates to 2.73 miles. In the Heliocentric Model, this “tangent point” (tangent to the Earth’s surface) is called the geometric horizon, and it is 2.73 miles from the observer.

2. The Apparent or Optical Horizon, which is the horizon line that we see with the naked eye, but which can be extended and increased using high powered telescopic apparatus.

3. The Actual Horizon, which is the natural compression point of convergence in the distance that naturally occurs on any flat plane due to the principles of perspective, which also effects angular resolution, and is dictated by the inherent limitations of any optical apparatus to resolve anything beyond this natural optical limit, therein.

4. The Refracted and Distorted Horizon, which can be attributed to any combination of various naturally occurring effects, including refraction, atmospheric distortion, and humidity, etc…

What is the Horizon?:

The Geometrical Horizon According to Encyclopedia Britannica as Related to the Black Swan

The Geometrical Horizon From Encyclopedia Britannica

“The intersection of the celestial sphere and an infinite number of straight lines radiating from the eye of the observer and tangent to the Earth’s surface.”

The Heliocentrists claim that because the Earth’s circumference is approximately 24,901.461 miles, therefore, the geometric horizon is 2.73 miles from the observer, as is derived from spherical geometry using trigonometric math. Hence, the Geometric Horizon is the calculated and expected visible horizon distance on a globe with a circumference of approximately 24,901.461 miles, which equates to 2.73 miles.

However, in the famous The Black Swan situation with two oil rigs, the geometric horizon appears at nearly 10 miles away, therefore debunking the claim that The Earth curves away from the observer at 8 inches per mile squared from the observer.

The thing you need to remember here is that maximum visibility is not about calculating where the horizon is. Instead, it refers to the ability to see and identify a prominent dark object against the sky at the horizon during the day. This is all related to the opacity of the atmosphere. So if it’s a hazy day, a smoggy day, or a rainy day, the visibility will decrease. The horizon is irrelevant in this case.

Distance to The Geometric Horizon calculations are the method by which the radius of The Earth is calculated. As can be clearly seen here, we can see well beyond the distance of the claimed physical horizon. Without a physical horizon, you have no radius. Without a radius, you have no ball. The globe model has been destroyed:

The Cognitive Dissonance of The Heliocentric Mind

So, Heliocentrists claim that they can see a boat go over Earth curvature when they are ground level, with the geometric horizon beginning at approximately 2.73 miles. That’s where Earth curvature begins from a ground perspective in The Heliocentric Model. But at 50 miles up, you can’t see any horizontal curvature? The cognitive dissonance in the Heliocentric mind is truly astounding.

Most Heliocentrists do not understand that there is a convergence and compression at The Vanishing Point on The Horizon on a flat plane when you are viewing at ground level, as opposed to viewing at a higher altitude. A receding object is always truncated, bottom first, on a flat plane when viewed at ground level. Art students easily comprehend this Law of Perspective, but Heliocentrists seem to find this entirely difficult to grasp. They either have some kind of mental block about it, evidently, or a failure to even want to comprehend this.

The Cognitive Dissonance of The Heliocentric Mind:

Standard Camera Shows Zero Curvature on Earth: