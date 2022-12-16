Proof of a Stationary Motionless Earth and Aether:

For those who say they believe and trust in Science, here are five famous, but hidden from "education", peer-reviewed, and significant scientific experiments, of true Science and using the scientific method, which prove with absolutely irrefutable scientific certainty that The Earth is stationary and motionless, as well as proving the existence of The Aether, which contains The Stars that revolve above The Earth, as the necessary medium required light waves to travel via wave perturbation.

These scientific experiments demolish Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, and by extension, Gravity, the spinning globe, and The Heliocentric Model, not to mention The Big Bang Theory, as well as The Theory of Evolution. Conversely, not one single scientific experiment has ever detected, let alone proven, a rotating nor orbiting globe Earth.

All the “inconvenient implications” of scientific experiments that have proven a stationary motionless Earth, however, have been discarded and swept under the rug of the shocked scientific establishment in order to uphold, at all costs, proofless pseudoscientific theory, with its blind religious faith and belief in The Copernican Principle and The Heliocentric Model.

Obviously, due to the questions that would inevitably arise, resulting in the whole proofless Heliocentric spinning globe theory falling apart, these experiments are not taught in high schools or universities, unless simply mentioned as allegedly incorrect theories which were replaced because of the inconvenient reality that these experiments, in fact, proved. Subsequently, Einstein came along and simply announced that The Aether did not exist, with no evidence whatsoever to support or prove his claim.

5 Hidden Peer-reviewed Scientific Experiments that prove a stationary motionless Earth:

Nikola Tesla Quotes on Aether

"There manifests itself in the fully developed being , Man, a desire mysterious, inscrutable and irresistible: to imitate nature, to create, to work himself the wonders he perceives.... Long ago he recognized that all perceptible matter comes from a primary substance, or tenuity beyond conception, filling all space, the Akasha or luminiferous Aether, which is acted upon by the life giving Prana or creative force, calling into existence, in never ending cycles all things and phenomena. The primary substance, thrown into infinitesimal whirls of prodigious velocity, becomes gross matter; the force subsiding, the motion ceases and matter disappears, reverting to the primary substance."

--Nikola Tesla

This conceptualization of Aether matches Maxwell’s statements about Aether behaving as “Wheels and pulleys” and furthermore supports the Thompson (Lord Kelvin) vortex ring model of the atom which is now being re-investigated through inviscid fluid dynamics.

--See Ross Anderson and Robert Brady of Cambridge

Excerpt from Tesla’s prepared statement for his 81st birthday (July 10, 1937):

“Only the existence of a field of force can account for the motions of the bodies as observed, and its assumption dispenses with space curvature. All literature on this subject is futile and destined to oblivion. So are all attempts to explain the workings of the universe without recognizing the existence of the ether and the indispensable function it plays in the phenomena. My second discovery was of a physical truth of the greatest importance. As I have searched the entire scientific records in more than a half dozen languages for a long time

without finding the least anticipation, I consider myself the original discoverer of this truth, which can be expressed by the statement: There is no energy in matter other than that received from the environment.”

– Nikola Tesla

Once again this indicates a vortex model of matter in which the energy of an atom is like the energy of a tornado: a localization of the energy of a larger system.

Various other quotes attributed to Tesla (of less-reliable/unknown source):

"A good example for such an interaction becomes apparent in gravitation, which should rather be named, universal compression. I think the material bodies do not gravitate between each other but it is the ether that makes one material body to press to another."

"We wrongly call this phenomenon gravitation."

"We can also feel ether's reaction when sudden acceleration or braking."

"The stars, planets and all the universe appeared from the ether when some part of it, due to certain reasons, became less dense."

"It can be compared with formation of blebs [air bubbles] in boiling water although such a comparison is only rough. The Aether tries to return itself to its initial state by compressing our world, but intrinsic electric charge within material the world substance obstructs this. It is similar to that when the water compresses blebs [air bubbles] filled with hot water steam. Until the steam does get cold the water is unable to compress the bleb. With time, having lost the intrinsic electric charge, our world will be compressed with the ether and is going to turn into Aether."

"Having come out of the Aether once - so it will go back into the Aether."

– Nikola Tesla

Gravity and The Aetheric Field

Gravity, misnamed, is merely a property of dielectric differentials in The Aether, in conjunction with the “molecular density” and buoyancy conferred to objects by the magnetic and dielectric properties of The Aetheric field.

In electromagnetism, a dielectric (or dielectric material or dielectric medium) is an electrical insulator that can be polarized by an applied electric field. When a dielectric material is placed in an electric field, electric charges do not flow through the material as they do in an electrical conductor, but instead they shift, only slightly, from their average equilibrium positions, causing dielectric polarization.

Matter behaves in such a way as to obey both the ferrous and non-ferrous dielectric and magnetic properties of The Aetheric field. The density of objects, as well as their index of buoyance in the Aetheric field, is derived from this interrelationship between magnetic and dielectric properties in The Aether.

Objects need not be ferrous nor necessarily “magnetic”, per se, to be effected by The Aetheric field, since it is not the object that is causing repulsion or attraction, but rather, it the exclusive property of Aetheric field perturbation that causes any movement of objects, or light, for that matter. Magnetism is not one thing, and the point is that when both magnetic and dielectric properties conjoin to create perturbations in The Aetheric field, we witness movement in matter.

A Simple Analogy to Illustrate Perturbation of The Aetheric Field

As an analogy, think of it this way.

If I drop a marble into a jar of water, it falls at a certain rate.

But if I drop the same marble in a jar of maple syrup, it falls as different rate.

What caused the change in the rate of descent?

Was it the marble and some special magnetic properties that it has?

No, it was the field, or medium, in which the marble was dropped that dictates the rate of descent. Maple syrup is denser than water, and so the marble responds, in kind.

And so, though ferrous objects will respond more dramatically to direct magnetic fields, ALL objects are effected by the mere existence of The Aetheric field, regardless of their magnetic properties. In other words, The Aetheric field is not merely a magnetic field. Rather, it exists as the interplay between both magnetic and dielectric (non-magnetic) potentialities, acting as a singular unified substrate, or Aetheric perturbation modality, for all matter, whether ferrous (magnetic) or not.

And any disturbance (perturbation) of The Aether will translate as mechanical motion. Again, Gravity is a completely extraneous, unconfirmed, and unnecessary variable to the equation of mechanical motion.

Luminiferous Aether According to The Heliocentric Theory:

“Luminiferous Aether or ether ("luminiferous", meaning "light-bearing") was the postulated medium for the propagation of light. It was invoked to explain the ability of the apparently wave-based light to propagate through empty space (a vacuum), something that waves should not be able to do. The assumption of a spatial plenum of luminiferous Aether, rather than a spatial vacuum, provided the theoretical medium that was required by wave theories of light.

The Aether hypothesis was the topic of considerable debate throughout its history, as it required the existence of an invisible and infinite material with no interaction with physical objects. As the nature of light was explored, especially in the 19th century, the physical qualities required of an Aether became increasingly contradictory. By the late 1800s, the existence of the Aether was being questioned, although there was no physical theory to replace it.

The negative outcome of the Michelson–Morley experiment (1887) suggested that the Aether did not exist, a finding that was confirmed in subsequent experiments through the 1920s. This led to considerable theoretical work to explain the propagation of light without an Aether. A major breakthrough was the theory of relativity, which could explain why the experiment failed to see Aether, but was more broadly interpreted to suggest that it was not needed. The Michelson-Morley experiment, along with the blackbody radiator and photoelectric effect, was a key experiment in the development of modern physics, which includes both relativity and quantum theory, the latter of which explains the particle-like nature of light.” --Wikipedia