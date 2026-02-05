I spent quite some time studying the codices from The Nag Hammadi Library, including later studying Elaine Pagels’ work on Gnosticism (notably in The Gnostic Gospels (1979)), as well as Stephan A. Hoeller’s well-researched book, Gnosticism: New Light on the Ancient Tradition of Inner Knowing. The Hammadi texts, such as the Gospel of Thomas or the Apocryphon of John, offer insight into Gnostic Christianity but are generally not seen by top scholars as providing reliable, historical details about the life of Christ to rival the canonical Gospels. I spent many years digging into all this after spending decades in The New Age as a New Age teacher to see them for what they really were (Deception), and eventually came to realize that The Nag Hammadi Library was nothing more than Gnostic Luciferian propaganda, which prompted me to write my book, The Gnostic Luciferian New Age Babylon Revisited.

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-gnostic-luciferian-new-age-babylon-revisited-gregory-lessing-garrett/1133914815

The Nag Hammadi texts do not teach that the only way to Salvation is through the physical sacrifice of Christ on the cross. In fact, the majority of the Nag Hammadi codices (Gnostic texts) emphasize that Salvation is achieved through occultism (Gnosis), a direct, intuitive, or revealed knowledge of one’s own divine origin and true self, apart from any admission of Sin or the need for Christ’s help. They are codices intend to lead one into Luciferian occultism, and this is why the early Christian church banned Gnostic ideologies.

All modern Gnostic Luciferian philosophy, such as found in the Nag Hammadi Library, finds “scientific” legitimacy in the Gnostic myth of Darwinism. As evolutionary thought was popularized, variants of Luciferianism were popularized along with it (particularly in the form of Secular Humanism). A historical corollary of this popularization has been the rise of several cults and mass movements, exemplified by the various mystical New Age sects and gurus of the sixties counterculture. The metastasis of Luciferian thinking continues to this very day.

It was crucial for the Nag Hammadi text writers to exemplify Christ as merely a man who had reached an enlightened state of consciousness through secret knowledge, because that aligned with their Luciferian aims. The crucial Luciferian undercurrent in The Nag Hammadi codices lies in this promotion of forbidden occult knowledge as the key to liberation, mirroring the biblical serpent’s role in Eden. In Hammadi Gnostic interpretations, The Serpent (often equated with Lucifer, the “light-bearer” or Phosphorus) is not a tempter but a benevolent instructor who defies the Demiurge by urging Adam and Eve to eat from The Tree of The Knowledge of Good and Evil, awakening their divine potential. Texts like On the Origin of the World portray The Serpent positively, aligning with Luciferian themes of rebellion against a tyrannical creator for the sake of enlightenment. Modern Luciferian Gnostics draw from this, viewing Lucifer as the archetype of the knowledge-bringer. Connections to figures like Seth—Adam’s son reborn as the Messiah in Jesus—further blend Jewish, Christian, and Luciferian motifs, where forbidden wisdom leads to godhood. Even in broader esoteric traditions, such as those influencing Mormon theology, Lucifer’s act in The Garden parallels Gnostic Salvation through knowledge, positioning him as a necessary catalyst for progress.

I guess I’m definitely not a Gnostic Luciferian after being a New Age Luciferian teacher for over 20 years. I’ve seen the harm and self-deification it promotes too many times...the way it breaks people down and makes them self-obsessed. Hence, Luciferianism forms the nucleus of the Ruling Elite Vatican Jesuits. Eternal Salvation is widely understood in Protestant theology as a free gift, achieved solely through Jesus Christ’s finished work on The Cross, rather than through church affiliation or human works.

In John 3:3-7, Jesus tells Nicodemus that “Unless one is born again he cannot see the kingdom of God,” highlighting that human, physical birth is insufficient and a spiritual rebirth is required, implying a natural, sinful state at birth. While Jesus did not directly utter the phrase “You are born with a sinful nature,” the New Testament, building on Old Testament principles, teaches that humanity inherits a sinful, broken condition from Adam, necessitating a “new birth”. Scripture indicates all are born with this inbred tendency, making salvation through Christ necessary. All scripture needs to be assessed as a whole.

The concept of inherent sinfulness from birth, often called Original Sin or a sin nature, implies that all people are born with a predisposition and potential to turn away from God, rather than this behavior merely being a result of immature development. This inherent tendency is seen as a damaged human nature inherited from the first parents (Adam and Eve).

Romans 3:23-24:

23 For all have sinned and fall short of The Glory of God.

24 And all are justified freely by His Grace through the Redemption that came by Christ Jesus.

It’s really that simple when you finally come clean with yourself. All need The Grace that comes from Christ paying the price for our inability to be perfect and entirely holy. The Gnostics sidestepped all of this in their arrogance to assert that they had no Sin, but rather, just suffered from ignorance. They refused to accept that they had the potential to be as wicked as anyone, and history has proven that nothing is more wicked than Luciferianism.

Luciferianism has a long track record of being wicked. From its earliest documented appearances in history to its modern manifestations, the ideology has repeatedly aligned itself with rebellion against divine order, moral inversion, and behaviors that society—particularly within Judeo-Christian frameworks—has condemned as profoundly evil. In the modern era, Luciferianism has frequently overlapped with or drawn from broader Left-Hand Path occultism, which emphasizes self-deification, rejection of external morality, and the embrace of forbidden knowledge. Aleister Crowley, though not strictly a Luciferian, profoundly influenced many Luciferian thinkers through his Thelemic philosophy (”Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law”) and his self-identification with the Beast 666. His Ordo Templi Orientis (OTO) and related groups explored themes of sexual magic, transgression, and rebellion against conventional ethics—themes that Luciferians often adopt as pathways to personal power. Crowley’s life included well-documented excesses: drug use, experimental sexuality, and associations with scandal (including mysterious deaths at his Abbey of Thelema). Critics argue these reflect the practical outworking of a Luciferian-like rejection of restraint, leading to personal and social harm.

The real issue is that the “bar is set so low” in modern society, regarding personal conduct and “the inner mental life”, that serious infractions are often minimized as simply mistakes, “errors,” the result of immaturity, or “missed marks,” rather than recognizing them as Sin. This shift often stems from a lack of awareness, a desire to avoid guilt, or a cultural tendency to normalize behavior that is intentionally harmful or morally wrong. For example, nobody obeys all The Ten Commandents. Hence, the need for Christ to pay that price as a free gift. Who would not want that? Oh that’s right, The Gnostics would not want that.

Here is a breakdown of how the Nag Hammadi texts differ from the traditional orthodox view of Salvation through The Cross:

· Salvation through Knowledge (Gnosis): Hammadi texts generally teach that the soul is divine but trapped in a flawed, material world created by a lower deity (the Demiurge). Salvation is the process of waking up to this reality and escaping the material world, rather than being redeemed from sin. The Demiurge is a central figure in several texts within the Nag Hammadi library, particularly in Sethian and Valentinian Gnostic writings. Often identified as Yaldabaoth, this figure is portrayed as an ignorant, arrogant creator of the material world who is distinct from the true, supreme God, which is overtly, though cloaked, Anti-Christian teaching.

· Reinterpretation of the Cross: Many Hammadi Gnostic texts argue that Christ did not have a physical body and therefore did not, or could not, die on the cross. In this view, Christ is a spiritual being who brought wisdom, and the “cross” is sometimes interpreted symbolically rather than as a physical, vicarious sacrifice.

· The Gospel of Thomas: This key Nag Hammadi text focuses entirely on the secret sayings of Jesus, offering a path to Salvation through understanding those sayings, completely bypassing the narrative of crucifixion and Resurrection.

· The Testimony of Truth: This text specifically mocks the idea that a blood sacrifice is necessary for Salvation, stating that those who rely on “the cross” in a physical sense do not know the true nature of Christ and are in error.

· The “Divine Spark”: Salvation is viewed as uncovering the “divine spark” within oneself, a personal, internal experience rather than a reliance on an external event.

· Christ’s Death: While some texts within the Nag Hammadi library do mention Christ’s death, they typically do so in a context that emphasizes it as a demonstration of power over the rulers of this world, or they redefine it to fit a spiritual, rather than a substitutionary, model of atonement.

“The Kingdom of God is Within You”

The idea that “The Kingdom of God is Within You” (Luke 17:21) does not negate the need for redemption from Sin in Christianity. Rather, it signifies the internal, spiritual presence of God’s ruling reign in the hearts of believers, which often requires initial repentance and forgiveness (redemption) to be realized. In other words, it does not mean there are any who are completely good and holy without God’s Redemptive power to cleanse. I have never met a person who didn’t have wickedness in their heart in some form because we are all fallen. This was integral to Christ’s teachings and why, in part, the Nag Hammadi Gnostics devalued him so much. The teaching, The Kingdom of God is Within You, must be tempered with Psalm 14:3. As long as you live, you will have Sin in you, and need Christ’s sacrifice for Eternal Life AFTER you die. The Nag Hammadi Gnostics did not believe in Sin, only ignorance, and so, they omitted that teaching.

Psalm 14:3:

“They are all gone aside, they are all together become filthy: none doeth good, no, not one.”

Key aspects of this concept in relation to Redemption:

The Kingdom Begins Internally: The phrase emphasizes that God’s reign begins in the hearts and lives of believers through the Holy Spirit.

Redemption Enables the Kingdom: The kingdom is populated by those whom God has brought into fellowship with His Son, which inherently involves “redemption, the forgiveness of sins” (Colossians 1:14).

Alternative Interpretations: Some scholars suggest the phrase means the Kingdom is “among you” (in the person and ministry of Jesus), which was actively transforming hearts.

Not a Replacement for Atonement: The internal kingdom is not a redemption alternative, but a result of it, where Christ’s reign replaces the bondage to Sin.

In essence, the kingdom within is the result of being redeemed, not a substitute for it. It represents the transformation of the believer’s life, rather than an excuse for continued, unrepentant sin.

