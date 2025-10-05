When Heliocentrists speak of a commercial airliner taking off towards the imaginary spin of The Earth at 1000 mph, they are inferring that their commercial airliner is literally going 1000 mph with The Earth’s spin as it takes off. Subsequently they are claiming that through The Law of The Conservation of Momentum, there is no extra turbulence on their commercial airliner because they are instantly and seamlessly moving with The Earth and The Earth’s atmosphere at 1000 mph. However, this explanation immediately becomes problematic when you consider that the commercial airliner needs to actually get from point A to point B. In other words, it needs to “gain ground”.

Airplane Flight Proves a Flat Earth:

The Law of The Conservation of Momentum:

The Conservation of Momentum is a fundamental concept of Physics, along with The Conservation of Energy and The Conservation of Mass. Momentum is defined to be the mass of an object multiplied by the velocity of the object. The Conservation of Momentum states that, within some problem domain, the amount of momentum remains constant. Momentum is neither created nor destroyed, but only changed through the action of forces as described by Newton’s Laws of Motion. Dealing with momentum is more difficult than dealing with mass and energy because momentum is a vector quantity having both a magnitude (how much momentum) and a direction (which way it’s going). For example, saying a bowling ball has 10 kg·m/s of momentum is incomplete. To fully describe it, you must also state its direction, such as 10 kg·m/s Westward.

The Law of The Conservation of Momentum is related to Newton’s First Law of Motion:

“An object that is already moving will continue to move at the same speed and in the same direction unless an external force, such as friction or air resistance, interferes with its motion.”

In the case of a commercial airliner, that friction would be wind resistance. And so, putting this together, if a commercial airliner is merely being swept away by its 1000 mph lift off on a spinning Earth through The Law of The Conservation of Momentum, then it would need to exceed the speed of 1000 mph in order to actually gain ground and move beyond the ground position that it initially lifted off from. Otherwise, the commercial airliner would simply be cruising with the spinning Earth, exactly where it lifted off from, and never arrive at its forward destination. Hence, the commercial airliner would be going at 1000 mph with The Earth’s alleged spin and then need to accelerate even faster than that in order to gain ground.

And so, we are left with the absurd proposition of a commercial airliner moving at 1000 mph as it sits on the runway with the Earth spinning at 1000 mph, and then adding normal commercial airliner cruising speeds between 550 and 600 mph to that 1000 mph, resulting in a net speed (which refers to the overall acceleration caused by the total net force acting upon the aircraft) of approximately 1,600 mph, which would, of course, be catastrophic. If a typical commercial airliner attempted to fly at 1,600 mph (Mach 2.1 at cruising altitude), it would likely break apart in mid-air from severe structural and aerodynamic stresses it was never designed to withstand. This speed is far beyond the operational limits of subsonic airliners, which normally cruise between 500 and 600 mph.

And so, of course, this entire scenario is not what is happening. The Earth is not spinning at 1000 mph, and there is no Conservation of Momentum that the commercial airliner is obeying at lift off. Rather, it is simply at stand still on motionless runway, and then, eventually, accelerating up to its cruising speed between 500 and 600 mph.