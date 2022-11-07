First of all, right out of the gates, how many of the Lake Pontchartrain Power Line debunker images and videos are CGI and Photoshopped enhanced or not?

This is a big question and the elephant in the room.

There are several photographs and videos of the Louisiana Lake Pontchartrain causeway and transmission lines showing what globe enthusiasts claim to be visual proof of the curvature of the Earth. In the footage, the bridge and transmission lines, when viewed from a certain angle and height, appear to curve downward as they tend toward the horizon, and this apparent curvature is claimed to be proof of the globe.

The Lake Pontchartrain Bridge Shows Earth's Curvature?:

Flat Earth | Curved Water Found- DEBUNKED:

The Lake Pontchartrain Black Swan:

Moving right along…

Lake Pontchartrain is a lake in Louisiana, United States. There are power transmission lines about 15 miles across this lake.

Simply slightly increase you elevation and zoom in, and suddenly there is no curvature of the Earth at The Lake Pontchartrain Power lines…because there never was. It was all caused by the natural optical illusion created by atmospheric distortion, refraction, the angle of observation, ostensible architectural aberrations in tower height, and compression at the vanishing point of the horizon:

In this failed debunk, the author fails to take into consideration atmospheric distortion, refraction, and compression at the vanishing point of the horizon. Instead, he upholds the epistemological austerity of an Cartesian coordinate system where a plane is a coordinate system that specifies each point uniquely by a pair of numerical coordinates, which are the signed distances to the point from two fixed perpendicular oriented lines, measured in the same unit of length, thereby, ignoring all environmental, optical, and atmospheric factors for his debunk, as well as the altitude of his vantage point and frame of reference.

Total fail:

Heliocentrists say that there is no visible evidence of curvature at 122,000 feet because of the vast scale of The Earth. Simultaneously, they claim that you can see evidence of Earth curvature starting at a three mile out geometric horizon, where curvature should mathematically begin, to 16 miles in the distance at the power lines at Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, USA. Absurd contradictory logic…

Another failed debunk attempt tries to assert that the slight curvature at the end is due to Earth curvature, when we are witnessing the effect of the natural compression at a distance upon the horizon that occurs on any flat plain and he ignores The Laws of Perspective, entirely:

The illusion of curvature emanates from the compression at the horizon, obeying the natural Laws of Perspective. Distant objects compress downwards towards the level of the observer on a flat plane. However, as you ascend in altitude, you are able to see further, and thus, the illusion of curvature subscribes to the degree that you have elevated and/or altered your frame of reference:

Slightly Elevate and/or Alter Your Frame of Reference and Voila!…No Curvature:

The Lake Ponchatrain Causeway:

FLAT EARTH When So Called Debunkers Speak Too Soon - Hiith Debunks Himself:

Flat Earth - Soundly Claims the Vision of Superman at Pontchartrain:

People are using various fake images of The Lake Ponchartrain Power Lines to prove Earth curvature. Here's are two actual undoctored images. NO CURVATURE EVIDENT:

However, in this doctored photo, the debunkers alter their vantage point angle to create the illusion of curvature. The most absurd thing here is the unscientifically proven claim that the ocean is curving. It is patently absurd, and empirically unsupported:

Also, Lake Pontchartrain powerlines have been proven to not be placed on the ground in a straight line. That, combined with the perspective vanishing point and fake horizon created by varying point of view, lead to an optical illusion. You can try it yourself on a flat table by placing objects of the same height in a slightly curved line. And then, look at them close to the table surface. You’ll observe them “curving” around the flat table. There’s also a bridge on the same lake with almost the same length as the power lines. It’s built in a straight line, and guess what, you cannot see it curving in the distance. Atmospheric distortion, refraction, the angle of observation, and compression at the vanishing point of the horizon all must take into consideration when assessing the validly of any Earth curvature claim.

Examine the following home experiment looking at perspective brought about by a Flat Earth claims which have impressive validity, and the debunk video of lake Pontchartrain, showing curvature that is, indeed, curving because of perspective. It is always good to see people experimenting for themselves to find that perspective is the imaginary curve and that all observations used to prop up the globe belief are governed by perspective.

Domino's Curve On A Flat Earth Table:

Lake Pontchartrain NO curve. Flat EARTH Video. No Curvature is Evident Under Certain Atmospheric Conditions and Observational Altitude. There is a picture floating around the web of the Lake Pontchartrain Transmission Lines showing the curve of the Earth. This video debunks that picture and the claim of found curvature:

Consternation Arises Online Concerning the Debunk of Earth Curvature Data:

Anti-Flat Earther Rages With Clarification Meme: “Misleading Debunking of the Lake Pontchartrain Power Lines Images”:

Anti-Flat Earther Claims:

“The various images of the Lake Pontchartrain power lines taken by Soundly and others easily demonstrate the curvature of the Earth. In a desperate attempt to “debunk” the images, a group of flat-Earthers made an “analysis”, but failed to locate the correct power lines. They incorrectly “analyzed” another power lines on the same lake, just not the ones being presented as a demonstration of Earth’s curvature.

The erroneous “analysis” spread in flat-Earth communities as a hoax, as though it “debunks” the actual power lines in the demonstration.

The other power lines are shorter, run alongside the shore, and not straight. They are different from the ones used as a demonstration of Earth’s curvature, which are longer, perfectly straight and go across the lake.

To “prove” their points, these flat-Earthers made a small model using LEGO bricks on a table. Because they thought the power lines are not straight, they arranged the bricks to curve as well. When seen from the right side, it would appear similar to the pictures Soundly took. But if seen from the left, then it would be clear that the bricks were actually arranged in a curve, unlike the actual power lines used to demonstrate Earth’s curvature.

The unscrupulous flat-Earthers who made the “explanation” has already admitted their errors. However, they refused to take down the video and only added an obscure note in the description. As a flat Earth debunker, we encounter this hoax almost every week, and almost every time the Ponchartrain power lines get mentioned.

In various memes in circulation, they don’t include the images of their model seen from the left side as it will be obvious it is an incorrect model. Only the right side view is shown, and it can look somewhat convincing to unsuspecting potential victims if they are unaware of the entire situation.

The following is their admission of errors and the excuse they made for keeping the misleading video online.”

And so, essentially, the accusation was that this Flat Earther used the wrong powerline in his debunk, but nevertheless, his debunk proved that the Earth has no curvature. Obviously, the Anti-Flat Earther’s accusation backfired on him, for in his defense, the Flat Earther pointed out that his data still applied…and it did. When he said, “The rest of the video is still valid.”, he was correct, and the Anti-Flat Earther never addressed this fact.

I have noticed that Heliocentrists tend to detest when anyone exhibits their debunking memes as erroneous and inaccurate because it further cements the fact that their attempts to invalidate Flat Earth are vapid and futile. Subsequently, I relish in exhibiting these memes and revealing the pedestrian quality of science that these sophomoric Scientism zealots embrace.

And I have always declared, how many of the Lake Pontchartrain Power Line debunker images and videos are CGI and Photoshopped enhanced or not?

This is a big question and the elephant in the room.

One Heliocentric Argument Against The Flat Earth Footage:

“There is a video showing the same scene, but the curvature is not there!”

“Atmospheric refraction can cause a distant object that is physically already behind the curvature to be still visible. Such phenomenon happens because the air closer to the surface has higher pressure than above it, causing the path of light to curve along Earth’s curvature, up to a point.

The amount of refraction depends on the weather. In an extreme case, refraction can be severe, and it certainly can make it look as if the transmission pylons is straight.

There’s a video demonstrating this phenomenon, and it is actively used by flat-Earthers as ‘proof’ there’s no curvature. We can see the shimmering effect in the video, indicating the weather is not as clear as the pictures and videos provided by Soundly. If the maker of the video attempts to record the same scene at the different days and time of the day, he will get something similar to Soundly’s very easily. They might even have done that, but it could be that they prefer only ones that support their beliefs.

The lack of apparent curvature in such video can be accommodated in the spherical Earth model. But not the other way around. The appearance of curvature can never be explained in the flat Earth model.”

However, the Flat Earther’s footage contains none of the atmospheric refraction mentioned in the criticism. Furthermore, refraction only works where there is a change in medium, such as when a pencil is dunked in a glass of water and the apparent image emerges as parallel to the actual image in the water due to the measurable changes in the index of refraction. However, refraction does not readily apply when objects are in the same medium, as we observe in Flat Earth ocean footage. And so, refraction may account for the Sun or Moon appearing to be in alternate positions because of the differential between ground atmosphere and high altitude atmospheric distortion, but it cannot account for objects within our atmosphere being in clear view, or similar atmospheric pressures not being hidden by Earth’s supposed curvature.

To Wit:

Alas, another Heliocentric fail…

The Lake Pontchartrain Power Lines Show Earth's Curvature? Nope:

Curvature on Lake Pontchartrain DEBUNKED!

Water Does Not Curve:

When you mention to people that large bodies of contiguous water droplets do not curve, and that there is not one instance in all of scientific investigation that empirically demonstrates water curving in a lake or ocean, or even in a water glass, you are confronted with mockery and ridicule. Most people just assume that water curves around a huge spinning planet.

What they will tell you is that the surface of all water is curved. Even a small lake’s surface follows the curvature of the Earth they say. We just don’t notice it in such a small body.

They continue to say that it is not only water that has this effect, much of the interior of the Earth itself is liquid and the continents float on this. Then they say that Gravity causes the planet to be round because every part of it is pulled to the center but this motion to the center is opposed by pressure. It means a condition or shape that if pushed by some external force to be different will return the same condition when the force is removed. The curved shape of the water is due to a stable equilibrium or balance between pressure and Gravity

Additionally, they say, there is another way to make water round: Surface tension. Water molecules have electric charges that cause them to be attracted to each other. But the last layer of molecules in a water drop are special because they only have other water to one side but not on the other side. They flip around and attract to each other’s and form a kind of balloon-like shell that compresses the water inside. In the water drop we have the same balance of pressure pushing out and surface tension pushing in and we see the same lowest energy equilibrium shape, a sphere.

But, of course, this effect only works on smaller drop of water, they may confess, but nevertheless, on larger bodies of water, Gravity dominates.

Nevertheless, Gravity has never been confirmed to exist, and if the planet is too big to see the curved oceans, then how is it that we are seeing ships sail over the horizon at the same time? There is a massive contradiction in the Heliocentric logic regarding curved water. Water always seeks its own level.

Lastly, if Gravity is so strong it could hold and shape trillions of tons of ocean water to conform to a massive ball spinning at 1000 miles per hour, how is that a little helium balloon or butterfly can defy Gravity.

None of this adds up.

The recent picture going around saying that the power lines on Lake Pontchartrain prove the Earth's curvature apparent to the unaided eye. However, there is no curvature on a lake...any lake. In all laboratory experiments and all observations of Earth since the beginning of recorded history, water has never been observed to curve beyond the surface tension level of a single droplet. Water does not curve. Gravity is an unproven nonsensical farcical myth. No help there, either.

Fluid dynamics: Buoyancy, density, and electromagnetics govern all behavior of objects in physics. Fluid dynamics and electrodynamics are a proven and proveable facts of empirical science. Gravity is hocus-pocus, unproven, invisible, occult brainwashing.

Water does not curve over small or great distances...period.

Perspective is The Imaginary Curve

Apparent curvature is a consequence of vanish point perspective mathematics, as any trained visual artist can attest to. As things get farther away, they converge to a single vanishing point on the horizon and appear to disappear on the convergence line. When viewed close-up from the shore they APPEAR to curve, but when viewed from further away they converged in straight lines.

That is how our eyesight works.

Nor, is the ocean floor curving.

There's a much bigger lake 400 miles long in Russia that freezes over every year and has been laser measured and filmed to be completely flat...zero curvature. There is no observable nor measure empirically demonstrable curvature anywhere on Earth. If you believe it, it is a religion and nothing more. It is not empirically demonstrated using science.

The Lake Pontchartrain picture is simply an illusion of perspective. The lake isn't curving, or we would DEFINITELY SEE THE CURVE from high altitude photos, but we don't.

If you zoom in on the power lines you see that they are not curving AND you can see the shoreline at the other side of the lake, just like how you can zoom in on a ship that disappears on the horizon and it will reappear, because there is no curve. That's because the Earth is flat and large bodies of water don't curve.

There is no curve.

Another Issue Against Flat Earth at Pontchartrain: “The Heliocentric Picture Doesn’t Show The Correct Amount of Expected Curvature.”

The Heliocentric Claim is:

“We can verify the correct amount of expected curvature by using the Transmission Line demonstration of Walter Bislin’s Curvature App. The application simulates the curvature of the Earth using the actual size of the Earth, and at the same time compares it to the hypothetical flat model. We can observe the result of the simulation matches perfectly with all the pictures and video published by Heliocentrists.”

Refutation to This Criticism:

The Pontchartrain powerline section is 15 miles long, which means 15 times 15 times 8 inches divided by 12 feet to get the total curvature for 15 miles, which equals 150 total feet. Now, as any Heliocentrist loves to say incessantly, “The human eye cannot detect any curvature over any distance since the Earth is 24,000 miles in circumference!" And I have never argued this. Yes, the human eye cannot detect this curvature since the vanishing point of the horizon compresses everything down to nothingness. (Study Vanishing Point Perspective in Geometry to verify). There is no way the unaided human eye could detect 150 feet of drop over 15 miles.

Look at the video of Pontchartrain, and notice how much curve there is. It’s insanely dramatic and noticeable in the Heliocentric footage. Now follow that imaginary curve in a full circle around a 24,000-mile circumference globe...notice how much SMALLER the Earth would have to be if 150 feet curvature were actually detectable over 15 miles?

Over 15 miles and no curvature is detectable by the human eye unless one wants to admit that the Earth is only about 1000 miles in circumference and not 24,000 miles. The Pontchartrain image "proving" the Earth's curve is just very dishonest, fake, and fallacious science. ﻿

As a Side Note:

Then, comically, people like to show fake NASA CGI Computer cartoons of the Earth at 50,000 feet with the Earth curving like a balloon. But then independent weather balloon agencies show the Earth's horizon flat as a pancake at 120,000 feet. So, it is obvious to any thinking person what is going on here. NASA is using computer cartoon images and the infamous fish eyed lens to create the illusion that the Earth is curved. It is only the brainwashing that prevents anyone from realizing this simple fact.

Additionally, NASA fans claim 121,000 feet is too low to see curvature, but in their insane twisted world, they can easily see over 1667.67 feet of Earth curvature from a height of 157 feet at 50 miles away?

It’s crazy on steroids.

Hence, the Lake Pontchartrain Power Lines would not show any curvature unless they were constructed with a bend at the end, which they may have. And lo and behold, when you examine the Google Earth footage from above of the powerlines, indeed, they were constructed with a considerable bend at the end which creates the illusion of curvature. Anyone can verify this by looking at the Lake Pontchartrain Power Lines from Google Earth.

Do it!

Lastly, due to Vanishing Point perspective mathematics, straight lines appear to curve on a flat plain. Dominoes will appear to curve off into the distance on a flat dining room table if you view them at the table level. Try it at home to confirm. If you add a half inch of glass to the tabletop, to simulate atmosphere, the "atmospheric refraction" causes an even more amplified curvature from ground level. But rest, assured, all of this is an optical illusion. When you actually check the delineation of dominoes on a glass tabletop, you find that the dominoes are perfectly straight, and the table is absolutely flat, and yet, the line of dominoes appear to curve downwards when viewed from the surface of the table top. This is an example of compression towards the vanishing point on a flat plane, and not any evidence of curvature. In other words, a band of horizon convergence and surface MIRRORING creates the illusion of bending lines over a flat surface.

The following video provides all this information.

Flat Earth Curved Water Found DEBUNKED:

The Lake Pontchartrain Power lines actually prove the Flat Earth.

Additionally, often people will say, “We can't see ANY CURVATURE from 200,000 feet up because the Earth is too big.” Then in the next breath they will say, we can see the Lake Pontchartrain Power lines curving from our vantage point a few feet above sea level. But 200,000 feet up creates 37.878 miles of imaginary curvature, far beyond the 384 feet at Pontchartrain. So, you cannot see 37.878 miles of curvature from 200,000 feet high but you can detect 150 feet of curvature from a vantage point that is only a few feet high on a 15 mile stretch? You see, it is all nonsense and cognitive dissonance with the Heliocentric Religion...just one lie after another.

Curvature Experiment from Costanoa, California to the Monterey Shoreline

A simple experiment to check for the Earth's curvature was executed from Costanoa, Ca to the Monterey Shore. A Nikon P900 Telescopic Camera was used to view a person on The Monterey Shoreline with a red flag from the Costanoa shoreline.

At 50.4 miles distance across the ocean from Costanoa to The Monterey Shoreline, 1667.67 feet of curvature drop is expected given the NASA equation for the Earth's curvature of miles squared times 8 inches, with the Earth's radius being 3,959 miles.

The results clearly point to the fact that there is no curvature to the Earth, where 1667.67 feet of curvature were expected to exist by all accounts of known and tested spherical geometry.

Experimental data:

1.) Costanoa on Pacifica Highway, CA is situated at 37.61° North latitude, 122.49° West longitude and 183.727 feet elevation above the sea level. Pacifica, CA --Wiki

2.) Monterey (Spanish: Monterrey) is a city located in Monterey County in the U.S. state of California, on the southern edge of Monterey Bay on California's Central Coast. It stands at an elevation of 26.2467 feet above sea level--Wiki

So, the difference in elevation between Costanoa and Monterey is: 183.727 feet minus 26.2467 feet which equals 157.4803 feet difference.

Looking across the ocean, from Costanoa to the Monterey shore is approximately 50.4 miles, with 65 Nautical Miles from Half Moon Bay to Monterey Harbor

Now, 50.4 miles equals 266112 feet, which equals 0.033907 degrees of decent looking down from 183.727 feet above sea level at Costanoa to 26.2467 feet above sea level on The Monterey shoreline. (You can check this degree number fact at this following Angular Size Calculator website: http://www.1728.org/angsize.htm )

Discussion:

And so, from Costanoa, one is looking down at .03 degrees over the distance of 50.4 miles, with a Nikon P900 telescopic camera. Anyone who has taken geometry knows that .03 degrees of decent so small that only special instruments can even detect it. It is so small, that surveyors and engineers toss it out of the equation because it is too small a decent to even deal with in physical construction. They just consider it parallel to the ground. And so, the elevation variance is not a variable in this equation at all. 3 degrees from 50.4 miles is extremely tiny. You are still, essentially looking straight out, parallel to the Earth. But .03 is so beyond noticeable even to the most sensitive instruments, let alone the human eye, that it is a trifling, insignificant, inconsequential negligible value that is tossed out of the equation.

Hence, elevation variance is not an issue with this experiment.

As was expected, on a day with clear visibility conditions, with minimal atmospheric high and low pressure and heat differentials which would assist in atmospheric refraction, the person holding the red flag on The Monterey Shoreline was clearly in full view from the Costanoa Shoreline. There was zero atmospheric refraction effect of shimmering, stretching, distorting, image doubling or image inversion at all, which rules out all atmospheric refraction index variables, completely.

Conclusion:

The Earth is Flat. Thousands of other experimenters have had identical results. The Earth simply is Flat. NASA is a Movie production company created from operation paperclip NAZI scientists (Verifiable fact) and engineered by Vatican Jesuit agents to keep the world deep inside a Sun Worshipping Cult called Helios Worship: Sun Worship=Heliocentric. By doing so, the Vatican Jesuits were able to steer the world towards the desired outcome of Alien contact and eventual world submission to Jesuit Vatican authority as the emissaries and authority between Mankind and Alien life...all fake of course.

It was all a hoax from day one...ever since the 15th-century when Jesuit agent, Copernicus was pushed by The Vatican Church to assert a Heliocentric Deception. The Heliocentric Model has always been a Vatican Catholic idea. That is where it came from. Then Georges Henri Joseph Édouard Lemaître, Belgian Roman Catholic Jesuit Priest simply furthered the hoax with his Big Bang Cosmology deception.

Why do you think the current JESUIT Pope keeps talking about Alien contact? Why do think that the Vatican Jesuits own all the major telescopes in the world? Why do think NASA is Jesuit NAZI owned and run? The whole game is Vatican Jesuit, and it is a hoax.

The Vatican was losing control after the Reformation with Martin Luther's 99 Theses. They started the Counter-Reformation to place the Vatican back in power over the world. That Counter-Reformation was largely fake Astrophysics and Astronomy...all fake numbers and magnitudes to mesmerize the masses into the submission to a Sun Worshipping Cult...Helios

Horizon Always Rises to Eye Level

No matter how high you go in the sky — whether it is in an airplane or in a high-altitude hot-air balloon — the horizon (where the ground meets the sky) will always rise to your eye-level.

This is a proof that the Earth is flat plane.

If the Earth was a sphere, then the higher you go in altitude, the more you would have to look down in order to see the horizon. But as it is in reality, when we go higher, we do not have to look down — the horizon always stays in the same position relative to us.

Try it.

Go see for yourself.

Empirical data does not lie.

Scientism Priests do.