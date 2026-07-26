According to The Heliocentric Model, the Earth’s atmospheric pressure at sea level at 14.696 pounds per square inch (psi) apparently reduces at it rises in elevation, and theoretically approaches zero as it approaches The Kármán Line, an imaginary boundary marking the start of the vacuum of Outer Space, set at an altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) above Earth’s sea level. But then The Heliocentric Model asserts, in accordance with the Laws of Thermodynamics, that The Earth’s atmosphere does no evacuate into this Outer Space vacuum, because the alleged “zero pressure” at The Kármán is so close to the zero pressure of Outer Space that it has no reason to expand outwards to fill any available volume that a high pressure system would typically fill of any lower pressure system.

This Heliocentric Model assertion violates The Laws of Thermodynamics because without containment, each successive lower altitude pressure gradient is still expanding outwards beneath this alleged zero pressure at The Kármán Line, and therefore an outwards pressure force would still be expanding outwards to fill any available volume that a high pressure system would typically fill of any lower pressure system (i.e., the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space) regardless of the pressure gradient at The Kármán Line. Without a solid and impermeable barrier between The Earth’s atmosphere and the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space, a rarified “zero pressure” stratification at The Kármán Line would still be encountering the expanding pressure force of all the lower stratifications of pressure gradients, descending all the way back down to the Earth’s atmospheric pressure at sea level at 14.696 pounds per square inch (psi) and expanding back upwards to the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space. In other words, the pressure gradients in The Earth’s atmosphere form a unified and contiguous continuum, sharing common borders, touching each other, and are connected in an unbroken sequence.

Under The Laws of Thermodynamics, there is no precedent to assert that The Earth’s atmosphere’s subterranean pressure gradients would not ever be expanding to fill any available volume that a high pressure system would typically fill of any lower pressure system, including expanding outwards, into, and beyond this imaginary zero pressure Kármán Line demarcation.

Additionally, Gravity is not a solid and impermeable barrier and therefore cannot serve as containment of The Earth’s atmosphere. High pressure systems always expand into low pressure systems unless there is solid and impermeable barrier, and no such barrier exists in The Heliocentric Model between The Earth’s atmosphere and the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space.

It is Entirely Irrelevant Which Atmospheric Layer is Contiguous to The Vacuum of Outer Space: The Second Law of Thermodynamics Still Applies

It is entirely irrelevant which atmospheric layer is contiguous to the imaginary vacuum of Outer Space. The Earth’s entire atmospheric pressure gradient system, including The Exosphere, is ONE, high to low pressure, homogenous and categorically isotropic, stratification of contiguous nested continuity, therefore requiring an impermeable and solid container as a necessary antecedent to maintaining.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Debunks Outer Space On TikTok:

No contiguous pressure gradient system, regardless of its high to low pressure gradient hierarchy, can lay adjacent to a vacuum without a container as a necessary antecedent without violating The Laws of Thermodynamics. All pressure gradients will seek to instantaneously fill any available volume, unless some impermeable and solid boundary prevents the evacuation of the known pressure gradients hierarchy. In The Heliocentric Model, no such impermeable and solid boundary exists.

It is irrelevant how gradual The Earth’s pressure gradients stratify, nor is there any significance in any negligible pressure differential between atmospheric layers. ALL The Earth’s atmospheric layers exist as ONE homogenously nested stratification, which can only be in existence if some form of impermeable and solid containment is enclosing them.

Heliocentrists continually and mistakenly assert that a gradual pressure differential between atmospheric layers serves as a Thermodynamic obstacle in resisting the unimaginably low pressure of the vacuum of Outer Space at 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, including the atomically sparse Exosphere, which is, in the end, merely another contiguous extension of all that lay subterranean to it, and therefore, cannot be said to be independent nor autonomously separate from all that exists beneath it.

This unscientific assertion that all The Earth’s contiguous and pressurized atmospheric mass can resist an Outer Space vacuum without a container as a necessary antecedent for preserving these gas pressure gradients is tantamount to a complete violation of The Second Law of Thermodynamics.