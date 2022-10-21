The Jesuits: Priesthood of Absolute Evil Exposed | Nicholson 1968:

The Roots of Occultism: Note: Not a Flat Earth Response

Who Really Controls ALL ﻿Secret Societies? | Illuminati, Freemasons, Jesuits, Skull & Bones:

The "Christian" Secret Society That Has Made Protestants Worship Pagan gods | LED Live

The Vatican's Secret Society That Seeks to Destroy Christianity | Who Are the Jesuits | LED Live:

The ANTICHRIST Tells You Exactly WHO HE IS In This Ancient Document | 666 Secrets Exposed | LE:

The Jesuits are The Shadow Empire:

The Shadow Empire Paperback is Available at Barnes and Noble:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-shadow-empire-gregory-lessing-garrett/1137422327?ean=9798823116855

The Shadow Empire eBook is Available at Barnes and Noble:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-shadow-empire-gregory-lessing-garrett/1137422327?ean=2940185758564

All the World's a Jesuit Stage

The Vatican Jesuits didn’t just curve the Earth with their Heliocentric mind control in the 15th Century, hypnotizing the world into an Copernican Cosmological illusion. They also curved, twisted, and perverted the moral sensibilities of Mankind, robbing it of any decency, indoctrinating him into a Luciferian mindset, and filling him up with carnal and Satanic mesmerism and Gnostic Transhumanistic filth. On every front: social media, entertainment, news, business, spirituality, science, education, military, medical, political, etc…you will find the hidden hand of Jesuit fingerprints. They lurk in the shadows and blend in to avoid detection and persecution, seldom if ever taking leadership roles, but rather, preferring to position their Masonic, Jewish, Illuminati, and Papal Pawns in the limelight to propel their sinister machinations for a Luciferian New World Order forward. You’ll always find a Jesuit created proxy war in a third world country where the Jesuits keep their hands clean while their stooges and pawns fight to the death to perpetuate Chaos and the Hegelian Dialectic, resulting in reformation towards a desired outcome. The Jesuit Hidden Hand of Freemasonry: Additionally, though many believe The Jews to by “The Synagogue of Satan” and target them as the instigators of The New World Ordre, as The Protocols of The Learned Elders of Zion would seem to suggest, upon closer scrutiny, it becomes readily apparent that The Jews were, and still are ,merely Papal Puppets to help front and manage The Jesuit agenda for a New World Order. Every leader is now a puppet. They are all in the same club, answering to the same Master of Puppets. An all-powerful, ancient, Jesuit-run organization is pulling the strings on everything around us, shaping local, federal, and international economy, starting wars, and pretending that they are enemies because that keeps them in power so they can introduce even tighter Draconian measures in each of their respective territorial dominions. Is The Third World W@R Going to Happen Prof Walter Veith: The common theme here is about a New World Order, where a secretive Power Elite with an Imperialistic Agenda is conspiring to eventually rule the world through an authoritarian, technocratic world government, which will replace sovereign nation-states. They employ an all-encompassing propaganda, terrorist, business, banking, entertainment, news media, medicine, and military mechanism, whose core ideology continually hails evolutionary theory and the establishment of a New World Order as the culmination of history’s evolutionary progress.

The Jesuits are Behind:

· Darwinism · Evolutionary Theory · The Big Bang · The Copernican Heliocentric Theory · Gravity · The Suppression of The Enclosed Cosmological View · NASA · The New World Order · The Assassination of JFK · The Assassination of Abraham Lincoln · The Assassination of George Washington · Hollywood · The Federal Reserve · The Creation and Fall of Adolph Hitler · 9-11 · The Current Jesuit Pope Francis · The New Age Movement · Feminism · Communism · Fascism · The Rise of UNWARRANTED Anti-Semitism · The Suppression of WARRANTED Crypto-Khazarian Mafia (Posing as Sephardic Jews) Condemnation · International Education and Curriculum · They Wrote Mein Kampf · The United States Corporate Empire · All Major Wars for the Last 200 Years · The Destruction of Christianity · International Condemnation of The Bible · The French Revolution · The Napoleonic Wars · The Bolshevik Revolution · The Creation of Islam · Alex Jones is Afraid to Speak of Them · The Alien Agenda · Vatican Two · All the World’s Wealth and Resources · All Geographical Areas of the World Through Their Control of Every Government · All Major Terrorism Acts · All Major US Presidents and Politician · Foreign Policies of All Countries · Drug and Porn Industry · Organized Crime and MAFIA in All Countries · American Italian MAFIA · They Are or Are Behind All Major Protestant Pastors and Orators · They Are Behind the Network of Secret Societies and Mystery Schools · International Think Tanks · International Educational Groups · All Kingships and Monarchies · The Current Pope is a Jesuit, Pope Francis · They Were Banned from Over 83 Countries · The Jesuits were Exposed by Bill Cooper Before They Killed Him · Jesuits were Behind the Construction and Sinking of The Titanic · The Jesuits Were Exposed by David Icke · They Were Exposed by Eric Phelps · Starting of WWI, WWII, and Currently Igniting WW III

The Jesuits killed Abraham Lincoln:

"The American Civil War would never have been possible without the sinister influence of the Jesuits." --Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865; 16th President of the United States)

Freemasonry is, essentially, a Jesuit offshoot:

“If you trace up Masonry, through all its Orders, till you come to the grand tip-top head Mason of the World, you will discover that the dread individual and the Chief of the Society of Jesus [i.e., the Superior General of the Jesuit Order] are one and the same person.” —James Parton (American historian)

The Creation of The Illuminati was by Jesuit Agent, Adam Weishaupt:

“Jesuit-trained Illuminist, Adam Weishaupt, and his fellow Jesuits cut off the income to the Vatican by launching and leading the French Revolution; by directing Napoleon’s conquest of Catholic Europe, and by eventually having Napoleon throw Pope Pius VII in jail at Avignon until he agreed, as the price for his release, to reestablish the Jesuit Order. This Jesuit war on the Vatican was terminated by the Congress of Vienna and by the secret, 1822 Treaty of Verona.” —Emanuel M. Josephson (American physician and historian)

The Jesuits marginalized and orchestrated the persecution of The Jews in Nazi Germany though their Zionist fronts:

“Why would the Jesuits use their implacable enemy, the Jews, to further their designs for world dominion? The Jesuits never do anything out in the open where they can be exposed. If they are recognized as the culprits, they will be blamed and suffer the consequences, but if they can use someone else as the ‘cause of the world’s problems’, especially an enemy they can destroy in the process, then they have simultaneously accomplished two of their objectives.

The Jewish people are the perfect scapegoat. Since the Rothschilds are Jesuit agents operating under a Jewish cover, using them in forming the Illuminati back in 1776 effectively throws the onus of this conspiracy on the Jews. The Rothschilds are certainly not the only Jesuit agents that operate under a Jewish front. History books will tell us that the French Revolution first began in 1787 or 1789, depending on which book you read. However, it was actually planned by Jesuit Dr. Adam Weishaupt and the House of Rothschild almost 20 years before the Revolution took place.” --William Sutton (Author of The New Age Movement and Illuminati 666)

All significant occurrences in politics and finance are indeed orchestrated by this highly influential Jesuit cabal who maintains political power through the financialization of the economy through Vatican supported banking mafia headed by the Rothschild Zionist, international bankers. Nothing is left to chance in their advance towards world government, as they control every step of the way.

The Jesuits hold control through the regulation and restriction of speech through their concentration of media ownership, mass surveillance, widespread use of state false flag terrorism, and an all-encompassing propaganda machine that creates a cult of personality around puppet world leaders and ideologizes world government as the culmination of history’s progress.

They operate through many front organizations, including The United Nations, The CFR, The Trilateral Commission, The WEF, NAFTA, USAN, EU, OIC, OAU, SCO, APEC, The Vatican Church, etc...Historical and current events are indeed steps in an ongoing plot to achieve world domination through clandestine and overt political gatherings and decision-making.

· Media is Manipulation

· History is a Lie

· Religion is a Control System

· Money is a Hoax

· Debt is a Fiction

· Government is a Corporation

· WE are Slaves to the System

· The System Is A Lie