Janusian thinking is the ability to imagine two opposites or contradictory ideas, concepts, or images existing simultaneously.

Even modern Physics says that atoms dissipate into Outer Space because Gravity does not pull them towards the Earth’s surface. They are outwardly confessing this, but then out of the other side of their mouth they are asserting that only few atoms (perhaps 90 million wayward atoms at a time), leach out into the vacuum of Outer Space. In other words, they confess that there is no impermeable, rigid wall Thermodynamic boundary between The Earth’s atmosphere and the vacuum of Outer Space, but we are just going to imagine, with zero evidence, that only a few atoms can escape the imaginary Gravity that we say cannot hold them back from the vacuum of Outer Space, in the first place.

The Elephant in The Room: The Contiguous and Continuous Multi-Strata Continuum of Atmospheric Layers:

So The Ruse is Clear:

NASA claims that only “a few atoms at a time” can escape from the uncontained Exosphere. That’s NASA’s goal post. With this little artifice, they can admit there is no container around The Earth, but it does not matter, because, “We are admitting that a few escape, but it is a very slow process, and nothing to be concerned or worried about.”

And so, NASA is essentially saying this:

“Sure, our model violates The Laws of Thermodynamics by asserting it has placed an uncontained, open atmospheric pressure system contiguous to the vacuum of Outer Space, but we don’t want you to focus on the fact that the high-altitude, low pressure layer that we are talking about (The Exosphere) is connected, contiguous, and continuous, as a multi-strata continuum, with all the subterranean atmospheric layers.”

That’s the elephant in the room that NASA wants you do ignore.

When you admit that there is no container you are admitting that there is nothing to stop all the contiguous subterranean layers of The Earth’s atmosphere from escaping, as well. And as soon as you admit that Gravity cannot hold these higher-altitude atoms down, you are signing your Thermodynamic death certificate, which is exactly what NASA has done with their tenuous and unsubstantiated gravitational and Thermodynamic claims.

Their two-faced Janusian explanations and intentional ambiguities are nothing but a spinning ball of contradictory nonsense.

If even one atom escapes into Outer Space, that means the entire atmospheric domain is able to escape. Since all The Earth’s atmospheric layers are continuous, successive, and contiguous, as one layer is extracted out into the vacuum of Outer Space, all the remaining layers must follow suit, as The Laws of Thermodynamics dictate, owing to the fact that a pressurized system cannot remain intact contiguous to vacuum without violating The Laws of Thermodynamics. The Earth’s atmospheric layers are a contiguous, multi-strata continuum, and whatever happens to any one layer effects all layers, by proxy. Thermodynamics equilibrium does not take a vacation just because you have low atomic density. All that low atomic density at the top is still adjacent to everything below it, and so, these nested hierarchies of atmospheric pressure ascribe Thermodynamic confluence to each other.

Heliocentrists seem to think that The Earth’s atmospheric layers are not a contiguous, multi-strata continuum. The only reason that The Earth’s atmospheric multi-strata continuum of pressure layers fall into pressure gradients is because they are contained and not adjacent to a vacuum.

This is the kind of Janusian cognitive dissonance that NASA is peddling to the gullible masses.