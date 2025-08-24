It is crucial to note that Heliocentrists claim that you cannot see horizontal Earth curvature even at 50,000 feet. (There are also innumerable high altitude weather balloon photographs showing zero horizontal Earth curvature even at 210,000 feet).

Now, at 50,000 feet on a clear day, you can see approximately 300 miles to the horizon, left to right. This calculation is based on a standard geometric formula that determines the distance to the horizon from a given height. And again, Heliocentrists claim you cannot see Earth curvature at this 300 mile wide swath of horizon.

And yet, at the same time, they are claiming that they are watching ships go over The Earth’s imaginary curvature at sea in just 3 to 10 miles out.

So is The Earth really about 36 miles in circumference? By Heliocentric Earth curvature logic and where they say ships go over ocean curvature (As if the oceans were bending!), evidently it is:

The inconsistency and lack of mathematical logic in The Heliocentric view is stunningly apparent, and so, yet another reason Heliocentrists need to learn that the illusion is that a ship is going over Earth curvature, when in reality, it is simply the result of a ship’s angular resolution becoming compressed at the vanishing point, resulting in convergence at a distance.

The very idea that The Earth’s curvature is too subtle to see at 50,000 feet, and yet, you can see ships go over this imaginary curvature 3 miles in front of you from the ground, is a monstrous bastardization of scientific logic.

Heliocentrists say that there is no visible evidence of curvature at 122,000 feet because of the vast scale of The Earth. Simultaneously, they claim that you can see evidence of Earth curvature starting at a three mile out geometric horizon, where curvature should mathematically begin, to 16 miles in the distance at the power lines at Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, USA. Absurd contradictory logic…