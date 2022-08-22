Once upon a time, the story that the Earth has a molten iron core that resides about 3,400 miles in the center of the Earth. However, Man has never dug deeper than 7.5 miles into the Earth. The Kola Superdeep Borehole was just 9 inches in diameter, but at 40,230 feet (12,262 meters) reigns as the deepest hole. It took almost 20 years to reach that 7.5-mile depth. So what do we really know about the Earth’s core? Let’s look at this.

The Assumptionverse: Science Fiction Science

Actually, we have no conclusive facts about there even being any core to The Earth, as we have no conclusive facts proving that the Earth is even a sphere which would have a core.

How Many Licks Does it Take to Get to the Center of an Iron-Filled Tootsie Roll Tootsie Pop?

Why do scientists imagine the Earth’s core is made of iron?. To make up their theory about Earth's innards, scientists have looked outwards! That makes perfect sense, right? Scientists have looked out Outer Space to support their conclusions about Earth’s core. Under the assumption of an evolving Universe, starting from the assumption of a Big Bang, scientists assume that iron seems to be a favored planetary building block, under the fourth assumption that Supernovas create iron. Once again, nested assumptions are all that is going on here, and zero empirical science.

A Stellar Imagination

As our ImpossiBall Story continues, The Sun is said to be currently burning, or fusing, hydrogen to helium. After the hydrogen in the Star's core is exhausted, the Star can fuse helium to form progressively heavier elements, carbon and oxygen and so on, until iron and nickel are formed. Eventually, stellar fusion produces wood nymphs and sprite elves, but that’s advanced Astrophysics beyond the scope of this exposition.

Of course, none of this has ever been observed or proven, but it is a nifty evolutionary theory that ranks right up there with the King of the Norse Gods, Thor, and Shakti from Hindu Theology. But, then again, that is what Astrophysics is known best for: Theories that have zero evidence, testability, or credibility.

Playing Heavy Metal in Outer Space

In addition to making elements, Supernovae scatter them, says the ImpossiBall Story. The elements that are made both inside the Star as well as the ones created in the intense heat of the Supernova explosion are spread out into the interstellar medium of the Universe. These are said to be the elements that, in turn, make up additional Stars, Planets, and everything on Earth, including ourselves. “We are Stardust”, as the song goes. And everyone knows that songwriters know more about the composition of the Universe than anyone, right?

A Supernovae of Assumptions

And so, again, except for hydrogen and some helium created in the Big Bang, all of the stuff we and the Earth around us are made of is assumed to have been generated in Stars through sustained fusion or in Supernova explosions. And so, even though there is no way to verify or prove this Stellar Fusion Evolution Theory nor the creation of elements through Supernovae activity, scientists use it to assume that the Earth must have an iron core because they assume iron came from events they have never witnessed nor can prove to exist, and so under this series of unproven assumptions, it is assumed that Earth’s assumed iron core is burning at 6000 Celsius, which has brought scientist to assume that the Earth’s Magnetosphere is created by a the Earth having an active magnetic field producing, interior dynamo. Make sense? Well maybe it does as long as you realize it plays by the rules of science fiction. You can say anything in science fiction, ultimately, because, it just may be true, or it is “true enough”, as long as you can never really test it and are able to create oil paintings, CGI images, or use Photoshop to show as proof of your ImpossiBall Universe, right?

Interior Dynamo Theory Comes to the Rescue of a Molten Iron Core

The magnetic field around the Earth is said to be generated by electric currents due to the motion of convection currents of molten iron in the Earth's outer molten iron core: these convection currents are caused by heat escaping from the core, a natural process called a Geo-dynamo.

However, at high temperatures, metals lose their magnetic properties. A magnet subjected to heat experiences a reduction in its magnetic field as the particles within the magnet are moving at an increasingly faster and more sporadic rate. This jumbling confuses and misaligns the magnetic domains, causing the magnetism to decrease. Conversely, when the same magnet is exposed to low temperatures, its magnetic property is enhanced and the strength increases. The Earth’s core is said to possess magnetic field qualities derived from its iron core. However, the Earth’s core is said to be 6000 Celsius, wherein such magnetic properties would not exist. And so, it’s clear that Earth’s hot iron core isn’t what creates the magnetic field around our planet.

To come to the rescue, scientists propped up their failing iron core theory with another assumption called, Interior Dynamo Theory. In physics, the dynamo theory proposes a mechanism by which a celestial body such as Earth or a star generates a magnetic field. The dynamo theory describes the process through which a rotating, convecting, and electrically conducting fluid can maintain a magnetic field over astronomical time scales. In this theory, Earth's magnetic field is produced by convection currents of an electrically conducting iron-nickel alloy the liquid core, about 3,000 kilometers below Earth's surface. The geomagnetic field is highly variable, there are changes in Earth's magnetic field on a multitude of spatial and temporal scales. Above the liquid outer core is the mantle, the rock in which behaves plastically deformable due to the intense heat and high pressure. At the boundary between Earth's core and mantle at 2900 km depth there is an intense heat exchange, which is on the one hand directed from Earth's core into the mantle. None of these speculation are observable, of course.

And so, inside the Earth, flowing of liquid metal in the outer core generates electric currents. The rotation of Earth on its axis causes these electric currents to form a magnetic field which extends around the planet. A dynamo is thought to be the source of the Earth's magnetic field and the magnetic fields of Mercury and the Jovian planets.

The science behind dynamism is solid, but the application of this theory to an iron core that cannot be proven to even exist is a big leap for scientists to make. As a theory, it is fine. But to teach that the Earth has a molten core subject to the process of interior dynamism is like teaching the complexities of Dante’s Inferno and his 9 Circles of Hell as a fact in school textbooks. The one thing these two systems have in common is that they both fall under the category of religious speculation.

"Iron stops being ferromagnetic at 1043 K (around 770 degrees Celsius/1417 Fahrenheit). This particular temperature, i.e., the temperature at which a certain material loses its permanent magnetic properties, is known as the Curie temperature. Thermal agitation above curie temperature destroys the parallel alignment of the dipoles and they orient randomly once again. For this reason, above the Curie temperature, nickel also loses its ferromagnetic property and becomes paramagnetic, just like iron. For nickel, Curie's temperature is 355°C (671°F). Temperature in the inner core of earth is (allegedly) about 5,200° Celsius (9,392° Fahrenheit)".

“And so, the idea that the Earth's "Iron/Nickel core" generates its own magnetic field is simply not credible. If we can't question science, it isn't science. If we don't question what we've been taught/told, we can be made to believe in anything, regardless of what the actual facts are.”

Iron Man from the Sky

Iron meteorites collected after their fall to Earth, are used also to determine the Earth’s core composition. Meteors are made up of minerals rich in silicon and oxygen, "iron", consisting mainly of iron and nickel, or "stony-iron", a combination of the two. So, in other words, scientists have looked at things falling from the sky to imagine what is inside the Earth, based upon the assumption of a Big Bang that might connect the two separate objects. Speculation based upon conjecture. Pretty good science, right?

Why do scientist connect iron from meteorites as the Earth’s core composition instead of some other element? Well, that is because scientist speculate that the electromagnetic field of the earth is caused by this iron core, so iron won the choice for the Earth’s core.

The Big Bang Myth

In other words, something fell from the sky, so it must be the element that is at the Earth’s core because we assume it was made in an explosion that we never saw that came from a bigger explosion that we never saw. And you thought Astrophysics was a science, didn’t you?

The Accretion Myth

In astrophysics, accretion is the accumulation of particles into a massive object by gravitationally attracting more matter, typically gaseous matter, in an accretion disk. Most astronomical objects, such as galaxies, stars, and planets, are formed by accretion processes.

As the myth goes, our Solar System began about 4.6 billion years ago when a cloud of dust and hydrogen and helium gases drifting in our galaxy began to condense and contract under its own gravity, forming a wide, flat, rotating disk. Most of the material collected in the center, condensing into a sphere of gas — our proto-Sun. Eventually pressures and temperatures in the sphere increased to the point that nuclear fusion began to occur and the Sun, the central star of our Solar System, began to shine. The remainder of the cloud formed a wide disk, swirling around the Sun, called the solar nebula. Dust and gas particles in the nebula occasionally collided and merged. Through this process, called “accretion,” these tiny particles formed larger and larger bodies, eventually becoming planetesimals up to a few kilometers across. Some of the planetesimals became so massive that their gravity pulled on other planetesimals, causing more and more collisions. Because of this, the largest planetesimals grew the fastest, sweeping up material in their paths, and eventually becoming the planets we know today.

However, one has to assume the existence of Gravity, Outer Space to make this myth even remotely plausible, and these two things have never been proven to exist. But as myths go…right up there with Apollo and Zeus.

Hot Blooded Check it And See …

The core of the Earth than science speaks is pure conjecture. I do not care how many SONAR, RADAR, or LIDAR experiments have been tried, or how many seismological, magnetic field, or theoretical field data calculations have been accumulated. We just do not know what is 3,400 miles deep, period. We do not even know what is 34 miles deep. We can only speculate.

Scientists imagine this imaginary science fiction core burns at about 6,000 Celsius. How did they arrive at that arbitrary number? A team of scientists has measured the melting point of iron, and then extrapolated from that the temperature of Earth's core at 6,000 Celsius. So, in effect, they made up the idea of an imaginary core and then slapped on a secondary assumption that it is composed of iron to make up the third imaginary speculation of its temperature. Pretty good science?

That concludes our ImpossiBALL Story of the Earth’s Imaginary Molten Core.

The Official Story: How Do Scientist Know About The Different Earth Layers and Molten Core if They Can’t Go There?

The following is modern science’s explanation of how scientist know about the different Earth layers and molten core. However, remember, every explanation starts with the assumption of a spherical Earth, and then works backwards from there. In other words, they assume any waves or earthquake reverberations that they detect all around the world are resonating within a sphere, and therefore, must be mapped in that way, completely ignoring the idea that The Earth could be a flat terrain and that all the waves and earthquake reverberations that they may detect could be resounding on a flat terrain, thereby, artificially imposing all their mathematical modeling into a spherical mapping in order to arrive at a preordained spherical outcome.

(From Scienceline UCSB)

Answer 1:

The Earth conducts seismic waves-- when an earthquake occurs, stations farther and farther away from the quake see the S and P waves propagated through deeper and deeper layers. By measuring the arrival time of the waves, the velocity of the waves can be found as a function of depth. There is clear evidence for several layers in the Earth which both refract the waves and below which the velocities are different. This is a bit like holding a book under your desk while a friend (gently) taps the other end of the desk. If you listen closely to the sound (i.e. with your ear on the top of the desk) the sound changes noticeably if a large book is pressed up against the bottom of the desktop. You might also try to figure out how to tell if a golf ball is wound, liquid filled or solid-- without looking at it. (You can tell if you hit one!)

Answer 2:

Scientists learn about the layers deep within the Earth’s crust by studying how seismic waves travel through the Earth. If there is an earthquake somewhere, seismographs in many locations will record it. By looking at the time of arrival of the main set of waves, and how the frequencies of the waves are arranged within the set, scientists can learn about the density and other properties of the layers. The relative differences in arrival times of the S and P seismic waves at several recording stations tell scientists about the different speeds those waves were traveling at, which in turn gives information about the density of the material the layer is made of, and how thick the layer is in several directions.

If you line up a rod of metal and a wooden dowel, and hit one end of each with a hammer and press your ear to the other end. Does the sound wave reach the other end of each rod at the same time? If you can find rods that are the same size but of different metals (or maybe try plumbing and electrical conduit pipes, which you can probably find in steel, copper, and maybe galvanized aluminum) hit one end of each with a hammer. Do they ring at the same frequencies? Why or why not?

Answer 3:

Scientists can tell by observing the seismic waves that are recorded all over the surface of the Earth from distant earthquakes. The seismic waves are reflected (bounced off) layers of different density, and they are refracted (bent) when they enter layers of different density. Some of them don’t go through liquid at all (the S waves). Scientists have been monitoring earthquakes and studying the phases of seismic waves that arrive at different stations for - hmm, well I don’t exactly know - but certainly at least the last 75 years, with more and more sophisticated equipment. Seismologists look at the little wiggles that are made by pens on paper, connected to seismometers, every time a wave from an earthquake anywhere in the world passes under their station. It is by studying many of these seismic records, for many years, and pooling all our knowledge, that we have been able to come up with a working model of what the inside of the Earth is made of, where the boundaries between layers of different density and composition lie, and why we have earthquakes where we do.



Something you can do to model how seismologists “listen” to earthquakes is have a friend tap on a big table while you put your ear on the table at the other end. We put sensitive instruments in the ground that act like ears so we can detect seismic waves from distant earthquakes.

Answer 4:

Scientists use waves to study the different layers of the earth. Usually, they use seismic waves, which are waves generated by earthquakes or nuclear-test explosions. The seismic waves are bent, sped up, or slowed down, or even reflected when they pass through the earth’s layers. Different types of materials (liquid vs. solid, rigid vs. softer) determine the speed of the waves. Bending of the waves occurs at the layer’s boundaries. So, scientists study the path and speed of these waves through the Earth to decipher boundaries and the materials that make up the layers.

Answer 5:

Scientists know about the layers of the Earth by sending sound waves through the earth. Because layers of different densities (see earlier question) will allow sound waves to travel through them differently, we can study the sound waves to understand the layers of the earth.

Answer 6:

Well, we can’t go there, you are very right! We are restricted to deep mines (less than a mile) and also deep drilling (about 10 miles at MAX!)...but seismic waves generated when an earthquake occurs in fact travel throughout the entire Earth. Hence by studying the rate at which these waves travel through the Earth we can infer the density thickness and overall characteristics (composition) of the Earth as a function of depth. When we do that we find that 33 % of Earth is iron metal, and the remaining portion is silicate materials(rocks).

Answer 7:

Geologists have known for about 100 years that the Earth is composed of four layers; the Crust, the Mantle, the Outer Core, and the Inner Core. Scientists still argue about the makeup of these layers and exactly how each layer interact with the other layers. We are not even sure how the layers were formed but we have some theories.



Because we cannot go to the center of the Earth we have to find our answers otherwise. This is what a geologist by the name of Andrija Mohorovicic did. He discovered in 1909 that earthquake waves near the surface moved slower than earthquake waves that passed through the interior of the Earth. He also noticed that the P (primary, first and strongest) waves that passed through the interior of the Earth did not do so in a straight line. These waves were bent or deflected by something!

What the scientist knew was that waves of all kinds move faster and straighter through denser, more solid objects. So Mohorovicic came to the conclusion that the outside layer or Crust was made of less dense material (Rock) and the next layer, the Mantle was much denser. This would explain why the earthquake waves moved slower through the crust.

So by looking at the seismic waves from earthquakes the scientist learned about the crust and the mantle but they also learned about the outer and inner core.

To do this you have to look at a different kind of waves, the S (secondary waves) waves that also get released by an earthquake. These S waves are slower.

Beno Gutenberg, a German geologist, believed that the Outer Core must be made of a liquid because the slower S waves could not pass through this layer and in fact “bounced off” and were deflected many degrees off course.

The fourth layer, the Inner Core, is composed of very, very hot metals (iron and nickel) with pressures so great that the metals do not flow as a liquid, but are forced to vibrate in place like a solid.

Earthquake waves that reach this layer move at the greatest speeds because waves move through solids faster than through gases and liquids. This is how we know that there have to be different layers. Otherwise the behavior of the different seismic waves would not make sense.