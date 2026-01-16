New Year’s Eve 2026: The Ritual Is Obvious:

“Immanentized” is the past tense of immanentize, meaning to make something transcendent (outside of worldly experience) into something immanent (present, real, or experienced within the world). Most famously used in the phrase “Immanentize the Eschaton,” it refers pejoratively to attempts to force a future, heaven-like state (the eschaton) into the present, earthly reality, often seen as dangerous political or philosophical hubris. The term, “eschaton” (from the Greek, eschaton, “last”) denotes the end of history when God will act decisively to establish the divine rule of justice and peace throughout the created order. Christ refers to the eschaton as “The Kingdom of God,” which he proclaimed to have “come near” (Mk 1:15).

In political theory and theology, to Immanentize The Eschaton is a generally pejorative phrase referring to attempts to bring about utopian conditions in the world, and to effectively create Heaven on Earth. Theologically, the belief is akin to Postmillennialism as reflected in the Social Gospel of the 1880–1930 era, as well as Protestant reform movements during the Second Great Awakening in the 1830s and 1840s such as Abolitionism.

“Immanentizing the Eschaton” (bringing the divine “End Times” into earthly history) is a concept warning against creating Heaven on Earth through politics, often associated with New Age utopian movements (religious or secular) aiming for total societal transformation, while “The New Age” movement shares similar aspirations for a transformed, Golden Age, but often through spiritual evolution, personal growth, and consciousness shifts, both seeking an elevated human condition now, rather than waiting for a future transcendent event, such as The Second Coming of Christ, though with different methods and philosophical underpinnings

Usage of the phrase started with Eric Voegelin in The New Science of Politics in 1952. Conservative spokesman William F. Buckley popularized Voegelin’s phrase as “Don’t immanentize the eschaton!”. Buckley’s version became a political slogan of Young Americans for Freedom during the 1960s and 1970s.

One of the more frequently quoted passages from Voegelin’s work on Gnosticism is that “The problem of an eidos in history, hence, arises only when a Christian transcendental fulfillment becomes immanentized. Such an immanentist hypostasis of the eschaton, however, is a theoretical fallacy.” Hypostasis (from Greek for “foundation”) refers to an underlying reality, essence, or individual existence, with key uses in theology (the distinct “persons” of the Trinity: Father, Son, Holy Spirit, as in “three hypostases, one ousia”), Christology (the “hypostatic union” of divine and human natures in Jesus), philosophy (concrete reality vs. appearance), and even linguistics (personification of abstract concepts).

At the end of the 12th century, Joachim of Fiore theorized the coming of a New Age of earthly bliss right before the end of time. Although not a full immanentization, Joachim opened the way to an anticipation of the eschaton in the course of time. His ideas have influenced the thoughts on an immanentized eschaton.

In the pushing of The New Age, we are seeing a mass movement to redefine what Christ meant by the eschaton (“The Kingdom of God), as a Pagan New Age. The observation that the New Age movement redefines the Christian concept of the eschaton (”The Kingdom of God”) as a form of “Pagan New Age” is accurate from a Christian apologetic perspective. This interpretation stems from fundamental differences in core beliefs about God, humanity, sin, and the nature of the future.

In the traditional Christian view, God is a personal, transcendent Creator, distinct from creation, whereas, in The Pagan New Age view, God is an impersonal, Pantheistic “universal life force” or energy, inherent in all things. Additionally, in the traditional Christian view, Humans are created in God’s image but are fallen and sinful, separated from God, whereas in The Pagan New Age view, Humans are innately divine and have unlimited potential (self-deification) and sin is viewed as mere ignorance of this divinity. Hence The Pagan New Age hypothesis includes each person having the potential to actually become God, which os also termed Apotheosis.

Christianity states that The Kingdom of God is ushered in by the sovereign act and physical, triumphant return of Jesus Christ, resulting in a new heaven and new earth. The “New Age” (Age of Aquarius) is a future era of global peace and harmony that humanity bring about through collective spiritual enlightenment and self-realization. All across the world, we are seeing a growing movement to redefine what Christianity meant as the eschaton as the Kingdom of God into an exaltation of the self through Pagan ethos. Pagan ethos centers on a deep, spiritual connection with nature, reverence for polytheistic or Pantheistic divinity (often immanent in the world), emphasis on cycles, self-reliance, community, and principles like the Crowleyan “Do what thow wilt shall be the whole of the law.”, contrasting with Abrahamic ethics, by valuing worldly experience, natural law, and sometimes a vain and “virtuous Paganism” of Godless courage and self-sufficiency, seen in themes of self-deification and aggressive environmentalism.

The eschaton is the triumph of God, not Mankind, and Mankind cannot bring it about himself, as The Pagan New Age states. That temptation has been especially more appealing in recent centuries, as belief in God has waned or grown more abstract. The fact that human beings don’t believe in God or think they’ve outgrown HIM changes neither the fact that Man recognizes there is evil in the world nor that he knows that evil shouldn’t be there and wants to get rid of it. The problem is that Mankind wants to take a divine task, eliminating evil and bringing in the eschaton through Christ, as his own task. As James Weldon Johnson reminded us, “Your arms are too short to box with God”…or even The Devil.