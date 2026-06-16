Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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sam van's avatar
sam van
3h

great work.

I was reminded of when I played D&D, with the Dungeon Master (my classmate) describing the scene. I filled in the blanks, and that was a blast. My point is that our minds are wondrous, and can make the entire 'world' when we want to.

When my 5th grade teacher force us to put our heads down, and she read "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" by C.S. Lewis. Within 5 minutes, I discovered my mind recreated the words into full 3D inside my mind. I fell in love with reading at that moment.

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1 reply by Gregory Lessing Garrett
Vee's avatar
Vee
3h

This is just not true. There are cases of reincarnation that have been proven beyond any reasonable doubt. I highly recommend watching the episode on reincarnation from the documentary series "Surviving Death".

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