The Heliocentric Religion: A Reverse Engineered Masterpiece…

The HOW They Did It:

Heliocentrism was actually a 15th century created epistemology constructed by The Jesuit Vatican Church through various Jesuit influenced agenteur, including Galileo Galilei, Johannes Kepler, Sir Isaac Newton, and Nicolaus Copernicus, etc…It was essentially created by reverse engineering The Enclosed Cosmological Model, step by step, through the use of perfected mathematics.

Much later, Jesuit Priest, George Lemaître, introduced his Big Bang Theory in the 1900s to further cement the idea of Heliocentrism into the public view. Georges Lemaître was a Belgian Catholic priest, astronomer, and physicist who is considered “The father of The Big Bang theory”. He first proposed the theory in the 1920s, suggesting that the universe began from a single point, which he called the “primeval atom”. His work was initially met with skepticism but was later validated, and Lemaître saw no conflict between his scientific research and his faith

All along, Heliocentrism has been a Jesuit create religious ideological system, and that’s why the craters of The Moon are named after various Jesuit Priests and The Vatican Church controls most of the major telescopes around the world. Heliocentrism has always been a form of Ontological and Religious presuppositions intended to reflect Hermetic principles and notions about Babylonian Evolutionary Theory. All of this is public knowledge, easily accessible from online research archives. Prior to this 15th century re-imagining of The Cosmos, every culture knew that The Earth was an Enclosed Cosmological System for many thousands of years. That’s the HOW they did it. The WHY they did it is a much longer story.

The WHY They Did It:

Heliocentrism might just be the biggest belief system in history and most people don’t even realize they’re part of it. From the time we’re kids, we are taught a story about spinning balls, endless space, and invisible forces, and we accepted the fable without question because it was presented as absolute fact, and we were just defenseless children in the clutches of this narrative.

Then we get older and begin to question this narrative. But questioning isn’t a negative thing. It’s the foundation of the scientific method, and it’s the most empowering thing you can do. It’s about waking up to a world that’s far more amazing, purposeful, and beautifully designed than we were ever told. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

NASA is simply mind control and social engineering on a massive scale. The whole authoritarian mindset of being subservient to The Secular Humanist State for the entirety of your life is what keeps the Totalitarianism of The Scientific Dictatorship alive. And it still works on most Christians and Catholics, alike, because they still see NASA’s version of our Cosmogony as reality from a plethora of Outer Space propaganda, including Hollywood sci-fi films, educational institutions, and NASA CGI images.

The application of Outer Space propaganda attempts to stress the idea that everything that you are seeing is verifiable because you have been presented with computer generated images, Hollywood films, or technological ideas couched in overly technical scientific nomenclature. They attempt to create the reality of a Godless Universe based upon the premise that the true Lord cannot be shown, but Outer Space can, which therefore, makes their Godless Universe more convincing, and their Metaphysically Pantheistic and Celestial Deification a reality. In this this modern Scientistic and Pantheistic re-imagining of The Cosmos and The Christian Faith, Outer Space becomes Heaven and The Heaven of The Bible is regarded as fantasy. It is clever sophistry, to be certain, pushing fallacious arguments with the intention of deceiving.

After all, the Hollywood and NASA propagated Astrophysical events that we see in movies, including insanely huge stellar magnitudes, vast light years, and distant Black Holes, etc…which are relentlessly pushed upon us, are not verifiable by anyone but NASA. And so, NASA holds all the keys to The Godless Universe Kingdom. Nobody can question what they cannot even research. Behold the birth of The Scientism Priest.

In short, NASA falsely assumes that things not easily shown must be unreal in order to factor an Invisible Christian God out of The Creation story. And it is all accomplished by assuming The Lord must be shown in the same manner as a meteor shower is shown, instead of through the logical understanding and deductions of an Intelligent Design requiring an Intelligent Designer, or the fact that all effects have causes, where there is no reason to assume that The Universe would be any exception to this demonstrable scientific fact.

The Heliocentric Model is a smoke and mirrors feat of HelioSINtrickery. But the world is seeing what is behind the curtain and The Wizard of Oz turns out to be the charlatan that we had suspected.