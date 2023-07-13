Revelation 2:9: The Synagogue of Satan:

Revelation 2:9 is a verse in the Bible that uses the phrase: “The Synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie.” They appear in Jesus’s letters to two of the seven churches of Asia.

9 I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the Synagogue of Satan.

The Khazarians were the ones who pretended to be Jews but were not, which implicated The Jews, thereafter. Nevertheless, all along, it was not necessarily the Judaic Faith that was behind all the evil to come. It was The Kennite and Khazarian Bloodlines “which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie” who are the culprits.

The Synagogue of Satan: Born of The Serpent Seed

Jews and Hebrews (Israelites) are not the same.

By the time Jesus arrived on the scene, the identity of the Israelites had already been taken over by The Serpent Seed. Jesus knew this, which is why He called them out as “The Synagogue of Satan” in Revelation 2:9 and 3:9.

What is The Serpent in The Book of Genesis?

“The Serpent”, in the original Hebrew text meant either “The Magician” or “The Enchanter”, which drastically changes the meaning of the relationship between The Serpent and Adam and Eve in Genesis. The idea that The Serpent was just a talking snake that slithers on the ground is not rooted in the original Hebrew, nor in its alphabetical cyphers of syntactical meanings, where syntax is the order or arrangement of words and phrases to form proper sentences.

The Serpent, Satan, is The Seducer, The Trickster The Beguiler, The Enchanter, The Magician, and not just a talking snake wrapped around The Tree of The Knowledge of Good and Evil for ornamentation purposes, as many Biblical translations caricature him to be.

The word “Serpent” in Genesis 3:1 also can mean in Hebrew “Nachash", A Shining One. The Nachash, or serpent, who beguiled Eve (2 Cor.11:3):

“3 But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ.”

….is spoken of as “An Angel of Light”, which points to The Serpent as Lucifer, The Angel of Light. Have we not, in this, a clear intimation that it was not a physical snake, but a “Glorious Shining Being”, apparently an angel, to whom Eve paid such great deference, acknowledging him as one who seemed to possess superior knowledge (Gnosis), and was evidently a being of a superior order, worthy of both Adam and Eve’s seduction? His presence in Eden, The Garden of God, is also clearly stated, as well as his being perfect in beauty, his being perfect in his ways from the day he was created until iniquity was found in him, and as being lifted up because of his beauty. These ideas all compel us to consider that Satan, or Lucifer when speaking of his celestial origins, was “The Shining One”(Nachash) who seduced Eve both sexually and through the promise of Apotheosis through Gnosis in The Garden of Eden in Genesis 3.

CJ Wiley Elucidates:

“Satan plays many rolls. These are more like personalities. Eve didn't actually say Satan was a Serpent, she said, "He was likened unto a Serpent". This means he Glistened and he is referred to as "The Glistening One" - angelic beings glisten, or shine.

The original languages instead of serpent call him "the Enchanter or Magician" - I know this is confusing but you have to understand the entire Bible had to be snuck into this Earth age (controlled by Satan) and written in code or a cypher....we must decipher it.

The Kenites, or sons of Cain, killed everyone who took part in writing The Bible, and Christ was the Sample Example....Christ came to defeat Death and Death is the Devil (more symbology) to give His children Everlasting Life through the Family Tree of Life.”

However, yet another interpretation says that, Nāḥāš (נחש‎),Hebrew for "snake", is also associated with divination, including the verb form meaning “to practice divination or fortune-telling”. Nāḥāš occurs in the Torah to identify The Serpent in the Garden of Eden.

Also, we could interpret The Serpent as a Dragon.

Historically, the narrative of the Garden of Eden and The Fall of Humankind constitute a mythological tradition shared by all the Abrahamic religions, with a presentation more or less symbolic of Judeo-Christian morals and religious beliefs, which had an overwhelming impact on human sexuality, gender roles, and sex differences both in the Western and Islamic civilizations. In mainstream (Nicene) Christianity, the doctrine of The Fall is closely related to that of Original Sin or Ancestral Sin, but we also know it related to The Seducing Serpent’s gift of Gnosis to Adam and Eve, adorned with the promise of Apotheosis if they were to disobey The Creator and partake of it.

In the Garden of Eden. In the first book of the Torah, The Serpent is portrayed as a deceptive creature or trickster, who promotes as good what God had forbidden and shows particular cunning in its deception. (cf. Genesis 3:4–5 and 3:22) The Serpent has the ability to speak and to reason: "Now The Serpent was more subtle (also translated as "cunning") than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made”

There is a debate about whether The Serpent in Eden should be viewed figuratively or as a literal animal. According to some interpretations, The Serpent represents sexual desire. Another interpretation is that the snake represents the congenital inclination to do evil, by violating the will of God. More modern, and even Jungian interpretations see the Eden story as a psychological allegory where Adam represents reasoning faculties, Eve the emotional faculties, and The Serpent the hedonic sexual/physical faculties.

In Gnosticism, the Biblical Serpent in the Garden of Eden was praised and thanked for bringing knowledge (Gnosis) to Adam and Eve and thereby freeing them from the malevolent Demiurge's control. Gnostic Christian doctrines rely on a dualistic cosmology that implies the eternal conflict between good and evil, and a conception of The Serpent as the liberating savior and bestower of knowledge to Humankind opposed to the Demiurge or creator god, identified with the Hebrew God of the Old Testament.

Gnostic Christians considered the Hebrew God of the Old Testament as the evil, false god and creator of the material universe, and the Unknown God of the Gospel, The Father of Jesus Christ and Creator of the spiritual world, as the true, good God. In the Archontic, Sethian, and Ophite systems, Yaldabaoth (Yahweh) is regarded as the malevolent Demiurge and false god of the Old Testament who generated the material universe and keeps the souls trapped in physical bodies, imprisoned in the world full of pain and suffering that he created. We see this Gnostic mythos pay itself out again and again in Greek, Roman, and Norse Mythology, and Hollywood films, including popular cinematic sensations such as Star Wars, The Matrix, and Star Trek.

Additionally, The Serpent can represent Death, Destruction, Evil, a Sexually Penetrating Legless Essence, Venomous Poison, Temptation, The Devil, Lucifer, Chaos, Ouroboros Eternality, Fertility, Life, Healing, Rebirth, and Deceit.

Nevertheless, if we dig deeper into the original Hebrew, Greek, and Aramaic languages, we start to see some contextual clues that render a truer interpretation to avail itself from the malleable Adamic clay of The Lord’s Garden of Eden mythos. Differentiating between what the original Biblical authors had written in its pure unadulterated form, versus what translators have recorded and transcribed of The Lord’s original perfect Word, is the work of a lifetime.

There are rarely easy answers because The Lord wants you to seek Him through His Word with all of your heart, mind, and soul.

The Satanic Dragon Hypothesis: Is The Serpent in Genesis a Seductive Snake or Something Far More Nefarious?

Let's read some of the verses omitted in the lengthy description of Leviathan found in the Book of Job, which J. R. R. Tolkien could have written referring to his Dragon, Smaug:

· “I will not keep silence concerning his limbs, or his mighty strength, or his goodly frame.

· Who can strip off his outer garment?

· Who can penetrate his double coat of mail?

· Who can open the doors of his face?

· Round about his teeth is terror. His back is made of rows of shields, shut up closely as with a seal. One is so near to another that no air can come between them. They are joined one to another; they clasp each other and cannot be separated.

· His sneezings flash forth light, and his eyes are like the eyelids of the dawn.

· Out of his mouth go flaming torches; sparks of fire leap forth.

· Out of his nostrils comes forth smoke, as from a boiling pot and burning rushes.

· His breath kindles coals, and a flame comes forth from his mouth.”

(Job 41:12-21)

What kind of creature is Leviathan-Nahash really? Smoke rises from his nostrils and flames shoot from his mouth? What is being described here? Here's some more verses from the Book of Job:

Again, J. R. R. Tolkien could have written these himself to describe the beast that lived in the Lonely Mountain:

· When he raises himself up the mighty [or the "gods"] are afraid; at the crashing they are beside themselves.

· Though the sword reaches him, it does not avail; nor the spear, the dart, or the javelin.

· He counts iron as straw, and bronze as rotten wood.

· The arrow cannot make him flee; for him slingstones are turned to stubble.

· Clubs are counted as stubble; he laughs at the rattle of javelins. (Job 41:25-29)Has it become obvious?

· What kind of creature breathes fire and is pursued by swords and spears?

A Dragon!!!

A mere Serpent does not "raise himself up," because it has neither arms nor legs. Does that remind you of something back in Genesis?

Is The Serpent a Dragon in Genesis, Too?

To answer this question, you need only ask yourself this: What is God's curse on the serpent in the Bible?

Look at Revelation 12:9:

“9 And The Great Dragon was cast out, That Old Serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the Earth, and his angels were cast out with him.”

In one verse, The Great Dragon, That Old Serpent, The Devil, and Satan are all equated to be the exact same thing.

There it is right there!!!

Eve Did Not Have Sex With a Literal Dragon in The Garden of Eden

In saying that Satan took the form of “The Great Dragon, That Old Serpent, The Devil” in Revelation 12:9, one should not infer that back in The Garden of Eden, a Dragon literally had sex with Eve, for “ The Great Dragon, That Old Serpent., The Devil” was also “Lucifer, The Angel of Light”, “The Glistening or Glorious Shining Being”, an angel to whom Eve paid such great deference, acknowledging him as one who seemed to possess superior knowledge (Gnosis), and thereby, was completely seduce both sexually and mentally by him.

Satan can take many forms, and can be many different personalities to different people at the same time, in the same way that Donald Trump can appear to represent The Seducing Serpent in The Garden to some, The Savior of The World to other certain Conservative Q-Anon groups, a Snake Oil Salesmen to others who see through his artifice, and a humble businessman to others who possess little spiritual discernment…one wicked man embodying and projecting many personates at the same time, just like his Father, Satan.

Likewise, Satan can appear as many different personalities in accordance to the requirements of the moment. With Eve, Satan presented himself as Lucifer, The Angel of Light”, “The Glistening or Glorious Shining Being”, an angel to whom Eve paid such great deference. Nevertheless, it was the same “Great Dragon, That Old Serpent., The Devil” before Eve in “sheep’s clothing”.

In the form of The Dragon, as an archetype of Evil, Satan is simply the Great Nemesis of Adam and then later Christ. Where Adam failed to slay The Great Dragon Satan in Eden, Christ would succeed in The Book of Revelation against The Great Dragon:

Revelation 12:9:

“And The Great Dragon was cast out, That Old Serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world…”

Here’s Genesis 3:14, in which God curses The Serpent (Hb. Nahash; Gk. Leviathan):

“Because you have done this, cursed are you above all cattle, and above all wild animals; upon your belly you shall go, and dust you shall eat all the days of your life.”

What is the meaning of cursing a serpent to crawl on its "belly"? A serpent already crawls on its belly. That's like cursing Adam to walk on two legs. It's an empty curse. But God's curses are not empty. Just ask any woman who has ever given birth.

Therefore, prior to this curse, The Serpent was NOT crawling on its belly. This means the serpent had arms and legs.

What do you call a serpent with arms and legs??

` A Dragon!!!

Connect The Dots: The Dragon of Revelation 12

Need more Scriptural proof that the silly, talking snake from Genesis was actually Satan in the form of a giant, terrifying dragon?

There is a chapter in Revelation that is the sister chapter to Genesis 3 and the Proto-Evangelium. Revelation 12 refers back to the "Woman" prophesied in Genesis 3:15 who will be the enemy of Satan, (i.e. “not in covenant” with Satan):

And a great portent appeared in Heaven , a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars; she was with child and she cried out in her pangs of birth, in anguish for delivery. And another portent appeared in Heaven ; behold, a great red dragon, with seven heads and ten horns, and seven diadems upon his heads. Now war arose in Heaven , Michael and his angels fighting against the dragon; and the dragon and his angels fought, but they were defeated and there was no longer any place for them in Heaven . And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the Devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world—he was thrown down to the Earth, and his angels were thrown down with him.”

(Revelation 12:1-3,7-9)

And so, “The Ancient Serpent” of Eden was Satan, himself.

Not only that, Satan and the Fallen Angels are referred to as “The Dragon And His Angels.”

Conclusion:

Is "Serpent" Mistranslated?

Is “serpent” a possible translation of the hissing onomatopoeiatical rhetorical effect Nahash? Yes, of course, it is. But it would be like translating Adam as merely "Man" or, worse yet, just "One." This is sometimes done to make Genesis seem less gender-specific.

While translating Adam as just "Man" or "One" may be technically correct, it's not very specific. Translations which are oversimplifying or overgeneralizing can even lead to a watering down of the Truth of Scripture.

Theological truths can be hidden in this way. Translating Adam as just "Man" or "One" is a great way to hide the amazing truths of the Theology of the Body and male-female complementarity.

Likewise, translating Nahash as just "serpent" or "snake" disguises the terrifying reality of Sin and Satan. This is like living in a place where lions roam and teaching your children that lions are merely fluffy cats.

The translation of The serpent in Genesis has been watered down to make us think we if we are just dealing with a talking snake, which is ridiculous.

Further, translating nahash as just "serpent" or talking “snake" deprives us of the cosmic drama unfolding during the Fall. Adam should have slayed the Dragon but he failed and so was punished with hard labor, “to till the Earth”

The talking “snake" translation deprives us, therefore, of an essential aspect of Christ's sacrifice and victory on the Cross. Jesus slays Satan with the Cross, the sword-shaped Cross. Jesus slays the Dragon that Adam failed to fight. The Dragon in The Book of Revelation is the same Dragon as The Dragon (The Serpent) in Eden, which Adam failed to slay.

Adam and “The Dragon of Eden” is the origin of the Dragon Archetype. This is why knights slay Dragons. It is a re-enactment of The Dragon in Eden, which still needs to be slayed. This became a universal motif in story-telling narratives throughout the entire world, eventually culminating in the event where Jesus slays the Dragon (Satan,) once and for all, in The Book of Revelation.

And so, this is yet another interesting hypothesis regarding The Serpent’s nature.

-- Adapted from https://www.thescottsmithblog.com/2018/04/did-you-know-serpent-of-genesis-is-not.html

Operation War Seed, The Dragon Seed, and Genetic War on Mankind

The war on Mankind’s genetics is Operation War Seed, which The Cabal slipped through the gates as The Trojan Horse, “Operation Warp Speed”, employing the Kenite trick of alphabetical cypher magick. They are using needles to alter the genetic makeup of Mankind, under the guise of a Pandemic, to restore The Serpent Seed to the world, on a massive scale.

Revelation 12:7-17 KJV

7 And there was war in Heaven : Michael and his angels fought against the Dragon; and the Dragon fought and his angels,

8 And prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in Heaven .

9 And The Great Dragon was cast out, that old Serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the Earth, and his angels were cast out with him.

10 And I heard a loud voice saying in Heaven , Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night.

11 And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.

12 Therefore rejoice, ye Heaven s, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhibiters of the Earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.

13 And when the Dragon saw that he was cast unto the Earth, he persecuted the woman which brought forth the man child.

14 And to the woman were given two wings of a great eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness, into her place, where she is nourished for a time, and times, and half a time, from the face of the Serpent.

15 And the Serpent cast out of his mouth water as a flood after the woman, that he might cause her to be carried away of the flood.

16 And the Earth helped the woman, and the Earth opened her mouth, and swallowed up the flood which the Dragon cast out of his mouth.

17 And the Dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.

Revelation 20:1-6

20 And I saw an angel come down from Heaven , having the key of the bottomless pit and a great chain in his hand.

2 And he laid hold on the Dragon, That Old Serpent, which is The Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years,

3 And cast him into the bottomless pit, and shut him up, and set a seal upon him, that he should deceive the nations no more, till the thousand years should be fulfilled: and after that he must be loosed a little season.

4 And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.

5 But the rest of the dead lived not again until the thousand years were finished. This is the first Resurrection.

6 Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first Resurrection: on such the second death hath no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with him a thousand years.

Book: The Synagogue of Satan: The Secret History of Jewish World Domination

(By Melody Violine and Andrew Carrington Hitchcock)

“Ye are of your father, the devil...”

42 Jesus said unto them, If God were your Father, ye would love me: for I proceeded forth and came from God; neither came I of myself, but he sent me.

43 Why do ye not understand my speech? even because ye cannot hear my word.

44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

45 And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not.

46 Which of you convinceth me of sin? And if I say the truth, why do ye not believe me?

47 He that is of God heareth God's words: ye therefore hear them not, because ye are not of God.

48 Then answered the Jews, and said unto him, Say we not well that thou art a Samaritan, and hast a devil?

--John 8:42 - 8:48 KJV

Book Description:

“The Synagogue of Satan is the first book ever to document the secret history of the evil conspirators responsible for wars, revolutions, and financial debacles around the world. It is a virtual encyclopedia of fresh new information and facts unmasking the Jewish Illuminati elite and their sinister goals and hidden influence.”

Bloodline Secrets of The Synagogue of Satan: Book Overview

“One group and one group alone is responsible for virtually all wars and bloodshed on the face of this planet. This evil cabal is few in numbers but, like a deadly octopus, its tentacles reach out to grip and strangle untold multitudes of innocent victims. The initiates of every secret society and internationalist organization, from the Council on Foreign Relations and the Jesuits to the Bilderbergers and the Order of Skull & Bones, obey the dictates of this sinister group and tremble when standing before its leaders.

The cabalist group I refer to is the Synagogue of Satan, an ancient, yet modem elite so politically powerful and so fabulously wealthy that even past history has been twisted, reshaped, and revised to meet its preferred version of humanity’s gloomy, totalitarian future. Religious and racial in nature, the Synagogue of Satan is, at its essence, a grotesque, Satanic cult. Its high council is composed of High Priests of Lucifer; these are men who literally worship death while practicing sexual magick and occult rituals of the blackest nature.

Regrettably, this Luciferian cabal of high priests is supported by over eighteen million people around the globe who call themselves “Jews.” Some of these people, a great many, are fanatical in their support of the Synagogue of Satan. They go by the name, “Zionists.” Others provide the Cabal with only token, often nominal, support. These eighteen million Jews are joined in their often zealous embrace by a great number of Gentiles who are also boastful of being Zionists.

While these Gentile supporters are, on the whole, woefully ignorant of the horrific, ultimate goal of the Synagogue of Satan, their support and service to the cause of Lucifer helps drive the global Synagogue of Satan’s never-ending successful campaigns of revolution, war, famine, financial calamity, and bloodshed. Given the proven fact that the elitist High Priests of Lucifer who comprise the Synagogue of Satan and their servants possess ownership of almost every major book publishing firm in the world, rarely is a book or volume ever printed that has the courage and audacity requisite to expose the ongoing conspiracy of this monstrous group. I am, therefore, extremely pleased to recommend to thinking men and women this excellent volume.

You will find The Synagogue of Satan, by Britain’s Andrew Hitchcock to be a useful, revealing, and accurate historical guide to the sinister crimes and dark events that have propelled the Synagogue of Satan to the precipice of world power. The term Synagogue of Satan is biblical in origin. As Mr. Hitchcock notes, the book of Revelation in the Holy Bible minces no words. God warns us of the horrendous and diabolical power to be wielded in the last days by the entity identified as the “Synagogue of Satan.” What is most fascinating, however, is that the scriptures clearly tell us that the evil leaders of this entity are not Jews! Yes, they say they are Jews, and the world recognizes them as Jews, even as “Israel,” but they lie! Listen to what God’s Word reveals: “I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are The Synagogue of Satan.” (Revelation 2:9) Mind-boggling, isn’t it?

These wicked, world powerbrokers want us to believe they are Jews; they boastfully lay claim to Israel as their heritage. But, in reality, they are blasphemous liars. What is going on here? Given the fact that the masters of the Synagogue of Satan today possess such incredible and extraordinary influence over the media, it stands to reason that the average world citizen easily falls for the Lie. People everywhere trust these great and beneficent leaders who say, “We are Jews” to be exactly that: Jews. No wonder the Apostle Paul warned that Satan’s disciples come disguised as “ministers of righteousness” and as “angels of light.” In the case of the minions of the Synagogue of Satan, they come to us disguised as “God’s Chosen,” as “Israel,” as the One Race selected by God to produce in the future a Messiah (not Jesus!) for eternity. We are Jews, they proudly boast while, at the same time they suggest that others—that is, the defective lower and inferior races—are obligated by God to bless them, to follow the “Jews” lead, to bow down and serve them as “God’s Chosen.” “Yes,” they arrogantly explain, “we are Jews, and you are goyim (cattle), and we have been chosen by divine edict to rule over you and over the entire planet.” Shocking as it is, these claims by the Jewish pretenders of racial superiority, even Super Race consciousness, have for the most part been accepted by Christian evangelicals as legitimate, authoritative, and coming direct from God. Christian evangelicals say it is the destiny of the Gentiles to bow down and accord virtual god-like status to the “Jews” and to their newly formed political entity, Israel, lest God be angered and curse and punish those who resist the Jews and their artificially Rothchild’s created nation, “Israel.”

Sadly, nowhere in the established Christian Church can be found a pastor or evangelist today who has the spiritual wisdom, or even the common sense, to ask the cardinal question, “Who is this Synagogue of Satan that God warns about in the book of Revelation?” And nary a soul seems to ask the correlating question, “Just who are these wicked imposters of whom God warns will say they are “Jews” and are not, but do lie? One thing is for sure—the Bible regards these false, lying Jewish imposters as dangerous, murderous vessels in the hands of their infernal lord, Satan. Revelation 2:10 says the Synagogue of Satan will cast some Christians into prison and kill many others.

Their evil plot to conquer the world by stealth and deceit will finally bring about a precarious Hour of Temptation for all Mankind (Revelation 3:10). So, why aren’t pastors and evangelists today warning us to watch out for and beware of these imposter Jews of the Synagogue of Satan? The riddle of those who say they are Jews but are not, and do lie may be explained by the fact that the men at the top tier of power in the Synagogue of Satan organization have been proven by many respected researchers to be “Khazar Jews, ” also called “Ashkenazi Jews.”

The Khazars were a Turk-Mongol people who lived centuries ago in the Kingdom of Khazaria, eventually to be integrated into the Russian Empire by the Czars. The King of the Khazars forced his citizens, upon penalty of death, to convert to Judaism. Later, after their takeover by hostile enemies, demographers and historians say that the Khazars migrated into Eastern Europe, especially to Poland, France, Romania, Hungary, and to Germany. There, in Europe, the Khazars—who said they were Jews and practiced a mystical and pagan form of Judaism—gathered in their own communities, keeping separate from those around them whom they classified as “Gentiles.” The Khazar “Jews” considered the Gentiles to be racial inferiors. In fact, the racial inferiority of Gentiles was taught to them in their Talmud. Europe soon became populated by peoples who said they were Jews, who acculturated as Jews, who adopted and practiced the Babylonian Judaic Pharisaic Religion, but who were not real Jews. Most of these people have not a drop of Jewish blood in their bodies, yet they pretend to be “Jews.”

Revelation 2:9: The Synagogue of Satan:

Revelation 2:9 is a verse in the Bible that uses the phrase: “The Synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie.” They appear in Jesus’s letters to two of the seven churches of Asia.

9 I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the Synagogue of Satan.

Many no doubt have bought into their own historical lie. Others know the truth, but attempt to conceal their true, non-Jew heritage to gain advantage since it pays to be a Jew. To this day, the Ashkenazi Jews, the heirs of the Khazar genealogical lineage, shun DNA tests. They want no evidence produced that will prove they are not Jews. They continue to lie and say they are Jews. In fact, an increasing number of DNA studies and analyses have been published over the past decade. In every case, it was scientifically established that a vast majority of the people alive today who say they are Jews have little or no DNA relationship to the ancient bloodline of the Israelites. One researcher has even reported that Arabs and Palestinians probably have a greater percentage of ancient Israelite blood flowing through their veins than today’s modern-day “Jew.” It is as if the modern-day descendants of Attila the Hun, Genghis Khan, or Japan’s World War II Emperor Hirohito were to falsely declare, with absolutely no proof or evidence to back up their contention, that they are “Jews”, and the whole world were to foolishly accept their preposterous, juvenile and unscientific bloodline claims.

Why do these Jewish imposters insist, in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, that they are “Jews?” Why do they falsely lay claim to being in the direct lineage of Israel’s patriarchs, Abraham, Moses, Elijah, and others? The reason is clear:

For Advantage.

When modern day Israel was formed in 1948, the Khazar/Ashkenazi Jews took all the leadership roles in that fledgling nation. Men who lied and said they were Jews, but were not, soon were receiving billions of dollars in free foreign aid money from U.S.A. taxpayers and hundreds of millions more in reparations from a defeated German nation. These Jewish imposters, moreover, garnered the sympathy and support of billions of deceived dupes around the world who feel guilty or who want to help Jewish holocaust victims—though few of the Khazars really ever were victims. In effect, what we have here is a massive Personality and Race Cult, made up of false “Jews” who enthusiastically pretend they are God’s Chosen People, the “apple” of His eye, but in reality are blasphemers of God, liars extraordinaire, and global scam artists! These, then, are the denizens of the hellish Synagogue of Satan, who are exposed so well in this book by Andrew Hitchcock.

Wherever those who say they are Jews have chosen to reside in the world today, they prosper and thrive. In America this is doubly true. In his insightful book, The Power of Israel in the United States, Professor James Petras documents the overwhelming control exercised over U.S. foreign and domestic policy by the Jewish Lobby and by Israel. Jews represent only about 2.2% of America’s voter-age demographics. The basis for their power, says Petras, is Jewish wealth. In other words—Money. “The basis of the (Jewish) Lobby’s PAC power is rooted in the high proportion of Jewish families among the wealthiest families in the United States. According to Forbes, 25 to 30 percent of U.S. multimillionaires and billion aires are Jewish.” Due to their willingness to exercise this Money Power to advance their own race and its prospects, Petras writes, the Jews have established a “tyranny over the U.S.”—a tyranny that, Petras warns, “has grave consequences for world peace and war, the stability and instability of the world economy, and for the future of democracy in the U.S.”

Petras, in his book, convincingly demonstrates the vile nature of the unseemly Jewish influence over the U.S. political establishment. The United States, because of unrelenting Jewish demands, has become the military and economic proxy of Israel in the Middle East and the globe, committing violence, torture, assassination, terrorism, robbery of resources, and thuggery on a grand scale. When the Jewish Power tell us to do it, we jump to go and do it. Even the horror of genocide is perpetrated if it is to the advantage of the Jews. In effect, the United States has become a colony of Greater Israel. We, the people of America, act as the global bodyguard, fixer, and hit man. We, led by the Gentile puppets who slavishly do the bidding of the Jewish Money Masters, are global capos. On behalf of Jewish interests we are busy converting the entire world into one, giant concentration camp.

We are the camp’s guards and its executioners; the “Jews” are its commandants, and the people of planet Earth are its inmates. At the mere whim of the Synagogue of Satan, the inmates are starved, worked to death, and discarded. The best and brightest of the Gentiles are rewarded with grotesque entertainments and lustful transient pleasures. Until their usefulness is exhausted and then, they, too, are thrown off the deep end of a pier, dying of alcoholism, clogged arteries, Alzheimer’s, and other diseases brought on by the debilitating pharmaceuticals sold by Jewish-owned corporate drug giants. What of the real Jews? Here, we refer to the Sephardic Jews, some of whom are actually able to trace their heritage back to ancient Israel. Please keep in mind that God is no respecter of persons, and that racial advantage has no part to play in God’s Heaven ly Jerusalem. Indeed, contrary to the doctrines of devils spread by lying evangelicals, God does not distinguish between races in choosing a people for His name. Galatians 3:28-29 is marvelous in dispelling Satanic notions of racial superiority. God does not favor those who are “Jew” or those of any one race or ethnic heritage.

Instead, the Bible invites men and women of every nation and race on Earth to come and drink of Jesus’ living water: “And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed and heirs according to the promise. ” perfectly explains the spiritual applications of this life-giving principle when he states that according to the Word of God, “They which are the children of the flesh, these are not the children of God: but the children of the promise are counted for the seed. ” (Romans 9:8) What a wonderful thing! Regardless of a person’s race or bloodline, and in spite of lowly physical or geographical origins, any man or woman can be elevated to the high and eternal status of God’s Chosen. How is this amazing feat accomplished? Through faith in Jesus Christ alone, for it is the gift of God, a gift awarded not based on a man’s racial heritage, but on the spiritual treasure that resides in his heart. Tragically, today I find that many, indeed, almost the whole majority of Jews, have bought into the lies of the Synagogue of Satan.

Their xenophobic racial and national pride has overcome far too many Jews. Secular Jews and religious “Jews” alike, Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews, have fallen in the trap. Believing the rabbis’ lying doctrines, as elaborated in the poisonous, racially infused holy books of Judaism, the Talmud and the texts of the Kabbalah, those who identify themselves as Jews often love to presume they are smarter, better, more spiritual, more divine than their fellows who are Gentiles. These “Jews” may be privy to or may not even remotely understand the heinous plan and designs of the Sabbatian, Satanic “Jews” of the Synagogue of Satan. Nevertheless, by flattery they have been deceived. So, they sit back and luxuriate and bask in the glow of their supposed racial blood superiority. They also acquiesce in the imperial designs of the butchers who run the fascist government of today’s physical nation of Israel. They believe it when their rabbis tell them that as God’s Chosen, their destiny is to rule the world and acquire all its wealth. They give monies to politicians and to Jewish causes that lead to violence and bloodshed for the beleaguered Palestinians and Arabs. After all, Arabs are thought to be inferior people. Many rabbis eagerly classify Arabs and other Gentiles as like unto insects, Goyim (cattle) at best, destined for the dung heap of history. Long live the Jewish Super race! It is true that not every Jew expresses such deviant views. Yet, many “Jews” are silent. Inwardly, they crave the rabbinical and talmudic flattery heaped on them. They also realize that they gain advantage because they are “Jews,” so they say and do nothing to prevent the Synagogue of Satan from advancing its goals.

In truth, the silent are themselves complicit. Omission and commission are one and the same. And “not to decide” to do what is right is to decide to do what is wrong. It has always been the case that the cowardly inactions of the “Silent Majority” lend power and credentials to the active Minority who rule. In the ongoing American war against the hapless, suffering citizens of Iraq, the U.S. Armed Forces have, according to a Johns Hopkins Medical University Study published in the respected Lancet medical journal, now massacred over 655,000 Iraqis. This gruesome statistic is of non-combatant, innocent men, women and children. But watch out!—It is not only the military brass and the leaders in the Bush Administration who are culpable in this genocidal crime. Every American citizen, by his inaction and failure to protest, is guilty of this mayhem and murder.

Likewise, every person who says, “I am a Jew” and who, being racially prejudiced and bigoted, tends to prefer his or her racial tribe (Jew) to all others and proceeds to discriminate and mistreat the so-called inferior Gentiles (Goyim) is guilty of Satanic crimes. This is especially the case for all those who are Zionists; all such people are guilty of membership in, and support for, the Synagogue of Satan. This includes Jewish bankers, corporate CEOs, educators, teachers, broadcasters—the whole kit and caboodle of people who say they are “Jews.” Virtually all Jews, by extension, are of the Synagogue of Satan. A Jew may say, “No, that cannot be. I did not vote for these evil men. I do not approve of their monstrous deeds. I just live my daily life in the pursuit of happiness and prosperity.” Do not be deceived. You are wrong. You are guilty. You may be silent, yet your inaction makes you as a willing accomplice in the crimes and designs of the Synagogue of Satan. You are a co-conspirator, and you will someday pay the full price for your heinous crimes, whether of omission or commission.

Is this a “collective guilt?” Yes, indeed it is and while man may frown on it, God has ordained it. Truly, all of Mankind is under a collective curse due to the fall of Adam and Eve in the Garden. That is why man needs a redeemer, to redeem and deliver him from this curse. As for the Jews, Jesus Himself solemnly declared this prophecy. “Fill ye up then the measure of your fathers. Ye serpents, ye generation (race) of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell?... That upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the Earth... Behold, your house is left unto you desolate. ” —Mathew 23: 32-38 Whether man likes it or not, Jesus Christ has placed a terrible, collective curse on the Jews. If a man, by his own tongue, identifies himself as a Jew, even if he lies in doing so, he unwisely places himself under this horrendous curse. He becomes, then, a cog in the terrible inhuman machine called the Synagogue of Satan. Yet, let it be known by all that every man and woman, Jew and Gentile, is offered liberty and a means of escape from the curse through faith in Jesus Christ our Lord. A curse may be collective or individual, but the blessings of salvation and deliverance are always tendered to individuals. So as not to be misconstrued, I level this same warning and accusation against Gentiles.

You Gentiles who suspect or know of the evil ways of the elite leaders of the Synagogue of Satan and do nothing to stop them— or worse, act as their accomplice—are equally guilty of their crimes. Thus, the Synagogue of Satan is made up not only of lying, blasphemous men and women who say they are Jews and are not, but also of Gentiles who collaborate with them. All are complicit and are serving Lucifer. What is the ultimate goal of the Synagogue of Satan? Its goal is to corrupt Men’s souls, destroy every independent government and enslave the world in a Luciferian dictatorship led by their own Despot King. The method they employ as they proceed in this endeavor is to cause chaos, followed by their own well-designed establishment of order: Order Ab Chao.

Cyclically, perpetually played out on the world scene, they cause wars and revolutions and foster economic chaos and social instability. Chaos is their engine of progress until, eventually, all of Mankind is so exhausted people everywhere are expected to desperately cry out for a World Authority to finally bring in order and global peace. But for the evil-doers who say they are Jews there truly is no peace to be had. Only a police state with absolute slavery for all Mankind will satisfy them. Why are these evil-doers so determined to wreak havoc, to work bloodshed and to demolish the Earth to bring about their long-sought, vain-glorious “Jewish Utopia?” I do not blink to state to you clearly and in no uncertain terms that the worst of these wicked perverts are Luciferians.

The people at the very top of the Synagogue of Satan are possessed by devils. Their plot is of biblical proportions. It is also of intergenerational character. The same demons who yesterday infested Mayer Rothschild, Napoleon, Marx, and Lenin today work inside the human shells of 21st century disciples. Since the day of Luciferian deception in the Garden of Eden and the murder of righteous Abel by Satan’s Cain, these partisans of hell have labored.

Satan Their more recent incarnations have produced the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, the horrors of World Wars I and II, and the so-called Cold War and its many conflicts. Now, through their aggression and wars in the Middle East, they threaten to annihilate and engulf the world in the alleged nuclear nightmare of World War III. The death and misery will never stop until Christ returns again. The Synagogue of Satan will steadily deceive, slander, kill and plot until the end comes. They have no other choice. The devil and his fallen angels eons ago rolled the dice, figuratively speaking, and lost. They foolishly rebelled and now must pay the full penalty. So, too, will all those who ally themselves with today’s devil-led Synagogue of Satan. Someday, all who ally themselves with the Synagogue of Satan, including those who attempt to remain aloof and choose to remain silent, will be forced to grovel at the very feet of those whom the Synagogue of Satan have so viciously and cruelly robbed, persecuted, and killed. “Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, / will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee. ” (Revelation 3:9)

--Texe Marrs, author. Codex Magica, The Synagogue of Satan: The Secret History of Jewish World Domination, Melody Violine and Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

The Synagogue of Satan: A Chronology of Its History and Agenda (740 A.D to 1800 A.D.)

740: In 740 A.D. in a land locked between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea known as Khazaria, a land which today is predominantly occupied by Georgia, but also reaches into Russia, Poland, Lithuania, Hungary, and Romania, the modem Jewish race is born. A modem Jewish race that incidentally is not Jewish. How can this be? The Khazarian people were a vulnerable people. They had Muslims one side of them and Christians the other side, and thus constantly feared attack from either side. The Khazarian people were of neither faith, and instead practiced idol worship, which made them ripe for invasion by a people who wished to convert them to an established faith. The Khazarian King, King Bulan, decided in order to protect them¬ selves against attack, the Khazarian people must convert to one of these faiths, but which one? If they converted to the Muslim faith they would risk attack by the Christians and if they converted to the Christian faith they would risk attack by the Muslims. There was another religion that he was aware was able to deal with both the Muslims and the Christians. That race was the Jews. King Bulan decided if he instructed his people to convert to Judaism he could keep both the Muslims and the Christians happy, as they were both already willing to trade with the Jews, so this is what he did. King Bulan was right. He would live to see his country unconquered, his people convert to Judaism and adopt the principles of the most holy Jewish book, the Talmud. There are many things the king would not live to see, however. He would not live to see his nation’s converts to Judaism one day represent 90% of all the Jews on the planet, and call themselves Ashkenazi Jews, when in fact they were not Jews, but an Asiatic race of people who converted to the Jewish religion, whilst still continuing to speak the Khazarian language of Yiddish, totally different to the language of Hebrew. He would not live to see his people turn to the descendants of a man, far more powerful than him, who would be born just over 1,000 years later in Germany, a man named Bauer, who would spawn the Rothschild dynasty. He would not live to see this dynasty usurp the wealth of the world through deception and intrigue, which they would finance through the vast riches they accumulate as they usurp the wealth of the world by gaining control of the world’s money supply. He would not live to see his people demand a homeland for themselves in Palestine as their birthright, and ensure every Prime Minister there from its inception in 1948 is an Ashkenazi Jew, even though the true homeland of the Ashkenazi Jews, Khazaria, is a land some 800 miles away. And he would not live to see his people fulfill bible prophecy, as the “synagogue of Satan.”

1649: Oliver Cromwell obtains backing from the British parliament for the execution of King Charles I on a charge of treason. Afterwards, Cromwell permits the Jews to enter England again, effectively reversing the Edict of Expulsion issued by King Edward I in 1290, which expelled all Jews forever from England and made the provision that any who remained after November 1st, 1290, were to be executed. Indeed England is not the first country to expel the Jews. Here is a partial list of all the areas from which the Jews have been banished from, sometimes on numerous occasions, over the last thousand years:

Mainz, 1012 France, 1182 Upper Bavaria, 1276 England, 1290 France, 1306 France, 1322 Saxony, 1349 Hungary, 1360 Belgium, 1370 Slovakia, 1380 France, 1394 Austria, 1420 Lyons, 1420 Cologne, 1424 Mainz, 1438 Augsburg, 1438 Upper Bavaria, 1442 Netherlands, 1444 Brandenburg, 1446 Mainz, 1462 Lithuania, 1495 Portugal, 1496 Naples, 1496 Navarre, 1498 Nuremberg, 1498 Brandenburg, 1510 Prussia, 1510 Genoa, 1515 Naples, 1533 Italy, 1540 Naples, 1541 Prague, 1541 Genoa, 1550 Bavaria, 1551 Prague, 1557 Papal States, 1569 Hungary, 1582 Hamburg, 1649 Vienna, 1669 Slovakia, 1744 25 The Synagogue of Satan Mainz, 1483 Warsaw, 1483 Spain, 1492 Italy, 1492 Moravia, 1744 Bohemia, 1744 Moscow, 1891

In his book, L’antisemitisme Son Histoire Et Ses Causes, published in 1894, noted Jewish author, Bernard Lazare, stated the following with regard to these expulsions of Jews, “If this hostility, even aversion, had only been shown towards the Jews at one period and in one country, it would be easy to unravel the limited causes of this anger, but this race has been on the contrary an object of hatred to all the peoples among whom it has established itself. It must be therefore, since the enemies of the Jews belonged to the most diverse races, since they lived in countries very distant from each other, since they were ruled by very different laws, governed by opposite principles, since they had neither the same morals, nor the same customs, since they were animated by unlike dispositions which did not permit them to judge of anything in the some way, it must be therefore that the general cause of anti-Semitism has always resided in Israel itself and not in those who have fought against Israel.” Professor Jesse H. Holmes, writing in, “The American Hebrew,” expressed the following similar sentiments, “It can hardly be an accident that antagonism directed against the Jews is to be found pretty much everywhere in the world where Jews and non-Jews are associated. And as the Jews are the common element of the situation it would seem probable, on the face of it, that the cause will be found in them rather than in the widely varying groups which feel this antagonism.” 1688: A. N. Field, in his book, “All These Things,” published in 1931, explains the situation in England this year, as a result of Cromwell’s decision to ignore the law banning the Jews from entering England, and allowing them back in defiance of the law, only 33 years earlier, as follows, “Thirty-three years after Cromwell had let the Jews into Britain a Dutch Prince arrived from Amsterdam surrounded by a whole swarm of Jews from that Jewish financial centre. Driving his royal father-in-law out of the kingdom, he graciously consented to ascend the throne of Britain. A very natural result following on this event was the inauguration of the National Debt by the establishment six years later of the Bank of England for the purpose of lending money to the Crown. Britain had paid her way as she went until the Jew arrived.”

1694: The deceptively named, “Bank of England,” is founded. It is deceptively named as it gives the impression it is controlled by the Government of when in fact it is a private institution founded by Jews. In his book, “The Breakdown of Money,” published in 1934, Christopher Hollis explains the formation of the Bank of England, as follows, “In 1694 the Government of William III (who had come in from Holland with the Jews) was in sore straits for money. A company of rich men under the leadership of one William Paterson offered to lend William £1,200,000 at 8 per cent on the condition that, ‘the Governor and Company of the Bank of England,’ as they called themselves, should have the right to issue notes to the full extent of its capital. That is to say, the Bank got the right to collect £1,200,000 in gold and silver and to turn it into £2,400,000 (that is, double it), lending £1,200,000, the gold and silver to the Government, and using the other £1,200,000, the banknotes, themselves. Paterson was quite right about it that this privilege which had been given to the Bank was a privilege to make money. In practice they did not keep a cash reserve of nearly two or three hundred thousand pounds. By 1696 (ie. within two years) we find them circulating £1,750,000 worth of notes against a cash reserve of £36,000. That is with a ‘backing,’ of only about 2 percent of what they issued and drew interest on.” The names of the Jewish controllers of the Bank of England are never revealed, but it is clear, as early as this year, through their control of the Bank of England, Jews had control over the British Royal family. However, whilst their identity is protected, they may have wished they picked a more discreet front man, after William Paterson states, “The Bank hath benefit of interest on all monies which it creates out of nothing.” The fact that Paterson chose to let the cat out of the bag in this manner may explain why he would go on to die a poor man, outcast by his associates, or maybe this “shabbez goy” (a non-Jew who chose to clandestinely represent the interests of Jews) had merely outlived his usefulness to the Jews behind the scenes. 1698: Following four years of the Bank of England, the Jewish control of the British money supply had come on in leaps and bounds. They had flooded the country with so much money that the Government debt to the Bank had grown from its’ initial £1,250,000, to £16,000,000, in only four years, an increase of 1,280%. Why do they do it? Simple, if the money in circulation in a country is £5,000,000, and a central bank is set up and prints another £15,000,000, stage one of the plan, and sends that out into the economy through loans etc, then this will naturally reduce the value of the initial £5,000,000 that was in circulation before the bank was formed. This is because the initial £5,000,000 that was 100% of the economy is now only 25% of the economy. It will also give the bank control of 75% of the money in circulation with the £15,000,000 they sent out into the economy.

This causes inflation which is simply the reduction in worth of money borne by the common person, due to the economy being flooded with too much money, an economy which the Central Bank are responsible for. As the common person’s money is worth less, he has to go to the bank to get a loan to help run his business and when the Central Bank is satisfied there are enough people with debt out there, the bank will tighten the supply of money by not offering loans. This is stage two of the plan. Stage three, is sitting back and waiting for the people in debt to them to go bankrupt, allowing the bank to then seize from them real wealth, businesses and property etc, for pennies on the pound. Inflation never affects a central bank, in fact they are the only group who can benefit from it, as if they are ever short of money they can simply print more.

1744: On February 23rd, Mayer Amschel Bauer, an Ashkenazi Jew, is born in Frankfurt, Germany, the son of Moses Amschel Bauer, a money lender and the proprietor of a counting house. Moses Amschel Bauer places a red sign above the entrance door to his counting house. This sign is a red hexagram (that geometrically and numerically translates into the number 666), which under Rothschild instruction will end up on the Israeli flag some two centuries later.

1753: Gutle Schnaper, an Ashkenazi Jew (future wife of Amschel Bauer), is born to respected merchant, Wolf Salomon Schnaper.

1760: During this decade Mayer Amschel Bauer works for a bank owned by the Oppenheimers in Hanover, Germany. He is highly successful and becomes a junior partner. Whilst working at the bank he becomes acquainted with General von Estorff. Following his father’s death, Bauer returns to Frankfurt to take over his father’s business. Bauer recognizes the significance of the red hexagram and changes his name from Bauer to Rothschild after the red hexagram or sign signifying 666 hanging over the entrance door (“Rot,” is German for “Red,” “Schild” is German for “Shield,” or “Sign”).

Under his new identity of Mayer Amschel Rothschild, he discovers that General von Estorff is now attached to the court of Prince William IX of Hesse-Hanau, one of the richest royal houses in Europe, which gained its’ wealth by the hiring out of Hessian soldiers to foreign countries for vast profits (a practice that continues today in the form of exporting United Nations’ “peace¬ keeping” troops throughout the world). He therefore makes the General’s re-acquaintance on the pretext of selling him valuable coins and trinkets at discounted prices.

As he plans, Rothschild is subsequently introduced to Prince William himself who is most pleased with the discounted prices he charges for his rare coins and trinkets, and Rothschild offers him a form of commission for any other business the Prince can direct his way.

Rothschild subsequently becomes close associates with Prince William, and ends up doing business with him and members of the court. He soon discovers that loaning money to governments and royalty is far more profitable than loaning to individuals, as the loans are bigger and they are secured by the nation’s taxes. 1769: Mayer Amschel Rothschild becomes court agent for Prince William IX of Hesse-Cassel: the grandson of George II of England; cousin to George III; nephew to the King of Denmark; and brother-in-law to the King of Sweden. He is subsequently given permission by Prince William to hang a sign on the front of his business premises declaring that he is, “M. A. Rothschild, by appointment court factor to his serene highness, Prince William of Hanau.”

1770: Mayer Amschel Rothschild draws up plans for the creation of the “Illuminati,” and entrusts Ashkenazi Jew, Adam Weishaupt, a Crypto-Jew (a Jew who pretends he’s not Jewish) who is outwardly Roman Catholic, with its organization and development. The “Illuminati” is to be based upon the teachings of the Talmud, which is in turn the teachings of Rabbinical Jews. It is to be called the “Illuminati,” which is a Luciferian term which means “keepers of the light.”

On August 29th, Mayer Amschel Rothschild marries Gutle Schnaper.

1771: On August 20th, Schonche Jeannette Rothschild is born, the first of Mayer Amschel Rothschild’s five daughters. She goes on to marry Benedikt Moses Worms.

1773: On June 12th, Amschel Mayer Rothschild is born, the first of Mayer Amschel Rothschild’s five sons. He, like all his brothers who follow him, will enter the family business at the age of twelve.

1774: On September 9th, Salomon Mayer Rothschild is born.

1776: Adam Weishaupt officially completes his organisation of the “Illuminati,” on May 1st of this year. The purpose of the “Illuminati” is to divide the non-Jews through political, economic, social, and religious means. The plan is for the opposing sides of the goyim (non-Jews) to be armed whilst incidents are to be provided in order for them to fight amongst themselves; destroy national governments; destroy religious institutions; and eventually destroy each other.

Weishaupt soon infiltrates the Continental Order of Freemasons with this “Illuminati” doctrine and establishes lodges of the Grand Orient to be their secret headquarters. This is all under the orders and finance of Mayer Amschel Rothschild, and the concept subsequently spreads into Masonic Lodges worldwide to the present day. Weishaupt also recruits 2,000 paid followers including the most intelligent men in the field of arts and letters, education, science, finance, and industry.

They are instructed to follow the following methods in order to control people:

1) Use monetary and sex bribery to obtain control of men already in high places, in the various levels of all governments and other fields of endeavor. Once influential persons have fallen for the lies, deceits, and temptations of the Illuminati they are to be held in bondage by application of political and other forms of blackmail, threats of financial ruin, public exposure, and fiscal harm, even death to themselves and members of their families.

2) The faculties of colleges and universities are to cultivate students possessing exceptional mental ability as well as belonging to well-bred families with international leanings, and recommend them for special training in internationalism, or rather the notion that only a one-world government can put an end to recurring war and strife. Such training is to be provided by granting scholarships to those selected by the “Illuminati.”

3) All influential people trapped into coming under the control of the “Illuminati,” plus the students who had been specially educated and trained, are to be used as agents and placed behind the scenes of all governments as experts and specialists. This is to ensure they advise the top executives to adopt policies which in the long-run serve the secret plans of the “Illuminati” one-world conspiracy and bring about the destruction of the governments and religions they are elected or appointed to serve.

4) To obtain absolute control of the press, at that time the only mass-communications media which distributed information to the public, so that all news and information could be slanted in order to make the masses believe that a one world government is the only solution to the world’s many and varied problems.

1777: On September 16th, Nathan Mayer Rothschild is born.

1781: On July 2nd, Isabella Rothschild is born.

1784: On August 29th, Babette Rothschild is born. Adam Weishaupt issues his order in the form of a book for the French Revolution to be started by Maximilien Robespierre. This book is written by one of Weishaupt’s associates, Xavier Zwack, and sent by courier from Frankfurt to Paris. However, en-route there the courier is struck by lightning. The book detailing this plan is discovered by the police and handed over to the Bavarian authorities.

As a consequence, the Bavarian government orders to raid Weishaupt’s Masonic Lodges of the Grand Orient, and the homes of his most influential associates. Clearly, the Bavarian authorities were convinced that the book that was discovered was a very real threat by a private group of influential people, who planned the use of wars and revolutions to achieve their political ends.

1785: The Bavarian government outlaw the “Illuminati,” and close all the Bavarian lodges of the Grand Orient. Mayer Amschel Rothschild moves his family home to a five story house in Frankfurt which he shares with the Schiff family.

1786: The Bavarian government publishes the details of the “Illuminati” plot in a document entitled, “The Original Writings of The Order and Sect of The Illuminati.” They then send this document to all the heads of church and state throughout Europe, who sadly ignore their warning.

1788: On April 24th, Kalmann (Carl) Mayer Rothschild is born.

1789: Due to the European ignorance of the Bavarian government’s warning, the “Illuminati’s” plan for a French Revolution succeeds from this year to its’ completion in

1793: This revolution is a central bankers’, as it establishes a new constitution and passes laws that both forbids the Roman Church from levying tithes (taxes) and also removes the Church’s exemption from taxation.

1790: Mayer Amschel Rothschild states, “Let me issue and control a nation’s money and I care not who writes the laws.” On May 1st, Julie Rothschild is born.

1791: The Rothschilds get “control of a nation’s money” through Alexander Hamilton (their agent in George Washington’s cabinet) when they set up a central bank in the United States called the First Bank of the United States. This is established with a 20 year charter. Within the first five years of the life of this central bank, the American Government will borrow $8,200,000 from it, and prices in the country will increase by 72%. In relation to this excessive borrowing and inflation, Thomas Jefferson, then Secretary of State goes on to state. “I wish it were possible to obtain a single amendment to our constitution taking from the Federal Government their power of borrowing.” Henriette (“Jette”) Rothschild is born, who goes on to Moses Montefiore. Montefiore will become the President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews from 1835-1874.

1792: On May 15th, the last of Mayer Amschel Rothschild’s children, Jacob (James) Mayer Rothschild is born.

1796: Amschel Mayer Rothschild marries Eva Hanau. 1798: John Robison publishes a book entitled, “Proofs of a Conspiracy Against All the Religions and Governments of Europe Carried on in the Secret Meetings of Freemasons, Illuminati and Reading Societies.” In this book, Professor Robison of the University of Edinburgh, one of the leading intellects of his time, who in 1783 was elected general secretary of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, gives details of the whole Rothschild “Illuminati” plot. He advises how he had been a high degree mason in the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and had been invited by Adam Weishaupt to Europe, where he was given a revised copy of Weishaupt’s conspiracy.

However, although he pretended to go along with it, Professor Robison did not agree with it and therefore published his aforementioned book to expose it. The book included details of the Bavarian government’s investigation into the “Illuminati” and the French Revolution. That same year on July 19th, David Pappen, President of Harvard University, lectures the graduating class on the influence “Illuminism” is having on American politics and religion. At the age of twenty-one, Nathan Mayer Rothschild leaves Frankfurt for England where, with a large sum of money given to him by his father, he sets up a banking house in London.

1800: In France, the Bank of France is set up. Napoleon would soon see that a free France would mean a country free of debt, and he subsequently states, “The hand that gives is among the hand that takes. Money has no motherland, financiers are without patriotism and without decency. Their sole object is gain.” Salomon Mayer Rothschild marries Caroline Stem.

The Synagogue of Satan: The Secret History of Jewish World Domination, Melody Violine and Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

The Synagogue of Satan, Hebrews, and Jews

By Shane KP O'Neill

That very verse illustrates better than any how clever and sinister the Judeo-Christian deception is. The word Jew in Revelation 3:9 in English translations of the Bible comes from the Greek word Iudaeas, which means Judean. The Judeans were Hebrew Israelites of the House of Judah (Yahudah) the Royal bloodline of the Hebrews through which all the Kings of Israel came. The Jews are the Edomites of Edom, of which there are many references in the Bible. Edom in the Greek is Idumaea, and was the kingdom directly south of Judea which made war with the Israelites of Judah for centuries. Only when the Judahites were taken into captivity in Babylon in the 1st Century BCE did the Idumaeans/Edomites/Jews occupy Judea. Herod's father took governorship of Judea and Herod himself the same in Galilee. He paid a bribe of 20 tons of gold to Octavian Caesar and Mark Antony to take the throne of Judea as its very first Edomite/Jewish King.

It was when he learned the true King of Israel had been born that he ordered the murder of all boys under the age of two. The Temple in Jerusalem, as we all know, was built by Solomon, the Hebrew Israelite heir of the Hebrew Israelite David. When Herod bought the throne is when the Jewish Pharisees took control of the Temple and made it the Synagogue of Satan. Genesis and many other books in the Bible show how Edom (the line of Esau) was the enemy of Yahudah (the royal line of Jacob). Yahushua himself tells us this in the parable of the Sheep and the Goats. It was his people, the Hebrew Judahites, who cheered his entry into Jerusalem.

It was the Edomite/Jewish Pharisees who put him to death. When you come to the truth the Hebrews and Jews were the bitterest of enemies and know the deceptions in Scripture, Revelation 3:9 actually reads...Behold, I will make them of The Synagogue of Satan (His reference to the Pharisees), which say they are of Yahudah, and are not, but do lie...

It like a constant play on names became the real Seed War...who is who, who is pretending to be who, and who is hiding behind the name of someone pretending to be someone else, etc…diabolical genius how well they've deceived the entire Christian world.