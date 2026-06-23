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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
5h

Sincere thank you for this , a friend got involved in one of those mega churches that preaches this , so disturbing… seems like universalism is on the rise , like a demonic cult .

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3 replies by Gregory Lessing Garrett and others
Mick Kitchen's avatar
Mick Kitchen
5h

Yes I too have heard this Christian Universalism casually dropped in conversation. It usually comes across as 'God is so loving that He doesn't want anyone to go to Hell forever, therefore He has provided a way out for everyone'. Or words to that effect. As you clearly state and echoes my own thoughts on this. Jesus clearly states Hell is a real place full of souls burning for their rebellion. He also states that His yoke is light. The parable of the beggar and rich man and Father Abraham, clearly shows an impassable gulf between Heaven and hell. Furthermore when the rich man asks for help to tell his brothers to change their ways, he is refused as basically they have made their own free choice to reject Jesus. This is but one, as you point out, of many references that to be saved you must repent of your sins and believe in Jesus Christ. Furthermore John 14:6 states that only through Jesus can you be saved, scotching religious syncretism. Jesus Christ is King of Kings.

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