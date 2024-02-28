Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Mick's avatar
The Mick
Feb 28, 2024

Hats off!

Extremely interesting, the Kubler-Ross explanation at the end, would this apply at a societal level en masse?

All I could come up with (at the moment of realization years ago) is

preparation of the truth through thought invoking art, music and literature, to ease the suffering through this transitional process.

Self empowerment through encouraged individual study in a self appreciating manner.

I would be open to any ideas or alternatives to dis-abuse the people from the orchestrated deceits in which we all live, and invariably hinder our journey through a true existence, and thus freedom.

Amazing research, it's most welcome to here such thoughts from other thinkers. Thank you.

After all, we're all human,and no one is disaffected from such revelations, consciencely or otherwise.

God and time, has been my healer, although I'm still "healing" 😂.

Faith being the sustenance of endurance towards a brighter future for us all.

Kind regards

Michael.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Craig's avatar
Craig
Feb 28, 2024

Great article, my personal favorite is a combo: Biblical - Geocentric - Stationary Plane Cosmology.

"The Flat Earth" movement has been, will continue to be, a new age platform full of Luciferian light deceptions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture