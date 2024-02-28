Heliocentrism: A Reverse Engineered Masterpiece

The HOW They Did It:

Heliocentrism was actually a 15th century created epistemology constructed by The Jesuit Vatican Church through various Jesuit influenced agenteur, including Galileo Galilei, Johannes Kepler, Sir Isaac Newton, and Nicolaus Copernicus, etc…It was essentially created by reverse engineering The Enclosed Cosmological Model, step by step, through the use of perfected mathematics.

Much later, Jesuit Priest, George Lemaître, introduced his Big Bang Theory in the 1900s to further cement the idea of Heliocentrism into the public view. Georges Lemaître was a Belgian Catholic priest, astronomer, and physicist who is considered “The father of The Big Bang theory”. He first proposed the theory in the 1920s, suggesting that the universe began from a single point, which he called the “primeval atom”. His work was initially met with skepticism but was later validated, and Lemaître saw no conflict between his scientific research and his faith

All along, Heliocentrism has been a Jesuit create religious ideological system, and that’s why the craters of The Moon are named after various Jesuit Priests and The Vatican Church controls most of the major telescopes around the world. Heliocentrism has always been a form of Ontological and Religious presuppositions intended to reflect Hermetic principles and notions about Babylonian Evolutionary Theory. All of this is public knowledge, easily accessible from online research archives. Prior to this 15th century re-imagining of The Cosmos, every culture knew that The Earth was an Enclosed Cosmological System for many thousands of years. That’s the HOW they did it. The WHY they did it is a much longer story.

The WHY They Did It:

Heliocentrism might just be the biggest belief system in history and most people don’t even realize they’re part of it. From the time we’re kids, we are taught a story about spinning balls, endless space, and invisible forces, and we accepted the fable without question because it was presented as absolute fact, and we were just defenseless children in the clutches of this narrative. Then we get older and begin to question this narrative. But questioning isn’t a negative thing. It’s the foundation of the scientific method, and it’s the most empowering thing you can do. It’s about waking up to a world that’s far more amazing, purposeful, and beautifully designed than we were ever told. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

NASA is simply mind control and social engineering on a massive scale. The whole authoritarian mindset of being subservient to The Secular Humanist State for the entirety of your life is what keeps the Totalitarianism of The Scientific Dictatorship alive. And it still works on most Christians and Catholics, alike, because they still see NASA’s version of our Cosmogony as reality from a plethora of Outer Space propaganda, including Hollywood sci-fi films, educational institutions, and NASA CGI images.

The application of Outer Space propaganda attempts to stress the idea that everything that you are seeing is verifiable because you have been presented with computer generated images, Hollywood films, or technological ideas couched in overly technical scientific nomenclature. They attempt to create the reality of a Godless Universe based upon the premise that the true Lord cannot be shown, but Outer Space can, which therefore makes their Godless Universe more convincing, and their Metaphysically Pantheistic and Celestial God a reality. It is clever sophistry, to be certain, pushing fallacious arguments with the intention of deceiving.

After all, the Hollywood and NASA propagated Astrophysical events that we see in movies, including insanely huge stellar magnitudes, vast light years, and distant Black Holes, etc…which are relentlessly pushed upon us, are not verifiable by anyone but NASA. And so, NASA holds all the keys to The Godless Universe Kingdom. Nobody can question what they cannot even research. Behold the birth of The Scientism Priest.

In short, NASA falsely assumes that things not easily shown must be unreal in order to factor an Invisible Christian God out of The Creation story. And it is all accomplished by assuming The Lord must be shown in the same manner as a meteor shower is shown, instead of through the logical understanding and deductions of an Intelligent Design requiring an Intelligent Designer, or the fact that all effects have causes, where there is no reason to assume that The Universe would be any exception to this demonstrable scientific fact.

The Heliocentric Model is a smoke and mirrors feat of HelioSINtrickery. But the world is seeing what is behind the curtain and The Wizard of Oz turns out to be the charlatan that we had suspected.

The Heliocentric Model is The Flat Earth, Reverse Engineered:

And so, NASA says that solar eclipses are possible only because the Moon is exactly 400 times smaller than the Sun and exactly 400 times closer to the Earth…hmmm, let’s look at this closer.

NASA claims that Eclipses occur due to the special coincidence of the Moon and the Sun being the same angular size. The Sun is 400 times wider than the Moon, but it is also 400 times farther away, so they coincidentally appear to be the same size in our sky. This is what allegedly allows the total solar eclipse.

Math proves nothing with imaginary distances and magnitudes. It’s like using math to prove a science fiction story is true. Math proves nothing when you make up all the rules and variables of an imaginary Outer Space realm. Math only applies truthfully to known variables, not hypothetical fantasies.

The Heliocentric Model is a masterwork of reverse engineering of the natural flat and observable topography of the Earth, misinterpreting the data of observable positions and sizes of the Stars, Sun, and Moon etc... using wild and fantastic mathematics to contrive an equally fantastic and erroneous model.

A Masterpiece of Reverse Engineering: Adding Light Years to Subtract Parallax:

When we check for Stellar Parallax, we do not detect any parallax at all, and no evidence that the Earth moves even an inch, particularly when considering Polaris’s fixed position, let alone 200 million miles every 6.66 days, as it allegedly shoots out in four opposing vectors of motion, including allegedly spinning at 1000 mph in an Outer Space vacuum while orbiting The Sun at 66,600 mph (They just love that number, 666.), and while our solar system shoots out at 821,000 kph, and while circling an imaginary Super Massive Black Hole at the center of The Milky Way Galaxy at millions of miles per hour.

Hence, certain Jesuit Catholic Priests, in order to salvage the Heliocentric wreck they had created in the 15th century, came up with the idea that the Stars, therefore, must be unimaginably far, far, far away….so far away that The Constellations remain immutable, exactly fixed, and unchanging, century after century. And so, they had to invent Light Years, one Light Year being the distance light would travel in one year. This invention placed the Stars so far away that even if the Earth moves 200 million miles in 6.66 days, there will be no observable Stellar Parallax.

It was a Vatican Jesuit Masterpiece of Reverse Engineering to invent this Heliocentric fantasy with the assistance of their Freemason agenteur: Nikolaus Copernicus, Giordano Bruno, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei, and Sir Issac Newton, and reverse engineered from the 5000 year-old, well established facts of the plane we live on, which has no observable or measurable curvature, nor any axio rotation.

Trusting that few would actually use empirical science to investigate the spurious claims of their fantasy, they advanced confidently, later using Jesuit Catholic agenteur, Georges Henri Joseph Édouard Lemaître, to resurrect the ancient mystical fantasy of The Big Bang in order to execute a final death blow to Biblical Cosmology and The Truth that The Lord taught in Genesis.

Later, using Jesuit created Hollywood, they would finance innumerable science fiction Outer Space films to sear deep into the minds of eager Helios worshippers (Sun worshippers) the epistemological ideation underpinned by Hermetic and Kabbalistic mysticism. Jesuit Freemasons, Gene Roddenberry, of Star Trek science fiction fame, Carl Sagan, of Contact and Cosmos fame, and High Freemason Arthur C. Clarke were then enlisted to fabricate an extraterrestrial form of Apotheosis, which would further inspire in the minds of the gullible masses the idea of alien life and interstellar travel. Once their Copernican narrative was fully ensconced within the public imagination, they utilized their film production company, NASA, where they could wage an Eschatology claim and promise, antithetical to contra proferentem, whereby, their demands for Atheistic and Pantheistic Ontology would become public consensus.

Eventually, having failed miserable with their Stanley Kubrick produced Apollo Moon Mission Hoax, where hundreds of millions of scientists and layman easily saw through the poorly staged fraud, they were forced to wait 50 years later, under the laughable guise of, “insufficient finances”, while simultaneously bragging about a black budget of over 50 million dollars a day of income (NASA was never good at logic) to re-introduce the viability of space flight through The Artemis Mission.

Hoping that those children who had grown up under the fantasy of The Apollo Mission Hoax would continue to be pliable, a new generation of Jesuit masterminds, sworn to the agenda of Counter Reformation, and newly inspired by the dream of a World Religion based upon their Atheistic Pantheon of Gods, introduced a new arsenal of occult space programs, which would be revealed, once again, as the result of fraudulent computer generated images and Hollywood film artifice.

NASA’s Pantheon of Gods:

1) 1958 – 1963: Project Mercury (NASA and the Greek Gods)

2) 1963 – 1966: Gemini Program

3) 1960 – 1972: Apollo Program

4) 1967 – The Apollo 1 Launch Pad Accident

5) 1970s: Titan-Centaur

6) 1971 – Olympus Mons (The Biggest Volcano in the Solar System)

7) 1989: Olympus-1 Satellite launched

8) 1990 – 2009: Ulysses observes the Sun

9) 2001 – Mythodia (Mars)

10) 2011 – Juno Space Probe

11) 2022 – Artemis 1 Mission

And so, this is the way certain 15th century Vatican Priests covered their tracks. However, if the original arbitrary assumptions of the Heliocentric Theory are wrong, then everything else is also wrong, as well. It does not matter how many assumptions you invent or how many complex calculations you do with fabulous mathematical effort. If your initial hypothesis is incorrect, then your entire model is nonsense, and science fiction, at best.

And that is what The Heliocentric Theory is:

Nonsense.

Mathemagicians of Science:

The Heliocentric Model is nothing more than the result of the collective culmination of hundreds of Astronomers and Astrophysics, over centuries, taking the actual empirically accurate data about the Earth and the Universe and reverse engineering every detail to fit a Heliocentric Model. For each Flat Plane proof that was offered, they would use perfected mathematics to explain it away and place the celestial objects farther and farther away from Earth, while creating the fantasy that the Earth was a spinning ball orbiting a Sun. The mathematics created to fabricate this Heliocentric Deception has no relation to our actual world.

As Nikola Tesla said:

“Today's scientists have substituted mathematics for experiments, and they wander off through equation after equation, and eventually build a structure which has no relation to reality.”

-- Nikola Tesla

They placed Polaris quadrillions of miles away from Earth to mathematically account for its lack of stellar Parallax in its stationary fixed position.

Additionally, since the Heliocentric Model is simply an occult Sun Worshipping religion, the Sun had to be placed at the center of the model. To achieve this, they had to make the Sun over one million times larger than The Earth so that it appeared logical that the Earth was orbiting the Sun. But a new problem arose with a massive Sun that looked so small from Earth, and so they said the Sun looks small because it is 93 million miles away.

To make the Sun and Moon makes sense since obviously they are about the same size when you look at them, they had to use perfected mathematics to trick the observer into thinking that The Sun is 400 times larger than the Moon, while the Moon is also 400 times closer to The Earth than The Sun, so the Sun and the Moon would appear to have the same apparent size in the sky.

You see, they reverse engineered their model from every problematic question that arose.

As George Orwell wrote in his dystopian masterpiece, 1984:

“Do you suppose it is beyond us to produce a dual system of astronomy? The stars can be near or distant, according as we need them. Do you suppose our mathematicians are unequal to that? Have you forgotten doublethink?”

--George Orwell

The Myth of Outer Space and its Copernican Black Hole of Never-Ending Mathematical Absurdities

In the Newtonian Gravitational Model, Gravity cannot hold down The Earth's atmospheric pressure gradients because at the highest altitudes of The Earth's Atmosphere, the molecular density is so sparse that there is an insufficient mass to satisfy Newton's Universal Law of Gravitation's requirement for significant mass as a function of gravitational attraction. Mass is a fundamental measurement of how much matter an object contains. Weight is a measurement of the gravitational force on an object. It not only depends on the object's mass, but also on its location. We have seen that in the Universal Law of Gravitation the crucial quantity is mass.

Hence, both the insignificant molecular mass of higher attitudes, as well as their high altitude location many miles above The Earth, create an insufficient condition for gravitational attraction to hold the Earth's Atmosphere down around The Earth, according to Newton's Gravitational Attraction Equation and Newton's Universal Gravitational Constant, which are two different variables.

We must remember that contrary to the Newtonian Gravitational formalization, there is no force of Gravity pulling the molecular density of gasses down to Earth in the Einsteinian Gravitational Model. Gravity was reclassified as an effect and not a force in 1907 via Einstein's General Theory of Relativity. The “mass attracts mass attraction” claim of Newtonian Gravity was overruled by the idea of a Pseudo-Riemannian Manifold in geodesics. According to the Heliocentric Model, mass does NOT attract mass, and has not been claimed to be attracting mass since 1907. As such, the very notion of Gravity is no longer in line with the Heliocentric rhetoric of Sir Issac Newton, where mass is said to attract mass.

Thus, in The Heliocentric Model, it's the bending of a Pseudo-Riemannian Space-Time dimension that causes the illusion of gravitational attraction. It's geodesics in Space-Time. That's what Gravity is said to be in The Heliocentric Model, contrary to the modern misconception that Newtonian “mass to mass attraction” is still used in the formulation of Heliocentrism. In geometry, a geodesic is a curve representing in some sense the shortest path (arc) between two points on a surface, or more generally in a Riemannian Manifold. The term also has meaning in any differentiable manifold with a similar connection. It is a generalization of the notion of a "straight line".

Hence, in BOTH the aforementioned Gravitational Models, Gravity has zero power to hold The Earth's atmospheric pressure gradients. Nevertheless, even under the archaic Newtonian Model, The Earth's atmospheric pressure gradients, and in particular, at The Exosphere, contain an ascending strata of atomic density that is so sparse that there is an insufficient mass to satisfy Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation’s requirement for significant center of mass as a function of gravitational attraction.

One must remembered that in Newton’s Gravitational Equation, F = GMm/r^2, the Gravity of an alleged planet is proportional to its radius, with the radius equaling a distance from the CENTER OF MASS between the two large celestial bodies. And in fact, Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation was really only applicable to Johannes Kepler’s Laws of Planetary Motion, where celestial motion falls into a set of three laws that describe the motion of the planets around The Sun, which was an earlier formulation of Heliocentrism under The Copernican Principle. These laws, which were published by Kepler in the early 17th century, helped lay the foundation for an initial understanding of The Heliocentric Solar System, and paved the way for the development of Newton’s Law of Gravitation.

The Three Laws Are:

1. The Law of Orbits: The planets move in elliptical orbits around the Sun, with the Sun located at one of the two foci of the ellipse.

2. The Law of Areas: A line connecting the planet to the Sun sweeps out equal areas in equal times. This means that the planet moves faster when it is closer to the Sun and slower when it is farther away.

3. The Law of Periods: The square of the orbital period of a planet is proportional to the cube of its average distance from the Sun. This means that the further a planet is from the Sun, the longer its orbital period.

Based upon Kepler’s Laws of Planetary Motion, Newton’s Law of Gravitation introduced the statement that any particle of matter in the universe attracts any other with a force varying directly as the product of the masses and inversely as the square of the distance between them. In symbols, the magnitude of the attractive force F is equal to G (The Gravitational Constant, a number the size of which depends on the system of units used and which is a Universal Constant) multiplied by the product of the masses (m1 and m2) and divided by the square of the distance R. Hence, F = G(m1m2)/R2. Isaac Newton put forward the law in 1687 and used it to explain the observed motions of the planets and their Moons, which had been reduced to mathematical form by Johannes Kepler early in the 17th century. Yet, even though Newton proposed that any particle of matter in the universe attracts any other, his formulation was still only a formulation of massive celestial bodies in motion, and did not mathematically pertain to single free floating atoms, per se, due to the requirement of center of mass in the “r” value in his equation.

Kepler’s laws are still used today by those who disregard Einstein’s revamping of Gravity to redefine it in the context of the motion of planets and other celestial bodies as the bending of a Pseudo-Riemannian Space Time dimension, or “manifold”, as it traces geodesics that causes the illusion of gravitational attraction.

Hence, the idea that singular free floating atoms in The Exosphere share some significant gravitational relationship with The Earth’s center of mass is not supported by Newton’s Gravitational Equation. There is no large body that possesses a center of mass at this microscopic scale in The Exosphere, in spite of whatever size The Earth is purported to be. Thus, no “r” (radius) value can even be factored into Newton’s F = GMm/r^2 under these conditions, where again, the radius mentioned in the equation denotes a distance from the CENTER OF MASS between two large celestial bodies.

And so, by Newton’s Gravitational Equation, even the “mass to mass attraction” precept within his equation does not allow for high altitude, free floating atoms to stick to a ball spinning at 1000 mph while orbiting The Sun at a ridiculous 66,600 mph. After all, the central claim in The Heliocentric Model is that that Gravity holds The Earth’s atmosphere, including all its oceans, attached to a ball spinning with no solid container around, while spinning at 1000 mph in an Outer Space vacuum, which orbits The Sun at 66,600 mph (They just love that number, 666.), while our solar system shoots out at 821,000 kph, and while circling an imaginary Super Massive Black Hole at the center of The Milky Way Galaxy at millions of miles per hour.

Even so, what’s being asserted in misinformed Astronomy, and in violation of their own Newtonian equation, which really only applies to celestial mechanics anyway, is that Gravity makes it all work. That’s four opposing vectors of motion, as well. This is their claim. Very well then, demonstrate for us how The Earth’s atmosphere can remain intact contiguous to the vacuum of Outer Space, amongst all this contrary motion, without violating The Second Law of Thermodynamics and Newton’s Gravitational Attraction Equation because the burden of proof for this outlandish pseudoscientific fantasy now rests upon the shoulders of those expounding this Copernican black hole of never-ending mathematical absurdities.

Again, for Einstein, what is known as Gravity is not a force at all, but evidence that we exist in a pseudo-Riemannian Manifold, or nonisomorphic, as it traces a geodesic, a space whose shape comes from the presence of masses with time being a relative quantity. Einstein's Theory of General Relativity is a kinematic theory in that it provides a geometric explanation of gravitational motion, wherein there is no "mass attracts mass" variable. It was supplanted with curved Space Time.

To reiterate, from these two aforementioned conditions, we know that gravitational attraction has no power to hold singular atoms from being immediately "pushed out" into the vacuum of Outer Space at the highest altitudes above The Earth, and by no means, can gravitational attraction serve or behave as a barrier between The Earth and the alleged vacuum of Outer Space. Without a container, The Earth's atmosphere cannot remain intact around The Earth, and since all The Earth's atmospheric layers are continuous, successive, and contiguous, as one layer is "pushed out" into the vacuum of Outer Space, all the remaining layers must follow suit, as The Laws of Thermodynamics dictate, owing to the fact that a pressurized system cannot remain intact contiguous to a vacuum without violating The Laws of Thermodynamics. Pressure flows from high to low unless some antecedent of containment prevents this gas pressure flow.

This being the case, and since The Earth, indeed, possesses a pressurized atmosphere, the claim that The Earth is surrounded by an Outer Space vacuum is null and void. The container has been hypothesized to be The Firmament from Genesis by many.

The necessary causal antecedent for gas, air, and/or atmospheric pressure to exist equates to containment. If the alleged Outer Space around Earth is truly as described, with no solid barrier between The Earth's Atmosphere and the near perfect vacuum of theoretical Outer Space, we'd all be dead as entropy would increase as The Earth's Atmosphere expands out into the volume of available Outer Space in order to achieve Thermodynamic equilibrium.

Something Crucial to Remember About The Flat Earth Concept: Earth is a Realm

You are under no burden of proof to assert any model of The Earth as flat, or otherwise. The idea of Enclosed Cosmology is not about asserting that the Earth is necessarily flat. There is no need to be emotionally triggered by any of this. All that Enclosed Cosmology and The Flat Earth concept asserts is that we live in a pressurized system with no observable or measurable curvature or axio rotation.

The shape of The Earth does not matter, in the end, however. All that matters is that we are in a REALM, and that we reserve the right to question any authority that claims to assert that it knows the exact nature of this REALM.

Its spiritual journey, not a Flat Earth odyssey.

Subsequently, whatever shape we live on, we know that it is not spherical, and that it is a REALM.

Nobody knows everything, including me.

Nobody is a Godlike Guru with all the answers.

Just keep researching and see what you find.

You should never feel guilty for taking discovery into your own hands.

“Earth is a Realm, it is not a Planet. It is not an object, therefore, it has no edge. Earth would be more easily defined as a system environment. Earth is also a machine, it is a Tesla coil. The Sun and Moon are powered wirelessly with the electromagnetic field (the Aether). This field also suspends the celestial spheres with electromagnetic levitation. Electromagnetic levitation disproves Gravity because the only force you need to counter is the electromagnetic force, not Gravity. The Stars are attached to The Firmament.”

--Nikola Tesla

Enclosed Cosmology is My Cosmological Model

By Enclosed Cosmology, I mean an enclosed and pressurized Thermodynamic system, where zero curvature or axio rotation has ever been detected, with respect to The Earth, by any legitimate empirical experimentation in all of history. Included in this model is the empirically verifiable and testable Earth, with all of its topological aberrations such a mountains, oceans, rivers, hills, lakes, and canyons, etc…

Additionally, included in this model are a local Sun and Moon, which have the same apparent size, and transit above The Earth, exactly as we see them, and serve to dictate both the months and the days as they cycle above The Earth. They are both in motion above The Earth, while the Terra Firma of The Earth has been proven by all empirical experimentation to be absolutely motionless in its foundation. The Earth does not move, while the Sun and Moon above do.

Also, included in the model are The Stars above, which move as fixed Constellations and Asterism that have not changed in their fixed patterns as they revolve over The Earth since the beginning of recorded history. The best theory we have to date on their composition is the Noble Gasses, which are under cavitation, and were labeled by MIT in their literature to be Sonoluminescent phenomena.

Also, above the surface of The Earth are pressurize gradients of varying gas stratifications, including:

1. Nitrogen (78.1%)

2. Oxygen (20.9%)

3. Argon (0.93%)

4. Carbon Dioxide (0.04%)

5. Trace Gases

And the Atmospheric Layers Above the Earth Are:

1. The Troposphere

2. The Stratosphere

3. The Mesosphere

4. The Thermosphere

5. Ionosphere

6. The Exosphere

Enclosing this organic geo-system is a barrier of quasi-vitreous material that serves to maintain The Earth’s pressure gradients in a heterogeneous stratification. NASA called this barrier The Van Allen Radiation Belts, and is on record saying that they cannot penetrate them, which, of course, fully contradicts their Moon Landing narrative. Leave it to NASA to constantly contradict everything they say.

NASA=Never A Straight Answer

Anything beyond these empirically verifiable facts, are theoretical fantasies, whose origins are found in the Mystical and Hermetic traditions of Ancient Egypt, as well as in Kabbalistic doctrine, fantasies which were later repackaged with the name Heliocentrism (The Worship of The Egyptian Sun God, Helios) by Mystical Jesuit Catholic priests in the 15th century, and then again later renamed as Astrophysics and Astronomy by more recent Mystical Jesuit Catholic priests.

Modern historians have traced the epistemological underpinnings of Heliocentrism back to the occult High Master Prima Freemason, Pythagoras, and then later to mystical Jesuit Catholics in the 15th century. Heliocentrism, The Copernican Principle, The Big Bang, The Big Bounce, Black Holes, Outer Space, and Light Years all find their roots in the Hermetic mystical tradition of ancient Egypt. Heliocentrism was a masterpiece of reverse engineering on the part of 15th century Vatican Jesuits, utilizing various Freemason agenteur: Nikolaus Copernicus, Giordano Bruno, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei, and Sir Isaac Newton. Most notably, Sir Isaac Newton was famous for publishing over 1,000,000 words on Alchemy and the occult, thereby dwarfing the cannon of his Principia.

The Heliocentric Model is essentially a religion, a self-admitted, non-empirical conjecture that falls under the category of Theoretical Physics, and exists today as an untested and unfalsifiable claim by proper empirical methodologies. It was revived in 1950 by NASA, and then reinforced through the use of Jesuit created Hollywood through visual reification, including an emphasis on special effects, computer generated images, cinematic photoshop techniques, and science fiction script writers. Additionally, with the help NAZI Operation Paperclip attaché, Wernher Magnus Maximilian Freiherr von Braun, Walt Disney Studios, science fiction writers Arthur C, Clark, and L. Ron Hubbard, as well as Sex Magick Practitioner and Occult High Master, Jack Parsons of JPL Laboratories, NASA was able to foist an Outer Space propaganda cyclone that still has the gullible and uninformed masses drooling at their television sets every time a rocket launch is announced.

Additionally, films like Star Wars, 2001 a Space Odyssey, (which Arthur C. Clark said had nothing to do with Outer Space, but rather, it was a New Age Kabbalistic allegory), and Freemason Gene Roddenberry’s, Star Trek, were pivotal propaganda platforms for this revived Heliocentric Religion, as well as providing axiomatic revisions to the original Hermetic fantasy of Heliocentrism.

Many people studying this topic have made strategic amendments to the term, “Flat Earth”, including myself, by recasting it as:

1. Enclosed Cosmology

2. Biblical Cosmology

3. Geocentric Plane Cosmology

4. Geocentric, Stationary, and Enclosed System Cosmology

5. Non-Heliocentric Cosmology

6. Flat Plane Cosmology

7. Hebrew Cosmology

8. Level Earth Cosmology

9. Smooth Earth Cosmology

10. Alternative Cosmology

11. Christian Cosmology

12. Ancient Cosmology

13. Creation Cosmology

14. Firmament Cosmology

15. Electromagnetic Earth Cosmology

16. And the list goes on and on…

Here are The Five Stages of Grief That Heliocentrists Experience as Explained by The Kubler-Ross Change Curve Metric

Denial: is a common defense mechanism used to protect oneself from the hardship of considering an upsetting reality. Kubler-Ross noted that patients would often reject the reality of the new information after the initial shock of receiving a terminal diagnosis. Patients may directly deny the diagnosis, attribute it to faulty tests or an unqualified physician, or simply avoid the topic in conversation. While persistent denial may be deleterious, a period of denial is quite normal in the context of terminal illness and could be important for processing difficult information. In some contexts, it can be challenging to distinguish denial from a lack of understanding, and this is one of many reasons that upsetting news should always be delivered clearly and directly. However, unless there is adequate reason to believe the patient truly misunderstands, providers do not need to repeatedly reeducate patients about the truth of their diagnosis, though recognizing the potential confusion can help balance a patient's right to be informed with their freedom to reconcile that information without interference.

Anger: is commonly experienced and expressed by patients as they concede the reality of a terminal illness. It may be directed at blaming medical providers for inadequately preventing the illness, family members for contributing to risks or not being sufficiently supportive, or spiritual providers or higher powers for the diagnosis' injustice. The anger may also be generalized and undirected, manifesting as a shorter temper or a loss of patience. Recognizing anger as a natural response can help health care providers and loved ones tolerate what might otherwise feel like hurtful accusations. However, they must take care not to disregard criticism that may be warranted by attributing them solely to an emotional stage.[8]

Bargaining: typically manifests as patients seeking some measure of control over their illness. The negotiation could be verbalized or internal and could be medical, social, or religious. The patients' proffered bargains could be rational, such as a commitment to adhere to treatment recommendations or accept help from their caregivers, or could represent more magical thinking, such as efforts to appease misattributed guilt they may feel is responsible for their diagnosis. While bargaining may mobilize more active participation from patients, health care providers and caregivers should take care not to mislead patients about their own power to fulfill the patients' negotiations. Again, caregivers and providers do not need to repeatedly correct bargaining behavior that seems irrational but should recognize that participating too heartily in a patient's bargains may distort their eventual understanding.

Depression: is perhaps the most immediately understandable of Kubler-Ross's stages, and patients experience it with unsurprising symptoms such as sadness, fatigue, and anhedonia. Spending time in the first three stages is potentially an unconscious effort to protect oneself from this emotional pain. While the patient's actions may potentially be easier to understand, they may be more jarring in juxtaposition to behaviors arising from the first three stages. Consequently, caregivers may need to make a conscious effort to restore compassion that may have waned while caring for patients progressing through the first three stages.

Acceptance: describes recognizing the reality of a difficult diagnosis while no longer protesting or struggling against it. Patients may focus on enjoying the time they have left and reflecting on their memories. They may begin to prepare for death practically by planning their funeral or helping to provide financially or emotionally for their loved ones. It is often portrayed as the last of Kubler-Ross's stages and a sort of goal of the dying or grieving process. While caregivers and providers may find this stage less emotionally taxing, it is important to remember that it is not inherently more healthy than the other stages. As with denial, anger, bargaining, and depression, understanding the stages has less to do with promoting a fixed progression and more to do with anticipating patients' experiences to allow more empathy and support for whatever they go through.

The Definition of Science From The Oxford Advanced American Dictionary and How The Heliocentric Theory Fails to Satisfy the Scientific Criterion

“Science is the knowledge about the structure and behavior of the natural and physical world, based on facts that you can prove by experiments. Scientific experiments employ the use of independent variables in order to test various hypothesis in an accurate and fundamentally viable way.”