Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
14h

Compelling historcial synthesis! The Butterfield framing of the Copernican shift as eclipsing even the Renaissance is spot on, especially when considering how it weaponized epistemology itself. What's underappreciated is how the decentering wasn't just cosmological but methodologicaltoo, the move from revealed truth to observational primacy rewired what counts as knowldge. I dunno if linking Masonic influences adds much without stronger sourcing, but the core claim about paradigm displacement triggering cascading worldview collapse remains really powerful regardless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gregory Lessing Garrett
Caleb Cooper's avatar
Caleb Cooper
21h

I’ve seen some interesting “alternative cosmosology” where it’s said that what we see as the Moon , is actually the Earth field projected onto Earth’s firmament. The other “planets” we see are on the same plane as Earth. They’re lands outside of the ice wall , or firmament. Mars we see is actually a projection of the Mars field onto its respective firmament, Venus we see is the projection of the Venus field , etc. Have you heard of this, and what are your thoughts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gregory Lessing Garrett and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture