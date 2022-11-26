Mathemagicians of Science

The Heliocentric Model is nothing more than the result of the collective culmination of hundreds of Astronomers and Astrophysics, over centuries, taking the actual empirically accurate data about the Earth and the Universe and reverse engineering every detail to fit a Heliocentric Model. Once you suggest to an Astronomer or an Astrophysicist that his model is The Heliocentric Model, he will not think he is trying to deceive anyone.

On the contrary, he will dutifully assimilate the reality presented to him and do everything in his power to support it. There would be no reason for him to do otherwise. The accusation that millions of scientists are, “in on it!!”, pertaining to some conspiracy to conceal the Enclosed Cosmological Model, is a patent absurdity. There is no general conspiracy to conceal the Enclosed Cosmological Model by your average scientist. He is just doing his little part in “contributing to the body of science”. He has no reason to suspect that the foundational assumptions and premises found within the Copernican Model are fraudulent.

Heliocentric Presuppositions:

In The Heliocentric Model, the following presuppositions are asserted on faith with zero demonstrable or empirical proof:

1. The Earth is assumed to be spherical.

2. Mass is assumed to attract mass.

3. Outer Space is assumed to be real.

4. The magnitude of the downward force is slightly counteracted by the rotation of the Earth.

5. Every particle of matter in the universe attracts every other with a force varying directly as the product of the masses and inversely as the square of the distance between them.

6. The magnitude of the force is also affected by the slight oblateness of the Earth and the elevation of the observation because this changes the distance between the centers of mass.

7. Acceleration due to Gravity is the acceleration gained by an object due to gravitational force.

8. Earth as assumed to be a uniform solid sphere with a mean density.

9. The mass of The Earth is known.

The radius of The Earth is known. The distance between The Earth, The Sun, and Moon are known.

What is Acceleration Due to Gravity?

Acceleration due to Gravity is the acceleration gained by an object due to gravitational force. Its SI unit is m/s2. It has both magnitude and direction, hence, it’s a vector quantity. Acceleration due to Gravity is represented by g. The standard value of g on the surface of the Earth at sea level is 9.8 m/s2.

Acceleration is due to the gravitational pull of Earth so we call it acceleration due to Gravity, and it does not depend upon the test mass. Its value near the surface of the Earth is 9.8 ms-2.

Therefore, the acceleration due to Gravity (g) is given by = GM/r2.

Formula of Acceleration due to Gravity

Force acting on a body due to Gravity is given by f = mg

Where f is the force acting on the body, g is the acceleration due to Gravity, m is mass of the body.

According to the Universal Law of Gravitation:

f = GmM/(r+h)2

Where:

f = force between two bodies,

G = universal gravitational constant (6.67×10-11 Nm2/kg2)

m = mass of the object,

M = mass of the Earth,

r = radius of the Earth.

h = height at which the body is from the surface of the Earth.

As the height (h) is negligibly small compared to the radius of the Earth we re-frame the equation as follows:

f = GmM/r2

Now equating both the expressions:

mg = GmM/r2

⇒ g = GM/r2

Therefore, the formula of acceleration due to Gravity is given by g = GM/r2

Note:

It depends on the mass and radius of the Earth.

This helps us understand the following:

All bodies experience the same acceleration due to Gravity, irrespective of its mass.

Its value on Earth depends upon the mass of the Earth and not the mass of the object.

Acceleration due to Gravity on the Surface of Earth

Earth as assumed to be a uniform solid sphere with a mean density.

We know that:

Density = mass/volume, and then, ρ = M/[4/3 πR3]

⇒ M = ρ × [4/3 πR3]

We know that, g = GM/R2

On substituting the values of M we get:

g = 4/3 [πρRG]

At any distance ‘r’ from the center of the Earth:

g = 4/3 [πρRG]

The value of acceleration due to Gravity ‘g’ is affected by:

· Altitude above the Earth’s surface

· Depth below the Earth’s surface

· The shape of the Earth

· Rotational motion of the Earth

One Definition of Gravity:

Gravitational Force, like the intensity of light, also follows The Inverse Square Law. Mass produces Gravitational field lines of force. These lines of force theoretically emerge from the center of the mass, according to particle physics, and these fields of forces are nothing but the result of invisible Gravitons (although not confirmed yet in labs). Now, as the distance from the center of the mass producing those Gravitons (particles of forces), or lines of forces, increases, the lines of forces diverge to a sphere of greater surface area, and thus, the intensity of these lines of forces decreases.

But why do these lines of forces decrease proportional to the inverse of the distance squared? To understand this, look at the figure below. As the distance increases, the same number of Gravitational field lines are spread out over a larger area. So, if “n” field lines are passing through the area of a sphere of smaller radius around the mass, “n” field lines are also passing through the other sphere of bigger radii.

But the problem here is that the area of the bigger sphere increases to square the distance:

A = 4 pi r^2) or radii

And so, the Gravitational field line intensity must decrease to square the distance because:

F = kF1 / A = kF1/(4 pi r squared)

A Second Definition of Gravity:

What we now call Gravity was not identified as a universal force until the work of Isaac Newton. Before Newton, the tendency for objects to fall towards the Earth was not understood to be related to the motions of celestial objects. Galileo was instrumental in describing the characteristics of falling objects by determining that the acceleration of every object in free-fall was constant and independent of the mass of the object. Today, this acceleration due to Gravity towards the surface of the Earth is usually designated as “g”, and has a magnitude of about 9.81 meters per second squared (this measurement is taken from sea level and may vary depending on location), and points toward the center of the Earth. This observation means that the force of Gravity on an object at the Earth's surface is directly proportional to the object's mass.

Thus an object that has a mass of m will experience a force:

F=mg

For an object in free-fall, this force is unopposed and the net force on the object is its weight. For objects not in free-fall, the force of Gravity is opposed by the reaction forces applied by their supports. For example, a person standing on the ground experiences zero net force, since a normal force (a reaction force) is exerted by the ground upward on the person that counterbalances his weight that is directed downward.

Newton's contribution to Gravitational theory was to unify the motions of heavenly bodies, which Aristotle had assumed were in a natural state of constant motion, with falling motion observed on the Earth. He proposed a law of Gravity that could account for the celestial motions that had been described earlier using Kepler's laws of planetary motion.

Newton came to realize that the effects of Gravity might be observed in different ways at larger distances. In particular, Newton determined that the acceleration of the Moon around the Earth could be ascribed to the same force of Gravity if the acceleration due to Gravity decreased as an inverse square law. Further, Newton realized that the acceleration of a body due to Gravity is proportional to the mass of the other attracting body. Combining these ideas gives a formula that relates the mass and the radius of the Earth to the Gravitational acceleration, where the vector direction is given by “r”.

Newton's Universal Gravitation Constant

In this equation, a dimensional constant “G” is used to describe the relative strength of Gravity. This constant has come to be known as Newton's Universal Gravitation Constant, though its value was unknown in Newton's lifetime. Not until 1798 was Henry Cavendish able to make the first measurement of G using a torsion balance; this was widely reported in the press as a measurement of the mass of the Earth since knowing G could allow one to solve for the Earth's mass given the above equation. Newton, however, realized that since all celestial bodies followed the same laws of motion, his law of Gravity had to be universal. Succinctly stated, Newton's Law of Gravitation states that the force on a spherical object of mass due to the Gravitational pull of mass, where “r” is the distance between the two objects' centers of mass and “r” is the unit vector pointed in the direction away from the center of the first object toward the center of the second object.

This formula was powerful enough to stand as the basis for all subsequent descriptions of motion within the solar system until the 20th century. During that time, sophisticated methods of perturbation analysis were invented to calculate the deviations of orbits due to the influence of multiple bodies on a planet, moon, comet, or asteroid. The formalism was exact enough to allow mathematicians to predict the existence of the planet Neptune before it was observed.

(Fg = G (m1 * m2 / r2): Sir Isaac Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation Mass Attracting Mass

And as far as mass attracting mass is concerned, it is widely known that various dielectric, electro static, quantum electro dynamic, electromagnetic forces, and both ferrous and non-ferrous magnetism operates to manipulate mass in relationship to mass. Inventing a extra invisible fictional force emanating from mass is both unnecessary and presumptuous. No person has ever confirmed that massive celestial bodies are floating in Outer Space attracting each other in a mass attracts mass fashion, as Sir Isaac Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation (F=Gmm/r2) describes. The math only describes and predicts physical behavior. It does not confirm any causal force emanating from mass.

· Math is not reality.

· It is more like a descriptive cartography than reality itself.

Sir Isaac Newton’s universal law of Gravitation (F=Gmm/r2) is an equation representing the attractive force (F) of two masses (m) separated at distance (r). It was first published as a part of Newton’s works on classical mechanics in the late 1600s. Force is proportional to mass and distance, related by a proportionality symbol known as the Gravitational constant (G). The force of Gravity occurs even at the smallest of particles, yet at this scale, force and motion is dominated by the electric force. Only when the electric force is neutralized, such as in atoms, can the presence of Gravity be detected. Gravity is so weak, that it takes trillions and trillions of atoms, such as large bodies like planets, before the force is significant.

No Container Means No Atmospheric Adhesion

Gravity is so weak, that it takes trillions and trillions of atoms, such as large bodies like “planets”, before the force is significant.

This is not my view.

This is the view of Modern Physics.

And so, atomic sparseness at the highest elevations above Earth do no satisfy the requirements of the Newtonian Gravitational Attraction Equations for mass to attract mass, and therefore, gravitational attraction cannot serve as a necessary conditioner or container to prevent The Earth’s atmosphere from dispersing out into the vacuum of Outer Space in nano seconds, without violating The Laws of Thermodynamics.

In The Heliocentric Model, Newton’s Law of Gravitational Attraction applies to all objects. However there’s a caveat. At the smaller levels of mass, the gravitation attraction effect is so small it is negligible, meaning it so small or unimportant as to be not worth considering. It is mathematically and observably insignificant. According to Newton’s Law of Gravitation, the gravitational force on a body is proportional to its mass.

Note:

In Newtonian Physics, BOTH masses under scrutiny must contain a large mass in order to measure and observe gravitational attraction, Both The Earth, and the mass it is in relationship to, must contain a large mass in order to experience the conditions necessary for significant gravitational attraction. Despite The Earth’s larger mass, when compared to single atom at the highest elevations above The Earth, there is insufficient mass in the higher altitude atom to establish any significant gravitational attraction between The Earth and that atom because, as Newton’s Law of Gravitation states, the gravitational force on a body is proportional to its mass.

A Third Definition of Gravity:

The Law of Gravitational Attraction states that every particle of matter in the universe attracts every other with a force varying directly as the product of the masses and inversely as the square of the distance between them. Sometimes explained simply as mass to mass attraction. This manifests as a downward force with an acceleration of about 9.8 meters per second squared on objects on the surface of the Earth.

The magnitude of the downward force is slightly counteracted by the rotation of the Earth. This centrifugal force results in an upward force that slightly reduces the downward force.

The magnitude of the force is also affected by the slight oblateness of the Earth and the elevation of the observation because this changes the distance between the centers of mass. There are other factors that affect the measured downward force however, the magnitude of the effects is exceedingly small in comparison to the previously mentioned forces.

A Fourth Definition of Gravity:

According to The Heliocentric Model, there is a shared gravitational property to all matter, which accounts for what we call, “the gravitational force”. Gravity is thought to be the result of a theoretical particle known as The Graviton. When we consider the homogeneous summation of these collective molecular vectors, resulting the spherical symmetry of The Earth, it results in an amalgamated downward force directed at The Earth’s spherical center. A vector is an object that has both a magnitude and a direction. Geometrically, we can picture a vector as a directed line segment, whose length is the magnitude of the vector and with an arrow indicating the direction. The direction of the vector is from its tail to its head.

In theories of quantum Gravity, the Graviton is the hypothetical quantum of Gravity, an elementary particle that mediates the force of gravitational interaction. There is no complete quantum field theory of Gravitons due to an outstanding mathematical problem with renormalization in General Relativity. In string theory, believed to be a consistent theory of quantum Gravity, the Graviton is a massless state of a fundamental string.

Newton’s Equations, Gravimeter, and Ring Laser Gyroscope Measurements are Merely Descriptive: They Are not Reality

Newton's equations are NOT connected to an imaginary core of an imaginary ball Earth. Newton's equations are simply descriptive tools and very handy, but that's it. They do not explain the REASON for directional vectors, but rather they merely DESCRIBE and PREDICT behavior, nothing more.

Newton’s equations are still useful to describe and calculate motion but not because Gravity is a real force. They are useful because they are descriptive mathematics which are sufficient in describing the way in which object density acts within various mediums, a concept that Michael Toon evidently does not have the mental aptitude to apprehend.

Mathematics merely reflects a mechanistic process, deducing theorems from initial assumptions, and always following clear logical steps. To the Formalist, mathematics is not an abstract representation of reality, but is more like a game with clearly defined rules but no deep underlying meaning or accurate description of reality, itself.

For example, you can use mathematics to create a computer simulation with laws that align with whatever mathematical equations you have computed for your simulation, and it may all work perfectly for your simulation. But that does not mean that your mathematics reflect the real world that we all inhabit, apart from your gaming simulation.

Likewise, The Heliocentric Model is a mental construct that nobody has ever seen. CGI images of The Earth from alleged Outer Space coming from Masonic NASA, obviously, do not apply. And so, The Heliocentric Model is likened to a gaming simulation that mathematicians, such as Sir Issac Newton, have invented mathematical equations for in order to express various laws, mechanism, and principle in their imagined model. What they have done is take any Enclosed Cosmological descriptions, cartographic delineations, and data points and, using perfected mathematics, they have reverse engineered all of it to support the Heliocentric simulation that they have invented in their heads.