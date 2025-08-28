Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Agent 1-4-9's avatar
Agent 1-4-9
Oct 6

The video is gone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gregory Lessing Garrett and others
Kevin Love's avatar
Kevin Love
Aug 28

I’m leery of Vibes of Cosmos for their lack of biblical references and discernment. But this material you presented is definitely spot on. Assuming there is a dome and it gradually declines in altitude as it approaches the ice wall, we can know the point of contact the firmament makes with the earth would not be much further than the ice wall. Vibes of Cosmos presents massive lands beyond the ice wall region. The Bible says nothing on this “outer region.”

Four books for further study on the firmament dimensions and composition as well as so much information on Biblical cosmology are:

Terra Firma -D. Scott

Zetetic cosmogony- T. Windship

Zetetic Astronomy -Rowbotham

The Greatest Lie on Earth- E.

Hendrie

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture