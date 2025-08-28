The Height of The FirmamentGregory Lessing GarrettAug 28, 20252752ShareEarth Dome is 73 Miles or 117 KM High in Hyperborea and 4 KM High in Antarctica:Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe2752SharePreviousNext
The video is gone.
I’m leery of Vibes of Cosmos for their lack of biblical references and discernment. But this material you presented is definitely spot on. Assuming there is a dome and it gradually declines in altitude as it approaches the ice wall, we can know the point of contact the firmament makes with the earth would not be much further than the ice wall. Vibes of Cosmos presents massive lands beyond the ice wall region. The Bible says nothing on this “outer region.”
Four books for further study on the firmament dimensions and composition as well as so much information on Biblical cosmology are:
Terra Firma -D. Scott
Zetetic cosmogony- T. Windship
Zetetic Astronomy -Rowbotham
The Greatest Lie on Earth- E.
Hendrie