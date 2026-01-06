All Elite Jesuit, and subsequent high level (Illuminati level) Masonic activity, is done using the agitation of opposites like Right and Left Wing, Communist versus Fascist, Liberal versus Conservative, Atheist versus Theist, etc...where Jesuit agenteurs create and remain aloof, behind all sides of conflicts in political, business, educational, military, media, and spiritual arenas through their controlled opposition agents.

NOTE: Your basic Jesuit has no idea of the inner workings of The Vatican Jesuit Elite. Not all Jesuits are nefarious, just as not all lawyers are crooked.

Firstly, in creating duality, they foment chaos (e.g. social problems). After that, a reaction is launched by the target group. And then, a pre-ordained and pre-planned supposed “solution” is offered, which was the original goal, and primary and hidden objective of the dietetical ruse, all along. This strategy is known as “Order Out of Chaos” or, “Ordo ab Chao”, the motto of the Jesuit Masonic 33 Degree level Illuminati.

The Veil of Democracy

The strength in this dialectical strategy is in its clandestine nature, where the net result culminates in an unaware populace happy and feeling empowered because its grievance was apparently heard. This is The Veil of Democracy, while in fact they were conducted like cattle to follow a hidden agenda.

Rinse and Repeat

The Hegelian Dialectic is strategy repeated many, many times by The Jesuits until the desired aim is attained.

It is a strategy whereby the ruling elite will continually create an artificial or synthetic problem, anticipating in advance the reaction of the population to the crisis, and thus conditioning the people to call for change. When the population is properly conditioned, the desired agenda of the ruling elite is presented as the solution. The solution they present is not intended to solve the initial problem, but to serve as the basis for a new problem or exacerbate the existing one. When the newly created problem reaches the “boiling point”, it becomes the foundation for the people to clamber for change again. This process is repeated over and over, all the time moving society towards whatever end point they have in mind (their agenda):

1. Problem (follow step 2)

2. Reaction (follow step 3)

3. Solution (repeat step 1)

Order Out of Chaos

“Order out of Chaos” is the creed of the elite-ruling class; as it is a key stratagem used for social engineering to control the masses. A more technical term of this same principle is known as ‘Hegelian Dialectics’ – the clashing of opposed ideologies to achieve eventual compromise (thesis vs antithesis = synthesis).

Some common examples of ‘Hegelian Dialectics’ are:

1) Truth (thesis) -vs- Propaganda (antithesis) = Relativism (synthesis)

2) Republican -vs- Democrat = Neo-Progressivism

3) Capitalism -vs- Socialism = Corporatism

4) Protestantism -vs- Catholicism = Ecumenism

Notice each synthesis from the above examples: Relativism, Neo-Progressivism, Corporatism, Ecumenism; all are precise objectives on the menu for the power-elite.

A more diabolical version of this principle is quoted from Foundation of Human Understanding as follows:

1) The first step (thesis) is to create a problem.

2) The second step (antithesis) is to generate opposition to the problem (fear, panic and hysteria).

3) The third step (synthesis) is to offer the solution to the problem created by step one: A change which would have been impossible to impose upon the people without the proper psychological conditioning achieved in stages one and two.”

Within this process, conflict and chaos are created at great cost of lives and resources to dismantle the social and political structures by which free societies govern themselves; ultimately to be replaced with centralized power and control of the people and resources.

Such a strategic agenda is the real cause of so many of the shootings, bombings, economic crises, wars, revolutions, etc, etc. It’s time to wake up and recognize the strategies being used against us. This is a high call for keen discernment.

Ordo Ab Chao

‘Hegelian Dialectics’ is a key component of the Luciferian system, which is not just a religious system, but a political system; the Hegelian principle is summed-up in their creed “Ordo Ab Chao” (Order from Chaos).

Such methodology has been highly effective for the elite-ruling class (namely the high-ranking Jesuits, who leverage a whole host of different religious and political powers to gain greater dominance.

Order from chaos works like this: “Chaos”, for one, distracts the population to “pay no attention to the man behind the curtain”, and two, causes the people to get so tired of the conflict that they are willing to compromise almost anything for some harmony.

That harmony then comes in the “Order” of those who (secretly) caused the problem- so they can implement their “solution” which is promoted to be in the best interest of the commonwealth of the people, but in actuality, is impoverishing and enslaving them.

Hegelian Dialectics is as old as politics but took on a whole new dimension to counter the Protestant Reformation through the military arm of The Jesuit Order. The Jesuits were recognized for causing so much chaos (revolutions, wars, assassinations) that they were expelled from almost every nation in Europe by the mid 1700’s.

When making their comeback and complete takeover of the Vatican in the early 1800’s, the Jesuits were prepared to be virtually undetectable as they mastered the arts of espionage and infiltration strategies; And as a result of their great success, most have no idea what the Jesuits are really about- how devious and diabolical they really are, as well as the vast amount of global temporal power they have secured.

And with such power and control, they easily have the means to rewrite history to cover their conspiracies, while painting a nicer picture of their image and track record.

Hegelian Dialectics Throughout History

As mentioned, this dialectic principle was brought to a whole new dimension by the Jesuit Order, who were commissioned by the Pope to combat the Protestant Reformation. Most people only recognize the mayhem of the Counter-Reformation and it’s so-called “Holy Inquisition” as something that we are now hundreds of years removed from.

Jesuit Inquisition

However, the Counter-Reformation has gained more ground in this past century than ever before, as the Modern Inquisition has taken more lives than the previous centuries combined, since the ascension of Christ. This satanic advancement was made possible by the covert nature of their tactics and strategy. (Ultimately, it is only by God’s permissive will, that this evil is allowed, for a time, for God’s own triumphal purposes)

Most people know of the tens of millions of people mass murdered by Stalin, but a detail most folks are not aware of, is that most of those people were various kinds of Christians such as Orthodox & Protestants.

Most people know of the six million Jews that were killed under Hitler’s Third Reich, but most are not aware of the 13 million Protestants who were annihilated, mostly from Northern Germany, who were fire-bombed, not by Hitler, but by the Allies, under the assumption and propaganda that states like Prussia were in cahoots with the SS.

Most people have no idea that these cruel dictators like Stalin, Hitler, Pavelic, Mussolini and many more were commissioned by the Catholic Hierarchy as modern-day Inquisitors of the ongoing Counter-Reformation. And what’s even more difficult for Americans to see and accept is how the US has been leveraged for the same purposes.

WTC Attack: Hegelian Dialectics in Our Present Time

When understanding the stratagem of the Hegelian principle, you can then begin to recognize how it was implemented throughout history; And after recognizing this element in history, you can then recognize it in our present time. If you wish to cut through the lies and deception to see what the actual truth is, then it is of the essence to not only know the Truth of God’s Word and Spirit, but to understand the workings of Satan’s worldly system.

It’s also very important to know that this satanic system has launched major disinformation campaigns as well as history revision campaigns, within this past century, to cover-up the true nature and magnitude of such atrocities. Many books, people and other sources that have documented the true accounts have been destroyed or suppressed and replaced with false versions of such accounts.

The Network of International Secret Societies That Run The World and How The Hegelian Dialectic Enables Them to Achieve This

I realize that it is fun for people to talk about the puppets in politics and banking, but they are just scratching the veneer of the real situation in doing so. If you really want to unravel the current political and economic nightmare, you need to look at the network of international secret societies that run the world. How puppets like Trump behave, and how people support a corrupt and leveraged Capitalistic banking system through purchase power is a superficial fact that everyone has known for many decades. But unveiling this does nothing to change anything.

Secret societies have been in existence all throughout history. Elites, crazed by power and money, band together to exert maximum control over the masses. In 2020, their influence became greater than ever, with their hydra tentacles reaching all aspects of our daily life through control of the economy, propaganda, military, corporations, medicine, Climate Change propaganda, business, Hollywood, NASA, The Federal Reserve, religion, education, and politics.

While the world may seem chaotic and confusing to those who are not in the know, those who have studied the history of international secret societies are blessed with an understanding of the powerful agenda pushed by this International Cabal. Their roots are ancient, often going back to 3000 B.C in doctrine, bloodline, and influence, but there power has never been greater than it is today.

And though, at times, their actions may seem to be at odds with each other, their singular agenda to unite all the world under their ancient bloodlines is sovereign amongst them. Using The Hegelian Dialectic to create division and chaos, they intentionally create chaos and start wars in order to reshape societies from the chaos that they created.

What is The Hegelian Dialectic?

(From The Christian Observer by Yvonne Nachtigal)

Introduction: Why study Hegel?

“…the State ‘has the supreme right against the individual, whose supreme duty is to be a member of the State… for the right of the world spirit is above all special privileges.’” Author/historian William Shirer, quoting George Hegel in his The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich (1959, page 144)

In 1847 the London Communist League (Karl Marx and Frederick Engels) used Hegel’s theory of the dialectic to back up their economic theory of communism. Now, in the 21st century, Hegelian-Marxist thinking affects our entire social and political structure. The Hegelian dialectic is the framework for guiding our thoughts and actions into conflicts that lead us to a predetermined solution. If we do not understand how the Hegelian dialectic shapes our perceptions of the world, then we do not know how we are helping to implement the vision. When we remain locked into dialectical thinking, we cannot see out of the box.

Hegel’s dialectic is the tool which manipulates us into a frenzied circular pattern of thought and action. Every time we fight for or defend against an ideology we are playing a necessary role in Marx and Engels’ grand design to advance humanity into a dictatorship of the proletariat. The synthetic Hegelian solution to all these conflicts can’t be introduced unless we all take a side that will advance the agenda. The Marxist’s global agenda is moving along at breakneck speed. The only way to completely stop the privacy invasions, expanding domestic police powers, land grabs, insane wars against inanimate objects (and transient verbs), covert actions, and outright assaults on individual liberty, is to step outside the dialectic. This releases us from the limitations of controlled and guided thought.

When we understand what motivated Hegel, we can see his influence on all of our destinies. Hegelian conflicts steer every political arena on the planet, from the United Nations to the major American political parties, all the way down to local school boards and community councils. Dialogues and consensus-building are primary tools of the dialectic, and terror and intimidation are also acceptable formats for obtaining the goal. The ultimate Third Way agenda is world government. Once we get what’s really going on, we can cut the strings and move our lives in original directions outside the confines of the dialectical madness. Focusing on Hegel’s and Engel’s ultimate agenda, and avoiding getting caught up in their impenetrable theories of social evolution, gives us the opportunity to think and act our way toward freedom, justice, and genuine liberty for all.

Today the dialectic is active in every political issue that encourages taking sides. We can see it in environmentalists instigating conflicts against private property owners, in democrats against republicans, in greens against libertarians, in communists against socialists, in Neo-Cons against traditional conservatives, in community activists against individuals, in pro-choice versus pro-life, in Christians against Muslims, in isolationists versus interventionists, in peace activists against war hawks. No matter what the issue, the invisible dialectic aims to control both the conflict and the resolution of differences, and leads everyone involved into a new cycle of conflicts.

We’re definitely not in Kansas anymore.

For a visual concept, see this simple chart [page now deleted] of the Hegelian Dialectic and Marx’s Dialectical Materialism, posted by the Calverton Private School.

Definitions

Merriam-Webster:

“Dialectic: The Hegelian process of change in which a concept or its realization passes over into and is preserved and fulfilled by its opposite…development through the stages of thesis, antithesis, and synthesis in accordance with the laws of Dialectical Materialism…any systematic reasoning, exposition, or argument that juxtaposes opposed or contradictory ideas and usually seeks to resolve their conflict…the dialectical tension or opposition between two interacting forces or elements.”

“Dialectical Materialism: 1: The Marxist theory that maintains the material basis of a reality constantly changing in a dialectical process and the priority of matter over mind.”

Wikipedia:

“Hegel’s dialectic often appears broken up for convenience into three moments called “thesis” (in the French historical example, the revolution), “antithesis” (the terror which followed), and “synthesis” (the constitutional state of free citizens). … Much Hegel scholarship does not recognize the usefulness of this triadic classification for shedding light on Hegel’s thought. Although Hegel refers to “the two elemental considerations: first, the idea of freedom as the absolute and final aim; secondly, the means for realizing it, i.e. the subjective side of knowledge and will, with its life, movement, and activity” (thesis and antithesis) he doesn’t use “synthesis” but instead speaks of the “Whole”: “We then recognized the State as the moral Whole and the Reality of Freedom, and consequently as the objective unity of these two elements.”

“Hegel used this system of dialectics to explain the whole of the history of philosophy, science, art, politics and religion, but many modern critics point out that Hegel often seems to gloss over the realities of history in order to fit it into his dialectical mold.

In the 20th century, Hegel’s philosophy underwent a major renaissance. This was due partly to the rediscovery and reevaluation of him as the philosophical progenitor of Marxism by philosophically oriented Marxists, partly through a resurgence of the historical perspective that Hegel brought to everything, and partly through increasing recognition of the importance of his dialectical method.

The book that did the most to reintroduce Hegel into the Marxist canon was perhaps Georg Lukacs’s History and Class Consciousness. This sparked a renewed interest in Hegel reflected in the work of Herbert Marcuse, Theodor Adorno, Ernst Bloch.

“Beginning in the 1960’s, Anglo-American Hegel scholarship has attempted to challenge the traditional interpretation of Hegel as offering a metaphysical system.”

The Hegelian Dialectical Formula:

1. A (thesis) versus

2. B (anti-thesis) equals

3. C (synthesis).

For example:

If (A) my idea of freedom conflicts with (B) your idea of freedom then (C) neither of us can be free until everyone agrees to be a slave.

The Soviet Union was based on the Hegelian dialectic, as is all Marxist writing. The Soviets didn’t give up their Hegelian reasoning when they supposedly stopped being a communist country. They merely changed the dialectical language to fit into the modern version of Marxist thinking called communitarianism. American author Steve Montgomery explores Moscow’s adept use of the Hegelian dialectic in Glasnost-Perestroika: A Model Potemkin Village.

How is it possible to consider a Hegelian argument?

If the ideas, interpretations of experiences, and the sources are all wrong, can a conclusion based on all these wrong premises be sound? The answer is no. Two false premises do not make a sound conclusion even if the argument follows the formula. Three, four, five, or six false premises do not all combine to make a conclusion sound. You must have at least one sound premise to reach a sound conclusion. Logical mathematical formulas are only the basis for deductive reasoning. Equally important is knowledge of semantics, or considering the meanings of the words used in the argument. Just because an argument fits the formula, it does not necessarily make the conclusion sound. Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel knew this when he designed his dialectic.

Hegel is an imperialist con artist who established the principles of dialectical “no-reason.” Hegel’s dialectic has allowed globalists to lead simple, capable, freeborn men and women back into the superstitious, racist and unreasonable age of imperial global dominance. National governments represent people who are free from imperial controls over private property, trade and production. National governments protect their workers from imperial slavery by protecting the worker’s markets. But if you use Hegel’s logical Marxism, the only way to protect people from slavery is to become the slave trader, just for a while. Twisted logic is why cons are so successful, and Hegel twisted it in such a way as to be “impenetrable.” Like Hegel and Marx, the best street con knows his spiel has to use logic to bend and distort the story, and good cons weave their lies on logical mathematical progression. The fallacy is in the language, not in the math. Detective Phillip Worts’ 2001 article Communist Oriented Policing is a nice explanation of Dialectical Materialism’s influence on America.

The Communitarian Purpose For The Hegelian Dialectic:

Hegel’s theory is basically that mankind is merely a series of constant philosophical conflicts. Hegel was an idealist who believed that the highest state of mankind can only be attained through constant ideological conflict and resolution. The rules of the dialectic means mankind can only reach its highest spiritual consciousness through endless self-perpetuating struggle between ideals, and the eventual synthesizing of all opposites. Hegel’s dialectic taught all conflict takes man to the next spiritual level. But in the final analysis, this ideology simply justifies conflict and endless war. It is also the reasoning behind using military power to export an illogical version of freedom and false democratic ideals.

The reason we can call it the justification for modern conflicts and war, with impunity, is because no one can prove Hegel’s theory is true. No matter how many new words they make up to define it, or how many new theories they come up with to give it validity, we can prove beyond a doubt that it is all false.

And, We Can Show The Final Equation in Hegel’s Dialectic is:

A: The [your nation goes here] System of Political Economy (List 1841)

B: State controlled world Communism

C: State controlled global Communitarianism.

The Hegelian dialectic is the ridiculous idea that constant conflict and continual merging of opposite ideologies, as established by extreme right or left belief systems, will lead spiritual mankind into final perfection. (Americans understood man’s spiritual quests to be outside the realm of government control). Hegel’s brilliance rests in his ability to confuse and obfuscate the true motives of the planners, and millions of people worldwide have been trying to make sense of why it doesn’t work for over 150 years. But like the AA definition of insanity, the world keeps trying it over and over expecting different results.

When Frederick Engels and Karl Marx based their communist theory on Hegel’s theory of spiritual advancement via constant resolution of differences, they based the theory of communism on an unproven theory.

While Darwin’s theory of evolution is still being debated, there’s absolutely no proof that societies are continually evolving. When Engels and Marx later based their communist theory on Lewis Henry Morgan’s theory of anthropology in 1877, they again based the theory of communism on an unprovable theory.

And when Amitai Etzioni used Hegelian reasoning to base the Communitarian Network on a “balance” between (A) Rights and (B) Responsibilities, he built the entire theory of (C) Communitarianism on nothing but disproven and unprovable unscientific theories.

Already gaining substantial ground against the Americans, British Marxism was bolstered when Charles Darwin published his theory of human evolution in 1859. Engels, according to modern day scholars, seized upon Darwin’s theory to substantiate communism:

“When Marx read The Origin of Species he wrote to Engels that, ‘although it is developed in the crude English style, this is the book which contains the basis in natural history for our view.’ They turned against what they saw as the social, as opposed to the biological, implications of Darwinism when they realised that it contained no support for their shibboleth of class oppression. Since they were slippery customers rather than scientists, they were not likely to relinquish their views just because something did not fit.” (see: Marxism and Darwinism by Anton Pannekoek, 1912.)

In 1877 Lewis Henry Morgan published Ancient Society, or Researches in Life, Lines of Human Progress from Savagery, through Barbarism, to Civilization. Then the “slippery” Engels seized upon Morgan’s work as the constantly “evolving” basis for the totally unsubstantiated theory of natural social evolution into utopian world Communism.

Hegel’s formula has been so successful that in 2003 all U.S. domestic and foreign policy is dominated by “communitarian thinking,” the whole country is living under the new laws, and yet Americans most affected by “impenetrable” Hegelian laws have never once heard the term used.

Conclusion:

The Hegelian dialectic presupposes the factual basis for the theory of social evolutionary principles, which coincidentally backed up Marx. Marx’s Darwinian theory of the “social evolution of the species,” (even though it has been used for a century to create a vast new scientific community, including eugenics and socio-economics), does not adhere to the basis for all good scientific research, and appears to exist mainly to advance itself, and all its sub-socio-scientific arms, as the more moral human science. To the ACL this means the entire basis for the communitarian solution is based on a false premise, because there is no FACTUAL basis that “social evolution of the species” exists, based as it is only on Darwinian and Marxist ideology of man’s “natural” evolution towards a British version of utopia.

The London-Marxist platform in 1847 was “to abolish private property.” The American Revolution was based in private property rights. Marxist societies confiscate wealth and promise to “re-distribute it equally.” America promised everyone they could keep and control what was the product of their own labor. Modern Marxist adherents openly claim they will “rebuild the world,” and they train activist “change agents” to openly support overthrowing the legitimate governments of the world. Since their inception, Marxist agent provocateurs can be linked to every anarchist assassination and student uprising that caused chaos to the established European civilization throughout the 18th and 19th centuries. Modern Americans have succumbed to the conspiracy theory label and will only listen to what the propaganda machines tell them. Now our people don’t believe anyone other than maybe the Arab world “hates our freedom.” Most modern Americans will never know what went wrong with their “great experiment in democracy.”

While the Marxist-communitarian argument has not provided a shred of evidence to prove their utopian vision, and their synthesis does not match their own projected conclusions of world justice, we are convinced their argument does in fact substantiate our conclusion, that the entire philosophical dialectical argument is nothing but a brilliant ruse. We used to call it “a cheap parlor trick” until a responder to this page wondered how we could call it “cheap” when it’s been so successful. And he was right. The dialectical arguments for human rights, social equity, and world peace and justice are a perfectly designed diversion in the defeated British Empire’s Hegelian-Fabian-Metaphysical-Theosophical Monopoly game. It’s the most successful con job in the history of the modern world. (For a well presented Christian overview of the con, see American Babylon: Part Five-the Triumph of the Merchants by Peter Goodgame.)

The communitarian synthesis is the final silent move in a well-designed, quietly implemented plot to re-make the world into colonies. To us it doesn’t matter if there is some form of ancient religion that propels the plotters, nor does it really matter if it turns out they’re aliens (as some suggest). The bottom line is the Hegelian dialectic sets up the scene for state intervention, confiscation, and redistribution in the U.S., and this is against our ENTIRE constitutional based society. The Hegelian dialectic is not a conspiracy theory because the Conspiracy Theory is a fraud. We’ve all been duped by global elitists who plan to take totalitarian control of all nation’s people, property, and produce. Communitarian Plans exist in every corner of the world, and nobody at the local level will explain why there’s no national legal avenue to withdraw from the U.N.’s “community” development plans.”

--From The Christian Observer by Yvonne Nachtigal

1. Skull And Bones

Founded in 1832 by Yale University students, Skull and Bones is surrounded by conspiracy theories; the most popular being that the CIA founders were members of this secret society and that they still control it. The society has been criticized for everything — weird sexual acts, the Kennedy assassination, espionage and drug smuggling.

2. The Bilderberg Group

The Bilderberg was started in 1954 in the Netherlands “to create an aristocracy of purpose,” mainly in the United States and Europe. Its members include some of the most powerful and highly influential people in the world — from the IMF’s top officials to presidents and EU leaders. The most famous conspiracy theories say, the group is run by the Nazis, it is trying to impose a one world government, and it runs the US Republican party.

3. The Freemasonry

The all-male group, formed in 1717 in London, has six million powerful members across the world. It is alleged that George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Winston Churchill, Mozart, and Harry Houdini were Freemasons. They are infamous for secret passwords, secret handshakes, designing the Pyramids, and plotting the French Revolution.

4. The Knights Templar

In 1119, nine knights founded the Knights Templar: a Catholic military order created to protect pilgrims traveling through the Holy Land, as well as guard the most sacred Christian treasures. Its non-combatant members developed the earliest forms of banking throughout Christendom, and built fortifications across Europe and the Holy Land. Though it was disbanded in 1312, it is said that the Freemasons are keeping the flame alive for the Knights Templar.

5. The Hashashin

The Hashashins, or the Assassins, one of the most fearsome of all the secret societies in the world, are known for assassinating their religious and political enemies, regardless of the number of security personnel guarding their targets. It is said that the group of legendary contract killers, formed in the late 11th century, were vanquished by the end of the 13th century but left its dangerous legacy in today’s Syria and Iran.

6. The Cadaver Society

A secret society of students at Washington and Lee University. It is rumored that underground passageways — which its members use to remain undetected — span the campus. It is speculated that the Cadaver Society serves as a branch of the Illuminati, a group that has control over powerful systems like banks and governments.

7. Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn

Founded in the late 19th century, the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn was dedicated to the study of the occult, the paranormal, and metaphysics — and everything considered magical. The order, also known as the “Golden Dawn”, has been one of the single biggest influences on 20th century western occultism such as Wicca.

8. Ordo Templis Orientis

An international fraternal and religious society, Ordo Templis Orientis is modeled after the Freemasonry structure and centered on a degree of occultism. Many Ancient Egyptian Gods and the Devil are invoked during the rituals, which are sometimes performed naked, and use virgin priestesses, children, and priests.

9. Rosicrucians

Founded by a group of German Protestants in the early 15th century, the philosophical secret society was perceived as very dangerous at the time, as they reportedly used occult practices to bring about a global transformation. It is claimed they are the guiding force behind every significant revolution in modern history.

10. The Illuminati

Perhaps the most infamous cult of modern society, the Illuminati was formed to end superstition, obscurantism, religious influence over public life, and abuses of state power. Made mostly of atheists, it is alleged that they conspire to establish a New World Order and gain political power by using the media to brainwash the masses.