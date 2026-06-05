It all started with a whistle. Not the majestic whoosh of a rocket launch, but the shrill peeeeep of a lifeguard named Kevin from accounting.

Deep in the bowels of the Johnson Space Center, in a building tourists never saw on the official tour, sat the Neutral Buoyancy Lab — a 40-foot-deep swimming pool that NASA swore was for “training.” Yeah, right. Everyone with a security clearance above “intern who fetches coffee” knew the truth: every single spacewalk you’ve ever seen on

TV was filmed right there, with the same props, the same soggy astronauts, and the same disgruntled union divers.

The conspiracy wasn’t even that well-hidden. They just relied on the fact that most people assume anything floating in space must be real because, well, “space”.

Take Astronaut Chad “The Chad” McThunder, America’s favorite square-jawed hero. On live television, he was out there “repairing the International Space Station’s solar array” while the world held its breath. In reality, Chad was dog-paddling in a 300,000-gallon tank wearing a spacesuit that cost more than most people’s houses and leaked like a sieve.

“Houston, I’m seeing some…bubbles,” Chad said, his voice crackling over the comms as he dramatically “tightened” a bolt that was actually a pool noodle painted silver.

“Copy that, Chad,” replied Mission Control, which was just three guys in flip-flops eating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. “Those are micro-meteorites. Very common in low Earth orbit. Just ignore the fact they smell like chlorine.”

The director, a man named Frank who had given up on his dreams of directing actual movies after Waterworld flopped, yelled into a megaphone from the side of the pool. “Cut! Cut! The bubbles are ruining the shot again! Someone get the intern to turn down the air bubbles. We’re trying to fake space, not a hot tub party!”

The intern, a terrified college student named Brenda, frantically adjusted the bubble machine they’d bought off Amazon for $39.99. It was supposed to simulate “vacuum effects.” In practice, it made every spacewalk look like the world’s most expensive bubble bath.

One memorable Tuesday, they were filming the famous “astronaut waves at camera while holding a wrench” bit. Everything was going perfectly until veteran diver Darryl, who played both the helpful safety diver and the voice of the Russian cosmonaut when they were short-staffed, got bored and started doing underwater backflips in the background.

Viewers at home saw what they thought was an incredible zero-gravity somersault. NASA PR immediately tweeted: “Our brave astronauts continue to push the boundaries of human capability!”

Darryl got a $50 gift card to Chili’s for his performance.

The whole operation ran on a shoestring budget disguised as a $3.2 billion “exploration initiative.” They reused the same five minutes of footage for everything. Solar panel repair? Same clip. Satellite deployment? Same clip, just sped up. That one time an astronaut “dropped a tool into the void of space”? That was Kevin from accounting pretending to fumble a wrench while trying not to laugh as it sank

straight to the bottom of the pool, as God intended.

The closest they ever came to getting caught was during the live broadcast of Expedition 47. Astronaut Lisa Park was supposed to install a new handrail on the station’s exterior. In the pool, she was actually Velcro-ing a pool ladder to the side of a fake module that looked suspiciously like it had been made from Home Depot parts and hope.

Suddenly, a rogue beach ball, property of the center’s summer camp program, drifted into frame. Lisa, a true professional, didn’t miss a beat. “Houston, we have an unexpected…spherical object. It appears to be…colorful, and suspiciously buoyant.”

Mission Control panicked. Frank screamed, “Get the damn ball!” but it was too late. Millions watched as Lisa heroically “captured the unidentified space object” and punted it toward the filter intake.

The internet lost its mind. “ALIEN BEACH BALL FROM ANOTHER DIMENSION!” trended for three days. NASA’s official explanation? “Experimental plasma propulsion test.” They even Photoshopped stars onto the beach ball in the high-res images.

By 2028, the scam had become so elaborate that they started adding Easter eggs just to amuse themselves. If you slowed down certain spacewalk footage, you could see a tiny rubber duck wearing a tiny helmet floating past in the background. One diver even managed to spell “SEND HELP” in pool noodles during a particularly long pool submersion.

But the greatest moment came during the announcement of the Artemis program. As the world cheered the return to the Moon, Frank stood at the edge of the pool, staring into the chlorinated abyss where three astronauts were practicing “lunar regolith sampling” by scooping gravel from the shallow end.

He took a long sip of coffee that was 70% whiskey and whispered to no one in particular:

“One day, they’ll want us to fake a Mars landing. That’s when we switch to the wave pool.” And somewhere, far above (or more accurately, twenty feet below) them, Astronaut Chad gave a big thumbs-up to the camera while trying not to inhale swimming pool water.

“Beautiful day for space,” he said.

peeeeep went the lifeguard whistle.

The greatest show on Earth continued.

You Can Fake Outer Space by Filming Underwater…

It is pretty easy to see that the images of Astronauts training for Outer Space in swimming pools are identical to the images of Astronauts training for imaginary Outer Space. All you need to do is add greenscreen technology to the Astronauts in swimming pools, and they are one and the same with NASA’s alleged Outer Space footage. This has raised great suspicion in the minds of millions of critical thinkers about the legitimacy of NASA’s “Space Program”.

It’s funny because beyond The Firmament is water. And so, “Outer Space” literally is a swimming pool.

Perhaps a most crucial bit of evidence lies in NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Lab, home to a full-sized ISS model within North America’s largest swimming pool. An interesting observation made in one video is the presence of a greenscreen behind the full-sized replica of the ISS in the swimming pool. Could this be a significant tool in creating the illusion of space exploration?

Motion & Physics Imitation

· In microgravity, objects and astronauts drift slowly and continuously — in water, you can simulate this with neutral buoyancy.

· With the right lighting and camera angles, slow underwater motion mimics the inertia and float you see in space footage.

· Add a little slow-motion playback (e.g., 60 fps filmed and played at 30 fps), and the water drag “feels” like zero-G drift.

SPACE WALKS FILMED IN A POOL? YOU DECIDE - Flat Earth Bubbles Underwater Pool Zero G Vacuum:

Outer Space Is A Swimming Pool - Flat Earth:

Lighting Tricks

· Strong directional lighting with a black backdrop can hide bubbles and make the surroundings look like deep space.

· High-contrast, controlled lights create shadows similar to harsh sunlight in space.

· Slight desaturation and gamma adjustment can make the water’s blue hue vanish in post-production.

Breathtaking Fakery | Faking Space in a Swimming Pool:

Object Suspension

· In water, large “space” objects — like mockups of ISS modules — can be supported by hidden buoyancy rigs or cables.

· Tools and props can be weighted so they hover exactly like they would in microgravity.

· Astronauts can train, or appear to operate, in suits modified to prevent obvious bubble escape points.

Evidence in Real NASA Footage

· In some official ISS spacewalk videos, researchers have claimed to see bubbles rising — something impossible in a vacuum.

· Glints, refraction artifacts, and suit motions in certain clips look like underwater filming.

· NASA’s defense: these are ice particles or debris drifting, but underwater training footage and “live space” footage can look eerily similar when edited.

Why It’s Plausible as a Filming Method

· Underwater sets let you control every variable: lighting, timing, camera path, safety.

· No need for zero-G flights or computer graphics — practical effects can create “space” for extended shots.

· The same large-scale training tanks like NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL)