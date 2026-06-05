Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Gecko1
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Great stuff. Made me laugh and I needed a good laugh. The astronots are wannabe aquanauts. Makes sense. NASA always was a very fishy operation, pun intended:).

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