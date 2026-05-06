They Have Been Preparing Us For This: Millions Are Being Deceived:

One Deception to Rule Them All: The Apotheosis of Man

A Singular Satanic Spiderweb Woven to Capture Mankind’s Imagination

One Deception to Rule Them All in Paperback at Barnes and Noble:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/one-deception-to-rule-them-all-gregory-lessing-garrett/1130421768?ean=9798823100755

One Deception to Rule Them All in eBook at Barnes and Noble:

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The Jesuit Alien Deception involves creating the high possibility for Alien Life to exist in the collective mind of Mankind.

The following are some of the deceptions and events that have been employed to facilitate this final great deception of Mankind:

Copernican Heliocentrism Big Bang Cosmology Evolutionary Theory The Theory of Gravity The Concealment of the Flat Earth The Destruction of Christianity The Creation of Quantum Mystical Pantheism Hollywood’s Creation of Science Fiction Outer Space Freemason, Gene Roddenberry, with his Star Trek Mythos Freemason affiliate, George Lucas, with his Star Wars Mythos NASA’s Reinforcement of Science Fiction Outer Space The Ancient Alien Ancestors Hoax Fake UFOs A.I. as a REAL Threat to Mankind Quantum Mysticism with Interdimensional Worlds The Biblical Telling of a Second Coming Trump’s Creation of a Space Force The Tesla Roadster in CGI Fake Space The Landing on Mars Hoax of 12/2019 Transhumanism Nano Synthetic Biology Synthetic Biology Mind Uploading Robotics Cybernetic Enhancements Augmented Reality Virtual Reality Genetic Manipulation Genetic Engineering Smart Dust Nano Micro Chips in the Skies, in the Land, in the Water, in Our Blood Stream...the Entire World Online to Serve A Singular A.I. Borg Intelligence Programmable Matter The Reconfiguration of Reality Itself through Digital Virtual Programming Holographic Field Enrichment and Construction The Promise to Heal the World Through Technology, but Depopulation and Mass Genocide Will Precede All This, where only the Elite will be allowed to Inhabit this “Healed” World. The New Age Occultish Ascension Theology Terrorism and the Need for a Savior The Vatican Church’s Full Endorsement of Big Bang Cosmology, Evolutionary Theory, and the Possibility of Alien Life The Emergence of Superstar Astrophysicists to Promote Heliocentricism, a Vast Hostile Cosmos, and the Possibility of Alien Life (e.g. Carl Sagan, Frank Drake, Neil de Grasse Tyson, Michio Kaku) Tomorrowland New Age Drug, Sex, and Electronic Dance Music Trance Mind Control And the list goes on...

They all dovetail together to create the final Grand Daddy Deception of the All-Time: The One Deception to Rule Them All:

The One Deception to Rule Them All is nothing other than The Apotheosis of Man (to become God) through Occult Knowledge coming from alleged Alien contact and mediated and parceled out through the conduit of Artificial Intelligence. The future we face is where doctors are computer technicians instead of physicians.

Of course, the DECEPTION is that this Apotheosis will be for all Mankind.

It will not.

It was always intended for only The Luciferian Elite to ascend into Godhood while the rest of Mankind exists as their slaves or is exterminated.

Hells Bells 2: Notes From the Underground (4 of 8) The Occult History of Rock:

Worldwide Luciferian Initiation Into The New Age Happens at The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: The Beast of The New Age Extracts Worship

Following a spectacular Opening Ceremony to mark the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the show’s Moloch Bull rolls out to extract the worship from 72 New Age devotees, with Lucifer as star above a mock Tower of Babel in flames, which represents the annihilation of the current Roman Empire, worshipped as the Antichrist Saviour of The World. Moloch is a name or a term which appears in the Hebrew Bible several times, primarily in the book of Leviticus. The Bible strongly condemns practices which are associated with Moloch, practices which appear to have included child sacrifice. This is also known as Baal Worship. The show exhibits the revived Babylonian Empire under the power of The Antichrist, which rises out of the ashes of the current Roman Vatican Empire.

This 2022 Event Just Revealed the Antichrist to the World as The World Worships Baal and The New Age Antichrist:

Commonwealth Baal Worship Tower of Babel illuminati Ritual Ceremony: