The Great Deception of an Alien Messiah Come to Save The World: The Demonic Antichrist Deception
They Have Been Preparing Us For This: Millions Are Being Deceived:
One Deception to Rule Them All: The Apotheosis of Man
A Singular Satanic Spiderweb Woven to Capture Mankind’s Imagination
One Deception to Rule Them All in Paperback at Barnes and Noble:
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The Jesuit Alien Deception involves creating the high possibility for Alien Life to exist in the collective mind of Mankind.
The following are some of the deceptions and events that have been employed to facilitate this final great deception of Mankind:
Copernican Heliocentrism
Big Bang Cosmology
Evolutionary Theory
The Theory of Gravity
The Concealment of the Flat Earth
The Destruction of Christianity
The Creation of Quantum Mystical Pantheism
Hollywood’s Creation of Science Fiction Outer Space
Freemason, Gene Roddenberry, with his Star Trek Mythos
Freemason affiliate, George Lucas, with his Star Wars Mythos
NASA’s Reinforcement of Science Fiction Outer Space
The Ancient Alien Ancestors Hoax
Fake UFOs
A.I. as a REAL Threat to Mankind
Quantum Mysticism with Interdimensional Worlds
The Biblical Telling of a Second Coming
Trump’s Creation of a Space Force
The Tesla Roadster in CGI Fake Space
The Landing on Mars Hoax of 12/2019
Transhumanism
Nano Synthetic Biology
Synthetic Biology
Mind Uploading
Robotics
Cybernetic Enhancements
Augmented Reality
Virtual Reality
Genetic Manipulation
Genetic Engineering
Smart Dust Nano Micro Chips in the Skies, in the Land, in the Water, in Our Blood Stream...the Entire World Online to Serve A Singular A.I. Borg Intelligence
Programmable Matter
The Reconfiguration of Reality Itself through Digital Virtual Programming
Holographic Field Enrichment and Construction
The Promise to Heal the World Through Technology, but Depopulation and Mass Genocide Will Precede All This, where only the Elite will be allowed to Inhabit this “Healed” World.
The New Age Occultish Ascension Theology
Terrorism and the Need for a Savior
The Vatican Church’s Full Endorsement of Big Bang Cosmology, Evolutionary Theory, and the Possibility of Alien Life
The Emergence of Superstar Astrophysicists to Promote Heliocentricism, a Vast Hostile Cosmos, and the Possibility of Alien Life (e.g. Carl Sagan, Frank Drake, Neil de Grasse Tyson, Michio Kaku)
Tomorrowland New Age Drug, Sex, and Electronic Dance Music Trance Mind Control
And the list goes on...
They all dovetail together to create the final Grand Daddy Deception of the All-Time: The One Deception to Rule Them All:
The One Deception to Rule Them All is nothing other than The Apotheosis of Man (to become God) through Occult Knowledge coming from alleged Alien contact and mediated and parceled out through the conduit of Artificial Intelligence. The future we face is where doctors are computer technicians instead of physicians.
Of course, the DECEPTION is that this Apotheosis will be for all Mankind.
It will not.
It was always intended for only The Luciferian Elite to ascend into Godhood while the rest of Mankind exists as their slaves or is exterminated.
Hells Bells 2: Notes From the Underground (4 of 8) The Occult History of Rock:
Worldwide Luciferian Initiation Into The New Age Happens at The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: The Beast of The New Age Extracts Worship
Following a spectacular Opening Ceremony to mark the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the show’s Moloch Bull rolls out to extract the worship from 72 New Age devotees, with Lucifer as star above a mock Tower of Babel in flames, which represents the annihilation of the current Roman Empire, worshipped as the Antichrist Saviour of The World. Moloch is a name or a term which appears in the Hebrew Bible several times, primarily in the book of Leviticus. The Bible strongly condemns practices which are associated with Moloch, practices which appear to have included child sacrifice. This is also known as Baal Worship. The show exhibits the revived Babylonian Empire under the power of The Antichrist, which rises out of the ashes of the current Roman Vatican Empire.
This 2022 Event Just Revealed the Antichrist to the World as The World Worships Baal and The New Age Antichrist:
Commonwealth Baal Worship Tower of Babel illuminati Ritual Ceremony:
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The lost of the world can’t wait to be deceived. Believers know there is only one way, truth, and life (John 14:6).