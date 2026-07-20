Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Tom Gilligan
1h

sorry, would’ve died on the cross if it was for solely oneself

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Tom Gilligan's avatar
Tom Gilligan
1h

This profound writeup captures the essence of Christ’s promise to each of us - and it’s a true joy to know he would’ve died on the cross

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