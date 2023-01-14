The fundamental Heliocentric claim, regarding Earth’s alleged curvature over ocean water, is that the Earth is too large of a sphere for the human eye to detect or observe any curvature, and that with a telescope you still cannot detect or observe this alleged curvature because of various atmospheric anomalies, including refraction, mirages, and/or atmospheric pollution, etc…

And therefore, from this fundamental Heliocentric claim of non-observable Earth curvature over the ocean, which is based upon the Heliocentric claim of our inability to detect or observe any curvature upon The Earth, Heliocentrists are asserting the secondary contradictory claim that The Earth is therefore a sphere, albeit, with undetectable curvature.

Put simply, Heliocentrists are saying:

“Because we can neither detect nor observe any curvature upon The Earth’s oceans, they are therefore curved.”

The degree of blatant contradiction and cognitive dissonance inherent within this fundamental Heliocentric claim of non-observable Earth curvature over the ocean is easily detectable, while the veracity of the claim, itself, is not.

In other words, in the Heliocentric Model, the mathematical derivation of the geometric horizon is the calculated and expected horizon distance on a globe with a circumference of approximately 24,901.461 miles, which equates to 2.73 miles. In the Heliocentric Model, this “tangent point” (tangent to the Earth's surface) is called the geometric horizon, and it is 2.73 miles from the observer at sea level.

Stated more precisely, the geometric horizon, or line at which curvature is expected to be detectable from the observer, is 1.225 square miles times the square root of the observer’s height in feet. This issue is expertly addressed in The Back Swan idea discovered by those who investigated into The Heliocentric geometric horizon claim, based upon spherical trigonometry mathematics.

Distance to The Geometric Horizon calculations are the method in which the radius of The Earth is calculated. As can be clearly seen here, we can see well beyond the distance of the claimed physical horizon. Without a physical horizon, you have no radius. Without a radius, you have no ball. The globe model has been destroyed:

Ultimately, as soon as you say it is refraction that is causing distant objects to distort and/or appear, then you have just destroyed your claim that it is Earth’s curvature or any geometric limitation that is responsible for concealing distant objects. There is no calculation for Earth curve refraction in the Earth curve calculations by Heliocentrists. It’s atmospheric refraction, not Earth curve refraction. In other words, the horizon that we are looking at is a non-geometric refracted position, which is not an Earth curvature proof. Refraction does not block distant objects. It simply refracts light. And so, if you are trying to claim that The Earth’s curvature is blocking your vision of distant objects, and then also saying that far beyond the geometric horizon at 1.23 miles times the square root of the eye height in feet, where we are not supposed to see anything due to Earth curvature, refraction is distorting various images that are supposed to be below this imaginary curve, you have just destroyed your entire claim of Earth curvature.

You can’t have it both ways.

Additionally, even if you factor in refraction into the geometric horizon at 1.23 miles times the square root of the eye height in feet, your new result is only 1.32 miles times the square root of the height in feet, according to Andrew Thomas Young. In other words, even with refraction factored into the equation, you still cannot account for why we see things up to 8 miles beyond the imaginary geometric limitation espoused to be Earth curvature.

In a nutshell, what The Heliocentrists are saying is that if you are standing in a valley and huge hill is obstructing your view of some houses on the other side of the hill, refraction will cause those hidden house to jump up into your vision, while at the same time, the hill will suddenly become located behind those houses instead infront of them blocking your view, as they initially were. That’s the paradoxical nature of this Heliocentric one-size-fits-all refractory claim.

MCToon is adept at dancing in the gray area, the unobservable, the nonsensical pseudoscience realm that he dwells within.

According to Heliocentric Earth curvature math, the Earth starts curving at the geometric horizon at 2.73 miles from the observer, as calculated from 8 inches per mile squared.

We Have at Least Four Horizon Line Versions Being Discussed in The Flat Earth Versus Globe Debate

1. The Geometric Horizon, which is the calculated and expected horizon distance on a globe with a circumference of approximately 24,901.461 miles, which equates to 2.73 miles. In the Heliocentric Model, this “tangent point” (tangent to the Earth's surface) is called the geometric horizon, and it is 2.73 miles from the observer.

2. The Apparent or Optical Horizon, which is the horizon line that we see with the naked eye, but which can be extended and increased using high powered telescopic apparatus.

3. The Actual Horizon, which is the natural compression point of convergence in the distance that naturally occurs on any flat plane do to the principles of perspective, which also affects angular resolution, and is dictated by the inherent limitations of any optical apparatus to resolve anything beyond this natural optical limit, therein.

4. The Refracted and Distorted Horizon, which can be attributed to any combination of various naturally occurring effects, including refraction, atmospheric distortion, and humidity, etc…

Also, with respect to The Black Swan photo, Heliocentrists claim that the optical horizon is the edge of a sphere, while Flat Earthers claim that the optical horizon is simply the optical horizon. By erroneously insinuating and inserting a spherical edge into their optical horizon claim, they have committed a Reification Fallacy.

The Black Swan photo was taken from a video posted by a flat-earther on his You Tube channel on October 25, 2016. As you can see in the photo, Platform Hillhouse on the right in this photo is 6.21 miles from the place the video was made, while Platform Habitat on the left is 9.41 miles from where the video was made. The video was made at water’s edge, only a few feet above the water. From this distance and the height of the observer, the Earth’s curvature ought to produce noticeable blockage of the lower parts of either platform, with more of Platform Habitat being blocked due to its greater distance. There appears to be no blockage of either of the platforms, and one can readily see that the horizon is beyond the two platforms. This single image constitutes evidence disproving the Earth is a sphere having 24,901.461 miles circumference. Flat Earthers argue that this view is expected on a Flat Earth, and so, they correctly concluded that the Earth must be flat.

It should be noted that Flat Earthers did take atmospheric refraction into account in their Black Swan proof of no measurable or observable Earth curvature, while those who attempted to refute them, lied about this, and claimed that refraction created the observable effect. This claim was then immediately debunked hundreds of times by numerous Flat Earthers, thereby upholding The Black Swan as demonstration of no Earth curvature.

***Note: The distortion on the upper left side of the distant oil rig is NOT due to refraction. It is due to the atmospheric compression that occurs as you get farther and farther out to the tangent point between the horizon and the sky. This effect where distant objects can no longer be fully resolved is known as The Rayleigh Criterion. The Rayleigh Criterion is the generally accepted criterion for the minimum resolvable detail, where the imaging process is said to be diffraction-limited when the first diffraction minimum of the image of one source point coincides with the maximum of another. However, diffraction should not be confused with refraction. We classically think of light as always traveling in straight lines, but when light waves pass near a barrier they tend to bend around that barrier and become spread out. The definition of diffraction is the spreading of waves as they pass through or around an obstacle, which does not make distant objects jump up from the horizon. Rather, it merely makes distant objects less resolvable and distorted. Atmospheric compression and distortion, as predicated by The Rayleigh Criterion, is very common. Nevertheless, you can still see the horizon far beyond the second oil rig (at 9.41 miles), which illustrates that there is no expected Earth curvature in the photo.

