The Rorschach Ink Blot Test is a psychological assessment tool that uses ten standardized inkblots to evaluate a person’s personality, thought processes, and emotional state. During the test, a person describes what they see in each inkblot, and a clinician analyzes the responses, not just the content, but also how the person perceives the blots, according to scoring systems like the Exner Comprehensive System. It is used to gain insight into a person’s coping style, self-perception, and interpersonal relationships.

Likewise, it appears that people will either view The Earth as spherical or flat contingent upon various metrics oriented around a person’s personality, thought processes, emotional state, coping style, self-perception, and interpersonal relationships with friends and family, with the added variables of peer pressure, indoctrination, susceptibility to conformity, respect for self-proclaimed scientific experts, and incorrect data.

In other words, people tend think and perceive in accordance with who THEY are, as opposed to what is actually presented before them. Additionally, people tend to see what they want to see, based upon prior conditioning.

Long Range Infrared Photography: