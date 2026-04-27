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Russell DiBird's avatar
Russell DiBird
1h

i agree with this conceptualization, but i wonder about the use of the term "black sun" for this "first light created" - Gen 1:3 in the lower half of this stationary globe model.

DEFINITION: The Black Sun is a symbol with various interpretations across different cultures and historical periods. In alchemy and esoteric traditions, it represents a hidden or buried source of power, often associated with transformation and the unconscious. In modern contexts, it has been adopted by neo-Nazi and far-right groups as a symbol of their ideology. The Black Sun's history is complex and multifaceted, with roots in ancient mythology, alchemy, and occult traditions.

Since the function of this "light" is to generate all of the electromagnetism that powers every cell in every living body, it seems like the name "ElectroMagnetic Sun" is a more accurate name/description.

"Black sun" is the term used by Freemasons and other secret societies, and sounds, well, dark and mysterious.

1 John 1:5 "God is light; in him there is no darkness at all."

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Kevin Love's avatar
Kevin Love
4h

At what point did you realize the truth about biblical cosmology? What was the first clue or revelation? And in what year? I’d like to hear about your testimony.

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