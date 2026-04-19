No Fish Eye Lens:

Fisheye lenses (6mm–16mm) create a deception by using extreme wide-angle, parabolic optics to capture up to 180-degree views, resulting in severe barrel distortion where straight lines appear curved. This effect stretches edges, making spaces feel larger, curved, or objects closer than they are, often used to misrepresent the horizon line. A GoPro fisheye lens causes the horizon to appear curved, bending it upwards when the camera is angled down and downwards when angled up, a phenomenon known as barrel distortion. To keep the horizon straight, it must be positioned exactly in the center of the frame. But this level view is unstable and temporary. Eventually, there is a convex-to-concave fluctuation effect, which reveals that a fisheye lens has been used.

Using a GoPro and a Weather Balloon to Curve the Flat Earth:

NASA CGI Curve Fakery:

The Earth Without a Fish Eye Lens:

Weather Balloon Shot at 109,000 Feet:

Flat Earth and the Fisheye Lens:

Watch the whole video to see the curve go from concave to convex, over and over again, due to fish-eye lens distortion:

Near Space Weather Balloon Launch With GoPro To 109 000 Feet:

Kevin Love Elaborates:

“Modern science is always using GoPro camera footage of Earth from high altitude observation. It’s obvious that the convexing to concaving wobble effect conveys an inaccurate viewing experience, whereas a normal non-fisheye wide-angle lens reveals the horizon of The Earth, at any altitude, as perfectly level. If the Earth were curved, you’d see the wide-angle lens wobble from level to convex to even more convex, but the truth is revealed in the average or balance of lens viewing when the convex view is in one extreme, and the concave view is in the other extreme. Conclusion: The average or midline conveys a level plane field, no matter how hard they try to hide the shape of the Earth.”

Compilation of The Best High-Altitude Balloon Videos Over 20+ Miles Up Shot Without a Fish-Eye Lens:

Effects of GoPro Fisheye on the Horizon:

Curvature: The 170-degree ultra-wide view distorts straight lines, specifically creating a “barrel” effect where the horizon bends away from the center.

Position Dependence: The horizon only appears flat when placed in the exact center of the frame; it curves upward if positioned low and downward if positioned high. But this level view is unstable and temporary. Eventually, there is a convex-to-concave fluctuation effect, which reveals that a fisheye lens has been used.

Dude Perfect Makes Their Ultimate Trick-Shot:

Fixing the Curvature:

GoPro Lens Mod: Using the Max Lens Mod can correct the distortion and provide a wider, flatter horizon.

Software Correction: Tools like Gyroflow or post-processing can remove the fisheye effect, though with some cropping.

Linear View: Using the “Linear” digital lens setting in the camera eliminates the curve, but restricts the field of view.

Further Complexities:

Lines that don’t cross the center of the frame are bent by non-rectilinear lenses. Straight lines that cross the center of the frame remain straight. Curved lines that cross the center of the frame get distorted as they divert away from the tangent line through the center of the frame, but the direction of the curvature is retained.

That means we can determine the shape of the Earth from images that use distorting lenses like fisheye lenses, if the horizon line crosses the center of the frame. Near the center of the frame, the curvature is the same as in an undistorted image. Away from the center, the curvature gets more and more distorted, but retains its direction of curvature.

· If the horizon appears flat when it crosses the center of the frame, using any lens, then the horizon is flat in reality.

· If the horizon appears bent when it crosses the center of the frame, using any lens, then the horizon is curved in reality.

· If in a video the shape of the horizon shows the same curvature or no curvature, no matter where in the frame it is, then the lens is a non-distorting rectilinear lens and shows the real shape of the horizon.

· If in a video the shape of the horizon changes depending on the location in the frame, then a distorting lens was used. We can still get approximately the real shape of the horizon from those images, where the horizon crosses the center of the frame.

· If the Earth is flat and the horizon crosses the center of the frame, the horizon will appear flat. If the Earth is a sphere and the horizon crosses the center of the frame, the horizon will appear curved, and the curvature near the center of the frame is the same as from a non-distorting lens.

Incredible Footage Shows Flat Earth: No Fish Eye Lens:

“OUTER SPACE” or “UPPER SKY”? The Effect of The GoPro Lens: