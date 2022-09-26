Note: The videos in this post on Project Blue Beam were not necessarily made by Flat Earthers. That's should be understood.

KILLER ALIENS?! UFO Whistleblower: Humans Have Been MURDERED By 'Non-Human Intelligences':

Exo-Vaticana: Petrus Romanus, Project L.U.C.I.F.E.R. And the Vatican's Astonishing Plan for the Arrival of an Alien Savior by Thomas Horn and Chris Putnam:

Amazon:

“Pope Benedict XVI has resigned as Pope, just like the authors predicted he would do in their 2012 best-seller Petrus Romanus: The Final Pope Is Here. Since then Tom Horn and Chris Putnam have been inundated with invitations from around the world to be interviewed on radio, television, and in print media. These included segments in The History Channel's "Countdown to Apocalypse," a special feature on Canada's largest Christian channel VisionTV titled "I Prophesy: The Apocalypse Series," invitations to Rome to discuss with Italian media their findings on René Thibaut (a Belgian Jesuit whose meticulous analysis of the Prophecy of the Popes predicted the arrival of Petrus Romanus in this era), and dozens more. But during a show on Omega Man Radio the author's disclosed an "extraterrestrial" connection between Petrus Romanus, the Vatican, and the Mount Graham Observatory, which rocketed that program into the #1 position in the world, illustrating to the authors that modern civilization is more than casually interested not only in the final pope, but in the connection between Rome and their secret work on extraterrestrial intelligence, astrobiology, and the intriguing preparations they are making for the arrival of an alien 'savior.' Thus, the new investigation began and quickly resulted in findings far more disturbing than the authors expected to find”.

Alien Species and their COMING ARRIVAL (2023):

Vatican City Named After an Etruscan Goddess of The Underworld?

By Ama H. Vanniarachchy:

We have all heard of the Vatican City while some of us have visited this holy place. Known to be the centre of Christianity and an utmost sacred place of the Christian world, the name Vatican was first used on 11 February 1929 in the Lateran Treaty. The city was built on Vatican Hill.

However, modern research suggests that the name Vatican does not have a Christian origin. The name has neither Latin nor Greek meaning either. Then what does the Vatican mean?

As many Christian names, celebrations, rituals, and places have a pagan origin, scholars were driven by the same theory while searching for the origin of the Vatican. Hence, there is an argument that the name Vatican has pagan origins.

Still shrouded in mystery, debates, and controversies, as many European pagan beliefs are, the Vatican’s pagan origins also are submerged in darkness.

According to a recent article written by Ellen Lloyd for Ancient Pages, Vatica was the name of an Etruscan goddess of the Underworld. This article and some posts shared on social media have caused much debate among history and archaeology lovers. While some were interested in this novel idea, some questioned the authenticity of the said statement and requested reliable sources. But who is Vatica? Was she actually an Etruscan goddess?

Let us find out.

Where Was the Vatican Built?

The Vatican City was built on the place known as Vatican Hill. It is said that Vatican Hill was on an ancient Etruscan settlement which was called the Vatica or Viaticum. This is mentioned in the New Topographical Dictionary of Ancient Rome written by Richardson.

Pre-Christian Days of the Vatican Hill

Before Rome was founded by Romulus and Remus 28 centuries ago, Italy was occupied by people today known as the Etruscans. They spread across the region of Central Italy which was then known as Etruria. The Etruscan culture and civilization had a notable impact on the later Roman civilization.

The Etruscans had strange beliefs about the dead and the afterlife. They did not cremate the dead. As they believed in an afterlife, they buried their dead within elaborate tombs along with things that they believed would be needed for the afterlife. They also took very good care to preserve the dead bodies as they believed the physical body was important in the journey of the afterlife. These tombs were large and dome shaped. They also gave special attention to building their cemeteries.

To bury the dead, the Etruscans built a large cemetery on the hillside slope which is today known as the area where the Vatican stands and is very close to the modern city of Rome.

Now as these latest social media and web articles claim, the guardian of this large cemetery or necropolis was the Etruscan goddess Vatica or Vatika, who was the goddess of the Underworld.

If these speculations and assumptions are correct, the modern Vatican City was built on an ancient Etruscan necropolis where the guardian goddess of the palace was called Vatica. Hence, Vatican Hill got its name. This is still debatable among scholars.

Who is Vatica?

Much of the ancient Etruscan language is not yet known today. Hence, many aspects of the Etruscan civilization still remain a mystery.

There is a belief that Vatica was an Etruscan goddess associated with the Underworld and that she was the guardian of burial sites of the Etruscans. However, according to reliable sources, Vanth is the Etruscan goddess of the Underworld. She is a winged goddess and she is often depicted bare-chested.

Phersipnai or Phersipnei is also known to be an Etruscan goddess of the Underworld who is considered similar to the Greek goddess Persephone.

Therefore, it is hard to find a reliable source where the name Vatica is mentioned as a goddess of the underworld or associated with death or birth. Thus, the name Vatica and the Vatican Hill still remain a mystery.

Architecting the UFO Alien Hoax:

THE AI Transhuman ALIEN Invasion UPON US (2023):

Why Are UFO's Now Everywhere?:

The PENTAGON Releases Shocking Video of UFO | The Proof Is Out There (Season 3):

Did the United States Make Agreements with Demons? | LED Live • EP200:

UFO PSYOP INCOMING?? / Hugo Talks:

Many years ago, in my books Release the Kraken, and then later, in greater detail, Genetic Sin Thesis, I detailed the following situational game pieces on the worldwide gameboard at that time, to be used, singularly or in any combination thereof, until the world is destroyed and Vatican Luciferian New Age is ushered into realization to its fullest:

1) Pandemic Hoax Using a Vaccine Bioweapon2) 5G Radiation in Conjunction with Graphene Oxide

3) Climate Change Hoax Using Weaponized Weather

4) Cyber-attack Hoax Using Alphabet Agencies for intentional power grid decommission

5) Fake Geo-Magnetic Storms, said by NASA to be from solar flare activity, causing mass power grid failure

6) EMP attacks, resulting in mass power grid and communications failures, worldwide, and blamed on cyber-attacks

7) World War Three

8) Fake Asteroid or Comet Impact

9) Alien Disclosure Hoax Using Project Blue Beam Technologies

And now we are approaching stage 9 where an Alien Disclosure Hoax, using Project Blue Beam technologies, may commence, followed by a Fake Alien Invasion, using the hilarious United States Space Force, followed by the announcement of The Fake Alien Messiah.

The Final Card:

Project Blue Beam of Nasa:

Bluebeam and The Vatican Alien Deception (Demonic Possession Masked as Alien Contact):

New World Order or Complete Hoax: Project Blue Beam:

Project Blue Beam: The Four Steps To Global Domination:

Project Blue Beam Song:

Independence Day Resurgence Movie Alien Invasion Narrative:

Independence Day: Resurgence Movie Clip "Alien Spaceship Lands On Earth" (2016):

THE FINAL CARD IS BEING PLAYED?:

"100% THEY'RE NOT HUMAN" - Stunning UFO Bodycam Footage!!:

Giant UFO in Texas | UFO: Investigating the Unknown:

Update: NWO's Project Blue Beam and the real reasons for Chemtrails!

Europe: The Final Countdown: