The Faustian Bargain:

The most famous literary adaptations of the Faust legend are Christopher Marlowe’s play “The Tragical History of the Life and Death of Doctor Faustus” and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s closet drama “Faust”. Written around 1592, Marlowe’s play predates the advent of the Gothic genre by nearly two centuries. But with subject matter that includes supernatural beings, dark magic, and the occult, it is no wonder this Elizabethan tragedy would influence later Gothic works. In Marlowe’s version, the scholar Doctor Faustus summons the demon Mephistopheles and signs a contract in blood, in which the demon agrees to serve him for twenty-four years, after which time Lucifer will have full claim to Faustus’s body and soul. Faustus spends these years traveling the world, getting Mephistopheles to conjure up legendary figures like Helen of Troy, and only briefly regretting his bargain. Though Faustus tries to find a way out of his bargain in his final hours, the play ends with devils arriving to drag him to hell.

The Devil’s Advocate:

The movie The Devil’s Advocate is a modern story of a Faustian bargain, where a talented lawyer trades his moral values and soul for worldly success, wealth, and absolute power.

In The Devil’s Advocate (1997), Kevin Lomax (Keanu Reeves), a talented but ambitious Florida lawyer, accepts an offer from the charismatic John Milton (Al Pacino) to join a high-powered New York firm. The deal delivers wealth, prestige, and courtroom victories, but it steadily erodes his marriage, ethics, and sense of self. Milton is eventually revealed as Satan (and Kevin’s father), who has orchestrated events to use Kevin in a plan involving the Antichrist. The film treats the bargain less as a single signed contract and more as a seductive series of choices driven by vanity and the hunger to win at any cost. Kevin ultimately rejects the ultimate offer through an act of free will, underscoring that the “Devil” primarily amplifies existing human flaws rather than forcing the trade.

Al Pacino’s Twisted and Satanic Speech About God (The Devil’s Advocate):

The Devil’s Advocate Ending Scene- Vanity is Definitely My Favorite Sin:

The Devil’s Advocate: Lucifer Explained:

Bedazzled :

Bedazzled (the 2000 remake with Brendan Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley, updating the 1967 original) plays the motif as broad comedy. Socially awkward Elliot Richards sells his soul for seven wishes so he can win the affection of his crush, Alison. Each wish is granted but immediately corrupted—wealth comes with betrayal and danger, charm with isolation, etc.—because the Devil twists the literal wording or context. The film emphasizes the classic Faustian frustration: the Devil delivers the letter of the request while ensuring the spirit is denied. Elliot escapes only by making a final, selfless wish that voids the contract, turning the bargain into a lesson that true fulfillment cannot be purchased through supernatural shortcuts.

Bedazzled 2000 Elliot Wants Out of His Faustian Deal Scene:

Shortcut to Happiness:

Shortcut to Happiness (2007, also known as Short Cut to Happiness), based on Stephen Vincent Benét’s “The Devil and Daniel Webster,” follows struggling writer Jabez “Bez” Stone (Alec Baldwin). After a catastrophic day, he accepts a ten-year deal with a seductive Devil (Jennifer Love Hewitt) for success, fame, and fortune. His mediocre books become bestsellers, money and women arrive, yet he loses friendships, respect, and genuine satisfaction. When the term nears its end, he seeks help from the legendary advocate Daniel Webster (Anthony Hopkins) to challenge the contract in an otherworldly trial. The film frames the bargain as a modern publishing-industry satire: the “shortcut” yields hollow rewards and isolates the protagonist, with redemption dependent on rhetorical skill and a confrontation with the cost of his envy-driven choice.

Short Cut To Happiness Faustian Bargain Scene:

Across the three, the Faustian structure is consistent—ambition or desire prompts a deal that appears advantageous but extracts a hidden price—yet the tones differ: moral thriller and supernatural horror in The Devil’s Advocate, wish-comedy with escalating absurdity in Bedazzled, and satirical literary comedy-drama in Shortcut to Happiness. All ultimately affirm that the bargain’s true danger lies in what the characters willingly surrender of themselves, and that reclaiming agency (through suicide of the false self, selflessness, or legal/moral advocacy) remains possible.

They Sold Their Souls for Rock N Roll (Free Sneak Peak):

They Sold Their Souls: Robert Johnson:

They Sold Their Souls: The Beatles & The Rolling Stones:

They Sold Their Souls: AC/DC:

They Sold Their Souls: Led Zeppelin Stairway to Heaven:

They Sold Their Souls: Van Halen: