Mirage of Meaning: Jordan Peterson's False Gospel (the Hero Myth):

The Repackaging of Occult Myth And Meaning By Modern Psychologists And Mythologists Carl Gustav Jung, Joseph Campbell, And Jordan Peterson

In the intellectual sphere of psychoanalytic and mythological studies, there has been a growing trend to resurrect and repackage ancient Mythology, Egyptian Hermeticism, Jewish Kabbalism, Alchemy, Gnosticism, and Luciferianism, in all their various occult manifestations, and use these modern occult translations in order to provide meaning and purpose for modern Mankind. In the moral and spiritual vacuum that had been created by Atheistic Materialism, a world where the literal interpretation of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ is seen as an archaic and absurd fairytale, the stage had been set for The New Age of Gnostic Luciferianism to take the throne.

Theory of Evolution #shorts:

As long as the world could be convinced that Christ was merely another ascended master, and categorized with other ascended master teachers like Gautama Buddha, Krishna, Muhammad, Lao Tsu, etc…, then the world would more easily fall into the prideful desire to see themselves as The Lord. The occult realized long ago that as long as you can convince a person that Eternal Life is found in a personal search for inner spiritual light and meaning, you could completely separate that person from the True Light of Christ.

It is done though using Pride as weapon. Pride is the perfect Sin to use against Mankind. Mankind loves the idea of being God and the idea of evolving towards some divine birthright of Godly power. It was Lucifer, in The Garden, who first preyed upon Mankind’s Pride with the temptation of Eternal Life though occult knowledge. Ironically, Mankind had Eternal Life with The Lord, already, but through The Fall into occult knowledge, then the gift of The Serpent Lucifer, Mankind actually lost his Eternal stature with The Lord, rather than gaining it, a consequence which clearly highlights the deceptive nature of Lucifer.

Jungian Individuation: Always Evolving…An Occult Teaching:

The occult have done a remarkable job at convincing the world that each person is literally a God. Much of this was achieved through the introduction and resurrection of ancient Gnostic Luciferian beliefs, which seek to reduce Christ, God, Grace, Redemption, Salvation, etc…to mere psychological and archetypal principles. The Gnostic mystery schools were able to convert the perception of real Salvation through Christ’s Sacrifice into a metaphorical allegory, or “Hero’s Journey”, a “Call to Adventure” that each man must endeavor to make on his own, independent of Jesus Christ. And on that journey, each will encounter spells, demons, allies, trials, tribulations, their Jungian Shadow, talismans, wise sages, witches, helpers, healers, teachers, wizards, sorcerers, soldiers, maidens, harlots, etc, all intended to help the initiate refine himself and evolve into a God. Evolutionary Theory is the guiding principle in Jungian psychology, and without it, none of Jung’s archetypal teachings make sense. You are always supposed to be becoming better and more powerful through occult inner integration in both Jung’s and Peterson’s psychological systems of thought.

The Mirage of Meaning Offered by Anti-Christian Self-Help Gurus: Jung and Peterson

A mirage is a naturally occurring optical phenomenon in which light rays bend via refraction to produce a displaced image of distant objects or the sky. A Mirage is assumed to be an imitation or representation of what is real, but not real unto itself.

In many ways, which I will demonstrate, Carl Gustav Jung and Jordan Peterson offer the world a Mirage of Meaning that appears to look like Truth, but upon deeper analysis, reveals itself as nothing more than repackaged Gnostic deception. In fact, it is nothing more than the very same Gnostic deception offered to the world in the form of a Promise of Eternal Life through occult knowledge from The Serpent, in The Genesis Garden of Eden Story. And whether one finds The Serpent to represent Luciferian doctrine, or a literal serpent…the result is the same.

In Jungian or analytical psychology, individuation is the process by which the individual self develops out of an undifferentiated unconscious – seen as a developmental psychic process during which innate elements of personality, the components of the immature psyche, and the experiences of the person's life become, if the process is more or less successful, integrated over time into a well-functioning whole. Other psychoanalytic theorists describe it as the stage where an individual transcends group attachment and narcissistic self-absorption. Nevertheless, this process mirrors Joseph Campbell’s “Hero’s Journey”, and sits at the core of both Jung and Peterson’s self-help psychology.

The Self-Help Idea Is You Can Do It Without Christ:

1) Just pull yourself up by your bootstraps.

2) Sit up straight and be brave!

3) Face your inner archetypal demons and be victorious!

4) You do not need Christ.

5) Escape your ego!

6) Depend upon YOU!

7) Just look within!

8) Use The Force.

9) The answer lies within!

10) You are Christ.

11) You are God.

12) We are all ONE.

13) You don’t exist.

14) Everything is Consciousness.

15) We are all evolving Consciousness.

16) You are God, and you just need to realize it!

…and more never-ending Cosmic Consciousness, Self-Help, New Age mumbo jumbo…It is all coming from the Gnostic pseudo-positive self-talk, self-help, New Age literature of the 60s,70s, and 80s that taught people to face their demons (Shadow) and be strong instead of accepting they are sinful in need of real Salvation from The Creator.

New Age Self-Help is very attractive when you feel bad about yourself, how your life is turning out, and you have no faith in your Salvation through Christ. With Christ, you already accept that you are fallen and sinful. And so feeling bad is all part of that, and there is legitimate spiritual wisdom and strength in admitting this. The New Age rejects Sin and replaces it with self-help systems like Jungian archetypes for inner growth and personal meaning.

Nevertheless, nobody escapes their fallen nature, and so Jungian psychology is a temporary Band-Aid over a lethal wound that only Faith in the gift of Christ can heal. Gnostics deny this gift, and so they must forever seek secret knowledge through drugs, sex, occult doctrine, meditation, occult ritual, self-worship, and empty positive self-talk to justify their existence and worth. They have no real meaning other than to exalt themselves, which culminates in a pathetic display of powerlessness and spiritual ignorance, in the end.

In summary, Mankind has been convinced to think of itself as an archetype of Christ Consciousness instead of being redeemed through the real living Yahuah Christ. And this was achieved, in large part, through the psychological work of Eastern Mysticism and Dark Occult translators such as Carl Gustav Jung, Joseph Campbell, and, more recently, Jordan Peterson.

The Gnostics Were Not Christian in Any Way:

Through the work of such men, there has come a revival of Gnostic Luciferianism, where The Externalization of The Hierarchy of occult mysticism has come to the forefront. Mankind is no longer seeking meaning in life as The Creation of The Lord. On the contrary, Mankind is Storming The Gates of Heaven, as it were, to become God himself. In an occult mixture of Quantum Theory, Alchemy, New Age Spiritualism, and Gnostic Luciferianism, Mankind now sees himself as Holy, evolving towards Godhood, and Sinless, and in no need of Redemption through the Sacrifice of Jesus Christ for the Sins of The World. In fact, when you confront anyone in this New Age mindset, they literally say that they are God, you are God, and that we all co-exist in a Cosmic Consciousness. Where have we heard all this before? Oh, that’s right, ancient occultism.

All these New Agers are doing is parroting Kabbalistic and ancient Hermetic occult doctrine, speckled with Pantheistic Modern Quantum overtures, and salted with DMT to supercharge their “I Am God” message.

It’s the same message that comes out of Genesis.

And it is all emanating from the same situation and conditions all these years later:

A tattered, prideful, and vain world, divorced from The Lord, is looking for Salvation through inner secret knowledge and personal meaning apart from The Lord. Once again, it is the promise of Apotheosis from Lucifer, that ancient promise of Godlike Power to all who are willing to cast all humility away and see themselves as God. And modern psychology is helping to steer the world towards this worship of Lucifer by reducing Christ to an allegorical story, a mere psychological principle or archetype, to be used like a psychotropic drug, psychiatric aid, or Shamanistic mind trick. The level of blasphemy here is off the Richter Scale.

Indeed, thanks to Gnostic occult psychologists like Carl Jung and Jordan Peterson, most people think that Lucifer is merely some psychological ego construct or archetype to be manipulated through drugs and meditation, and operating beneath the ego strata of the Jungian Collective Unconscious. In the Jungian framework, which is exactly what Peterson has adopted, everything reduces to a kind of allegorical play of mythological archetypes that have no real foundation in anything other than Man’s personal Anima/Animus dyad, his Shadow, and the Jungian Collective Unconscious. Both Jung and person have successfully stripped real Salvation and real Christianity away and replaced it with a psychobabble crusade to find meaning in a grand morality play, replete with archetypes, demons, and archangelic beings. Jung and Peterson make a computer simulation game of Faith and Salvation.

Gnostic Inversion in The Garden:

Obviously, all this harkens back to the warning we read of in Genesis 3:5 when Lucifer tempts Yahweh’s Creation:

“For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as Gods, knowing good and evil.”

-- Genesis 3:5

The Gnostics inverted the Garden story. In the Gnostic retelling, The Serpent in the Garden of Eden, whether one views The Serpent as metaphoric or literal, isn’t evil, but rather The Serpent is the hero who liberates Mankind from the shackles of ignorance thrust upon Mankind by Yahweh. The Gnostic creation account inverts just about everything the bible teaches about the origins of people and the world. Fundamentally, it tells us that evil is good, and good is evil. From which I conclude that, whatever the Gnostics were, they were not Christian.

Mankind is now walking the Luciferian path of attempting to attain personal meaning, worth, and Salvation through personal works instead of Faith in The Lord’s gift of Redemption through Christ. Mankind is being enticed to “look within”, like a Jedi in a Star Wars movie, so that Lucifer can trap Mankind inside a personal search for meaning, apart from Christ. And when Mankind looks deep within, he finds a heart of iniquity, for all Mankind is Fallen. Not one is Holy…not one.

Mankind only THINKS that he is Sinless and Holy, but this is only because Mankind’s standard is so horribly low. Additionally, in this New Age, Mankind’s Original Sin is shrouded in occult doctrine, drugs, decadent sex, and spiritual ignorance. Subsequently, Mankind is now trapped inside a never-ending, kaleidoscopic labyrinth of occult interdimensional experiences, Digital Alchemy, drugs, meditation, and Hermetic, Alchemical, and Gnostic philosophy.

High Dark Occultists have always known that if you could convince people that they possess the power of The Lord through their co-partnership with The Lord as co-creators of a mythical Cosmos, in all of its vast imaginary infinite consciousness, then you could convince them to follow the Gnostic Luciferian path for occult knowledge and ultimately abandon Christ as their Saviour. This is what The New Age is about. It is about rejecting Christ and embracing oneself as God. We are entering an age where people worship themselves.

Unleashing The Way To The Worship of Lucifer: Albert Pike:

When we look at the writings of Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Confederate General Albert Pike, it is easy see why Freemasonry used their epistemological cartels in the 18th century to push Atheistic Materialism. was pushed by Freemasonry, as well as Evolutionary Biologists and Psychologists such as Sigmund Freud, Charles Darwin, and Richard Dawkins were pawns in a much bigger game of spiritual repositioning than they could have imagined.

It was always the intention of the Masons to use Atheism as a weapon and instrument for change in a Hegelian Dialectic of opposing forces. The world was not ready to embrace their form of Gnostic Luciferianism yet, and so there needed to be a at attractive reason for the world to embrace it. They needed to create a moral and spiritual vacuum as a necessary precursor for the need and subsequent acceptance of the Light of Lucifer, worldwide. The Masonic Order has always employed Odo Ab Chao (Order Out of Chaos) as its guiding principle to push its agenda for Luciferianism forward.

They knew that by unleashing Nihilistic Existentialism, where The Lord was merely a psychological and archetypical principle, and Atheist Materialism upon the world, that they could extinguish both through the clash of the two with Christianity, and thereby spawn a synthetic emergence of Ancient Gnostic Luciferianism, which is the core religion of the secret mystery schools found in the nursery of Freemasonry.

From the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Confederate General Albert Pike’s Letter to Mazzini:

“We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery, and of the most bloody turmoil.

Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure Doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view.”

--Third World War: Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Confederate General Albert Pike’s Letter to Mazzini

Gnosticism Versus Christianity in Jungian Psychology and Mythology:

The Jungian interpretation of religion, pioneered by Carl Jung and advanced by his followers, is an attempt to interpret religion in the light of Jungian psychology. Unlike Sigmund Freud and his followers, Jungians tend to treat religious beliefs and behaviors in a positive light, while offering psychological referents to traditional religious terms such as "soul", "evil", "transcendence", "the sacred", and "God". Because beliefs do not have to be facts in order for people to hold them, the Jungian interpretation of religion has been, and continues to be, of interest to psychologists and theists.

Jung established a school of psychology that emphasizes the human quest for wholeness (which he defined as the integration of conscious and unconscious components of the psyche) through a process called individuation. Through studying folklore, world mythologies, and the dreams of his patients, Jung identified these components of the psyche as expressions of instinctual patterns (or archetypes). The role of the psychoanalyst in the Jungian approach is to assist in the analysis of dreams and symbols and prevent the patient from being overwhelmed by unconscious material or being cut off from the meaning offered by suprapersonal forces. Jungian analysts typically believe that the psyche is the source of healing and the drive toward individuation.

Western Religious Tradition:

Jung's assessment of Western religion arose both from his own experiences and from the psychotherapeutic work with his European clients. As a young man, he had visions and dreams that were powerful and rich with meaning, yet he clung to Christianity. While he believed that God could "do stupendous things to me, things of fire and unearthly light", he was profoundly disappointed by his first communion—in his words, "nothing happened". He saw the same symptoms in his clients, namely, a fascination with the power of the unconscious, coupled with the inadequacy of Western religious symbols and rituals to represent this power. Summing up his analysis of the modern European situation, he said: "Our age wants to experience the psyche for itself ... knowledge, instead of faith.”

According to Jungian training analyst Murray Stein, Jung related theological and psychological constructs using three tenets:

1) Theological elements (such as God) can be interpreted to refer to psychological concepts.

2) Psychologists can evaluate the adequacy of theological constructs against the dynamics of the psyche.

3) Words about the psyche are also words about God, due to the correspondence between subjectivity and objectivity.

Thus, proceeding by tenet #1 in Answer to Job, Jung interpreted Yahweh as an archaic form of the self, Job as the ego, and Satan as the principle of individuation. Jung interprets the evolution of the god-image portrayed in the Old and New Testaments as a process of psychological development: In the Book of Job, the archaic self is prompted to develop toward consciousness by the more conscious ego, a process attended by dreams and prophesies (e.g., the Old Testament prophets). The self enters ego-consciousness (the incarnation of God in Jesus of Nazareth), followed by the emergence of the transcendent function (when the Holy Ghost comes to the disciples at Pentecost).

In “A Psychological Approach to the Doctrine of the Trinity”, again by tenet #1, Jung interprets the Father as the self, the source of energy within the psyche; the Son as an emergent structure of consciousness that replaces the self-alienated ego; and the Holy Spirit as a mediating structure between the ego and the self. However, Jung believed that the psyche moves toward completion in fours (made up of pairs of opposites), and that therefore (using tenet #3 above) the Christian formulation of the Trinity would give way to a quaternity by including missing aspects (e.g., the feminine and evil). (This analysis prompted Jung to send a congratulatory note to Pope Pius XII in 1950 upon the adoption of the doctrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, to wit, completing the quaternity.)

Eastern Religious Tradition:

Jung wrote a number of books and articles about Eastern religions, including commentaries on the Tibetan Book of the Dead, yoga, and Eastern meditation. He contributed forewords to books on Zen Buddhism, Holy Men of India, and the I Ching. In his book The Archetypes of The Collective Unconscious, he also deals with Islam, specifically by interpreting a few famous stories found in the Quran.

The Gnostic Jung:

Gnosis is undoubtedly a psychological knowledge whose contents derive from the unconscious. It reached its insights by concentrating on the “subjective factor,” which consists empirically in the demonstrable influence that The Collective Unconscious exerts on the conscious mind. This would explain the astonishing parallelism between Gnostic symbolism and the findings of Jungian psychology on The Unconscious.

It means nothing less than that The Gnostics in question derived the knowable from The Unconscious, i.e., that these represented unconscious contents.

Again and again, Jung describes Gnosticism as psychological, but from within the framework of his psychology, we already find Gnostic terms:

1) Archetypes

2) Syzygy

3) The Shadow

4) Projection

5) Image

6) Wholeness

7) Anima and Animus

8) The Collective Unconsciousness

9) Anthropos

10) The Self

…all amount to Gnostic terms.

The spark of divinity within everyone, which Jung calls The Self, is not only Upanishadic: it is a Gnostic image. So is The Unconscious God, who does not know himself. “Wise Old Man” Philemon, as Jung claimed he encountered within himself, identified himself in the Red Book as Simon Magus, the legendary founder of Gnosticism. The four stages of Anima development are named after Gnostic figures of the divine feminine who, in turn derive from the inner femininity of a masculine god. Three of the four orienting functions of consciousness “discovered” by Jung seem to derive from Valentinian Gnostic typology. Like Jung, Valentinus locates the psyche between matter and spirit. The chief Valentinian God is named Bythos, “Depth,” the head of the celestial system of self-regulating opposites.

Additionally, Jungian Individuation bears a strong resemblance to the quest for Gnosis, a quest for wholeness informed by dreams and metaphysical reflections. The Gnostics pursued it via Mandalic image maps, active imagination, engagement with imaginal personifications, extensive amplification of mythic tales, work with dreams, and obsession with quaternities.

Jung did the same, and Peterson merely picked up where Jung left off.

Jung’s Gnostic Faith:

Carl Jung and his associate, G. R. S. Mead, worked on trying to understand and explain the Gnostic faith from a psychological standpoint. Jung's analytical psychology in many ways schematically mirrors ancient gnostic mythology, particularly that of Valentinus and the 'classic' gnostic doctrine described in most detail in the Apocryphon of John.

Jung understands the emergence of the Demiurge out of the original, unified monadic source of the spiritual universe by gradual stages to be analogous to (and a symbolic depiction of) the emergence of the ego from the unconscious. However, it is uncertain as to whether the similarities between Jung's psychological teachings and those of the Gnostics are due to their sharing a “perennial philosophy” or whether Jung was unwittingly influenced by the Gnostics in the formation of his theories. Jung's own 'gnostic hymn', the Septem Sermones and Mortuos (The Seven Sermons to the Dead), would tend to imply the latter, but after circulating the manuscript, Jung declined to publish it during his lifetime. Since it is not clear whether Jung was ultimately displeased with the book or whether he merely suppressed it as too controversial, the issue remains contested. Uncertain too is Jung's belief that the Gnostics were aware of and intended psychological meaning or significance within their myths.

On the other hand, it is clear from a comparison of Jung's writings and those of ancient Gnostics that Jung disagreed with them on the ultimate goal of the individual. Gnostics in ancient times clearly sought a return to a supreme, other-worldly Godhead. In a study of Jung, Robert Segal claimed that the eminent psychologist would have found the psychological interpretation of the goal of ancient Gnosticism (that is, re-unification with the Pleroma, or the unknown God) to be psychically 'dangerous', as being a total identification with the unconscious. To contend that there is at least some disagreement between Jung and Gnosticism is at least supportable: the Jungian process of individuation involves the addition of unconscious psychic tropes to consciousness in order to achieve a trans-conscious centre to the personality. Jung did not intend this addition to take the form of a complete identification of the Self with the Unconscious.

Jung, Campbell, Peterson: Major Advocates of Gnostic Luciferianism:

1) Modern Man in Search of a Soul by Carl Gustav Jung:

Modern Man in Search of a Soul is a book of psychological essays written by Swiss psychologist Carl Jung. The writing covers a broad array of subjects such as Gnosticism, theosophy, Eastern philosophy, and spirituality in general. The first part of the book deals with dream analysis in its practical application, the problems and aims of modern psychotherapy, and also his own theory of psychological types. The middle section addresses Jung's beliefs about the stages of life and Archaic man. He also contrasts his own theories with those of Sigmund Freud.

In the latter parts of the book, Jung discusses psychology and literature and devotes a chapter to basic postulates of analytical psychology. The last two chapters are devoted to the spiritual problem of modern man in the aftermath of World War I. He compares it to the flowering of Gnosticism in the 2nd century and investigates how psychotherapists are like the clergy.

2) The Power of Myth by Joseph Campbell:

The Power of Myth is a book based on the 1988 PBS documentary Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth. The documentary was originally broadcast as six one-hour conversations between mythologist Joseph Campbell (1904–1987) and journalist Bill Moyers. It remains one of the most popular series in the history of American public television.

3) Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief by Jordan Peterson

Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief is a 1999, non-Christian book by Canadian clinical psychologist and psychology professor Jordan Peterson. The book describes a theory for how people construct meaning in a way that is compatible with the modern scientific understanding of how the brain functions. It examines the “structure of systems of belief and the role those systems play in the regulation of emotion”, using “multiple academic fields to show that connecting myths and beliefs with science is essential to fully understand how people make meaning”.

The Evolutionary Polemics of Jordan Peterson are based Upon Unproven Darwinian Evolutionary Theory:

First of all, there is no scientific evidence to support Evolution. Evolution is a myth. It is a science fiction doctrine, stemming from ancient Hermetic occultism, that found itself in modern culture through various Masonic influences such as Charles Darwin, Sigmund Freud, Carl Sagan, and Richard Dawkins, among many others. Peterson uses Evolutionary Theory to substitute his claims about where good and evil come from, why aggression exists, and why the human psyche conjures up various archetypes for survival.

Peterson’s Literal Interpretation of The Greatest Myth of All: Evolution:

Because the basic Evolutionary premise for all of Peterson’s claims is false, all of his claims fail, as well. The grand irony here is that Peterson believes in the greatest myth of all, Evolution, and takes this myth as literal while categorizing large parts of The Bible as metaphoric mythological narrative. He has built an entire polemic out of the same unproven Evolutionary myth that The Gnostics used to justify their symbolic interpretations of The Bible, in order to reduce Christ to a mere iconic model for emulation, rather than The Redeemer of a Sinful and Fallen Creation. In other words, Peterson is guilty of the same fundamentalist literalism that he is accusing the fundamentalist Christian of.

And, of course, Peterson is merely teaching the very same Hermetic doctrine that the occult teach. They both subscribe to the ideology that the human species is evolving into some more advanced state of cognition and higher consciousness, given the right conditions, and if we all struggle to “become better” through occult knowledge. Once again, it is the same illusion taught in The Garden by The Serpent.

The message is clear:

“Just try harder, struggle more, and you will become better than God made you.”

It is always the same Evolutionary message of deception, and Peterson just repackages it for the modern thinker, as Jung did.

But never does Peterson say:

“No, you are actually fallen and sinful and cannot become better or save yourself under your own power. All you can do is confess your sins to The Lord, repent, and receive Redemption through Christ. You cannot make yourself into this perfect person and live on Earth forever. Anyone who has ever tried this still died in the end. And without Faith in Christ, you simply die in service to and worship of Lucifer.”

He will never say that.

That’s not psychological or archetypal enough.

It is too finite…too Absolute…too close to what looks like Real Faith.

Missing The Mark: Sin:

The definition of Sin is “to turn aside, to wander, to err, to make a mistake, to miss the mark”. Peterson avoids hitting the mark completely. It is the ultimate sin to reduce God to a mere archetypal game of mental processes. To do this is not to take The Lord seriously. It is blasphemy. In Leviticus 5:15-17, we learn that one’s blindness does not excuse one’s guilt. The person is still guilty even though he did not know.

Peterson Needs the Evolutionist Myth to Contextualize his Gnostic Doctrine:

It is Peterson’s appeal to the polemics of Evolutionary Theory that reveal his clearly Anti-Christian, Luciferian roots. A polemic is contentious rhetoric that is intended to support a specific position by forthright claims and undermining of the opposing position. Polemics are mostly seen in arguments about controversial topics.

Real Christianity does not fit in Peterson’s polemic anywhere. Peterson commits a huge error in trying to apply Evolutionary Theory to human behavior, and more specifically, to the etiology of good and evil. It is the very same error that Sigmund Freud committed, which is why Freud was such a hardened Atheist. Though professing to be spiritual and even Christian, Peterson does what many Materialistic Atheists do, which is to reduce all human behavior down to biological impulses, and then filter all that through the lens of Jungian psychological archetypal rhetoric. In Peterson’s world, sin and evil are merely indicative of biological, psychological, chemical, and environmental imbalances and can be corrected through diligence, biological alignment with the natural world, healthy emotional expression, and intellectual study. In the polemic, there is no room for Original Sin or the idea that you are incapable of saving yourself from yourself, or the Fallen World, without intercession from The Lord. In fact, the Gift of Grace is non-existent in such a self-help, pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps metaphysics.

This is not unique to Peterson or even one strand of political philosophy in particular, so it is necessary to characterize what Peterson’s version of it actually is. To sum up, human behavior is dictated by an evolutionary process that has endowed us with a stock of innate psychological archetypes, mechanisms, and binaries, especially that of order and chaos. Deviance from these inborn traits will eventually lead to the corruption of the soul and the downfall of society.

The concept of the “dominance hierarchy” is central to Peterson’s thinking. This is not simply a political or social phenomenon for Peterson, though, but one fundamental to perceiving and acting in the world. Peterson draws on the ecological psychology of James J. Gibson (1979) to make this argument. According to Gibson, humans perceive the world not as being made up of static, neutral objects but “affordances.” Affordances are possibilities provided by objects in the environment. For example, when I look at the handle of a coffee mug, I don’t see merely a semi-circular piece of ceramic, but something that allows me to grip the mug. As a consequence, all of our observations are value-laden.

Peterson takes this to be the basis of all hierarchies. If observations are value-laden, the importance of certain observations can be ranked hierarchically. Similarly, the possible actions we can take in response to the environment to reach our goals can and need to be ranked hierarchically. Furthermore, this is a fundamental biological adaptation. Organisms must value what is adaptive to stay alive. With the emergence of more behaviorally complex organisms such as primates and eventually humans, goals and the knowledge necessary to achieve them become scaled up to a social level. Societies, like individuals, attempt to self-perpetuate and develop their own hierarchies of value to adapt to their environments. Thus, biological and cultural evolution have created a set of formal natural laws that can be formulated in terms of concepts such as Jungian archetypes and the Pareto principle. Societies pass on this distilled wisdom through religion, mythology, literature, film, etc.

While one might understandably discount this as an extended naturalistic fallacy (it is), it is fair to keep in mind the saying attributed to Immanuel Kant that “ought implies can.” If it is indeed impossible for humans to live out of tune with the eternal archetypes, Peterson must be on to something.

The question then is, “Is he?”

The answer is simply, “no.”

While many of his ideas superficially resemble some standard social (and natural) science concepts in many places, the overall ingredients of his arguments are a mishmash of factoids mined from psychometrics, Jungian psychoanalysis, evolutionary theory, and comparative mythology forced through a politically conservative meat-grinder.

Because so much of Peterson’s grand narrative is evolutionary in nature, it is appropriate to start with evolutionary theory and its application to humans.

Peterson Gets Evolutionary Theory Wrong:

“All that matters, from a Darwinian perspective, is permanence – and the dominance hierarchy, however social or cultural it might appear, has been around for some half a billion years.”

First of all, Peterson misrepresents Evolutionary Theory. His view betrays a profound misunderstanding of evolutionary theory. According to Darwinian evolution, what actually matters is survival and reproduction. If a species or trait has existed for a long time, all this means is that it hasn’t yet been wiped out by selective pressures or chance events, not that it is somehow more “adapted.”

Rather, Peterson’s version of evolution is essentially conservative philosophy (what has existed longer must be superior) translated into pseudo-biological jargon. This brings us to the infamous lobster. Peterson’s lobster analogy, besides botching the fact that lobsters lack brains, is just that: an analogy. In evolutionary theory, an analogy refers to a trait that appears similar to another but shares different ancestry, while homology is similarity due to shared ancestry. A classic example of an analogy is bird and insect wings, which serve the same function but have different evolutionary lineages. The lobster may be the ultimate specious analogy, as Peterson never demonstrates any homology with humans.

Moving closer to the present, Peterson does make some attempt at describing homologies with his remarks on primatology. A common tactic in politically oriented pop science is to cite chimpanzees to back up right-wing politics and bonobos to back up left-wing politics, as both species are equidistant from modern humans in evolutionary terms. Peterson naturally does the former, ironically citing none other than Frans de Waal’s (2007 [1982]) work on chimps. While Peterson mentions that violence is not the only tactic used to reinforce the chimp dominance hierarchy, no mention of de Waal’s or other work on bonobos is mentioned in either of Peterson’s (1999; 2018) magna opera. Nor is it mentioned that de Waal’s conclusions are radically different from Peterson’s.

Omitting the less violent and less rigidly hierarchical bonobos from his work allows Peterson to engage in what de Waal (2003) himself refers to as “veneer theory.” Veneer theory is a repetition of the idea of the Hobbesian war of all against all, in which human morality is a thin “veneer” on top of a fundamentally selfish, violent, and Freudian rotten core. As Donna Haraway (1984) would say, this is truly “primatology as politics by other means.”

--https://drjordanbpeterson.ca/the-anti-social-science-of-jbp/

The Gnostic Peterson:

Peterson, being raised in a Christian family, began to raise questions about the literal truth of biblical stories, causing him to lose interest in attending church during adolescence and early adulthood. He tried finding the answer to the” general social and political insanity and evil of the world” from the Cold War to Totalitarianism, and for a short period of time, he embraced Socialism and Political Science, only to ultimately find himself unsatisfied with these domains, and falling into a depression, he found inspiration in the ideas of Gnostic enthusiast, Carl Gustav Jung.

As a student of Jung, Peterson suddenly decided to pursue Psychology. He started to write, Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief, in the mid-1980s, and used text from it when he worked as an assistant professor of Psychology at Harvard University. He intended to use it in an application for tenure at Harvard but found he wasn't emotionally up for the task, and was not quite in the position to make the strongest case for his work. Nevertheless, he had two children by then, and so the prospect of steady employment was attractive, and so he decided to accept an offer from the University of Toronto in 1998.

And so, it was as a Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto where he started to garner a lot of media attention in 2016 when he publicly opposed a piece of Canadian legislation known as C 16 that was all about compulsory speech, and specifically regarding Transgender pronouns.

To fast forward, Peterson started talking about the Masonic archetypal ideas of living in a world of chaos and order, with each human being possessing a kind of Jungian Shadow, which can turn them into the monsters they’re capable of being to satisfy their more unsavory Freudian dark impulses. Peterson pointed out that perception is adjusted to aims and intentions, often enough, and so it is better to seek meaning rather than happiness. Peterson noted that it’s all very well and nice to think that the meaning of life is happiness, but what happens when you’re unhappy?

Obviously, this echoes the Kantian “Categorical Imperative”, where to do one’s duty is the highest thing, and if you are happy along the way, so be it. If not, well, doing your duty was and is still the goal, because that is under your relative control, not happiness. He went on to say that happiness is a great side effect when it comes. Accept it gratefully, but it’s fleeting and unpredictable. Hence, it is not something to necessarily aim at. If happiness is the purpose of life, then what happens when you’re unhappy? Suddenly, your life has no purpose, and then you’re a failure.

This is coffee table wisdom…dime store, self-help book caliber drivel. Peterson was not breaking any new ground in saying this. He was just saying things that any New Age pop psychologists say.

However, as Peterson starts to appeal to the Bible, with his obvious bias towards Evolutionary Theory, things start to get really interesting, and one begins to grasp the Gnostic ramifications of what he’s teaching. In a video series he did on the psychological significance of the biblical stories, starting with a two-and-a-half-hour lecture on the introduction to the idea, and yet the first hour of the lecture doesn’t even manage to get into God or the Bible, because it first provides a rather extensive introduction to what Jungian psychology effectively asserts.

This, in itself, was incredibly eye-opening to hear such a revealing primer of what Jungian psychology is all about coming from Peterson. It instantly highlights where he is coming from with regard to his view of religion, and Christianity, specifically. He is decidedly NOT Christian in any way. He is Gnostic. And people who attempt to interpret Peterson’s view of Christianity as authentic and “the real thing” are simply falling into the age-old trap of calling Christianity a Gnostic Myth.

It is ok to subscribe to a Gnostic worldview if that’s your Faith, but calling your Gnostic view an authentic interpretation of what The Bible meant or what Christ meant is blatantly Gnostic and not Christian. Christ never spoke of Himself or The Lord in terms of being a psychological construct of the mind, or an archetypal allegory intended to assist the evolution of your Consciousness. On the contrary, Gnosticism says that, but never the Bible, either figuratively, metaphorically, or literally, in any way.

When you listen to Peterson’s exhaustive description of Jungian psychology, you get a better understanding of what kinds of arguments are being made by Peterson, where he is getting all of it, and what millions of people are starting to absorb and accept as genuine wisdom to live by.

And it is all accomplished within a context that claims to have no conflict with mainstream evolutionary thinking, which is why Peterson is so blatantly Gnostic and attractive to New Age thinkers. Gnosticism is based upon the basic premise of evolving consciousness. Peterson caters to that occult belief, relentlessly. Unlike the conventional proponents of Atheistic Evolutionary Theory who tend to denigrate religion and specifically The Bible, treating any such beliefs or practices to be nothing short of mental illness, and the greatest threat to rational humanistic thinking, Peterson, being deeply rooted in Jungian psychoanalysis, takes a totally different path.

To Peterson, and much like his predecessors, Mythologist Joseph Campbell and Gnostic Jung, treats The Bible, along with all religions, all mystical traditions, and really the entire collective of literature, drama, legend, as well as the collective myths of human history, as having very real and practical value. He takes it all the way back to the oral traditions of myth, as Joseph Campbell had done when he was alive and speaking about the “Hero’s Journey”, claiming that it all stemmed from processes going as far back as the early Neanderthals, slowly progressing into creatures who communicated with verbal sounds. And as language developed, ideas were able to be put into the abstract and then passed down, shared, recirculated, and as humanity evolved, ideas spread across the world as cultures imitated each other in developing patterns of behavior, societal norms, and so on and so forth.

Peterson is just talking about Freshman college cultural diffusion in the context of Anthropological transmission, but the larger picture that he is trying to paint is one of Evolutionary Biology and Psychology, for this is what serves as the substrate of all of his Gnostic interrelations, connections, and archetypical interpretations of The Bible, eventually.

And so, in short, Peterson spends an incredible amount of time and energy talking about how culture, ideas, ethics, and laws gradually evolved alongside the biological development of Homo Sapiens. But the more you understand what Peterson is getting at, with his biological and psychological interpretation of history, you begin to see that he has distilled and factored away the idea of Divine Inspiration out of the Biblical narrative completely. He has sanitized and reduced The Bible into a collection of cultural myths and allegorical fables that have no more significance or meaning to Mankind than Greek myths and legends. This is very similar to what Joseph Campbell and Jung had done, and so we can see where Peterson is getting all this. And Jung was, in turn, getting it from ancient Gnostic occultism, and so the continuity between Gnostic occultism and Peterson’s thought is crystal clear.

When you understand where Jung actually got his information and ideas from, the more you should understand what is really being put forth here in Peterson’s views. If you have a proper understanding of The Bible, then you understand how it simply cannot be reduced to some esoteric collection of tales that are distilled down from thousands of years of various ancient cultures all sharing common mythological themes. To disregard this understanding, you have to ignore the tens of thousands of interrelated details in these biblical stories that create an overarching narrative that is holistic, seamless, coherent, infinitely complex, and rich enough to inspire millions of people to write thousands of books concerning these interrelated connections and meanings. A hodgepodge of stores does not result in The Bible. You would have to be biblically illiterate to think so.

A grouping of fables and myths does not merit the type of attention and scholarship that The Bible has garnered. You have to take each story in The Bible out of context with the larger scope of the full Biblical narrative in order to arrive at Peterson’s conclusions, in other words. It’s as though Peterson has dissected The Bible and reduced the entire message of The Bible into individual stories in order to escape its deeper meanings. In doing so, he ends up merely scraping the psychological veneer of Biblical information, and subsequently falls into a reductionist cul-de-sac with his Jungian archetypal analysis.

A Sanitized and Impotent Spiritual Realm With Mere Metaphorical Realism:

Additionally, The Bible can only have any value at all if it is taken as a true historical account, because then it’s precisely what it claims to be without apology. But to the Jungian thinker, of whom Peterson is the most serious initiate, the crazy twist is that they have basically adopted an entire complex system of thought which allows for the exploration and consideration of spiritual issues, religious questions, and even mystical experiences like the significance of dreams and so on, but without having to believe in any literal spiritual dimensions at all. In Peterson’s view, everything is merely archetypal and metaphoric, which means none of it has any real spiritual meaning or significance at all.

Just as the Gnostics did, Peterson constructs a simulated world or matrix where Mankind is called to imagine his way of his metaphysical predicament using archetypes and symbols, but never really believing in any of it as real. As a result, Peterson constructs a sanitized and impotent metaphysics, devoid of any real Redemption, but rather, just self-help ideologies for the New Ager who is contending with Ontological questions and gloomy moods. Finally, glaring contradictions appear in Peterson’s analysis, which become self-destructive to his entire pseudo-metaphysical paradigm, which explains why Peterson’s interpretation of The Bible includes a sanitized spiritual realm with mere symbolic and metaphoric realism.

The Metaphysical Idealism of Jung and Peterson’s Overly Metaphoric Universe:

What Is Idealism?:

People have both minds and bodies. Everyone knows this. Yet over the centuries, there has been much disagreement about the exact relationship between the human mind and the human body.

Many people regard the mind as something separate from the body. This includes many religious believers, who regard personality and self as attributes of an immortal soul. Some philosophers, relying on logic instead of faith, also have taken the position that the mind is distinct from the body and is not explainable in terms of bodily processes alone. The belief that a person is composed of a mind and a body, with neither one reducible to the other, has traditionally been called dualism.

Other thinkers, especially those influenced by scientific thought, have held that the mind is not distinct from the body, but is in some way a product of the body. Typically, such thinkers hold that the mental functions of a person are simply functions of that person's brain. The belief that the mind is reducible to material things and processes is known as materialism.

Still other thinkers, influenced by logical arguments and reflective thought, have maintained that the mind is not really separate from the body, but that the physical world is in some sense a product of minds. This viewpoint is known as idealism.

Idealism, then, is the philosophical view that material things owe their existence to minds.

Peterson’s Metaphysical Idealism:

In Peterson’s overly metaphoric universe, The Earth, The Firmament, and The Heavens above cannot be said to be real geographic realms. They are merely symbolic and imaginative archetypal manifestations of the human mind. Ironically, however, The Bible supports an Enclosed Cosmological view of The Earth and sky, while in the Jungian world, there are merely thought realms in and below The Pleroma that nobody can verify. This is Peterson’s view, as well. In trying to remain strictly allegorical and non-literal, Peterson has completely negated the reality of the very real and tangible Earth that we all interact with using our five senses. He is asserting that it’s all in our minds, and as such, is making claims to a Metaphysical Idealism.

Metaphysical Idealism gives a privileged position to mind in its interpretation of the world, where “mind” the truth of life, in its subjective sense, the truth of life is mental and symbolic, which transforms things into archetypes rather than tangible forms. In such a metaphysics, the mind is objective and absolute. A philosophy of mind then has as its chief aim to replace nature with mental constructs, or more broadly stated, to place mind as the true reality.

Hence, “reality”, to an evolution-based Jungian psychologist such as Peterson, is just a surface experience and embodiment of the endless array of archetypes that permeate the human experience. Reality, in this paradigm, is just a manifestation of our shared ideas, struggles, and dreams. There are concepts that can be considered significant in this view, and we can even interact with them within some personified form, but they are not regarded as literal beings, and they are merely figures of our own imagination. Exactly as Jung was saying that reality somehow emanates from our shared collective unconscious, so does Peterson.

In the end, Jordan Peterson is a hundred percent advocate of Materialistic Darwinism as his religion. However, he would nevertheless commend people for having religious beliefs or believing in a God, which is unlike the typical God-hating Atheist such as Richard Dawkins and others. But Peterson’s belief in a God is really just an affirmation of his belief in the abstract concept of a sovereign ideal that represents God. Peterson makes no affirmation of a literal divine being who created the Heavens and The Earth. And everything in it in his worldview concerning God is merely a personified representation of his conceptions of perfection, sovereignty, mastery, and so on.

And so, for Peterson, God represents a mere IDEAL for Humanity to surrender itself to, almost as if there were a sovereign computer simulation programmer watching over all of us. Ultimately, the very concept of God and Sovereignty, from Peterson’s evolutionary archetypal approach, is just an extension of our own evolutionary development as a species. In this view, God came from our imagination, as Atheist Sigmund Freud had claimed, and so, The Lord merely represents something we are seeking to attain inside ourselves, with no real or measurable repercussions for our behavior, since we are the locus of that sovereign deity, anyway. You can see how it is simply another manifestation of the “You are God!” deception from The Garden, when you strip away the Jungian veneer.

Peterson’s Order From Chaos: Masonic Teachings:

And so, with Peterson, again, it is really just a repackaging of the occult mystery school religions into a clinical academic garb. And his core philosophy is that we must derive Order From Chaos, which is nothing more than the core philosophy of Masonic Occultism (Ordo Ab Chao). Jung taught it, and now Peterson follows suit. And the more that you watch Peterson's actual University lectures, the more astounding it is to witness just how much time and effort he spends attempting to explain the psychological significance of virtually every esoteric and occult symbol imaginable. From the Ouroboros, an ancient symbol depicting a serpent or Dragon of Chaos eating its own tail, originating in ancient Egyptian iconography, to the Divine Feminine idea, to Yin-Yang Dualism, and so on, and so forth. Peterson is literally teaching the entire spectrum of occult philosophy in the university classroom!

The Hero’s Journey: The Meta Myth Over All Myths:

But, he is doing this in a Jungian clinical way that presumes to be based on science and not superstition. And so, by contextualizing his lectures in the Archetypal Myth of Joseph Campbell’s “Hero’s Journey”, with all the archetypal forces and conditions that go along with that application, his lectures become a mechanism that allows for the distillation of a broader occult-based worldview to be absorbed by both students of the humanities and the public at large. The Jungian-inspired Hero’s Journey, with it Dark Night of The Soul, Call to Adventure, and Shadow within, etc…thereby, more or less, becomes the Meta Myth allegory that serves as a primer for all the other mystery teachings that come through the conduit of Jungian psychology.

Pretending The Story of Christ Is Just Another Hero’s Journey Myth Like The Legend of King Arthur, Luke Skywalker, or Bilbo Baggins:

And the more you understand that there is a very real degree of truth to the fact that these mythological themes and archetypes really do permeate virtually all of human literature, drama, and entertainment, both ancient and modern, the more provocative the implications of it all start to become. This is the one thing Peterson does do. He drives home the point that just about everything is occult and brimming with an Anti-Christian occult message. The disservice he does is to pretend that Christianity is merely another one of those occult myths in repackaged form. In doing this, Peterson is pretending that the story of Christ is just another Hero’s Journey myth, and therefore should not be given any special significance, since any other Hero’s Journey myth will do just as well, such as the story of Gautama Buddha, Luke Skywalker, Bilbo Baggins, or even The Legend of King Arthur. As long as you have a story with a Call to Adventure and the struggle to save the world, Jung and Peterson say that’s your driving archetype…wherever it comes from, whatever manifestation it takes…it is irrelevant to the Gnostic Call to Adventure.

And now, as more and more people are starting to recognize the prevalence of these Gnostic mythological themes in arenas like Hollywood, Shakespeare, and classic novels etc…they are not surprisingly, increasingly accepting the proposition that the reason these myths are occurring over and over again is that they obviously must represent some very profound universal truths about the human experience. Just as Jung and Peterson say, if these stories and myths are everywhere, they must be coming from some very real shared reservoir of collective experience, right? Or are there simply Gnostic retellings that are being broadcast to the world, over and over, in order to give the illusion that this is Mankind’s shared reality and experience?

Does Antichristian Jordan Peterson Bring People To Christ? Absolutely…but Not the Real Christ

In today’s Luciferian climate, 90% of Christian Churches “bring people to Christ”, per se. But when you ask the majority of these people what Christ is, they say things like, “Christ died for our sins so we can have an abundant and prosperous life. We need to become more powerful and happy by becoming more Christ-like of become Christ, himself, if possible”, if you follow what Jordan Peterson is teaching, which has nothing to do with Christianity actually.

Jordan Peterson will bring many people to Christ…but not the real Christ. Just like hundreds of Luciferians before him. Peterson will seduce people into a Gnostic interpretation of Christ, as Jung did, with convoluted intellectualism and psychological jargon.

The Art of Stagecraft and Passionate Delivery:

Notice how disingenuous Peterson sounds as he whines, paces back and forth on the stage, pouting, and fuming in exasperation in his lectures, beseeching and imploring his audience to see the wisdom in his every word. It is all about Peterson. It is the Jordan Peterson Show and it is all about how much he has struggled with The Truth, and now he is here to explain it to you as a huge gift to Mankind because he has this incredibly keen and Shamanistic vision about everything. His humility stems from his understanding that he cannot be perfect and know it all, but never from his Sinful nature in relationship to The Creator. To Peterson, The Creator is a Gnostic archetype to be used and manipulated by his consciousness for the pursuit of more occult knowledge and experience.

The Gospel According to Jordan Peterson:

Just listen to Peterson talk.

His passion is for Knowledge and Transformation, not Redemption from Sin through The Lord, just as The Gnostics had taught, before him. He fumes on stage with the same passion as a Baptist Preacher, and the audience mistakenly interprets that as Christian wisdom and earnestness.

The Essence of Peterson’s Gospel is: 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to INTELLIGENCE

1. You can do it!

2. Just go do it! (The NIKE sales advertising team should pay him for this original gem.)

3. You can save yourself!

4. You just need to be resilient and resourceful and get out there and live life with bravery and guts.

5. You just need to go out there and buy his grade-school level, rudimentary pop psychology, self-help book, 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos, and your life will be much better. In his book, Peterson gives case after case where we should take responsibility, tell the truth, repair what’s broken, obey rules and standards, and have values and moral obligations, yet without once explaining how any of these things can exist given his evolutionary, materialistic view of life.

6. In omitting The Lord as Creator, he is spoon-feeding us with trite aphorisms from Taoist meditation pamphlets. In it, Peterson also tells us why skateboarding boys and girls must be left alone, what terrible fate awaits those who criticize too easily, and why you should always pet a cat when you meet one on the street. Sure, these are things all adults need to think about to raise their families and find Eternal Salvation, right?

7. It is as if he is writing to an audience of 8-year-olds…really dumb 8-year-olds.

8. It is the same watered-down, self-help bullet points that you find in dime-store self-help books.

9. He never opens up a Bible.

10. And, he rarely ever teaches from the Bible other than to attempt to convince the audience that just about every story from it should NOT be taken literally, but rather, only as an allegorical or metaphorical object lesson with archetypal undertones.

11. Rule 6 from his book: “Get your own house in order.” Ok, stuff parents say…how profoundly insightful. Oh brother…

12. “Overcome your Nihilism!” My reply: Without Salvation through Christ? Good luck…

I actually have a friend who recently “came to Christ,” and he said it was from listening to Jordan Peterson. But when I started talking to this friend about how we are all fallen from Original Sin, he said he had no sin. He was a good and loving person, like Christ, and to him Christ was a model to follow, only…not his savior, literally.

Again, this is all Peterson’s Gnostic Luciferian interpretation of Christ as an archetypal energy rather than a literal Savior, which he got from Jungian metaphysical analysis, which Jung, in turn, had extracted and repacked from ancient Gnostic Luciferian mythologies and doctrines.

Subsequently, Peterson brings people to a New Age interpretation of Christ, which teaches that Christ is merely a model for you to emulate, a metaphysical ideal infused with archetypal properties that you should identify with in order to become Christ, yourself. It is the same view propagated by the epistemological cartels of New Age Spiritualism and the Theosophical Societies of the last century, where Darwinian Evolutionary Theory was used to advance a doctrine related to the Evolution of Consciousness, culminating in the transformation of Man into a God Man. We know this process as Apotheosis.

In their eyes, Christ was merely another God-Man, like Buddha and Krishna, who showed “The Way” of becoming a God.

Peterson artfully avoids ever saying that Christ is a literal Savior. Pay careful attention to what he is actually saying when you listen to him. Rather, Peterson teaches that your CONSCIOUSNESS is the key to your Redemption and Salvation, just as The Gnostic Luciferian Occultists did.

Again, this is not Christian, and Christ never taught what Peterson is peddling.