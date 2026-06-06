Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Kevin Love's avatar
Kevin Love
13h

Hi Greg. Were you ever a professor in sciences? I thought you were and I told someone about you and thought you had been accredited in the field of science.

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1 reply by Gregory Lessing Garrett
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
15h

It will continue to Our Lord’s return. Pray it’s soon . 🙏

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