The Fake Alien Narrative Continues...
They Are No Longer Hiding It:
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
They Are No Longer Hiding It:
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
Hi Greg. Were you ever a professor in sciences? I thought you were and I told someone about you and thought you had been accredited in the field of science.
It will continue to Our Lord’s return. Pray it’s soon . 🙏