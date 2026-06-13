The Fake Alien Contact Psyop Was Always About Destroying Christianity
In this clip, Jay Dyer connects Spielberg’s framing of UFO disclosure to older academic discussions about how extraterrestrial narratives could challenge the biblical worldview, including the Brookings Report, UFO religion, modern mythology, and Fr. Seraphim Rose’s warnings about the demonic spiritual dimension of the fake alien contact phenomenon. Is “alien disclosure” really about science, or is it being used to reshape how people think about Christianity, the Creator, and Man’s unique position at the center of the Cosmos?
Christians Need to Hear What Spielberg Just Said About Disclosure Day:
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Isn’t that special, today, on discloser day, space X is adopted on the stock exchange. Trillions being invested in a fraudster , who not long tricked investors into believing he was setting up a mars colony 🤔hmm I guess Wall Street didn’t want that information getting into the hands of those savvy investors who of course did full due diligence!
It's crazy....and will be interesting to watch the hordes of people falling for it. I venture to guess that "half" of the people falling for it will be fake too, all promoted by AI and algorithms....you know, to get the herd to follow.