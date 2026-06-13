In this clip, Jay Dyer connects Spielberg’s framing of UFO disclosure to older academic discussions about how extraterrestrial narratives could challenge the biblical worldview, including the Brookings Report, UFO religion, modern mythology, and Fr. Seraphim Rose’s warnings about the demonic spiritual dimension of the fake alien contact phenomenon. Is “alien disclosure” really about science, or is it being used to reshape how people think about Christianity, the Creator, and Man’s unique position at the center of the Cosmos?

Christians Need to Hear What Spielberg Just Said About Disclosure Day: