Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
8h

Isn’t that special, today, on discloser day, space X is adopted on the stock exchange. Trillions being invested in a fraudster , who not long tricked investors into believing he was setting up a mars colony 🤔hmm I guess Wall Street didn’t want that information getting into the hands of those savvy investors who of course did full due diligence!

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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
6h

It's crazy....and will be interesting to watch the hordes of people falling for it. I venture to guess that "half" of the people falling for it will be fake too, all promoted by AI and algorithms....you know, to get the herd to follow.

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