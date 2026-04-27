Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
8h

Jesus Christ is an allegory for the Sun. God’s risen Sun. Jesus symbolizes the two fishes. The age of Pisces.

Great Reset enters the age of Aquarius. Find the man with the water pitcher and enter his house…

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1 reply by Gregory Lessing Garrett
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Qlqxxqq
8h

Hollywood is at it again! Bringing back the Steven Spielberg ET classic newest version of the satanic alien agenda, coming to a theater this June. They never stop initiating another generation of young minds to cognitive dissonance. Thx for sharing.

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