The fake alien contact narrative, often tied to concepts like Project Blue Beam and movies like Close Encounters of The Third Kind, represents one of the most elaborate deceptions proposed in modern conspiracy and eschatological thought. Proponents argue it is not mere science fiction or government psyop but a coordinated spiritual assault designed to erode traditional faiths, particularly Christianity, and initiate humanity into a Luciferian worldview that culminates in demonic control. This essay explores the origins, mechanisms, and purported spiritual implications of this narrative, drawing from biblical warnings, historical claims, and cultural patterns.

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND - Official Trailer:

While much has changed in the film industry over the past 40 years, one thing remains true today: Wyoming’s Devils Tower National Monument is one of the most recognizable filming locations in history. The star of Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1977 sci-fi thriller, Close Encounters of the Third Kind:

Origins: Project Blue Beam and the New World Order Blueprint

The concept gained prominence through Canadian journalist Serge Monast in the 1990s. Monast alleged that NASA, in collaboration with the United Nations and global elites, planned a multi-phase operation to dismantle existing religions and install a one-world government and New Age religion headed by an Antichrist figure. Central to this was the use of advanced holographic technology, electromagnetic mind control, and staged events to simulate supernatural phenomena.

Monast Outlined Four Steps:

1. Engineered archaeological “discoveries” to undermine religious foundations (e.g., reinterpreting historical artifacts to question Abrahamic faiths).

2. A massive “space show” projecting holographic images of deities, UFOs, or messianic figures in the skies, tailored to regional beliefs.

3. Two-way electronic thought control via low-frequency waves to induce telepathic communication or mass hallucinations.

4. Supernatural manifestations, including staged alien invasions or salvations, to terrorize or unify populations under a new authority.

This framework has been linked to broader New World Order theories, where a global elite seeks centralized control. The “alien contact” element serves as the ultimate unifier: an external threat (or benevolent savior) that transcends national and religious divisions, compelling humanity to surrender sovereignty to a technocratic or spiritual hierarchy.

The Narrative in Contemporary Discourse

Recent years have seen heightened discussion around UFO/UAP disclosure, government hearings, whistleblowers, and even domain registrations like alien.gov. Some interpret official interest—under various administrations—as preparation for “full disclosure.” Critics within certain Christian and alternative circles counter that this is not a revelation of extraterrestrial life but a manufactured event. They point to parallels with historical “encounters”: medieval accounts of demons or incubi/succubi share traits with modern abduction reports, including telepathy, sexual experimentation, paralysis, and messages promoting a syncretic spirituality that downplays sin, judgment, or exclusive salvation through Christ.

A recurring claim is that apparent “alien” entities behave like interdimensional beings rather than biological travelers from distant stars. Reports of encounters ceasing upon invocation of Jesus’ name fuel arguments that these are demonic manifestations masquerading as advanced life forms. Biblical passages are frequently cited, such as 2 Thessalonians 2:9-11, describing the “lawless one” whose coming involves “power, signs, and lying wonders” and a “strong delusion“ sent by God to those who reject truth. Proponents see staged alien contact as fulfilling this: a technological or spiritual sleight-of-hand that reinterprets angels, fallen entities, and end-times prophecy through a materialist, cosmic lens.

Luciferian Initiation: From Deception to Demonic Control

The core thesis is that the narrative facilitates a Luciferian initiation—a voluntary or coerced embrace of a worldview in which humanity “evolves” beyond outdated moral constraints to achieve godlike status through knowledge, technology, or hybridization with “higher beings.”

In this framing:

1. Traditional Christianity is portrayed as primitive or divisive.

2. “Aliens” deliver messages of unity, environmentalism, or spiritual ascension that echo Gnostic or New Age ideas—secret knowledge (gnosis) liberating humanity from a flawed creator.

3. Acceptance requires renouncing exclusive faith claims, aligning with a universal “cosmic brotherhood.”

This mirrors interpretations of Lucifer not as a cartoonish devil but as a bringer of light and forbidden wisdom (as in some esoteric traditions). The “initiation” could involve public rituals, oaths, or technological interfaces (e.g., neural links or virtual realities) presented as benevolent upgrades. Critics argue the endgame is demonic control: entities gaining legalistic access to human will through deception and consent, leading to possession, hybrid programs (echoing Genesis 6 “Nephilim” accounts of fallen angels interbreeding with humans), or a hive-mind subservience under an Antichrist system.

Cultural conditioning plays a key role—decades of media (films like Close Encounters of The Third Kind, Independence Day, or Arrival) normalize the idea, while abduction lore and channeled “messages” promote pantheism or rejection of biblical authority. If a mass event occurs—holographic fleets, telepathic contact, or “miraculous” interventions—it could shatter worldviews, driving people toward the only apparent explanation: submission to the new paradigm.

Arrival Scene | CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND (1977) Movie CLIP HD:

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) | Communicating with Aliens | Richard Dreyfuss, Teri Garr:

Secular analysts acknowledge that disclosure could be weaponized for social control: fear of invasion could justify surveillance, resource centralization, or loss of freedoms. From a truth-seeking perspective, extraordinary claims (whether aliens or demons) demand extraordinary evidence. Patterns in reports—hostility to certain faiths, focus on human “upgrades,” and avoidance of empirical falsifiability—warrant caution regardless of one’s spiritual framework.

Conclusion: Vigilance in an Age of Wonders

The fake alien contact narrative, whether a literal plot or interpretive lens, highlights humanity’s vulnerability to deception amid rapid technological and cultural change. It warns that signs and wonders alone do not validate truth; discernment rooted in reason, historical consistency, and moral clarity is essential. Biblical admonitions emphasize testing spirits and holding to core realities: the universe’s intelligibility, human dignity, and resistance to forces that reduce persons to manipulable units.

Whether viewed through a strictly materialist, psychological, or spiritual lens, the push toward uncritical acceptance of “contact” risks eroding autonomy. True initiation—into understanding, not control—comes through humble pursuit of reality, not spectacle. In an era of holograms, AI, and blurred boundaries between physical and virtual, the greatest safeguard remains a commitment to truth over narrative, evidence over awe, and liberty over engineered unity. The cosmos may hold mysteries, but surrendering critical faculties to any “savior” from above—technological or otherwise—has historically not led to Salvation, but to deeper bondage, and worse demonic takeover.

Everyone Misunderstood Close Encounters (It’s Not About Aliens):

Jay Dyer dissects Close Encounters of the Third Kind as a foundational Hollywood movie for the UFO mythos — tracing how the film reframes fear into salvation, merges religion with spectacle, and conditions audiences toward a unified belief system built on contact with “higher” beings.

In this clip, Jay and Tristan unpack:

👽 Alien narrative as programming — repetition, entrainment, and subconscious association with “disclosure” imagery

🧠 Psychological conditioning — cinema shaping perception of unknown phenomena through mass exposure

🎬 Horror-to-salvation inversion — abduction terror transformed into a redemptive, “chosen” experience

🙏 New religion framework — obsession, devotion, and total life reorientation around alien contact

👨‍👩‍👧 Breakdown of the family — fixation overriding relationships, morality, and social order

⛰ High-place symbolism — Devils Tower as a ritual site, an ascent motif, and a meeting point between realms

🎵 Initiation through signal — tones, light, and telepathic communication as gateways to transformation

👼 Angel-of-light imagery — benevolent presentation masking deeper ambiguity or deception

🧪 Trauma & transformation — abduction, psychological fracture, and identity restructuring

🧬 “Chosen” individuals — selection, hierarchy, and initiation into a higher order

🏛 Government orchestration — secrecy, staged narratives, and controlled environments guiding the event

🧫 False-flag setup — fabricated biohazards, evacuations, and mass compliance mechanisms

😷 Fear conditioning — chemical threats, masking, and population control as prelude to revelation

🏴 Hidden power structures — black-ops factions, symbolic authority, and unelected control systems

🧠 Hypnosis & communication tech — light, sound, and psychological manipulation as tools of contact

🛸 Alien-as-elite metaphor — higher beings reflecting a self-perceived “evolved” ruling class

🧪 Human experimentation motif — population as subjects, mirroring both alien and institutional behavior

📡 Occult & scientific overlap — researchers, symbolism, and hidden belief systems behind investigation

🌍 One-world synthesis — contact narrative as a unifying myth transcending existing religions

⚔️ Cold War backdrop — surveillance infrastructure, space programs, and global systems emerging from the era

🚀 External threat paradigm — alien presence as catalyst for global unity and centralized control

Jay Dyer is an author, comedian, and TV presenter known for his deep analysis of Hollywood, geopolitics, and culture. His graduate work focused on psychological warfare and film, and he is the author of two books, Esoteric Hollywood 1, 2, and 3, and the co-creator and co-host of the television show Hollywood Decoded. He has been featured on numerous popular shows and podcasts, in debates with some of the world’s top debaters, and as a fill-in host for some of the largest US radio shows.

Repackaging Heaven and Angelic Beings as Outer Space and Alien Life: How Ancient Gnosticism Became Modern Day Astronomy and Astrophysics

Will Goodrich:

GODS WHO DIE LIKE MEN... (Aliens, Enoch & the Divine Council Controversy):

https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3/gods-who-die-like-men...-(aliens,-enoch:6

Astronomy as Thinly Veiled Astrology: Enclosed Cosmology, Mystery Babylon, and Outer Space Mythology

(Adapted From Will Goodrich)

Classical Roman, Greek, Norse, Celtic etc…mythology has long been a preferred vehicle of transmitting and cloaking ancient Gnostic teachings with its grandiose menagerie of stories and characters serving as archetypes for deeper esoteric themes and shadowy spiritual personalities. Owing to this long lineage of mythological tradition, The Fallen Angels in The Bible who rebelled with Lucifer and fell to Earth have had their exploits and praises told and retold through countless ancient mythological legends. Through this process of narrative alterations, the truth of Biblical events has become obscured and mythologized though the repackaging of Biblical text as mythological narrative.

Ironically, the mystical traditions that such myths relate are regarded by the majority of people as nothing more than fictional myths and fairytales, but by the initiated, these same myths are regarded as ancient truths, and moreover, by many occult initiates as keys to the eventual fulfillment of that ancient Luciferian promise of Apotheosis: “Ye shall be as Gods.” And truly, this quest for the evolution into Godhood has never died out. It has, in fact, only increased in fervor and resolve, being led through the centuries by certain clandestine entities who claim to lead the way to ascension through enlightenment.

The Mick Puts it Well:

“…all bringing us to the Man made “alien” invasion, using hidden higher tech and the indoctrination of the “cosmos” to reinforce superior global leadership as alien savior’s, and a New Order with everyone amazed and obedient, and with constant tracking of everything, enabling the “magical” management and enslavement of the human race”.

It is crucial to realize that “Outer Space”, and all that is purported to exist beyond the known uppermost layer of The Earth’s atmosphere, is really an occult metaphor for esoteric spiritual concepts. In essence, Outer Space, with its alleged cosmic events and forces, is merely an occult religion. These cosmic events and forces do not, in fact, exist in the real physical world. Contrary to popular belief, NASA has never seen anything beyond The Firmament, also referred to as “The Van Allen Radiation Belts”, any more than George Lucas has. In fact, they BOTH have used Green Screen technologies to achieve the same illusion of Outer Space for the continued amusement and indoctrination of the masses into an occult, Jesuit Vatican designed religion called, “Astrophysics”, where Heliocentrism is a form of Pagan Sun worship.

Nevertheless, we live in a world where the vast majority of people sincerely believe evolution to be a scientifically established fact, completely oblivious to the fact that this idea of the universe springing forth from an infinitely compacted singularity is one that traces back into the bowels of Greek Gnosticism, Eastern Mysticism, and Kabbalistic Occultism. In fact, Evolution is a central component of Luciferian Cosmology, repackaged into a simplified Atheistic form fit for consumption by the unsuspecting masses.

Astronomy and Astrophysics: Modern Outer Space Mythology

And so, due to the millions blinded by the pseudoscientific veneer of modern science, humanity continues to look up to the Stars for its answers concerning Mankind’s origins and future, rather than looking on the Earth. So many people gaze up towards what they think are the planets, but which are simply “wandering stars” and then even further beyond these luminaries to imagine that they are looking back into history into billions of light years. It is as though a spell has been cast upon the minds of the world by the Scientism Priests of Astronomy and Astrophysics, such that they think that they gaze out into lightyears whenever they look upwards instead of seeing what is right before them a few thousand miles away: (i.e. The Sun, The Moon, The Stars and The Wandering Stars (“Planets”).

The occultist’s lustful dreams of transcendent experience, and the NASA fan boy’s boundless zest for space exploration, mediated and parceled out to both of them in the guise of Astronomy, thinly veiling the enduring ancient practices of Astrology, dictate much of what passes for modern science. For what does Astrology teach about these “planets”, “spheres”, and “wandering stars”? Were they not regarded, since ancient times by virtually every mystical tradition, as embodying and signifying various interdimensional realms, metaphysical landscapes, cosmic influence, and categories of Dominion, both within the life of the individual and the group as a whole? The Bible refers to certain angelic beings in terms of powers and principalities, and indeed, this is exactly how Astronomy should be understood. These various descriptions of planets or worlds are being equated with areas of Dominion on various spiritual planes, which are at the same time being equated with various figures in The Pantheon of Greek and Roman Gods, including Apollo, Artemis, Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Neptune.

The Kabbalistic Tree of Life: Sefirot and Planets

And simultaneously, The “Planets” are also being equated with various chakras or power centers within the human body, which is how the occult interpret celestial bodies. The Kabbalistic Tree of Life claims to represent this same array of power centers or spheres, and occult teachers, such as the renowned, Manley P. Hall, openly connected the Sefirot spheres from The Kabbalistic Tree of Life to the planets and to Astrology, as well. These are just different ways of trying to embody the same thing…this hierarchy of realms, if you will, all connected and all said to be in need of being held in proper balance. Sefirot, meaning emanations, are the 10 attributes/emanations in Kabbalah, through which Ein Sof reveals itself and continuously creates both the physical realm and the chain of higher metaphysical realms. We see this being represented in a slightly different way in the Kabbalistic depiction of the iron, sulfur, and the ten emanations of God.

Of course, the term of God is used in a rather Pantheistic sense in both the occult and modern science. Both domains teach that The Cosmos s essentially God, and so, all you need to do is realize this and then merge with it to gain its universal power. And so, each Sefirot emanation corresponds to a different dimension of reality, all connected, and all again said to be in balance with one another.

Celestial Spheres

Now quickly turn and contemplate this in comparison to the early conceptions of the solar system as imagined by men like Copernicus and Kepler, prior to Newton’s mathematical derivations or “divinations” of elliptical orbits. The planets were regarded as existing in a number of concentric rings, the eventual number of heavenly bodies being named by science. And if we include The Sun, ironically, it mirrors the number of emanations described by the Kabbalah. The celestial spheres, or celestial orbs, were the fundamental entities of the cosmological models developed by Plato, Eudoxus, Aristotle, Ptolemy, Copernicus, and others. In these celestial models, the apparent motions of the fixed stars and planets are accounted for by treating them as embedded in rotating spheres made of an Aetherial, transparent fifth element (quintessence), like jewels set in orbs. Since it was believed that the fixed stars did not change their positions relative to one another, it was argued that they must be on the surface of a single starry sphere.

Masonry and The Occult in NASA and Science

And so, again I returned back to this question, which so many people like to ask in regards to the reason as to why the powers that shouldn’t be would go to so much effort and expense to fake not just Moon landings, but an entire cosmological framework, which starts at The Big Bang and then pushes forward all the way to the Apotheosis of Man. I should remind you also that the very same Pantheon of Greek and Roman Gods, including Apollo, Artemis, Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Neptune, are found in Masonry, NASA, and Astronomy. The coincidence of this helps to reveal how the occult and science are one and the same at the epistemological level.

We have seen the fingerprints of Masonic occultism plastered all over NASA since the beginning, with the very same Gnostic mythology being alluded to, again, and again, and again in the naming of not just the spacecraft in space missions, but in the naming of almost every alleged new discovery in The Cosmos. Do we not realize that the reason for all of this ritualistic dissemination of symbolism is not merely to gain our subconscious approval or to drain our spiritual energy, and so forth, but also I would see it with extreme conviction at this point that the primary drive for embedding these ancient mystical concepts into a false narrative of scientific materialism is what Alice Bailey spoke about in her Externalization of The Hierarchy, with its agenda of bringing this ancient Babylonian mystery school religion out of the shadows and into the mainstream. When then late Bill Cooper made his analysis of Kubrick’s film, 2001, he spoke about it representing the ancient mystery religion practiced in secret, not meant for the “profane” and ordinary person, but I believe that now more than ever we can see that the drive behind this massive scale cinematic event we call science is to, in fact, beckon us, the ignorant masses, the “profane”, towards despising our own excluded position in order to re-kindle a burning desire to obtain the same secret knowledge that this vast collection of modern Outer Space mythology is bringing about.

In Summary:

The Luciferian Elite Technocracy have used the Celestial Cosmos narrative to indoctrinate the world into their Satanic Transhumanism religion of attaining Apotheosis though secret knowledge, which includes their demonic fake alien contact narrative, as well as Artificial Intelligence. The Luciferian Elite desire to become God though Apotheosis. Apotheosis is the glorification of a subject to divine level and most commonly, the treatment of a human like a God. The term has meanings in theology, where it refers to a belief, and in art, where it refers to a genre. In theology, Apotheosis refers to the idea that an individual has been raised to Godlike stature. In analyzing ancient secret societies, we can easily see how modern Astronomy, Cosmology, and Astrophysics are merely a repackaging of ancient doctrines leading to Occult Apotheosis, which in turn, allows us to understand how the Gnostic Luciferian religion works to seduce Mankind with their Ascension Theology and Satanic Cosmic Consciousness Agenda. The driving force behind this agenda is Outer Space travel, of course. Nevertheless, in the context of the Earth being Flat and there being no Outer Space, it readily becomes apparent that the Transhumanistic Agenda for Space Travel is merely a ruse or ploy for Elite Transhumanistic Luciferians to push their occult interdimensional ideologies. Since getting to things that are light-years away is patently absurd with any technology, it becomes clear that the entire interstellar travel idea was always and continues to be merely a set up to higher dimensional existence. The Transhumanists regard Outer Space, itself, as an archetypal representation of a kind of spiritual bridge to higher consciousness. Additionally, they have made Outer Space very seductive and attractive to the masses through its portrayal as an exciting realm in Hollywood films. There are romantic space operas like Jupiter Ascending with lovers battling aliens in space. They make Outer Space sleek and sexy whenever they can to seduce the interest of the typical movie goer. There are “high sea adventures” like the swashbuckling Star Wars series. There are intricately laced occult stories, like Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, where the occult agenda for Artificial Intelligence and Apotheosis are unveiled to the audience, as well as the idea of Alien Ancestors as the “Genetic Architects” of Mankind.