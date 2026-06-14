Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
34m

I liked Eben Alexander’s book. I hope there is a nice place for every soul at the end of their journey “In my father’s house are many rooms…”

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture