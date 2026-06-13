Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Craig
23m

Amen, well said deep dive of Gnosticism which has infiltrated Christianity for centuries, unfortunately.

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