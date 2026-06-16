“The ego is still behind the desire for ego-death, and the desire to be egoless is still a desire, shadows in disguise, wearing the garb of liberation, but actually cloaked in self-deception and grandiosity.”

--Gregory Lessing Garrett

The emphasis upon Eastern Mystical centered non-identification with the mind’s flow of thoughts, ego non-attachment philosophies, and ego dissolution practices can easily lead to crippled problem-solving abilities, an excuse to achieve nothing in life while seeking egoless “liberation” instead, and an ultimate infantilization of the self while hypocritically depending upon the rest of the world who does not seek such ego liberation for food, shelter, goods and services, and protection.

The Ego is Still Behind the Desire For Ego-Death, and The Desire to be Egoless is Still a Desire:

When a person decides to attempt to disassociate from the ego and transcend personal self-identity through various Eastern Mystical philosophies and practices, the ego is still the agent behind such an endeavor. As such, regardless of any efforts to become egoless, the ego, which is simply the sense of self that allows one to effectively navigate reality safely, is still behind the goal of ego dissolution. And further, the desire to be egoless is still a desire. Carl Jung even warned us to beware of the parts of ourselves that pretend to be beyond the ego and “holy”. They’re just shadows in disguise, wearing the garb of liberation, but actually cloaked in self-deception and grandiosity.

The word “ego” is Latin for “I.” Philosophers like René Descartes in the 1600s explored the conscious, rational self (“I think, therefore I am”). Later philosophers, including Immanuel Kant and David Hume, extensively debated the nature of the “self” and how the mind perceives reality. Pioneers like Pierre Janet and William James were investigating consciousness, the sense of self, and the subconscious before Freud’s work. Eventually, we see the idea of the ego emerge as a Freudian term and is a central component of Sigmund Freud’s structural model of the psyche, alongside the id (the primitive, instinctual drives) and the superego (the moral conscience reinforced by culture).

In Freud’s psychoanalytic theory, the ego is the rational, partly conscious part of the mind. Its primary job is to mediate between the impulsive desires of the id and the strict moral standards of the superego, all while navigating the practical constraints of the real world. It operates on what Freud called “The Reality Principle” to delay instant gratification in favor of socially acceptable and realistic outcomes that enable a person to achieve, excel, flourish, and navigate the world effectively and maturely.

Unfortunately, Easter Mysticism, which is nothing more than Anti-Christian occultism when placed beneath the microscope of reality-based outcomes, encourages the futile chase of “ego death,” thinking it’s some noble pursuit to transcend personal identity and self-wholeness. Ironically and paradoxically, this quest for ego dissolution merely hides another ego-driven mask, another ego game, a trick instigated by the ego so it can remain in the spotlight, undetected by the ego itself.

This leads to a self-referential trap of spiritual bypassing or the illusion of ego-death. A “self-referential trap” occurs when a statement, system, or belief is applied to itself, resulting in a logical paradox, infinite loop, or contradiction. When the ego launches a crusade to annihilate itself, it can result in nothing other than a hyper-inflation of the ego in the name of erasing itself from existence, perhaps one of the greatest self-deceptions in all of Eastern Mystical teachings. If we try to get rid of the ego, it will retreat and then sneak up on us masquerading as a “Higher Self”, which inevitably amounts to a grandiose sense of self, far greater than it was when it was simply a sense of personal identity existing within an ocean of other personal identities. In other words, it becomes an ego that survives through shapeshifting.

Paradoxically, and sometimes quite dangerously, it becomes an ego that re-animates and inflates itself as spiritually superior to all others through the proclamation of its non-existence, inciting the adept to feel as if he/she is the spiritual harbinger to the world, given the task of leading others on the path to universal spiritual liberation and higher consciousness, a Guru incarnate of Animus Mundi. Animus Mundi, or more commonly Anima Mundi, is Latin for “world soul”, which is an ancient philosophical concept proposing that The Cosmos is a living, interconnected organism with its own intrinsic soul and intelligence, much like a human body is animated by an individual soul, otherwise regarded as a divine force, known as The Logos, an organizing principle that governs The Cosmos, preventing it from falling into random chaos. When the ego parodically exalts itself through the self-deception of non-existence, it can easily adopt a self-derived and self-given responsibility to teach others to practice ego self-erasure, as well. This is the very operating system and driving engine behind Eastern Mystical cults that preach the necessity of ego-death as a necessary conduit and mechanism for spiritual liberation.

Conversely, when we accept the ego as an integral part of existence, allowing it to flourish, inform, and be seen and heard, rather than rejecting it or attempting to eradicate or transcend it, it loses its tyrannical grip. It takes a backseat, allowing one’s personal identity to stabilize, create, innovate, help others, and continue to explore the ontological problem of existence, unabated by the prison self-erasure. The ontological problem of existence is the philosophical inquiry into what it means for something to “be.” At its core, it asks: “What is existence itself, how does being differ from non-being, and why is there something rather than nothing?” However, with an intact ego and personal identity, these questions are proposed and pondered from the stability of a recognized self rather than the vacuous thoughtlessness of a disembodied mind, constantly infantilizing itself by refusing to develop its mental contents in the name of becoming “pure awareness” without mental obstruction or intellectual intrusion.

It is impossible to transcend the mind and the intellect completely through the Eastern Mystical practice of non-identification with thoughts, because the human mind possesses a cerebral cortex, which must remain active, robust, and thinking to navigate reality and keep the human body and brain alive. We cannot survive as a “blank mental slate,” which is why the Eastern Mystical attempt to continually “clear the mind” is dangerous to survival requirements.

It is Literally Impossible to Completely Transcend The Mind and Intellect in The Way Eastern Mysticism Suggests, Precisely Because of Human Neurobiology:

The Cerebral Cortex and Survival:

The human cerebral cortex (especially the neocortex) is the most distinctive part of our brain.

It handles:

· Executive function: planning, decision-making, problem-solving.

· Sensory integration and perception of reality.

· Language, abstract reasoning, memory formation/retrieval.

· Voluntary motor control and navigation of the physical world.

· Social cognition, prediction, and threat assessment.

These are not optional luxuries. They are required for survival, and cannot be overridden by any futile attempt to non-identify with the contents of the mind, nor dissuaded by attempting to avoid and evade emotional cues and impulses. Thoughts and emotions are survival mechanisms, not hindrances to liberation. Without them, the human organism could not survive. They inform us about external threats, how to problem solve for survival purposes, as well as who we can trust and why.

The autonomic nervous system (brainstem, etc.) handles basics like heartbeat and breathing, but the cortex is what allows you to:

· Detect and avoid dangers (a predator, traffic, spoiled food, social conflicts).

· Acquire resources (food, shelter, medicine).

· Maintain the body (seeking water when thirsty, treating injury, regulating temperature behaviorally).

· Learn from experience and adapt.

Damage or severe suppression of cortical function (stroke, trauma, anesthesia, advanced neurodegeneration) demonstrably impairs or ends the ability to live independently. A “blank mental slate” — total absence of thought, identification, or cognitive processing — is not a higher state; it is incompatible with continued existence in a dynamic environment. Even minimal consciousness requires ongoing cortical activity.

What Eastern Practices Actually Do (and Don’t Do):

Admittedly, practices like non-identification with thoughts (e.g., Buddhist mindfulness/vipassana, Advaita Vedanta “neti neti,” Zen “no-mind”/mushin, or witnessing in various traditions) are semi-valuable tools with measurable benefits.

Neuroimaging studies show meditation can:

· Reduce activity in the default mode network (DMN) associated with rumination and ego-narrative.

· Increase attention regulation and emotional regulation.

· Alter gamma waves, thicken certain cortical areas with long-term practice, and lower stress hormones.

However, these states are not a complete cessation of mind or intellect:

· Thoughts still arise. The practice is typically observing or disidentifying from them, not erasing the machinery that produces them. Even in deep samadhi or jhana states, practitioners report awareness, and brain scans show altered but active patterns — not flatlining.

· “Clearing the mind” is temporary and contextual (e.g., during sitting meditation). Returning to daily life requires re-engaging the intellect for basic tasks: walking without falling, cooking, communicating, and earning a living.

· Claims of permanent “transcendence of the mind” often describe a shift in perspective (seeing thoughts as transient phenomena rather than “self”) or rare, unstable peak experiences. They do not eliminate the need for a functional cerebral cortex. Historical and modern accounts of realized masters show them still thinking, teaching, writing texts, debating, eating, and navigating society.

A permanent “blank slate” would resemble Akinetic Mutism, a neurological condition where an individual is awake and visually aware, yet unable to speak (mutism) or move (akinesia), as well as severe dissociation, or a “vegetative state”, not liberation. The body would fail quickly without cortical oversight.

Why Continual “Clearing of The Mind” is Potentially Very Dangerous:

Pushing thought non-identification or “no-thought” as a 24/7 ideal creates real risks:

· Neglect of Reality-Testing: Chronic detachment can impair risk assessment, leading to accidents, exploitation, or failure to address health issues.

· Cognitive Deficits: Over-suppression of thought can mimic or exacerbate conditions like depression, depersonalization-derealization disorder, or prefrontal hypoactivity. Some long-term meditators report “dark night” experiences involving profound disorientation.

· Survival Mismatch: Humans are not sessile ascetics in caves forever. We evolved as active, social, tool-using primates. Evolution selected for a powerful, restless cortex because passivity = death in ancestral environments. Modern safety nets (society, technology) mask this, but they still rely on other people’s thinking minds.

· Physiological Toll: Extreme practices (prolonged fasting + meditation retreats) have led to documented cases of psychosis, malnutrition, or death. The brain consumes ~20% of the body’s energy; starving it of engagement has consequences.

Traditional texts often acknowledge this. Buddhism distinguishes right mindfulness from wrong or excessive practice. Many realized figures, including the Buddha himself, after alleged “enlightenment”, continued to use intellect for teaching and organization. Monastic rules exist precisely because total disengagement requires institutional support from thinking laypeople.

A More Realistic View of “Transcendence”: Training Metacognition:

Through training metacognition, thoughts lose their tyrannical grip, identification with the ego-narrative weakens, and equanimity increases. This is profoundly useful for reducing suffering, as empirical studies on meditation for anxiety, pain, and addiction confirm. But the hardware (cortex + limbic system + body) remains. Complete transcendence of mind would require transcending biology itself, uploading consciousness, evolving a new organism, or literal death. Short of that, the intellect must stay active, robust, and engaged.

Eastern Mysticism may offer techniques on how to use the mind more skillfully (i.e., less attachment, more presence, a mitigation of the emotional reactive impulses), but it does not, and cannot, grant escape from the biological necessity of having an active and thought-filled mind. The attempt to live as a permanent blank slate is not enlightenment. It is a misunderstanding that courts self-harm. Conversely, a balanced integration of contemplative insight with clear, functional thinking is the practical path to “liberation” that a non-identification with all cerebral processes can never achieve.

The Egoless Self-Trap:

The “Egoless Self-Trap”, often referred to as the “Spiritual Ego Trap”, or “Egolessness Paradox”, occurs when the desire to be “egoless” or “enlightened” is co-opted by the ego itself. Instead of achieving true humility, the mind secretly prides itself on its perceived lack of ego, creating a new, elevated, and self-inflated ego identity.

Why the Trap Happens:

The core psychological mechanism functions in a few distinct ways:

· Spiritual Superiority: Believing your mindfulness, detachment, or practices make you “better” or “more evolved” than those still operating from a conventional mindset.

· The “I” Illusion: The ego is highly adaptable. When you attempt to kill it, the ego simply shifts its focus. Instead of identifying with material possessions or status, it identifies with your spiritual progress, effectively making the “egoless self” its new project.

· Subtle Grandiosity: Some fall into a “negative inflation” where they view themselves as profoundly flawed or uniquely burdened, placing themselves at the center of their own universe of fault.

How to Recognize It:

You might be caught in this trap if you find yourself:

· Judging others for being “less awake” or too materialistic.

· Feeling a need to broadcast or validate your spiritual progress to others.

· Frustrated with yourself for “having an ego” rather than simply observing it.

Eastern mystical traditions, particularly strands of Buddhism, Advaita Vedanta, and related practices, emphasize observing thoughts without identification, non-attachment to the ego (the sense of a separate, desiring “I”), and practices aimed at ego dissolution or transcendence toward liberation (Nirvana, Moksha). Again, though, these practices can potentially yield genuine benefits like reduced reactivity, greater equanimity, and insight into impermanence, when emphasized one-sidedly or misinterpreted, especially in modern Western adaptations, they readily produce the downsides of impaired practical agency, motivational collapse, psychological infantilization, and a form of hypocrisy. Healthier versions (e.g., “skillful means” in Buddhism or Karma Yoga in the Gita) integrate detachment with engaged action. Misapplied, it cripples competence.

Non-Identification with Thoughts and Problem-Solving:

The core instruction is to treat the stream of thoughts, emotions, and self-narratives as transient phenomena—not “me.” This fosters mindfulness and can break rumination cycles. Yet it risks undermining the focused, analytical, and goal-directed thinking essential for problem-solving.

· Persistent problems (engineering challenges, resource allocation, conflict resolution, innovation) require identifying with a goal, modeling scenarios, iterating on failures, and sustaining motivation through a sense of personal stake. Radical non-identification can flatten this: why invest deeply in “illusory” mental constructs or outcomes if all is Maya (illusion) or empty of inherent self?

· In extremes, it cultivates a passive observer stance. Decision-making suffers because preferences, risk assessment, and long-term planning feel like egoic attachments to transcend. Empirical observation of some long-term practitioners shows detachment that borders on apathy toward worldly optimization.

Non-Attachment and the Excuse for Inaction:

· Non-attachment (Vairagya, non-clinging) targets craving as the root of suffering. The ideal is freedom from compulsive desire. In practice, this easily becomes a rationalization for low ambition or avoidance of responsibility.

· “Letting go” of goals, success, relationships, or material concerns can slide into disengagement: pursuing career excellence, building institutions, or even maintaining fitness feels like egoic striving. Why achieve when liberation lies in egoless presence?

· This is a classic form of spiritual bypassing: using transcendent ideals to sidestep psychological or practical work. Unresolved issues (ambition, fear of failure, relational wounds) get reframed as “ego” to be dissolved rather than addressed.

· Historically and socially, full renunciation often depended on lay supporters who engaged productively. Modern solo practitioners may romanticize this while contributing little, framing productivity as samsaric illusion. Critics note this produces “renunciation” that looks a lot like laziness or arrested development.

· Traditions themselves warn against this (e.g., the Gita critiques premature renunciation without preparation), but popular emphasis on “egoless liberation” as the supreme value amplifies the risk.

Ego Dissolution Practices Aim to Reveal a Deeper, Non-Dual Awareness, But The Result Often Resembles Infantilization:

Ego here refers to the functional self: agency, boundaries, responsibility, narrative continuity, and differentiated identity.

· Psychologically, a mature ego integrates drives, defers gratification, maintains accountability, and navigates social reality. Over-emphasizing dissolution can erode this, leading to passivity, emotional numbing, or avoidance of adult demands (”it’s all one, so why strive?”).

· The result resembles infantilization: reduced personal initiative, reliance on external structures or teachers/communities, and a childlike “flow” state without the executive function to sustain real-world outcomes. Some report dissociation-like effects mistaken for enlightenment.

· Without grounding in ethics, relationships, or contribution, it fosters dependency rather than autonomy. The “liberated” person may feel profound inner peace while functioning at a pre-adult level of self-management.

This isn’t necessarily inevitable. Integrated paths value “egoless” action (e.g., the Jivanmukta who acts without attachment), but the rhetoric of total ego death readily produces fragile, ungrounded selves.

Hypocrisy and Societal Dependence:

Societies that produce food, shelter, technology, medicine, rule of law, and defense rely on egoic traits: ambition, innovation, competition, long-term planning, and identification with roles and outcomes. The “egoless” practitioner who withdraws from these while depending on them creates a clear asymmetry.

· Monastic or renunciate models traditionally acknowledged this: ascetics were supported by householders whose “attached” labor enabled spiritual pursuits. Modern individual seekers often ignore this, consuming resources generated by ego-driven systems (capitalism, science, governance) while decrying them as illusory or lower.

· This is hypocritical parasitism when scaled: if everyone pursued radical ego dissolution and non-achievement, infrastructure would collapse, leaving no one to provide the basics. The philosophy externalizes costs onto those who maintain worldly competence.

· Philosophically, non-dualism can justify this (”all is Brahman/emptiness”), but it dodges the relative-level realities where suffering is real and agency matters. Critics see this as using absolute truth to bypass relative duties.

Broader Context and Balance:

These risks are well-documented in critiques of spiritual bypassing (John Welwood and others): spirituality masking avoidance, emotional immaturity, or superiority. Traditions contain correctives—engaged Buddhism, householder paths, emphasis on ethics (sila) and wisdom balanced with concentration—but popularization (books, retreats, psychedelics) often amplifies the escapist elements.

Western psychology highlights the value of a healthy ego for resilience and flourishing; radical dissolution without integration can mimic pathology. Societies thrive on balanced individuals who can detach when useful (resilience) but engage when needed (progress, care, responsibility).

In short, these practices offer tools for inner freedom but become liabilities when absolutized. They can dissolve useful distinctions and motivations, excuse withdrawal, weaken adult capacities, and free-ride on others’ efforts. Effective application requires integration with worldly competence, responsibility, and contribution—not replacement of the self with a quest for its erasure. Truth-seeking favors examining both the insights and the observable human costs.

What Do “Ego” and “Transcendence” Mean Here?

A strong, healthy ego (or sense of self) is the foundation for effective functioning, resilience, and genuine growth, while attempts to fully dissociate from or “transcend” it often lead to avoidance, instability, or incomplete development.

· Ego/Self: In psychology (Freud, Erikson, modern views), this refers to the rational, executive part of the psyche—your sense of “I,” identity, agency, boundaries, and self-worth. A healthy ego involves realistic self-esteem, emotional regulation, adaptability, and the ability to pursue goals while relating to others.

· Dissociating/Transcending The Ego: This draws from certain spiritual traditions (e.g., some interpretations of Buddhism, Advaita, or New Age ideas), aiming for “ego death,” no-self (Anatta), or oneness by dissolving personal identity. The goal is often liberation from suffering tied to attachment and separateness.

These aren’t always opposites. Many traditions and psychologists, notably Carl Jung, advocate ego integration rather than attempting to completely eradicate the ego.

Why a Healthy, Integrated Ego is Far Better Than Egolessness:

1. Psychological Resilience and Mental Health:

· High self-esteem and a strong, clear self-concept correlate with better outcomes: lower depression/anxiety, higher life satisfaction, stronger relationships, better coping with stress, and more proactive health behaviors. · A healthy ego acts as a mediator: It handles reality, sets boundaries, and integrates experiences. A weak or fragmented self leads to vulnerability, dissociative disorders, or passivity. · Research on “ego effectiveness” shows people with strong self-regulation (a healthy ego trait) engage more in positive behaviors, cope actively, and report higher daily satisfaction—even while handling responsibilities.

2. Agency, Achievement, And Real-World Functioning:

a. The ego drives decision-making, ambition, creativity, and responsibility. Without it, navigating careers, relationships, ethics, or daily survival becomes difficult. Evolution wired us for a coherent self to survive and thrive socially. b. Jung emphasized that the ego is vital: It emerges from the deeper Self (totality of the psyche) and serves as its representative in the world. Destroying or ignoring it risks catastrophe or mental illness; the goal is a right relationship where the ego aligns with (but isn’t obliterated by) the Self. c. Many spiritual paths acknowledge this: Build a stable ego first (especially in the “first half of life”), then expand awareness. Premature transcendence skips necessary development.

3. Better Relationships and Empathy:

a. A secure sense of self enables genuine connection, boundaries, and empathy. You relate from wholeness rather than needing others to complete you or escaping into detachment. b. Transcendent states can feel profound temporarily, but without integration, they foster isolation, superiority (”spiritual ego”), or avoidance of intimacy.

4. Sustainable Growth via Integration (Not Dissolution):

a. Jungian individuation: Strengthen the ego through shadow work (integrating repressed aspects), then align it with the larger Self. This builds wholeness, not fragmentation. b. Mindfulness and certain meditations offer benefits (presence, reduced reactivity) without requiring ego annihilation. A healthy ego makes these practices safer and more effective.

Risks and Pitfalls of Pursuing Ego Dissociation/Transcendence:

Spiritual Bypassing: Using “transcendence” to avoid pain, trauma, emotions, or responsibilities. This creates a new spiritual persona (still ego-driven) that denies the messy human side.

Psychological Harm: Rapid “ego death” (via psychedelics, intense practice, etc.) can cause fragmentation, anxiety, depersonalization, or inability to reintegrate. Without a strong ego foundation, people struggle to ground insights into daily life.

The Paradox: The drive to kill the ego is often egoic—ambitious, escapist, or perfectionistic. True maturity often looks like a flexible, transparent ego that serves higher purposes without claiming to be the whole story.

Practical Failure: Complete detachment can lead to irresponsibility, nihilism, or disconnection from life’s joys and duties. Most enlightened figures who functioned well (e.g., in teaching or service) retained operational selves.

A Balanced View: Healthy Ego as Vehicle:

The healthiest path isn’t ego worship (narcissism) or ego hatred (bypassing), but integration: Cultivate self-awareness, self-compassion, resilience, and purpose. Use practices like therapy, reflection, exercise, relationships, and meditation to strengthen the self while opening to broader awareness.

This aligns with evidence-based psychology and mature spiritual wisdom. A robust ego doesn’t trap you—it frees you to engage life fully, adapt, create, love, and occasionally glimpse the “beyond” from a stable center. Attempting to transcend without it is like trying to sail without a boat. Build the boat first.