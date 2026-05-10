The Earth-Moon Barycenter is the alleged common center of mass around which both bodies orbit, located about 4,670 km (2,900 miles) from Earth’s center. Because this point is inside Earth but not at its center, The Earth creates a “wobble” or small, monthly elliptical motion. This interaction means the Earth moves up to 5,000 km away from the center of this orbit.

Nevertheless, this is yet another imaginary motion that we never feel, of the 12 vectors of imaginary motion in the Heliocentric Model.

The Earth-Moon Barycenter: The Moon Doesn’t Orbit Earth’s Center, and Earth Doesn’t Stay Still (3D!):

There are at Least 12 Vectors of Contrary Motion in the Heliocentric Model, and Yet, You Feel None of It:

1. The Earth’s alleged axial rotation is approximately 1037 mph. Earth’s rotation on its axis is approximately 0.000694 RPM (revolutions per minute). This equals one full rotation every 24 hours (or 1,440 minutes), which can also be expressed as per hour or a tangential speed of roughly 1,037 mph (1,670 km/h) at the equator.

2. The Earth’s alleged orbit around the Sun is at 67,000 miles per hour.

3. Our whole Solar System’s alleged orbit around the center of The Milky Way Galaxy at an average velocity of approximately 514, 495 mph.

4. The Local Group, including the Milky Way, is moving at roughly 1.3 million mph toward the Great Attractor, a massive gravitational anomaly hidden behind our galaxy’s dust in the Norma/Centaurus constellations. This peculiar velocity is a massive gravitational pull—not expansion—driven by Laniakea Supercluster over densities.

5. Earth-moon barycenter wobble.

6. Axial precession.

7. Nutation…small, 18.6-year nodding on the precessing axis from gravitational pulls.

8. Chandler/polar wobble. Irregular short-term shifts in the rotation axis.

9. Solar system, galactic wobble. Sun (with Earth) circles the Milky Way center at ~ 220-250 km/s over 225-230 million years.

10. Peculiar solar motions. The Sun’s slight drift relative to nearby stars and galactic.

11. Local group dynamics — Milky Way and galaxies (including Andromeda) orbit/fall toward each other.

12. CMB rest-frame velocity, solar system moves ~368 km/ s toward Leo relative to cos expansion frame.

However, even at the most insignificant velocities, the human ear detects any shift in linear direction towards angular acceleration, which we know as a change in vector relationship, or contrary vectors of motion. The sum total of all these contrary vectors of motion should shatter the human body from violent turbulence in nanoseconds…and yet, we feel nothing.