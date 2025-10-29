There is a downward vector “psi on the ground” which depends upon the object, as it’s a measure of weight distributed over the contact area with the ground. For example, an average passenger car exerts about a 30 psi downward vector, while a human male standing exerts around an 8 psi downward vector, and a vehicle with large tracks like a dozer, which has a larger surface area in contact with the ground, can have a much lower downward vector ground pressure (around 5-7 psi). The downward vector psi is calculated by dividing an object’s weight by its contact area.

If air (or any pressure) isn’t moving, its exerting a uniform force on everything. If the air is moving, then it can be used to hold something in place. Let’s assume you want to mimic holding down a 150 pound person, and they have a 100 square inch cross sectional area. You’d need a 1.5 psi differential between the air pushing down on their head vs. backside. I don’t know how fast that air would have to move to give that sort of pressure differential, probably on the order of 100 Mph. I know people do informal wind tunnel tests by attaching the unit under test to the roof of a car. Albeit, the atmosphere has weight because it is made of gases that have mass and are pulled down by Earth’s density stratification, exerting a force called atmospheric pressure. This weight is equivalent to about 14.7 pounds per square inch at sea level, though it is distributed evenly over Earth’s surface, which is why we don’t feel crushed by it.

Atmospheric Pressure pushes down on everything, and you feel it as weight because the pressure is applied equally from all sides, including upwards and downwards. The air above you has weight due to density, and this weight creates a force that is transmitted in all directions. This force is then balanced by the equal pressure pushing back from inside your body, muscles, and from the air pushing up from underneath.

Weight of The Atmosphere:

The air in our atmosphere has mass, giving it weight via density, this weight pressing on the surface is what we call atmospheric pressure.

Pressure is Equal in All Directions:

Because air is a fluid, it transmits this force in every direction, not just down. So, while the air is pushing down on the top of an object, it is also pushing up from the bottom and from all sides.

Internal Pressure Balances External Pressure:

The air pressure inside your lungs and other parts of your body balances the external pressure, so you don’t get crushed.

Pressure Difference:

You only feel a net force when there is a difference between the pressure on one side and another, like when you use a straw. The atmosphere pushes the liquid up the straw because it’s creating a lower-pressure zone inside the straw.