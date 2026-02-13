Amazon link:

From the Amazon description:

But as the days of Noe were, so shall also the coming of the Son of Man be. Matthew 24:37

What exactly was going on in the days of Noah? Why did Jesus compare the days of Noah to the time of his return?

In this book, we explore the many details of Noah’s day and compare the many similarities between then and our current world. True biblical history gives us an inside look at what we can expect in these last days.

Scripture tells us that history repeats itself.

The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. Is there anything whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us. -Ecclesiastes 1:9-10

That which hath been is now; and that which is to be hath already been; and God requireth that which is past. -Ecclesiastes 3:15

God’s word has warned us. Are we listening?