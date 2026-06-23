The Dangers of the False Gospel of New Age Religious Syncretism
Religious Syncretism is the blending or merging of distinct religious beliefs, practices, and doctrines from different traditions into a new hybrid system, or the incorporation of elements from unrelated faiths into one’s own.
Examples include Hellenistic-era mixtures (e.g., Gnosticism blending Christianity with mystery religions and philosophy), Manichaeism (elements of Christianity, Zoroastrianism, and Buddhism), or modern New Age practices that freely combine yoga, crystals, astrology, Buddhist mindfulness, Christian prayer language, shamanic rituals, and self-help psychology.
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Why it is Considered False?
Many religions, particularly revealed ones, assert exclusive or incompatible core claims that resist mixing:
Logical Incoherence: Religions often make contradictory assertions about reality. Christianity holds Jesus as the divine Son of God, the unique savior whose atoning death and resurrection reconcile humanity to God (e.g., John 14:6: “I am the way, the truth, and the life”). Islam affirms Jesus as a prophet but rejects his divinity, crucifixion, and resurrection, emphasizing Muhammad as the final prophet and submission to Allah via the Five Pillars. Hinduism or New Age monism/pantheism sees divinity as immanent in all things or the self (”you are God”). Blending these doesn’t create deeper truth—it creates contradictions (e.g., Jesus can’t be both fully divine savior and mere human prophet without redefining terms). Selective picking ignores the internal logic of each system.
Dilution of Authenticity and Authority: From an orthodox viewpoint, core doctrines (e.g., the Trinity, biblical inerrancy, or tawhid in Islam) are divinely revealed, not human constructs open to customization. Syncretism treats religion like a buffet—taking appealing parts (love, meditation) while discarding demanding ones (sin, judgment, exclusive worship). Critics argue this produces a shallow, human-centered invention rather than submission to transcendent truth. Historical orthodox responses (e.g., early Church fathers against Gnosticism, or Islamic resistance to certain blends) condemned it as corruption.
New Age Context: New Age spirituality is inherently syncretic, emphasizing “all paths lead to the same source,” personal empowerment, reincarnation, energy work, and self-deification. Critics, especially Christians, see this as false because it denies objective truth, original sin, and the need for redemption through Christ, replacing it with subjective experience and occult-influenced practices. It reframes spiritual reality around the self rather than a personal God.
Why it is Considered Dangerous?
Critics highlight practical and spiritual risks:
Spiritual Deception and Idolatry: Exclusive faiths warn that mixing opens doors to falsehood or demonic influence (e.g., biblical condemnations of Israelite syncretism with Canaanite practices in 2 Kings 17, leading to judgment). In New Age forms, practices like channeling, divination, or uncritical energy work can blur into the occult, which many traditions view as hazardous. Truth mixed with error is seen as more insidious than outright rejection.
Erosion of Moral and Communal Coherence: Syncretism can undermine the transformative demands of a faith (repentance, ethical consistency, community accountability). It fosters a relativistic spirituality where “what works for me” prevails, potentially leading to self-deception, narcissism, or ethical drift. In missionary contexts, it distorts the gospel into cultural hybrids that lose power.
Historical and Social Consequences: While some blends produced enduring traditions (e.g., aspects of folk religions), critics point to dilution, loss of distinct identity, or conflict when incompatible elements clash. In a New Age “spiritual but not religious” frame, it can discourage rigorous study or commitment, leaving people spiritually unmoored amid consumerism and trends.
Psychological Risks: Cherry-picking can create cognitive dissonance or confirmation bias, where one avoids hard truths. It may promise enlightenment but deliver fragmentation.
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Interesting read - thanks 🙏
I used to think that all religions were different paths leading to to God - how naive, but naivety is a characteristic of the young. Now I think that Islam is a false religion made up by the Jews to wipe out Christianity in the Middle East & pit Christians & Muslims against each other. I think Judaism is Black Magic. Buddhism is a philosophy not a religion- God is barely if ever even mentioned & Hinduism has hundreds of thousands of gods from rats to elephants & gods of pure evil - a very mixed bag - but their caste system is brutal & cruel & condemns millions to lives of thankless toil with no escape whatsoever.
☦️♥️☦️
Yes, I too reject religious syncretism in favour of Jesus Christ. Whilst I have heard that islam may have been a 7th century creation by Jews to destroy Christianity. I have come to the conclusion that islam may have been demonically inspired while the so called prophet was in a cave. I recall reading that in islamic jurisprudence, associates of his were saying he was possibly possessed. Whatever its origin, what is clear is its contrast with Christianity, a voluntary acceptance of Christ as your Saviour, repentance of your sins, love God with all your heart... and love your neighbour. Yet islam with its convert or die, pay the jizya tax and live as a second class citizen, death for apostasy, salvation by works etc. does not cut the mustard. Similarly hinduism with it's pantheon of so-called deities, very much in the vein of ancient Greece and Rome. Now if Christians recognise the Greek & Roman pantheon as evil and demonic, it's not that much of a stretch to recognise the same in the hindu pantheon. The jews came out of Babylon with some distinctly disturbing notions, a cursory check of the most egregious passages of their Talmud reveals some deeply satanic and most un Godly things. Their pharisaic system in operation when Our Lord was here, which he soundly condemned and predicted the destruction of their temple plus their rejection of all of The Old Testament teachings. These clearly (Ps 22 & Isa 53 among many others) point to Jesus. How syncretism can erase their hatred of Him and all Christians and all who are not jews is beyond me. I firmly believe that this is all coordinated by dark evil forces opposed to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.