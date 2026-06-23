Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Rose's avatar
Rose
4h

Interesting read - thanks 🙏

I used to think that all religions were different paths leading to to God - how naive, but naivety is a characteristic of the young. Now I think that Islam is a false religion made up by the Jews to wipe out Christianity in the Middle East & pit Christians & Muslims against each other. I think Judaism is Black Magic. Buddhism is a philosophy not a religion- God is barely if ever even mentioned & Hinduism has hundreds of thousands of gods from rats to elephants & gods of pure evil - a very mixed bag - but their caste system is brutal & cruel & condemns millions to lives of thankless toil with no escape whatsoever.

☦️♥️☦️

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Mick Kitchen's avatar
Mick Kitchen
3h

Yes, I too reject religious syncretism in favour of Jesus Christ. Whilst I have heard that islam may have been a 7th century creation by Jews to destroy Christianity. I have come to the conclusion that islam may have been demonically inspired while the so called prophet was in a cave. I recall reading that in islamic jurisprudence, associates of his were saying he was possibly possessed. Whatever its origin, what is clear is its contrast with Christianity, a voluntary acceptance of Christ as your Saviour, repentance of your sins, love God with all your heart... and love your neighbour. Yet islam with its convert or die, pay the jizya tax and live as a second class citizen, death for apostasy, salvation by works etc. does not cut the mustard. Similarly hinduism with it's pantheon of so-called deities, very much in the vein of ancient Greece and Rome. Now if Christians recognise the Greek & Roman pantheon as evil and demonic, it's not that much of a stretch to recognise the same in the hindu pantheon. The jews came out of Babylon with some distinctly disturbing notions, a cursory check of the most egregious passages of their Talmud reveals some deeply satanic and most un Godly things. Their pharisaic system in operation when Our Lord was here, which he soundly condemned and predicted the destruction of their temple plus their rejection of all of The Old Testament teachings. These clearly (Ps 22 & Isa 53 among many others) point to Jesus. How syncretism can erase their hatred of Him and all Christians and all who are not jews is beyond me. I firmly believe that this is all coordinated by dark evil forces opposed to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

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